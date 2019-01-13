Earth's Magnetic Field Is Acting Up and Geologists Don't Know Why (nature.com) 164
schwit1 quotes Nature: Something strange is going on at the top of the world. Earth's north magnetic pole has been skittering away from Canada and towards Siberia, driven by liquid iron sloshing within the planet's core. The magnetic pole is moving so quickly that it has forced the world's geomagnetism experts into a rare move. [T]hey are set to update the World Magnetic Model, which describes the planet's magnetic field and underlies all modern navigation, from the systems that steer ships at sea to Google Maps on smartphones. The most recent version of the model came out in 2015 and was supposed to last until 2020 -- but the magnetic field is changing so rapidly that researchers have to fix the model now.
"The error is increasing all the time," says Arnaud Chulliat, a geomagnetist at the University of Colorado Boulder and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA's) National Centers for Environmental Information.... By early 2018, the World Magnetic Model was in trouble. Researchers from NOAA and the British Geological Survey in Edinburgh had been doing their annual check of how well the model was capturing all the variations in Earth's magnetic field. They realized that it was so inaccurate that it was about to exceed the acceptable limit for navigational errors.
Nature's article was updated on January 9th to inform readers that the release of the corrected World Magnetic Model, which should restore accuracy through the end of 2019, has now been postponed from January 15th to January 30th -- "due to the ongoing US government shutdown."
Earth's north magnetic pole has been skittering away from Canada and towards Siberia,
Geocentric Datum and maps...
what matters is how everyone else measures...
For example, in Sydney there is a 200 metres (700 feet) difference between GPS coordinates configured in GDA (based on global standard WGS 84) and AGD (used for most local maps), which is an unacceptably large error for some applications, such as surveying or site location for scuba diving
see : https://www.icsm.gov.au/datum/what-gda2020
Declination is not news
Declination needs to be changed every year by serious navigators. More often near the poles. This has been true since before any slashdot reader was born.
The magnetic shift is increasing in complexity and rate of change. This has also been known for a very long time.
We are overdue for a pole shift given our current understanding of the magnetosphere. We might be lucky enough to witness multiple north and south poles, followed by a rapid reversal where every magnetic compass in the world will point the wrong way.
Declination needs to be changed every year by serious navigators.
Serious navigators use GPS, which is a gazillion times more accurate than figuring out where you are with a compass and sextant.
Re:Declination is not news
I guess serious navigators have access to a super secret GPS system which can tell them which way is north?
You need to move few meters and GPS will tell you where north is. Take mobile phone navigation for example - my phone has horrible internal compass and often shows direction off by 90 degrees or so. But it is enough to start driving and suddenly it corrects itself. Thinking about it, maybe they skimped on compass and put super secret GPS inside instead?
Re:Declination is not news
If you want to get the true north - get a gyro compass [wikipedia.org].
You don't need to move, simply be big enough and use more than one receiver. Works fine on airplanes.
Turns out, that's what Viking sunstones were for. Letting you find the position of the sun on an overcast day.
Re:Declination is not news
Thinking about it, maybe they skimped on compass and put super secret GPS inside instead?
That's how the CDMA providers handled E911 requirements at first... even phones where you had no access to the GPS had a GPS receiver solely for E911 compliance. GSM got a waiver for a while and then did it with DTOA instead. But maybe they're just averaging out readings while removing anomalous ones, and doing constant live compass calibration instead of trying to account for declination with mathematics. There's something to be said for that approach, because you don't have to update declination.
Re:Declination is not news
Re:Declination is not news
Re: (Score:3)
Couldn't have said it better. Instruments fail all the time. Knowing how to navigate by first principles is needed if one is to survive. Besides which, situations are unpredictable. Your ship may sink, or your aircraft may crash in the middle of nowhere, and take your navigational automation with it.
Re: (Score:2)
Serious navigators use GPS, which is a gazillion times more accurate than figuring out where you are with a compass and sextant.
Serious navigators have multiple ways of figuring out where they are. https://chuckhillscgblog.net/2... [chuckhillscgblog.net]
GPS is convenient and easy to use. But a delicate thing, prone to jamming.
They do have a nickname for people who rely solely on GPS. Lost.
Serious navigators use GPS, which is a gazillion times more accurate than figuring out where you are with a compass and sextant.
Lord, was that ever a millennial statement if there ever was one. Serious navigators aren't stupid enough to rely on technology that they don't control and don't understand without working knowledge of other ways of navigating, whether they choose to use GPS or not.
Over reliance on GPS has and will cost lives--in small numbers to date to be sure, but mass casualties will occur if (when) the system suffers a failure or is caused to suffer a failure. Only the stupid and corporate bean counters think that re
Re:Declination is not news
Fully agree.
