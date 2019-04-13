Flat Earther Now Wants to Launch His Homemade Rocket Into Space (phillyvoice.com) 131
At a flat-earth conference in May, Mad Mike Hughes will announce details of "an Antarctic expedition with the goal of reaching the edge of the world...to prove once and for all that this Earth is flat." But before that, he's heading for outer space.
An anonymous reader quotes PhillyVoice: If you recognize the name Mad Mike Hughes, it's likely because he strapped himself into a rocket last March and traveled three-tenths of a mile into the heavens in the name of Flat Earth awareness. (See for yourself!) Well, nearly a year to the date after that momentous achievement, the limousine-driving daredevil and gubernatorial candidate has announced he's building upon the lessons learned last year and pushing the limits even further...
We caught up with him Thursday afternoon on the phone from California where he was "putting decals on the rocket right now!" Before any sort of Antarctica excursion, he's planning for a May 9 launch either in New Mexico "or the middle of the ocean if the government tries to stop me..." He hopes to reach the Kármán line, some 62.8 miles above Earth where space begins. "That way, we'll see what shape this rock really is," he said.
"More people will watch this than those who watched the fake moon landing. It will be an incredible, incredible event. People will see what I'm seeing for three hours up there and back and they'll be able to make up their own minds.... I'm the only guy capable of actually proving what shape this rock is, and that's by going up into space to do it."
The Science Channel is now filming Hughes' progress. (Here's a slick trailer for an upcoming documentary called "Rocketman".)
And Hughes says he's also claimed the legal entities that famous people are operating under, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Warren Buffett, putting these powerful people in a precarious position because now "they can't even exist..."
"I have a lot of court cases going on."
"Science Channel" (Score:1)
Ironic name for a channel considering they're devoted to crackpot conspiracy theories like flat Earth
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
On the contrary, the outcome is all that matters to him and has already been determined. No matter what happens on his flight, he will proclaim that it demonstrates how the earth is flat.
Re: (Score:1)
You have no idea what you're talking about. If he actually makes it anywhere NEAR space, he's a dead man.
Except he didn't use a rocket. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
It was a water rocket.
And he did not even go as high as a tall building. Still, impressive, sorta like Evil Knievel.
What impresses me most is that he didn't kill or seriously injure himself. Look, I do wish the guy well. But I'm looking forward to him coming back safely and eating crow when he admits he saw the curvature of the earth.
And what he made is indeed a rocket. It expels propellant to go somewhere. The energy used to expel the propellant just comes from something other than a chemical reaction.
Oh BTW, it's Evel Knieval. Not the spelling of first and last names.
Re: (Score:2)
Oh BTW, it's Evel Knieval. Not the spelling of first and last names.
Whoops, his last name is spelled Knievel after all. Sorry. But he's Evel, not Evil.
best case scenario (Score:1)
Best case scenario if everything goes exactly as he describes it (and the whole operation isn't a fifteen-minutes-of-fame grift, which it is), the only flat-earther whose mind will be changed is his, as all of the rest on the ground won't believe the any fake news video or pictures that he get from this.
Re: (Score:2)
My money is on him heading south until the guardians of the Round Earth Conspiracy start remotely messing with his compass, causing it to spin around randomly and keep pointing at the same spot in the middle of nowhere until he finally gives up and goes home.
Re: (Score:2)
My money is on a Darwin award. Personally, I'm looking for a flambe soaring majestically before a final ka-boom.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think he's really a flat-earther at all. He was already doing daredevil stunts before he started talking about flat earth conspiracy theories, he just dind't get anywhere near the attention and funding. He's just pretending to be a flat-earther so other people will fund his hobby.
Re: (Score:1)
Thank you for sharing your insight. The idea would never have occurred to us otherwise.
Ooooh, it is round... (Score:5, Funny)
So, he goes up to space, sees that the edge of the world is not a straight line, and that the earth curves. So to maintain his "flat earth" delusion, he will come back and announce that the earth is actually a flat plate?
Aside from the fact that I would *never* wish harm on another human being, I really hope that when he lands, he does not land on his head. There is probably not much inside it to be damaged, but it might leave a sizeable crater.
Re: (Score:2)
I bet the crew will be silenced by other flat earthers, that will say that all was a part of a conspiracy...
:P
Re: (Score:2)
My prediction is the rocket fails spectacularly and then he's martyred when the flat earthers decide the government had him killed.
Maybe elon or somebody will feel sorry for him and let him ride in a real rocket, lol.
Re: (Score:3)
Judging by his last "attempt", he'll get fairly high, but not that high, in his rocket before some mechanical problem causes a spectacular failure that he survives unhurt.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
before some mechanical problem causes a spectacular failure that he survives unhurt.
