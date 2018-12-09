Freshwater is Getting Saltier, Threatening People and Wildlife (scientificamerican.com) 141
Salts that de-ice roads, parking lots and sidewalks keep people safe in winter. But new research shows they are contributing to a sharp and widely rising problem across the U.S. From a report: At least a third of the rivers and streams in the country have gotten saltier in the past 25 years. And by 2100, more than half of them may contain at least 50 percent more salt than they used to. Increasing salinity will not just affect freshwater plants and animals but human lives as well -- notably, by affecting drinking water. Sujay Kaushal, a biogeochemist at the University of Maryland, College Park, recounts an experience he had when visiting relatives in New Jersey. When getting a drink from the tap, "I saw a white film on the glass." After trying to scrub it off, he found, "it turned out to be a thin layer of salt crusting the glass."
When Kaushal, who studies how salt invades freshwater sources, sampled the local water supply he found not just an elevated level of the sodium chloride, widely used in winter to de-ice outdoor surfaces, but plenty of other salts such as sodium bicarbonate and magnesium chloride. He also found similar concentrations of these chemicals in most rivers along the east coast, including the Potomac, which provides drinking water for Washington, D.C. Where did all of it come from? De-icing salts, Kaushal determined, are part of the problem, slowly corroding our infrastructure.
Sodium Chloride? (Score:5, Interesting)
People still use sodium chloride as a deicer? Around here, pretty much all municipalities have switched to calcium chloride, which deices better than sodium chloride, and tends to not kill everone's grass. They'll only use sodium chloride in dire emergencies - IE massive ice storm at the end of the season and there's no calcium chloride to be had, which is pretty rare.
Also, NaCl only works down to about -20 Celsius. CaCl works much better.
Also, NaCl only works down to about -20 Celsius. CaCl works much better.
Also, CaCl doesn't corrode cars and bridges as badly as NaCl does.
The big advantage of NaCl is that it is cheap.
Another option is to put nothing on the roads. This is common in southern states, where snowfall is infrequent, and melts quickly. So everyone just stays home when it snows.
This is standard in Oregon, and we get lots of ice on the roads.
Learn how to drive, people. How did they not understand that this was destructive and builds up in their environment and could only ever be a very temporary solution until they learn how to drive?
What we do after an ice storm is to dump some gravel on the road. It doesn't do anything to our water supply, it just ends up as part of the road shoulder. Yes, you have to drive slower for a week now that there are little rocks on the road. It amazes
CaCl2 [Re:Sodium Chloride?] (Score:3)
People still use sodium chloride as a deicer? Around here, pretty much all municipalities have switched to calcium chloride, which deices better than sodium chloride, and tends to not kill everone's grass.
In general it's the chloride that's the problem, not the sodium ion, so CaCl2 is not much better than NaCl for the environment. It does de-ice at a lower temperature, though. https://stormwater.pca.state.m... [state.mn.us] https://www.oxycalciumchloride... [oxycalciumchloride.com]
In general it's the chloride that's the problem, not the sodium ion, so CaCl2 is not much better than NaCl for the environment. It does de-ice at a lower temperature, though.
Er, no. Sodium chloride tends to interfere with water take-up in macro- and micro- organisms. It's an issue with sodium chloride in particular. Calcium Chloride *can* have the same effect, but you need a *very* high concentration. The chloride ions can be a problem, also, but again, you need a TON of the stuff to impact anything.
It's just one data point, but there is a river that runs near my house that snakes it's way for miles towards a lake. The majority of storm drains in the county I'm in dump into it.
Instead of salt, try some lateral thinking. Build your properties above major roads and turn building lots into parks. Safe travel in all weathers and you are directly above transport corridors for easy social and business access, you also recover than land value under roads.
Shelter from the Storm [Re:CaCl2] (Score:2)
Instead of salt, try some lateral thinking. Build your properties above major roads and turn building lots into parks. Safe travel in all weathers and you are directly above transport corridors for easy social and business access, you also recover than land value under roads.
Good idea, but note that you will now need to illuminate your roads. That takes energy.
People still use sodium chloride as a deicer?
No worries, with Climate change this is a short term problem. Maybe only needed for another 50 years or so.
