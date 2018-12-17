Emergence of Lab-Grown Meat Poses New Questions for Religious Leaders (wsj.com) 280
Lab-grown meat is becoming closer to a reality. But this new technology poses new questions for people who typically avoid meat for religious or ethical reasons. An anonymous reader shares a report: Lab-grown meat has sparked a debate among rabbis in Israel about whether cell-cultured is the same as conventional meat and should fall under the same guidelines for keeping kosher. "There is a disagreement about it and there is a conversation. Also, definitely, there are new questions about lab-meat," says Rabbi Yuval Cherlow, an expert on kosher tradition and bioethics. WSJ has posted a video in which you can hear more from Rabbi Cherlow.
Someone Somewhere (Score:3, Insightful)
Someone somewhere will start a religious campaign or social media protest over it in one way or another.
Re:Someone Somewhere (Score:5, Insightful)
If others want it, more power to them, but I want it clearly labeled so I can make that choice.
We should all be able to easily know what our food is and where it comes from so we can better make our individual decisions on what we and our families ingest.
Re:Someone Somewhere (Score:4, Insightful)
Hmm... personally, I'd think that artificial meat would be less contaminated with antibiotics and growth hormones, but to each their own.
Why less contaminated? (Score:4, Interesting)
I'd think that artificial meat would be less contaminated with antibiotics and growth hormones
Why? They have to get it to grow somehow and I don't see why, if growth hormones are legal in your country, they would not also help grow artificial meat just as much as natural meat. You might be right with the antibiotics since presumably the meat can be grown under sterile conditions but, equally, there will be no immune system to fight infections so if sterile conditions are hard to maintain for some reason I could easily see some company bathing the meat in antibiotics or worse since anti-bacterial chemicals that might kill an animal could be used e.g. the US already chlorinates its "natural-grown" chicken.
There will always be a company willing to cut corners to reduce costs and increase profits. Apart from the above lab-grown meat will offer all sorts of potential for exposure to new chemicals in the food chain with only minimal testing on the long-term effects to human health simply because this is extremely hard to do and will never be as good as the real-life test of selling it to millions of consumers. Lab-grown meat may well be the way of the future for a lot of reasons but, personally, I would hold off buying it for a few years until the long-term and large-scale health effects have been well tested by the early adopters/guinea pigs.
Re:Someone Somewhere (Score:4, Insightful)
US Federal law prohibits the use of (added) hormones in most meat animals. The use of antibiotics (for treating illness) must be followed by sufficient time to clear the system before slaughter. The EU has similar legislation in place, and just passed even stricter legislation, set to take effect in 2020.
The meat you're buying right now is "hormone and antibiotic free"[1].
[1] All meat contains naturally-occurring hormones to some degree
Re: (Score:2)
I would like artificial meat to be labeled as such because I would count the low environmental impact as being an advantage. I’m sure that initially it would be a ground beef replacement, and as such I would prefer it and seek it out in burger-type meals.
It will take time before lab meat gets the mouthfeel and taste of fine steak, but here again it being lab grown is a factor that I would count as a positive in comparingwhichb steak I would buy.
Re: (Score:2)
it would be a ground beef replacement, and as such I would prefer it
Why do you instinctively give up on quality just because something is ground?
Ever had a spaghetti bolognese made from minced wagyu? I'm guessing not or you probably wouldn't have made that comment. Even for burgers I buy high quality beef and then mince it, and people don't understand why my burgers taste fantastic despite being the bare essentials (i.e. no fancy toppings).
Re: (Score:3)
The reason that currently available alpha-test lab meat looks like "ground" beef is that getting to the structure and mouthfeel of steaks, chops, etc. requires further development. Meat will have to be grown on a scaffolding that properly emulates cartilage and bone.
Re: Someone Somewhere (Score:4, Funny)
I love lamp
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
Crap. Beef is the worst meat there is. Even goat is better. Lamp is better, veal is even better and pork is best
... now someone go make some artificial pork
Lamp is wonderful when you want a light meal.