And thank you for introducing to me the term "millennial statement". I've been hearing an increased number of them lately, and it's good to have a label for them.
Millennial thinking is two generations removed from being able to calculate a square root when there is no button for it within reach.
Re: (Score:3)
It's not like we'll be carrying around calculators in our pockets when we grow up!
That's what my math teacher used to say in the 90's.
Re:Declination is not news
The Earth's magnetic field deflects charged particles from the sun, sending them to the polar regions where they become the aurora when they hit the atmosphere. This creates a low-radiation bubble [wikipedia.org] up to a certain altitude above the Earth. GPS satellites orbit in between the two major belts where radiation is deflected.
A pole flip may be associated with a weakening magnetic field for a short time during the flip. In which case those charged particles will not be deflected towards the poles. They will strike all the satellites that were formerly protected, like GPS satellites. Those satellites have some radiation hardening to survive the occasional solar flare, but probably would not survive something this intense for too long.
Those satellites have some radiation hardening to survive the occasional solar flare, but probably would not survive something this intense for too long.
I'm less concerned about the satellites surviving; a little more concerned about life on the surface.
The penetration of RF signals into rock with more than a few % of water is measured in tens of metres at most
Re: (Score:3)
Curious, how well do magnetic compasses work down there? Or what do you use. String seems a good idea, at least to find your way back.
Serious navigators don't depend on one system, especially one that depends on electronics and batteries. Compass works fine when wet, so does the sextant,
Re:Declination is not news
The inside of the Earth is liquid and not homogeneous so things changes quite a bit over time.
I wonder if a polarity change will coincide with eruption of Yellowstone. And I worry more about an eruption than a polarity change.
An eruption of Yellowstone is more likely to be lava flow than ash. As long as you're outside fifty miles, you'll be ok.
Re: Declination is not news
Yellowstone is a supervolcano.
Chances are that half of the US are gone and the earth goes into a "nuclear winter" when it erupts.
Well, that'll fix global warming.
Re: Declination is not news
You know that the magnetic field of rocks and shit has nothing to do with the magnetic field that surrounds the earth, right?
OMG the earth's magnetic field is shifting slightly and everyone's magnetic disks and archive tape drives will suddenly stop working! Even though these shifts happen constantly and always have!
Good grief.
"We might be lucky enough to witness multiple north and south poles, followed by a rapid reversal where every magnetic compass in the world will point the wrong way."
Or it might not be rapid. In which case, the real fun happens.
Re:Declination is not news
You might have read alarmist articles on the matter.
The serious science is this:
reversals are rapid
the magnetic field does not disappear during reversals though there may be multiple poles
no extinctions correlate with them
the solar wind interacting with the upper atmosphere would protect us from cosmic rays
so the "fun" would be technology / navigational system issues, no anything directly dire to life
https://arxiv.org/abs/astro-ph... [arxiv.org]
might be several centuries of popped and popping power transformers and supplies, lousy radio reception, useless compass and Hall effect navigation, northern lights in non-northern places....
Re: (Score:3)
Its unpredictable motion is news
The fact that the magnetic field is moving is not news. The problem is that it's moving unpredictably.
The two major geomegnetic field models (the World Magnetic Model [wikipedia.org] and the International Geomagnetic Reference Field [wikipedia.org]) have long included time-varying terms. These predict the magnetic field shape (to about 10th order spherical harmonics, not just the pole location!) for the five years between releases.
Both released a model in 2015, which was expected to be good until the next release in 2020. But the field
What I'm more concerned about is the strength of the magnetic field, since that's what's protecting us from solar radiation. Theoretically during a pole flip the field strength will drop to zero for a period of time. Who knows what sort of chaos that'll cause.
Except the rate of change is remarkable in the modern era - 2 deg latitude from 1900-1920, and 10 deg of latitude the last 10 years.
One might well observe that sort of acceleration pretty much parallels the accelerating warming instrumentally observed over the 20th century as well. If you change the orientation of the magnetosphere to the surface of the earth and the ecliptic by 20deg over a century, one might also suspect that changing orientation would have pretty significant effects on the solar-driven
Re:Declination is not news
They want to make it sound dramatic so it is big news. Perhaps soon they will have a way to blame the magnetic pole shift on carbon emissions.
Or Mexican rapists.
I blame the Russians!
It's actrually God punishing us for not producing O'Blama's Kenyan birth certificate!
Its a secret soviet weapon which allows them to redirect the flow of stuff inside the earth. "Pootn" has just reactivated the tech.
He Might Putin, he Might Takeout.
Perhaps if we dump all the old magnets from scrap IT equipment at the North pole we finally solve this problem.
Help fight magnetic pole drift! Donate your headphones today.
