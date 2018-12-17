Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Medicine United States

The Decline of American Peyote (vice.com) 72

Posted by BeauHD from the going-going-gone dept.
dmoberhaus writes: An investigation into the decline of America's peyote, a hallucinogenic cactus that is critically important to the rituals of the Native American Church, the largest pan-tribal religious organization in the U.S. Motherboard spoke with Dawn Davis, a researcher using satellite data to track the destruction of peyote's habitat, as well as Salvador Johnson, one of only four people who is licensed to harvest and sell peyote in the U.S. by the DEA. "In 2011, Davis traveled to the peyote gardens for the first time and met with Johnson," reports Motherboard. "Davis said that Johnson was following many conservation best practices, such as cycling through the areas where peyote is harvested, but this hadn't slowed the steady decrease in the size and quantity of peyote buttons in his harvests. Today, the biggest threats to peyote continue to be rapid land development, poaching, and rooting by feral pigs -- problems that responsible harvesting by peyoteros can't solve."

While there has been an increase in the number of indigenous people growing peyote in greenhouses, this is only a temporary solution to the conservation crisis. Davis is advocating for conservation easements or tax breaks for landowners to encourage the protection of peyote. She also said it will be necessary to push for the DEA to reschedule peyote, which is still considered a Schedule I substance that has "no currently accepted medical use." This makes it exceedingly hard for individuals to become licensed peyoteros.

  • Religion legitimates ALL the things? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Can I found an "ancient reiligon" tht happens to require meth and orgies and killing traitors (lobbyists) as an integral part of its "belief system"?

    I mean who would object?
    And who would dare to 'offend my religion"? Iâ(TM)d sue for discrimination!

    Or does it need to be so old, that the one who knew it is a scam, is dead and forgotten?

    • Re:Religion legitimates ALL the things? (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Applehu Akbar ( 2968043 ) on Monday December 17, 2018 @05:37AM (#57815610)

      In any case, how is this News For Nerds?

      • Slashdot died a long time ago. (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        When CmdrTaco & co left and sold it to some vulture.

        Nowadays its purpose is only, to be a trap for some poor Internet addicts like you and me.
        And I guess they thought "addict is addict", and hence drugs and hence peyote.

      • Religion has always been a nerdy topic, as well as mind-altering drugs. Combining them is uber-nerdy.

      • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

        by Anonymous Coward

        HOW is this news for nerds? HOW??

        As an enthusiastic psychedelic drug user and self-professed psychonaut, who also happens to be a college-educated Mensa member who works in Silicon Valley and makes comfortable money, who also knows tons of other computer programmers, intellectuals, and nerds from many places and can speak for them....

        I assure you this is news for nerds. You may be too straight-edged to have ever opened your mind to the other places it can go and find out what other types of thinking exist

    • Judging by the way your 's get displayed, you're already member of a cult.

    • I'm not sure you need religion to legitimize people eating whatever plants they want to in the first place.

      • I'm not sure you need religion to legitimize people eating whatever plants they want to in the first place.

        They do it for meat.

  • Bing recommends piracy for peyote 2019? (Score:4, Informative)

    by zennling ( 950572 ) on Monday December 17, 2018 @06:00AM (#57815650)
    Maybe check the links in the article, editor?

  • One of those is easily solved (Score:5, Insightful)

    by MikeRT ( 947531 ) on Monday December 17, 2018 @06:47AM (#57815736)

    and rooting by feral pigs

    Pigs are an invasive species in the wilds of North America. There is no conservation argument for protecting them under hunting regulations. Just lift all of the hunting regs and give hunters a standard meat value of a few bucks per pound donated to a charity, and you'll see the problem dry up quickly.

    • Re:One of those is easily solved (Score:5, Informative)

      by rmdingler ( 1955220 ) on Monday December 17, 2018 @07:52AM (#57815886) Journal

      Some States place restrictions on hunting feral hog populations, but Texas is not one of them. Nuisance hogs can be trapped en masse, killed at night using IR, and from a vehicle such as a four-wheeler or helicopter, and still:

      Best places to hunt [wideopenspaces.com]

      It shouldn't be a surprise, but Texas by far tops this list of the best states to hunt hogs in the United States. With a hog population conservatively estimated at upwards of 1.5 million hogs, Texas has by far the largest hog population of any state. In fact, Texas is experiencing such a dramatic increase in feral hog populations (an average of 20% per year) that some think that the state is actually losing the war on feral hogs.

      • The idea of a tax credit like the GP suggested is a pretty good one. You have to cook feral hog well-done but it's quite delicious.

        Target practice may be the current standard but if that target is worth $200 then more shooters will be out bagging them.

        Avoiding the Saigon Cobra Problem is important but a simple lipid test should be able to determine feral from farmed - my tastebuds sure can. Maybe $4 cost on a $200 benefit.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

          The idea of a tax credit like the GP suggested is a pretty good one. You have to cook feral hog well-done but it's quite delicious.

          Finally some government pork many (just not kosher or halal) Americans can get behind!

          Seriously though, a government program to collect nuisance or surplus game meat for donation to shelters or even for use in prisons would be nice. Shelters -homeless, battered women, etc-are always looking for donations and the food prisoners get served is total crap and processed a little fresh meat now and then would probably be welcomed.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by I75BJC ( 4590021 )
            Wow! You have no idea of Governments' mandated public health laws. The resulting Government tax & regulation & enforcement personnel would waive and value of a wholesale program that bestows "free" pig meat to the poor, the homeless, the incarcerated, and the consumer. It would be cost prohibited because of the Governments' existing policies. (Not to mention the hew and cry of the SJWs about how poor prisoners are being fed sub-standard food -- American History teaches, IMHO, that Every Good Dea

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

              Not to mention the hew and cry of the SJWs about how poor prisoners are being fed sub-standard food -

              Uh, they already do, because prisoners already are.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by I75BJC ( 4590021 )
        In an environment that Hates the Modern Sporting Rifle and a major, national, political party that wants to wipe out public ownership and any kind of MSR, it will impossible to eliminate the feral pig/hog problem. Even in Texas, with what I assume are reasonable gun ownership laws, the number of feral pigs/hogs harvested each year have not reduced the feral pig/hog population -- they keep growing in numbers and damage to the land and the crops and vegetation grown on the land. (IIANM, Texas requires a hun

      • I'm no expert, but I'm not sure why total wild hog population is a useful number to determine how thick game is. Wouldn't Hog Density per Square Mile work better, since people tend to cover the same number of square miles per hour not the same number of states per hour when they hunt?

    • Where they are a problem you can kill feral pigs by whatever means you want, they aren't restricted like deer. People joy ride on four wheelers and mow them down, but they apparently reproduce very quickly and it is exceptionally difficult to completely extirpate them from an area.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by I75BJC ( 4590021 )
        It isn't as easy as you make it sound! (Ignorance IS bliss!) Feral Pigs/Hogs are not easy targets for the average hunter. It takes quite a lot of skill and quite a lot of expensive equipment to hunt feral pigs/hogs in any numbers greater than ones or twos. If you want to get the entire sounder, the personal equipment for night hunting starts round $4K and takes about a year for Federal Government approval. This doesn't include the costs of travel, vehicles, licenses, clothing/gear, clean-up of the carc

    • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward

      They should introduce vast quantities of wolves to kill the boars. Then tigers to kill the wolves. Then when winter comes the tigers will die.