Re: (Score:2)
The best lamp I ever had was when I visited Fragile, Italy.
Re: (Score:2)
I like how you took the joke in a seasonal direction, while still keeping it light. Well done (which is how I like my lamp, with a nice mint sauce)
Re: (Score:2)
Also the meta-meta pun of keeping lamp "light".
Re:Someone Somewhere (Score:5, Insightful)
Yea! I read enough Science Fiction to know anything man made with science is going to backfire and cause a dystopia type of future.
Your statement is full of contradictions. I am fine with clear labeling, but because it is artificial you automatically place it on the avoid list, because you want to make a decision if it is healthy or not. Not based on science or research, but from a culture that is portrayed via science fiction that all things artificial is bad.
Now if we can meet our protein requirements, with a food that meets our nutritional needs, while being easy, cheap and more environmental to create without having to raise and slaughter animals, all the better.
Now our natural food, is filled with a bunch of toxins both natural (as every life form that exists, seem to have evolved some protection from being too healthy to predators) and artificial (pollution, medication, unsanitary living environment) that is going to kill us anyways. A clean lab grown meat, may be much better for us, and not be abomination food of the future, that we have been warn about. The main reason why it was warned about wasn't based on science, but needing something that will cause conflict in a story to make it interesting.
Re:Someone Somewhere (Score:5, Insightful)
Don't bother with his choice, it is his to make. We should have clear labels on our food, period.
Westerners are becoming dangerously collectivists. The name of the game today is "If I don't want it, you also can't have it" Stop this shit!
Re: (Score:3)
We should have clear labels on our food, period.
You cannot possibly label food with every possible piece of information someone may or may not care about. Should all non-organic food be labelled non-organic? Should you label the state it was grown in? Should you label the month the animal's mother was born in? If you don't draw the line somewhere, anyone with a good PR campaign could mandate anything be present on labeling.
Treating anything that is different than the norm as something which automatically requires new labeling requirements is not somethin
Re: (Score:3)
Should you label the month the animal's
... was born in?
OMG, this hamburger contents was born in at the end of February? That makes it a Pisces -- it's not a hamburger, it's a fishburger! Pisces and I don't get along well -- get that sushi away from me!
Re: (Score:2)
The consumer is paying the bill, so they can base their decision on any damn thing they choose.
Put a label on it.
Re: Someone Somewhere (Score:2)
Labeled, yes, avoiding it, no. I do eat things because I like them, not oit of principle. If it tastes goos, I eat ot. If it does not, I don't. Just like any other food.
Re: (Score:2)
It's necessary that the asbestos content of packaged foods be marked clearly, in large print, so that we can avoid it. How am I supposed to know how much asbestos is in my food if it isn't labeled?
Foods that aren't made out of 100% whole grains absolutely need to have flashing lights and warning sirens
Re: (Score:2)
You mean like all the fucking companies who keep adding animal products and byproducts into the food they sell? As an example, I'm vegan and lactose intolerant and I have to avoid most vinegar chips because those idiots put lactose in them. I mean, I know I have to avoid cheese-flavoured chips, but vinegar? What a bunch of morans.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Someone Somewhere (Score:4, Insightful)
Not sure why you think you should have any control or knowledge about your GRAPHICS CARD if your purchase it. If you want to control what you PUT IN YOUR COMPUTER, you should BUILD it yourself. Otherwise you are being sold PLASTIC AND PRECIOUS METALS and nothing more. Nobody is making you buy it.
How does that logic sound? Look forward to getting a refurbished Voodoo II card next time you 'upgrade'.
Re: (Score:3)
I don't understand the purpose of your analogy. Is it to agree with him? Do you think you have the ability to determine where each part of your video card was built and through what process it was built? Do you think you know each line of proprietary code which allows it to function?
People buy video cards based on reviews and company reputation (or perhaps just shiny ads). Cultured meat would be no different. If Tyson chicken started selling cultured meat without labeling it, and its quality wasn't as good
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
No, my point is that when you buy a graphics card, or a pair of pants, or pretty much ANYTHING, you want some amount of control and knowledge on what it is you're buying. The AC suggested you should just shop blindly and be thankful for what you get, or do a Back To Nature skit where you make everything yourself from scratch.