No. He'll keep trying until it shoots way up, malfunctions, and blows himself up, which then starts the conspiracy theory that NASA / NSA / The Amalgamated Globe Makers of America had him killed so that he wouldn't be able to expose the truth.
... right?? Or is the Earth sitting on so
I do have a question for them, though. The Earth is flat, right? So we all live on the surface, or the top in other words. That means we can double the Earth's living space by finding the edge and colonization the bottom
Re: Ooooh, it is round... (Score:2)
They don't have an answer to your question. That would imply they have an actual scientific theory, but mostly they just want God to be important again.
Re: (Score:2)
You mean it's not turtles?
Re: (Score:2)
Well yes.... that's what most flat earthers have always said... that the earth is round, but like a coin or plate, and not a ball. With the north pole at the center of the plate, and the area that is supposedly Antarctica being at the perimeter.
So no... he won't have to move the goalposts of his argument at all.
Of interest, however, is the angle at which the edge of the earth will appear relative to purely horizontal, and that to maintain the geographic distances we know can be measured, it will have
Re: (Score:2)
Really? All you have to do to prove that theory wrong is measure the amount of time it takes for a boat or aircraft to travel from various locations to various other locations. The fact that it does not take a hundred times longer to sail between the tip of Africa
Re: (Score:2)
I have, and I could see the curve of the Earth for myself. Maybe they should just go on a plane trip somewhere.
Re: (Score:1)
Commercial airplanes fly about 35,000 feet.
So: no, you did not see any earth curvation.
Re: (Score:2)
All you have to do to prove that the flat Earth theory is wrong is watch a sunset, while talking to a buddy who's watching a sunrise at the same time.
Re: (Score:2)
Why are you trying to confuse these oppressed truth seekers with your fancy words? They can see right through that ploy.
No evidence will convince them (Score:2)
A few more technically minded flat-earthers decided to show that the earth was flat by very accurately measuring the distance between the top and bottom of two vertical towers. As you would expect they found that the tops were slightly further apart than the bases. However, instead of being convinced that there was a problem with the
Re: (Score:2)
Despite you refraining from wishing harm, this guy is gonna die by his own stupidity.
A fail will not change their beliefs (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed. These are fundamentalists. Facts have no impact on their messed-up view of the world. At least these fundamentalists are not violent, unlike many others. They are doing a ton of damage nonetheless.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: A fail will not change their beliefs (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
And he is allowed to work as a limousine driver? I hope I never find myself being driven by him.
An antarctic expedition? (Score:2)
Maybe we'll get lucky and the shoggoths will eat him.
Re:An antarctic expedition? (Score:4)
Antarctic doesn't suffer dumbasses lightly. Odds are he will wonder off in to the wilderness down there and we won't hear from him again till the spring thaw. A little math shows that should be a 100 million years, give or take.
I tell you there is money to be made off these fools. If we can just get pictures of the turtle then we are gold.
Re: (Score:2)
I tell you there is money to be made off these fools.,
This is a guy who is making money off these fools. They are paying for his rocket.
Re:An antarctic expedition? (Score:4)
Humm... The world is flat and I can constructed a computer model to prove it. All I need us a dual socket threadripper 2990WX with 256 GB RAM, 32 TB of SSD, and Quad RTX 2080Ti's.
Re: An antarctic expedition? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
PRINT "Working";
FOR i = 1 TO 50
SLEEP 1
PRINT ".";
NEXT i
PRINT "YUP. IT'S FLAT"
Re: (Score:2)
If you don't hear from him again he fell off the edge.
Re: (Score:2)
They don't say whether the moon is round or not do they? So it could be round and spinning in sync with the flat earth so it looks upside down when you are on the southern 'hemisphere'...
Or some such BS
Some physics, please (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Cut two holes in a sheet of paper. Hold it under a lamp. Note the difference in the projection of light down one hole vs another even if the paper is flat.
Right. With a desk lamp you can get different shadows, but you can never get the extreme effect of the Sun disappearing behind the horizon. If you move too far on the paper, you'd see the lamp disappear behind the hood, while still up in the sky.
The spherical hypothesis has not even tried to disprove its null hypothesis
The sphere model is the null hypothesis.
Re: (Score:2)
"...atmosphlatic lensing..."
ftfy.
Gotta say that's going to be interesting (Score:1)
Just how is that going to work ? There's no way to launch without accounting for the velocity of the Earth spinning.
Just what conceptual framework is he using for flat earth ? Is it meant to be a rapidly spinning disc ? why aren't people just hurled off when they get to the edges then ?
This should be absolutely hilarious
Re: (Score:2)
Sure there is - launch with enough energy to make it to orbit if the Earth were standing still, and you'll get there without any trouble. At least so long as you launch to the east.
