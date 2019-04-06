After 15 Years, The Humble Space Telescope Can No Longer Be Powered Up (twitter.com) 58
Long-time Slashdot reader frank249 brings some news from Diana Dragomir, a Hubble Fellow at the MIT Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research: Diana Dragomir tweeted that the MOST Telescope "can no longer be powered up. It's had a long life, overshooting its planned one-year lifespan by a factor of 15!"
The MOST Space Telescope (which stands for Microvariability and Oscillation of Stars) was launched into space in 2003. It was the first Canadian scientific satellite in orbit in 33 years, and it is the first space telescope to be entirely designed and built in Canada. About the size and shape of a large suitcase, the satellite weighs only 54 kilograms and is equipped with an ultra high precision telescope that measures only 15 centimetres in diameter (thus the nickname "humble space telescope").
Despite its diminutive size, it is [was?] ten times more sensitive than the Hubble Space Telescope in detecting the minuscule variations in a star's luminosity caused by vibrations that shake its surface.
Interestingly, when the Most telescope first launched back in 2003 -- it was the same long-time Slashdot reader frank249 who submitted the story.
I suspect it's a click-bait trick. "Humble" will often be mistaken for "Hubble".
So it's double-fucked
Maybe you didn't read the whole summary. The headline is explained.
Absolutely!
Don't forget we've got balls, as well!
The MOST telescope always stood in the shadows of - and deferred to - its flashier cousin Hubble. Hence its nickname, "the most humble telescope" and the entirely correct doesn't need editing no-sirree-bob Slashdot title.
I congratulate you on being so humble.
Actually, I am somewhat certain that the explanation as to why it’s referred to as “humble” wasn’t originally included in the summary...
I was just making something up - something incorrect that still got modded informative! Never change, Slashdot.
"Humble" is a long running joking nickname for the MOST telescope: https://www.astrobio.net/retro... [astrobio.net]
True, but people not familiar with the MOST and its nickname could easily conclude the headline was a typo and we just lost the Hubble.
Which still doesn't make the headline "completely wrong" and their incorrect conclusion can be assuaged by simply reading TFS. Source: I almost lost my shit when I read the title as "we just lost the HST" lol. Click-bait for sure, and it worked, heh.
It's pretty clear that the person who submitted the article is Canadian. The Canadian media referred to MOST as the "Humble Space Telescope" in their coverage of its launch and commissioning, thus making it the generally known nickname for the craft.
Sorry for the confusion this caused, but it's not our fault that you didn't pay attention to our news media.
Can you not even read the summary?
Fuck these readers.
I see what you did there.
Not bad for an inexpensive microsatellite!
I mean, we know what Opportunity said, right? So come on, tell us Humble Telescope's last words. Maybe "I was a good telescope guys, please don't leave me to freeze in the dark".
Bye bye anonymous, you'll be "missed".
The Humble Hubble Hobbled Happily Homeward
The old Slashdot article says it was launched with a Russian vehicle called "Rockot", and people also thought that was a misspelling. So let's hear it for this telescope. In death as in life, it was so humble that it didn't even mind that Slashdot hated all the spelling and confusion that surrounded it.
Who else read this immediately assuming
/. misspelled the title, only figuring it out halfway through the blurb that they were discussing MOST, not Hubble?