Re: (Score:2)
Ironically, these same people who think that lab grown meat is a great thing are against GMOs. By definition, lab grown meat is a GMO. Non-GMO meat will not grow to size from a "culture".
I’m against mandatory labeling of GMOs because GMO is not an ingredient. It would make as much sense as labeling for the day or the week a product is packed. Any manufacturer can put “No GMO on a product to please the Luddite market segment.
Lab meat, on the other hand, is a fundamentally different product from animal meat. It’s not going to look or taste the same, especially at first.
Re:Someone Somewhere (Score:5, Interesting)
Re: (Score:3)
Ethically, lab meat is going to enjoy a big advantage. Vegetarians may start eating it because no killing is involved. But because religion is perennially behind the times on adapting to new things, a ‘revelation’ may be required for it to become accepted into dietary law.
The same is going to hold for vegans, who are basically the religious wing of the vegetarian movement.
Re: (Score:2)
But because religion is perennially behind the times on adapting to new things, a ‘revelation’ may be required for it to become accepted into dietary law.
Uh, this is the whole point of the article. The rabbinical school is she's of the curve here, debating things long before it hits mainstream. They are consulting both the secular experts and those well versed in religious doctrine. It will be interesting to see what becomes of it.
Re:Someone Somewhere (Score:4, Informative)
If you'll read the Wikipedia article on lab grown meat, it requires lots of additives. Unlike plants which convert CO2 in air plus trace elements nitrogen and potassium, etc. to food, lab meat requires a "growth medium" and a collage "scaffold".
Cultured meat production requires a preservative, such as sodium benzoate, to protect the growing meat from yeast and fungus. Collagen powder, xanthan gum, mannitol and cochineal could be used in different ways during the process.[66]
They currently use "fetal bovine serum" (don't ask) as a growth medium.
One skeptic is Margaret Mellon of the Union of Concerned Scientists, who speculates that the energy and fossil fuel requirements of large-scale cultured meat production may be more environmentally destructive than producing food off the land.[28]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
Well, if you want to get really technical, since meat grown in a lab neither chews its cud nor has cloven hooves, all lab-grown meat will, by definition, be trayf. It may be thrashed out that the lab-grown meat, because it is essentially nothing more than a remotely-grown part of the donor animal, inherits the status of the donor animal -- so lab-grown pig tissue is still trayf, because it's still from an unclean animal -- but I don't expect that pork will be determined to be parv just because it's no longer connected to the animal the original tissue came from.
There's pretty much no chance that it would be unconditionally considered trayf. Like you said, it will almost certainly inherit the status of the animal that the initial cells were taken from. There is a chance that some more liberal rabbis will consider the initial cells to be such a small part of the animal that it loses all connection to the original animal, so lab-grown beef or chicken would be pareve (lab-grown pork would most likely still be trayf); there would be minority opinions on other things th
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
I could see it inheriting the status of the animal it comes from. Right now, the biggest issue with making cheese kosher is the rennet. This is traditionally made from the lining of a calf's stomach. The problem with this, for kashrut purposes, is that you now have rennet derived from a meat-based source mixing with dairy - and mixing milk and meat is a big kosher no-no. (Many cheese makers have gotten around this by using vegetarian friendly rennets like microbial rennet.) So I could see a lab grown steak
Waste of time (Score:5, Insightful)
Why not discuss real problems instead of spending time discussing how the invisible master in the sky may think about artificial meat?
Re: (Score:3)
They never do, why start now?
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Because we have to start somewhere. This is essentially grownups acting like little Timmy, claiming that his invisible friend Bob said that broccoli is bad.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
So you're with Timmy.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
Why not discuss real problems instead of spending time discussing how the invisible master in the sky may think about artificial meat?
