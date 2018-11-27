Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


China is Planning To Build a Deep Sea Base For Unmanned Submarine Science and Defense Operations in the South China Sea (scmp.com) 62

Posted by msmash from the up-next dept.
Urged by China President Xi Jinping to dare to do something that has never been done before, scientists say challenges could give China huge technology lead. From a report: China is planning to build a deep sea base for unmanned submarine science and defence operations in the South China Sea, a centre that might become the first artificial intelligence colony on Earth, officials and scientists involved in the plan said. The project -- named in part after Hades, the underworld of Greek mythology -- was launched at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing this month after a visit to a deep sea research institute at Sanya, Hainan province, by Chinese President Xi Jinping in April.

Xi urged the scientists and engineers to dare to do something that has never been done before. "There is no road in the deep sea, we do not need to chase [after other countries], we are the road," he said. The idea of an outpost for deep sea exploration has been a favourite of scientists, engineers and fiction writers for hundreds of years, while the Greek allegory of Atlantis has inspired many "city beneath the sea" stories. The Hadal zone that would be home to the base is the deepest part of an ocean -- typically a V-shape abyss -- at a depth of 6,000 to 11,000 metres (19,685 to 36,100 feet). The project will cost Chinese taxpayers 1.1 billion yuan (US$160 million), the scientists said. That is half as much again as the cost of the FAST radio telescope -- the world's largest -- in Guizhou province, southwest China.

  • $160 milion? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Tuesday November 27, 2018 @11:16AM (#57708338) Homepage Journal
    That is pretty impressive you can build a sea base for $160 million. In the US that wouldn't even pay for the wetsuits.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by sinij ( 911942 )
      You also have to consider how leaky would Made in China deep sea base would be. Last but not least, it would probably end up sending out spam as a part of a botnet in a short order.

    • Lower cost of living. If you were to visit china with a hundred US dollars, you can get a lot more purchasing power from that.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Yes, but most of these are sunk costs.

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      That is pretty impressive you can build a sea base for $160 million. In the US that wouldn't even pay for the wetsuits.

      It doesn't actually have to work. It's like planting a flag on a hill and calling it yours.

      No science is being done here.

    • But we have compliance...

      As they say Compliance Create Jobs.

    • we'd spend 3x that much on a feasibility study for the environmental impact study.

    • That is pretty impressive you can build a sea base for $160 million. In the US that wouldn't even pay for the wetsuits.

      And the US wouldn't kill anyone in the process either or afterwards from shoddy construction.

      You can accomplish a lot when you don't put much value on human life.

  • All their base are belong to us.

  • Sounds like the plot for a James Bond movie.

  • Is Pooh Bear watching adult swim reruns of Sealab 2021?

  • How do we get them to knock this shit off?
    • We need to remain ahead of China in terms of Military. The problem is, that we have outsourced our manufacturing base, which is what is killing us. Even here, the tech that China will be using for doing this base, will mostly come from the west.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by m00sh ( 2538182 )

      How do we get them to knock this shit off?

      Why do you hate science?

  • This has about the same military significance as the Great Wall of China, i.e. very little.

    An adversarial nation could destroy this super expensive base with little effort using existing capabilities. I don't believe the estimates because they tend to use low-tech solutions that are much more error prone and take a lot more time. No opportunity to industrial sabotage the tech from other countries here either.

    Keeping a carrier there (which, by the way, you can move) would be far cheaper, less dangerous

  • It always seemed to me that autonomous submarines would be super useful for military offense. A submarine that doesn't need humans inside can be smaller, faster, quieter, cheaper, and more maneuverable. They could recharge from solar or tidal power, or have nuclear batteries that last decades. But most frighteningly: what if they contained nuclear weapons? You could position them all over the world, nearly undetectable, imminently ready to strike. Port cities are vulnerable yet also valuable.

    • It always seemed to me that autonomous submarines would be super useful for military offense. A submarine that doesn't need humans inside can be smaller, faster, quieter, cheaper, and more maneuverable. They could recharge from solar or tidal power, or have nuclear batteries that last decades. But most frighteningly: what if they contained nuclear weapons? You could position them all over the world, nearly undetectable, imminently ready to strike. Port cities are vulnerable yet also valuable.

      I don't know that I would trust anything autonomous with nuclear weapons. Even if the tech was foolproof for remote steering and detonation, it takes one person hacking the communication to it and the highest bidder now has nuclear weapons.

      • Indeed. Slapping a nuclear weapon on robotic toys sounds nice when fantasizing about apocalyptic scenarios, but in the real world nuclear weapons are so valuable that they are targets for all kinds of mischief.

        If I wrap your nuclear armed toy in a gauss cage and seize physical control in deep water, is there a automated system to blow it up "safely" while spreading nuclear crap into the water? Or can I take it home, take it apart and refurbish it to become a nuclear power?

        Making the South China Sea a plac

  • Call me when they have actually built it and it works as expected.

    Until then I put it in the same file as all the other outrageous claims China likes to make up and / or brag about.

    Tomorrow they will announce an AI controlled hand held laser that turns everyone Chinese.

  • Ops, sorry.... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If in International waters, then another country can build an explosives testing facility right next door.
    This seems like another Chinese ploy to grab non-territorial water/land like they are doing with man-made islands in international waters and other countries waters.

