Over A Dozen Satellites From SpaceX's December Launch Can't Be Identified

In December a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket deployed 64 satellites into space . But four months later, more than a dozen "have yet to be identified in space," reports the Verge. "We know that they're up there, and where they are, but it's unclear which satellites belong to which satellite operator on the ground....""Many of the satellite operators do not know which of these 19 probes are theirs exactly, and the Air Force can't figure it out either.""It's possible that some of the owners of the unidentified satellite got in touch with their vehicles recently and just have not informed the Air Force where they are," the article acknowledges. But Jonathan McDowell, an astrophysicist at Harvard and spaceflight tracker, points out to the Verge that five of the 13 satellites launched on an Electron rocket in December are still unidentified -- as are eight of the 72 satellites deployed on a Russian Soyuz rocket in 2017.And four months after its launch in December, the web site for Trevor Paglen's "Orbital Reflector" art project (deploying a giant reflective balloon that can be seen from Earth) is still giving visitors this discouraging message."Due to the large number of satellites aboard #SSOA, the satellite tracking information is taking longer than we originally anticipated..."