More to the point, why did editors and moderators feel this qualifies as "news for nerds" or "stuff that matters"? Oh yeah, that's no longer on Slashdot's banner. Still, why would people who are nominally scientifically minded and technologically sophisticated care about kashruth, halal, and the like?
Then again, given the extent to which science and technology have been impeded through the ages by superstition and religious dogma, perhaps this discussion DOES belong here. Then again, (again), perhaps it's g
Re: (Score:3)
"More to the point, why did editors and moderators feel this qualifies as "news for nerds" or "stuff that matters"?"
Huh? This totally news for nerds. It's literally exploring how emerging technology is affecting the world we live in. Much of the best science fiction is this.
Re: Waste of time (Score:2)
So vi or rmacs?
Re:Waste of time (Score:4, Funny)
I suggest a new headline: "Emergence of Lab-Grown Meat Reveals Additional Contradictions In Delusional Thinking".
Of course, no media outlet will, since religious people are a large part of the market. Alienating them would affect profits, and we can't have that. #sarcasm
Cheeseburger? (Score:3)
Lab grown meat with lab grown cheese. Is it kosher? Does it need to be inspected like other sources of meat?
And if meat isn't murder, will PETA support it?
Re:Cheeseburger? (Score:5, Interesting)
Re:Cheeseburger? (Score:5, Insightful)
As someone who cares about animals being treated ethically and humanely, I hate PETA. Their extremist actions paint everyone who cares about animals in a bad light. If lab grown meat tears PETA to bits, I'll welcome lab grown meat for multiple reasons.
Re: (Score:2)
PETA will support it if they get 5% of the revenue.
3% and they'll just keep their mouth shut.
About the ethics (Score:5, Interesting)
As far as ethics goes, I see growing a cell culture for food as entirely ethically positive. I see killing an animal for food as ethically dubious on its very best day. I have zero problem with cultured meat; no ethical dithering arises there at all. Make it practical, reasonably edible, and bring it on. The follow-on economic consequences, such as fewer farms where animals are packed like sardines in order to maximize production, look to me to be broadly positive. That the operators of such enterprises will suffer when they fail seems to me to be entirely appropriate.
As to the other, I'm not religious. I have no idea how this will play out in that area.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Those are pretty much my sentiments on the matter. I would add that cultured meat will probably result in a huge reduction in greenhouse gases. Not only because there won't be huge herds of cattle farting methane, but also because transporting lab-grown meat will probably be much more fuel-efficient. Not to mention the decrease in deforestation rates when cattle farms are no longer required.
I'm also guessing that vat-grown meat won't be a vector for prion diseases. Escherichia coli and salmonella outbreaks
Re: (Score:2)
Cutting your finger and putting it in your mouth is second nature. No one is thinking you're a cannibal for doing it.
Lab-grown closer to reality (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Who knows? (Score:5, Interesting)
My wife is Jewish (while I'm agnostic -- former Roman Catholic).
One thing I've come to realize about Judaism is, they have a lot of rabbis and "fervently religious" who seem to believe a big part of the faith involves a lot of poring over scriptures and making philosophical declarations about what they do or don't mean for fellow Jews.
IMO, some of it borders on the ridiculous, with all the rituals they put themselves through to make sure they're not violating them.... But I suppose that's easy for me to say as an "outsider"? (I'm also convinced that part of the attraction to Judaism is the feeling that they're part of a closer-knit community BECAUSE they have so many strange customs. You know how HAM radio geeks seem to take a strange pride in knowing all sorts of esoteric stuff about radio waves and antenna design? Yeah
... kinda like that.)
But frankly, the different factions of Jews (Conservative, Orthodox, Reform, etc.) appear to me to have come about because there were various levels of commitment people were willing to give to all of these rules, too. People still felt an identity as a Jew but didn't always agree on how much ritual they had to go through as part of it
.....
So I'm sure this debate on "lab grown meat" will rage on and on for them, with no conclusive answer that all Jews accept.
