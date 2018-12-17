The Decline of American Peyote (vice.com) 72
dmoberhaus writes: An investigation into the decline of America's peyote, a hallucinogenic cactus that is critically important to the rituals of the Native American Church, the largest pan-tribal religious organization in the U.S. Motherboard spoke with Dawn Davis, a researcher using satellite data to track the destruction of peyote's habitat, as well as Salvador Johnson, one of only four people who is licensed to harvest and sell peyote in the U.S. by the DEA. "In 2011, Davis traveled to the peyote gardens for the first time and met with Johnson," reports Motherboard. "Davis said that Johnson was following many conservation best practices, such as cycling through the areas where peyote is harvested, but this hadn't slowed the steady decrease in the size and quantity of peyote buttons in his harvests. Today, the biggest threats to peyote continue to be rapid land development, poaching, and rooting by feral pigs -- problems that responsible harvesting by peyoteros can't solve."
While there has been an increase in the number of indigenous people growing peyote in greenhouses, this is only a temporary solution to the conservation crisis. Davis is advocating for conservation easements or tax breaks for landowners to encourage the protection of peyote. She also said it will be necessary to push for the DEA to reschedule peyote, which is still considered a Schedule I substance that has "no currently accepted medical use." This makes it exceedingly hard for individuals to become licensed peyoteros.
Religion legitimates ALL the things? (Score:1)
Can I found an "ancient reiligon" tht happens to require meth and orgies and killing traitors (lobbyists) as an integral part of its "belief system"?
I mean who would object?
And who would dare to 'offend my religion"? Iâ(TM)d sue for discrimination!
Or does it need to be so old, that the one who knew it is a scam, is dead and forgotten?
In any case, how is this News For Nerds?
When CmdrTaco & co left and sold it to some vulture.
Nowadays its purpose is only, to be a trap for some poor Internet addicts like you and me.
And I guess they thought "addict is addict", and hence drugs and hence peyote.
Religion has always been a nerdy topic, as well as mind-altering drugs. Combining them is uber-nerdy.
HOW is this news for nerds? HOW??
As an enthusiastic psychedelic drug user and self-professed psychonaut, who also happens to be a college-educated Mensa member who works in Silicon Valley and makes comfortable money, who also knows tons of other computer programmers, intellectuals, and nerds from many places and can speak for them....
I assure you this is news for nerds. You may be too straight-edged to have ever opened your mind to the other places it can go and find out what other types of thinking exist
Judging by the way your 's get displayed, you're already member of a cult.
Or is this the noob/leet version of the Dunning-Kruger effect, where you falsely assume I'm an iTard, when really, you're the loser who's still using QWERTY and ASCII.
Well, let me blow your mind: https://neo-layout.org/ [neo-layout.org]
Well, that's good if you're German I guess.
I'm using what's required to ensure my characters are properly represented in the medium chosen for display. Which means that I don't get all zealot about insisting that MY stuff is right and everyone else is wrong because they don't join my obviously vastly superior cult.
I'm not sure you need religion to legitimize people eating whatever plants they want to in the first place.
They do it for meat.
15 Comments and still no one bothered to provide the correct link... sigh. Must be this one I assume:
The Decline of American Peyote [vice.com]
Nobody but you and beauhd cares about religious bullshit.
ftfy. 0 fucks given.
The founder of AA felt psychadelics were so important to combating alcoholism that he resigned from AA when the board refused to make it one of the twelve steps.
So go ahead and criminalize (in 1972, as a political weapon) substances that societies have used for at least 180,000 years and see what the repercussions might be.
Here's an example of where conservatism is wise.
Bing recommends piracy for peyote 2019? (Score:4, Informative)
Please mod up. (This is sad, BTW)
One of those is easily solved (Score:5, Insightful)
Pigs are an invasive species in the wilds of North America. There is no conservation argument for protecting them under hunting regulations. Just lift all of the hunting regs and give hunters a standard meat value of a few bucks per pound donated to a charity, and you'll see the problem dry up quickly.
Some States place restrictions on hunting feral hog populations, but Texas is not one of them. Nuisance hogs can be trapped en masse, killed at night using IR, and from a vehicle such as a four-wheeler or helicopter, and still:
Best places to hunt [wideopenspaces.com]
It shouldn't be a surprise, but Texas by far tops this list of the best states to hunt hogs in the United States. With a hog population conservatively estimated at upwards of 1.5 million hogs, Texas has by far the largest hog population of any state. In fact, Texas is experiencing such a dramatic increase in feral hog populations (an average of 20% per year) that some think that the state is actually losing the war on feral hogs.
The idea of a tax credit like the GP suggested is a pretty good one. You have to cook feral hog well-done but it's quite delicious.
Target practice may be the current standard but if that target is worth $200 then more shooters will be out bagging them.
Avoiding the Saigon Cobra Problem is important but a simple lipid test should be able to determine feral from farmed - my tastebuds sure can. Maybe $4 cost on a $200 benefit.
The idea of a tax credit like the GP suggested is a pretty good one. You have to cook feral hog well-done but it's quite delicious.
Finally some government pork many (just not kosher or halal) Americans can get behind!
Seriously though, a government program to collect nuisance or surplus game meat for donation to shelters or even for use in prisons would be nice. Shelters -homeless, battered women, etc-are always looking for donations and the food prisoners get served is total crap and processed a little fresh meat now and then would probably be welcomed.
Re: (Score:2)
Not to mention the hew and cry of the SJWs about how poor prisoners are being fed sub-standard food -
Uh, they already do, because prisoners already are.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm no expert, but I'm not sure why total wild hog population is a useful number to determine how thick game is. Wouldn't Hog Density per Square Mile work better, since people tend to cover the same number of square miles per hour not the same number of states per hour when they hunt?
They should introduce vast quantities of wolves to kill the boars. Then tigers to kill the wolves. Then when winter comes the tigers will die.
I didn't realize that so much stupid could be compressed into one post.
bad link (Score:2)
Guys?!? Guys?!? (Score:1)
Did you see the size of that chicken?
What? (Score:2)
That's a shame.
I'll volunteer a portion of my home to raise some of the little cacti if it will help...