Dude knowing where you are going to land (Score:1)
Is all part of that process.. As to orbit good luck a disc, and a square have very different gravitational profiles than a sphere, assuming he is even using the Newtonian formulation of gravity.
Why not a balloon? (Score:2)
Seems like it would be more logical to just use a high altitude balloon to go to the edge of space where you would either hit the edge of a dome or see the curvature of the Earth (while asphyxiating). Why deal with the complexities of a rocket?
Then again, he does think the Earth is flat.
Re:Why not a balloon? (Score:4, Insightful)
I think it's more a matter of a DIY rocket enthusiast catering to flat-earthers in order to fund his hobby. Fools and their money and all that.
Re: Why not a balloon? (Score:1)
This was already proven the first time this guy was mentioned on Slashdot because they found old blog/forum posts from this guy basically saying "I of course believe that the earth is a sphere, but, you know, those flat earthers have some interesting theories.." and all his other posts were about his dream to be a dare-devil and fly on rockets.
He only went whole hog on the flat earth thing when he realized how much publicity and funding he was starting to get and it's actually working so perhaps he's not th
Re: (Score:2)
I could have sworn most of the funding for his last launch at least came from donations to do Flat Earth "research" .
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not 100% sure, but I think this guy just likes to do stupid expensive things. And by attaching himself to the flat earth movement, he found a funding stream for his hobby.
Fallee (Score:1)
One man already went, but because he fell off, didn't live to tell about it.
I like humans in general. (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Hmmmm, I like some individuals but dislike humans in general...
Movie name not well choosed... (Score:2)
The ISS has a new slogan (Score:2)
Those in the ISS have turned SMFH into an legitimate exercise because of this shit.
Flat Earthers; Making our astro/cosmonauts stronger every day.
a good one for the darwin awards (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Whelp (Score:2)
There goes three minutes of my life I can’t get back. Why do we waste time on imbeciles like this? Just ignore him, he’ll still get an audience at the local bar and be happy about it.
Is it Kyrie Irving (Score:1)
Plenty of other attempts recorded on youtube (Score:1)
Funny thing is, I found that information by trying to find a recording of the hillbillies and Jethro launching himself strapped to a rocket
Of course, all rocks ... (Score:2)
... are flat.
He's calling his company FlatEarthX (Score:2)
His goal is to send an unvaccinated astronaut in his ship Green New Deal high enough above Earth to circle the south polar region, getting images above the ice wall at the edge of the world in a rocket freshly stickered with No GMO and No Nukes decals. A successful mission would return pictures of the turtles that our planetary disk is resting on.
Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) tweeted his best wishes for the mission. "My aunt keeps telling me that 'if the Earth were flat like that bartender lady claims, cats woul
So let me get this straight.. (Score:2)
If you wanted to hide the location why would you draw it right there on a map?
Re: (Score:2)
It's hard to refute international flights that go over the North Pole constantly. So that had to be the middle.
Why does slashdot (Score:2)
give 5 minutes publicity to this mentally ill asshole?
Re: (Score:2)
The question is, is he mentally ill, or is he a rocket enthusiast who found a bunch of people dumb enough to give him money if he gave flat Earth theory some lip service?
No reason to be in /. (Score:2)
Why is
/. even discussing this bullshit?
You know who he sounds like? (Score:2)
He sounds like Trump.
People should say the same of Trump: stop feeding him attention.
Infinity and beyond (Score:2)
I love crazy sonsabitches like this They make the world a better place.
I knew a guy like this once. He was a chemist with a PhD and a good job and one day he asked me if I would read his manuscript. It was a 400 page "theory of everything" based on the shapes of numbers and dark matter and klein bottles and some kabbalah-level code that was the most insane thing I'd ever seen short of the Voynich Manuscript. Here was a functioning guy, who cleaned himself, went to
Re: (Score:2)
Anyone here remember Ludwig Plutonium? He was all over the early Internet with his delusions he called "theories".
Why Antarctica? (Score:2)
Better question: Why do we spend so much time talking about this stupid shit?
Congratulations (Score:2)
Congratulations to you Mad Mike. In our current social media world there is so much noise as everyone shouts their ideas into the void in order to attract attention; however like a bird in spring with a perfect voice you have reached a level of lunacy which lets you rise about the white noise threshold of crazy. The saddest thing
... you are probably not crazy at all, just using this as a strategy to become (in)famous and profit from it.
Rocks are basically round (Score:2)
The quintessential American (Score:2)
Is he ignorant, stupid, amoral, or very clever and just milking the system for all it's worth?
I blame antisocial media for elevating stupidity to an art form and for turning people who should be ignored into celebrities.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
A lot of people would take that deal.