Re:Who knows? (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
"All"? No, but there will wind up a clear decision that the overwhelming majority accept once the major halahic (jewish law) authorities finish hashing out their disagreements. It's possible this will wind up with different customs similar to how jews from the middle east, north africa, and iberia eat beans and rice during passover while jews from eastern europe don't.
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
It's analogous to a Christian test of faith: Christians get into god's good graces through belief rather than works, so when something arises which exposes that belief as... poorl
Re: (Score:2)
But frankly, the different factions of Jews (Conservative, Orthodox, Reform, etc.) appear to me to have come about because there were various levels of commitment people were willing to give to all of these rules, too. People still felt an identity as a Jew but didn't always agree on how much ritual they had to go through as part of it
.....
Sort of. The Reform movement was the first one to identify itself as such, in the 1800's. It placed ethical behavior above ritual observance, which is a theme that goes back 2500 years; they cited Isaiah 58 [mechon-mamre.org] in particular.
The Conservative movement was a reaction to the Reform movement. Basically, the Conservative movement acknowledged the need for greater emphasis on ethical behavior that the Reform movement was advocating for, but didn't reject the obligation to follow Jewish law like the Reform movement
Ridiculous (Score:3)
IMO, some of it borders on the ridiculous...
"Borders"? No it IS objectively ridiculous. You don't need the qualifier. There is no utility in most of it at all. It's just following whatever irrational thing their cult leader told them to do.
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
You know how HAM radio geeks seem to take a strange pride in knowing all sorts of esoteric stuff about radio waves and antenna design?
You realize how wrong it is to compare Jews to HAMs?
Re: (Score:3)
One thing you've got to realize about Judaism is that it's massively decentralized. If you wanted a ruling on lab grown meat in Catholicism, it would be easy. The pope (or some bishop under the Pope) gives it the thumbs up and Catholics everywhere grab lab grown steaks in their local supermarkets. With Judaism, though, it's more like thousands of rabbis, each with different opinions and different numbers of people following their rulings. The Conservative and Reform movements are somewhat organized. If thei
Re: (Score:2)
Agnostic is how you spell atheist in the USA. Atheists are all dirty immoral beasts, agnostics are redeemable people that will surely turn religious sooner or later.
Re: (Score:2)
To me, an agnostic is someone who believes in a higher power which doesn't have a specific dogma attached to it.
Common sense morality should define the rules. Not a group of people interpreting someone else's interpretation.
Re: (Score:2)
Somewhere back in time, some Jews decided people needed to be taught how to protect themselves from bad food.
This is most probably how it started. The wise men observed people dying from following certain practices. They may not have understood the underlying causes, so they made up some rules. The (largely ignorant) population ask why they should follow the rules. So the wise men (priests) make up some crap about all powerful and all knowing beings that will kick your ass if you deviate from the rules. Much like telling a four-year-old not to cross the street "Because I said so."
But then, as others have noted, r
Why is there even a debate about this? (Score:4, Insightful)
Seriously, if lab grown "meat" is able to replace the majority of animal meat in terms of safety, taste and nutritional needs, then what's the fucking issue?
No...we better keep cutting huge swaths of forest to graze cattle so I feel a little better about what I'm eating. Better to keep risking those Chicken and Pork viruses which pass to humans because Jesus told you in the bible that you cannot eat lab grown meat... Hint, it doesn't say that.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
because Jesus told you in the bible that you cannot eat lab grown meat... Hint, it doesn't say that.
And that's not what the summary or article are saying either. It's about kosher guidelines.
Also FYI, most Jews don't care what Jesus had to say anyway.
Re: (Score:2)
For these reasons, the major religions will come around on the issue, one by one. Here it may take a papal encyclical, there it may take a nitpicking reinterpretation of ancient dietary law or issuance of a new hadith by a popular imam.
Only one religion will remain proudly wedded to natural cattle flesh: the GMO-hating Greens. That one will change one funeral at a time.
Re: (Score:2)
Seriously, if lab grown "meat" is able to replace the majority of animal meat in terms of safety, taste and nutritional needs, then what's the fucking issue?
Easy answer, it doesn't. That's why there's an issue. If you can only pick a subset of the the things you list then a debate will ensue as to what to eat.