"Acting up" - as if there's something wrong, when it's simply something that we don't understand. Following a few links, the mass media is already adding even more adjectives, like "going haywire", to make it sound like looming disaster. I'm sure some "science journalist" will now take this out of context and blame it on global warming, or Trump, or whatever...

Meanwhile, the magnetic pole is getting closer to the cartographic pole, which seems like a good thing overall...
Meanwhile, the magnetic pole is getting closer to the cartographic pole, which seems like a good thing overall...
Meanwhile, the magnetic pole is getting closer to the cartographic pole, which seems like a good thing overall...
I spy with my third eye a Wilbur Whateley who's been keeping up with the old 'incanting of the Dho formula' shtick...
It's because Nibiru aka PlanetX is nearing. Same thing happened the last time it passed by and it caused the great flood (the Noah's ark one).
Apparently that's why all the world's leaders are visiting Antarctica. Because you can see the planet incoming from there using a telescope.
https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/planets/hypothetical-planet-x/in-depth/
It's hilarious that you think governments could keep something like that secret.
Best argument against moon hoaxers as well.
Re: Nobody uses it
Other than aircraft, ships and orienteers.
Exactly! Parent is an idiot. Most of the time on boats we don't even have GPS. Sure, every second crew mate has a "professional" hand GPS
... but we don't use it for navigation.
GPS is only interesting if you for some reason want to know the speed over ground.
... in the british channel, 8 - 9 knots was current.
Record 14.8 knots for me
A friend of mine nearly had an accident in the Baltics, along the Finnish coast, far north, for some reason GPS was about 60m off
... he noticed nearly to late that all the rocks are misplaced ...
Re: (Score:2)
Obviously he was scanning the water, or how do you think he noticed the rocks were misplaced?
"Magnetic navigation is a relic of yesteryear. It only has relevance today in the absence of GPS, which literally everyone has. Nobody uses magnetic compasses anymore."
GPS satellites are within the van Allen belt. What happens to the van Allen belt on magnetic poles reversal scenario is AFAIK not that well understood but if ever those satellites get out of the protection of the van Allen belt, you can possibly say good bye to your GPS system.
Gravity is Worryingly Holding Things Together and Physicists Don't Know Why.
Life Happened and Biologists Don't Know Why.
Uranus is Strangely Dark and Astronomers are Left Holding Their Nose!
The geomagnetic field is dynamic, always has been. Geologists and Geophysicists are interested but not worried. Seismologist do, however, get worried every time the title's author's mother gets out of bed in the morning.
Uranus is Strangely Dark and Astronomers are Left Holding Their Nose!
For God's sake. Put away the smelloscope.
It's tongue-in-cheek, but the parent comment is the "it's Trump's fault" comment some of you are looking for.
Rotation of the earth, and sun stability (Score:2)
The magnetic field is excluded from the interior of superconductors so point 2 is incorrect. As trivially shown by the use of superconducting magnets in the Large Hadron Collider. See Meissner effect.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Cow farts
One of the mods gets a plus 5 funny for modding cow farts as flamebait!
They only released this story to bring attention to the inability to act upon the shifting magnetic pole due to the partial Government shutdown.
If navigational errors from the old model are close to falling out-of-bounds, then this ought to be publicized. People die when boats collide.
Re: (Score:3)
Re:Only because Gov't Shutdown
Why does it have to be the U.S. government's job to produce a "World Magnetic Model"? If boats might collide, would it not be better for them to rely on more than one source for this information? This article was politically motivated. When I first saw this article appear, the page was also littered with climate change propaganda.
Why does Paris have to be responsible for defining the kilogram? NOAA puts out a model for US government and commercial use. The information is so useful that other countries have adopted it for their government and commercial use, also. Now the model is not being published because a big baby isn't getting money for a wall that he said would come from Mexico to begin with. Did you know that NOAA is also responsible for 99.999999% of the weather forecast data that is used by private business? And that the CDC helps manage food and water borne illness through the globe and not just in the US? All of those activities are of use to the world and publishing this information helps to improve business and commerce for US companies.
Could someone else publish this model? I am certain it is possible. But sometimes the prestige involved in having that come from your specific country is useful. I think it would be worthwhile for the US to continue to be the source of such useful scientific and commercial knowledge. Are you saying that we should let our position in this slide because of a border wall that nobody really needs? I mean, you are aware that over half of the illegal immigration that occurs these days is by airplane and people overstaying visas, right? My understanding is that the wall will not be high enough to prevent immigrants from coming over by air.
They produce it for employees of US-based companies (some of whom might also be US citizens, but that doesn't often go together) who are working in places which are in "the World" but not in the United States. For an example, one of my classmates at university graduated and joined a wellbore-surveying company called Sperry (HQ in Houston, Texas), and was trained how to do surveying using the WMM in their European base. Sinc
Putin is stealing the north pole for himself! GOD DAMN RUSSIANS.