My motto (or bumper sticker) "Why retire to Florida when Florida is coming here
In northern Arizona we use volcanic cinder on roads. The city of Flagstaff owns its own little volcano, which it mines for this purpose.
Environmentalism (Score:3, Informative)
“The demise of water fleas does not just affect the clarity of the water, but will likely also impact the small fish that feed on them,” Hintz adds. “They provide food for the larger fish that humans eat.”
Conservatives and Republicans, this is why the environment and our ecosystem is important. It's not some "liberal snowflake" luxury. It's about our health and well being.
And why didn't the summary mention that it's also caused by industrial activities? Business needs to take responsibility for their pollution. Because they just dump or whatever and stick us with the costs.
Re:Environmentalism (Score:5, Funny)
well we obviously need global warming then to stop the snow so they don't have to use the salt on the roads that is salting up the rivers. plus it will melt some glaciers giving us more fresh water! BRB I got to go start this tire fire, its getting a little cold.
Conservatives and Republicans, this is why the environment and our ecosystem is important.
Could also be why a Republican signed the EPA into existence waaay back in 1970. Yeah, I know, prehistory for some of you, but shit did happen back then [alleghenyfront.org], but people cared, unlike now [wikipedia.org]
Conservatives and Republicans, this is why the environment and our ecosystem is important.
Could also be why a Republican signed the EPA into existence waaay back in 1970. Yeah, I know, prehistory for some of you, but shit did happen back then [alleghenyfront.org], but people cared, unlike now [wikipedia.org]
Yes, but that was Republicanus Repulbicanus an ancient species of sane conservative. Unfortunately Republicanus Repulbicanus was driven to extinction by his more primitive, aggressive, dull minded, ignorant and hysterical (some would say insane) cousin Republicanus Trumpicus.
Yeah, but they still win elections over the so-called "sane" democrats. Maybe everybody should be looking into the mirror to see why that happens.
Yeah? what has that ever gotten us, besides massive republican gains two/four years after? You know what an ant mill [youtube.com] is?
Yeah, but they still win elections over the so-called "sane" democrats. Maybe everybody should be looking into the mirror to see why that happens.
Yeah, I know negative 40 seats in the last house election, it was a truly stunning landslide victor for Trumpicus.
Yeah, I know negative 40 seats in the last house election, it was a truly stunning landslide victor for Trumpicus.
Well, yeah, with the seats being occupied by democrats, it is. And, they're putting the same person that lost them 63 seats in 2010 back in charge. Ain't it ironical? We can expect big changes now, right? Don't you people find the merry-go-round to be just a little nauseating by now? Or are tribal instincts that powerful?
drinking water (Score:1)
Seems like municipal water systems should be performing RO before sending water out to begin with.
Re: (Score:3)
To a degree; OP's point is that you have multiple grades of needs, and the central supply shouldn't really treat all water to the highest requirement. There is also the lead pipe issue in places and a host of other things that really make it a good idea.
Only downside is you waste a lot of water with RO; nice if you can pipe the concentrate stream for something like laundry or at least toilet flushing.
Re: (Score:3)
Given the nature of how water treatment works everyone should be using a reverse osmosis (RO) system for their *drinking* water.
.
Whilst I agree, this doesn't help the environment. Birds, ducks, fish etc. don't have the luxury of finding a nice, portable RO system to carry around.
The thing is, in the U.S., we're used to being able to drink the water straight from the tap. Seems only civilized, kinda like having an indoor toilet. It would be a real shame and a giant step backwards to give that up.
How is it still legal? (Score:2)
I remember the same discussion back in the 70s. It also hurts pets and damages roads and cars. In Germany many cities have banned the use of thawing salt on roads and sidewalks; some places still allow it but only in extreme weather. Grit is a perfectly viable alternative and the effect lasts much longer.
If you want to prevent people from dying in road accidents,
You slow down. If drivers won't slow down, you use rolling roadblocks. If they try to pass the patrol cars, they get a night in a comfy jail cell.
Re: How is it still legal? (Score:3)
Except for the part where scandinavian countries say you are full of shit and use tiny gravel instead. I havenâ(TM)t seen salt used for decades.
We do this in the whole State of Oregon you dunce. Of course it works.