We might all need to eat lab grown meat ... (Score:2)
Eating real beef, pork, etc, is not climate friendly - producing such meat releases a lot of greenhouse gasses. If lab grown meat releases fewer greenhouse gasses then this could be one small way of not exceeding the 1.5 degree rise. This also depends on lab grown meat getting cheap enough - which it is not today.
Would I eat lab grown meat ? Maybe: I have not tasted any - yet.
Lack of divine foresight (Score:5, Insightful)
It's only going to get worse. If we ever discover life off the earth, there's going to have to be a ridiculous amount theological retrofitting and reinterpretation that goes on. At some point, when your tool doesn't work anymore, most sane people start looking for another tool, rather than continuing to bash away ineffectively with their current one while making excuses.
If your god didn't have the foresight to see this shit coming and provide some guidance, perhaps it's time to let go. In the last several hundred years, we've come up with a number of more modern, functional systems of understanding and ethics. We're well past the dusty myths of goat herders, as stories like these clearly illustrate. Time to let go, and catch up with modern times.
It will be better for everyone.
Re: (Score:2)
Speak for yourself, Judaism has accepted the possibility of alien life for millenia.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Lack of divine foresight (Score:5, Funny)
Speak for yourself, Judaism has accepted the possibility of alien life for millenia.
And did the rabbis conclude it is ok for us to eat the aliens or not?
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
At some point, when your tool doesn't work anymore, most sane people start looking for another tool, rather than continuing to bash away ineffectively with their current one while making excuses.
That is a completely rational argument, but as such one that fails to grasp the basic underlying value of religion to the religious. Some people simply cannot handle the uncertainty and lack of defined purpose inherent in the random, infinite universe that the scientific worldview brings. It is the very continuity of religion that holds the value to them. The specific beliefs matter little, it is simply the need for some form of stable anchor of certainty and universal unchanging truth that brings value. If any fundamental tenets had to change, it would lose all value as a security blanket and be transitory like the rest of the cold scary universe. Hence why they work so hard to reconcile religion and observable reality in such byzantine and often absurd ways. Rigidity is required to preserve any value religion has.
Re: (Score:3)
If we ever discover life off the earth, there's going to have to be a ridiculous amount theological retrofitting and reinterpretation that goes on.
Given that the Vatican has its own observatory and hosts astronomy scientific researchers, you can be pretty sure that the Catholic Church has already worked through the implications of extraterrestrial life:
https://www.vofoundation.org/f... [vofoundation.org]
Re: (Score:3)
You athiests claim to be the opposite of thiests, but you have one giant thing in common: you're both absolutely sure of the unknowable.
Lumping all atheists in one basket is silly, especially since there is so much disagreement over what "atheism" even means.
Many of us use the word in its original literal meaning. The Latin prefix "a" means "absence" or "lack of", so an "atheist" would translate to: a person "without god", or "lacking religion", and as you know the absence of belief is not the same as a belief in absence.
Contrary to what you imply, we recognize the lack of conclusive evidence and make a choice based on practical considerat
Re: (Score:3)
OK, first, I apologize for implying that all atheists are cocky. Here on slashdot, you can probably see how I got that impression.
Slashdot is not a representative of the broad population, and I would respectfully submit that your impressions are based on just a tiny vocal minority of users. Most people that I came in contact with, believers and unbelievers alike, keep their beliefs (or lack thereof) to themselves unless asked.
The term "atheist" is universally used to describe a person who claims that god does not exist
No it isn't.
Quoting Wikipedia [wikipedia.org]:
Atheism is, in the broadest sense, the absence of belief in the existence of deities. Less broadly, atheism is the rejection of belief that any deities exist. In an even narrower se
Not a problem unless you can buy it (Score:2, Insightful)
Lab-grown meat is becoming closer to a reality. But this new technology poses new questions for people who typically avoid meat for religious or ethical reasons.
No it doesn't because you cannot actually buy it. It doesn't present any questions until people can obtain it for consumption and actually are considering doing so. Honestly I doubt it's going to become a real issue because if the "ick" factor and FUD that will surround it unless it is just astonishingly delicious.
Lab-grown meat has sparked a debate among rabbis in Israel about whether cell-cultured is the same as conventional meat and should fall under the same guidelines for keeping kosher.
Why exactly should the rest of us give a shit about the irrational restrictions a bunch of religious crazies put on themselves regarding food? (Yes I think that if you let a rabbi or priest tel
What a waste of energy (Score:3)
If only "religious leaders" - or anybody spending more than 10 seconds per year reflecting on religious issues - spent their time and efforts trying to solve the real problems of this world...
Re: (Score:2)
If we get rid of all people who spend more than 10 seconds per year reflecting on religious issues we would have actually solved many of the problems of this world.
Meat? (Score:2)
Lab-grown meat? (Score:2)
You need to look Beyond Meat [beyondmeat.com].
It's already here now, today. Go to A&W to try it out.
Medival beliefs and fairy tales (Score:3)
FTFY.
Seriously, what is this shit doing on
/.?
No problems for ethical reasons (Score:2)
People who do nott eat whatever for ethical reasons, can take the decission themselves, like they always have.
Religion will be skomething else. Will it be Haram, kosher or seen as a vegetable. It will be interesting what theycome upwith.
It will have no influence on what I do, yet interestingnontheless.
Nope, there isn't (Score:2)
Extinct Meats (Score:2)
So now we can get Moa, Mastadon and T-Rex!
Re:What disagreement could there be? (Score:5, Interesting)
Maybe someone else has a differing view. Maybe they even have some good points. Of course, you'll never know because you don't want a discussion. You just want to be right.
Re:What disagreement could there be? (Score:4, Interesting)
Thanks for being willing to listen to my opinions on why pedophilia is good for children.
Listening to your opinions can enhance our understanding of the pedophile mind, which can lead to better approaches to prevention and treatment.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Is lab-grown meat slaughtered pursuant to Biblically-prescribed methods?
The bible does not prescribe any methods for slaughtering meat, it prescribes methods for slaughtering animals.
Is lab-grown meat cleaned of its blood pursuant to Biblically-prescribed methods?
It could be. There is nothing that prevents it to be washed and salted prior to preparation (other than ruining the taste but that's a completely different subject).
Not to mention that lab-grown meat may not have any blood in it to begin with.
Lab-grown meat is not Kosher. END OF STORY.
Spoken like a true opinionated ignoramus. You would make Dunning and Kruger proud.
Re: (Score:2)
Technically it's yogurt.
Re: (Score:2)
Then you should be fine, provided you don't eat any meat with it.
Re: (Score:2)
Technically, chocolate is salad [liveyourpu...thdina.com].
Re: (Score:2)
A better analogy would be it's like sheep wool.
The animal is not harmed and is still around to make more.
Re: (Score:2)
It's the other other whitemeat. And I want to eat what I be.
This may actually become a thing. Before long, celebrity long pig will appear in specialty stores (“Cultured from one of Vin Diesel’s deltoid cells”).
Re: (Score:2)
It's the other other whitemeat. And I want to eat what I be.
I suspect you're trolling, but you raise an interesting point. First, what you're talking about might well be the core of a 'slippery slope' argument that religious leaders could make against lab-grown meat. Second, human cannibalism is about as much of a taboo as pedophilia; I foresee the kind of response to lab-grown 'long pig' that we've already had toward small sex dolls made to look like children. But as with the sex dolls, you just know that at some point somebody will culture human muscle tissue for
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Right but I took the DNA sequence of a pig as it was written down, then synthesised the the DNA, assembled into a man made donor cell, and grew me some bacon that is not physically derived from any living pig. Is it Kosher and/or Halal ?
Noting that this is clear cut for a vegetarian or vegan. They can have no ethical issues at all. Well they will because it removes part of their identity, but hey you get nut jobs on the fringes of veganism that worry about plants feelings if you cut them down, because they