Salt is something idiots do. If they kept doing it for 500 years, you wouldn't even have farms left in that part of the world, you'd just create a desert.
It is a temporary solution, and it is fucking shit up for you already. You might want those farms and drinking water in the future, so it might be time to merely teach winter driving schools and save the farms.
Self driving cars should fix this (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:3)
until sometime in the 1960's
.
.
too much work to remove sand from the storm sewers
This.
But in the 1960s, that meant sending someone into each storm sewer grate with a shovel and bucket. Now they use Vactor trucks [intl-hi.com].
However, since the problem with driving on ice is mostly that 10% of drivers that don't have a clue of how to drive in slippery conditions, actually self-driving cars would probably help.
Or maybe not. I think 100% of the software for self driving cars comes from Southern California, where they don't bother programming for unlikely events like ice on the roads.
I think 100% of the software for self driving cars comes from Southern California, where they don't bother programming for unlikely events like ice on the roads.
Or, indeed, unforeseen things like drunk driving, crash barriers and 18 wheelers across the road...
All three of your examples though are from non-self-driving cars in situations involving lane-assist features.
Maybe you're wearing too much cologne and the Musk is clawing at your nose. Or something. Probably Musk-related, though.
Electronic traction control is why I can drive around on a sheet of solid ice without chains or traction tires or anything. Even with a dusting of snow on top. Even onramps, offramps.
Right now self-driving cars suck at snow, but that's about vision. The traction part they'll have an easy time be better at handling than humans.
Re: (Score:3)
Most municipalities already use a combination of sand and salt. The problem is more south-wards where ice and snow are much rarer, they tend to spray pure salt the minute a flock of snow hits their pavement. Further north, they don't even use salt until you get a few cm of snow (you just get mud slush).
Chains aren't a panacea either, you can only go ~30km/h (20mph) on them or risk destroying either the chains or the car and you lose a lot of grip if it hasn't quite snowed that much.
Meaningless statistics (Score:5, Insightful)
"by 2100, more than half of them may contain at least 50 percent more salt than they used to" - a total meaningless statistic. Are are going from 1 ppb to 2 ppb, which is essentially a non-event, or from 1% to 2%, which would have serious implications? Doubling without giving a baseline and what that baseline represents is just scaremongering.
My BS detector is pegged (Score:2)
This is all hyperbole and other than a few random water tests is very weak on facts. Salinity increases are usually caused by droughts.
Tapwater? (Score:1)
Jokes aside this is a problem that only affects (Score:2)
Also, when it comes to water rural communities have much, much bigger problems. Their pipes are going on 100 years old and nobody wants to pay to replace them. Estimates put it at $750 billion to fix the whole country. I'm surprised nobody on the left is talking about that. All they talk about is roads and bridges. Get that message across and you could snatch the far
All they talk about is roads and bridges.
Well, yeah, the money spreads farther. Pipes only affect one city at a time. Flint has already been forgotten. Certain conspiracy theories make far better headlines around the country.
Re: Tap water used to be better than bottled water (Score:2)
This will kill you... (Score:2)
And your scare headline is wrong.
No, but it is complimentary. Fixing all the local problems does the same for the global one at the same time. The whole flock can turn on a dime, in an instant, when the individuals are in sync [youtube.com]
On the other hand, it's far easier to stop salting the damn roads than to switch away from all fossil fuels globally and start artificially sequestering carbon on a planetary scale.
What manners. (Score:2)
FTFA
:-
He sounds like a model house guest.
We're all gettin' saltier every year (Score:2)
Obxkcd (Score:1)
Water softeners that use salt (Score:2)
They use a ridiculous amount of salt just to soften water - and dump salt directly into the water reservoir.
The tech should be restricted or banned since there are other solutions out there.
I'd think it's a drop in the ocean (pun intended) (Score:2)
How to fix this (Score:2)
Are they a criminal? An illegal migrant?
Once people who are approved to 'drive" are found then start with much better education.
Lots of tests and advanced driving simulators.
Finally normal driving.
Then bring in advance ice driving as part of testing.
How a car drives in winter conditions.
Pass the new tests and a nations driving population will be able to better use winter and summer roads.
