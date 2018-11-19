NASA Considers Selling Seats on the Spacecraft Used For International Space Station (washingtonpost.com) 71
NASA is considering selling seats on the spacecraft that will ferry its astronauts to the International Space Station, offering rides to the public while opening another line of revenue as the agency attempts to broaden its appeal [Editor's note: the link may be paywalled; alternative source]. From a report: On several occasions, Russia has flown wealthy individuals who paid millions for the ride to space. And a trio of private companies backed by billionaires, is also looking to fly tourists out of the atmosphere. But except for a couple of rare exceptions, such as Christa McAuliffe, the teacher who was killed when the space Shuttle Challenger exploded in 1986, NASA has not allowed private citizens on its rockets. "Just like in the early days of aviation, with barnstorming, these initial activities will help build the infrastructure and the foundation that can lead to future innovations that, frankly, we cannot imagine right now," said Michael Gold, the general counsel of Maxar Technologies, who is leading the advisory council's policy reform effort.
The proposal, backed Friday by a NASA advisory subcommittee, is still in the nascent stage, and is part of moves by the agency to better insert itself into the public consciousness by working with the private sector. The proposals would have to be approved by the entire advisory council and then forwarded to NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. Friday's meeting comes two months after Bridenstine announced he was standing up the committee, and tasking it to look at how the agency could better partner with industry. He said then that he wants NASA and its astronauts "embedded into the American culture." On Friday, he reiterated the point, saying: "The reality is, we're in a new era now."
Want to widen it's appeal? How about a lottery? (Score:5, Interesting)
>The average American is dumb as a box of rocks. And half of them are dumber than that. No thanks.
It's more like a third, really. That's the third most likely to play the lottery though.
Have to tax the winnings (Score:2)
The only issue with this (which would be awesome) is that the winning ticket would be taxed as winnings income. Given that the trip would be worth multiple millions of dollars in value, the winner would probably have to auction off the seat just to pay the tax.
So a rich guy gets to go either way. BUT some random guy becomes a millionaire AND NASA gets funding for their science.
WIN-WIN-WIN. Let's do it.
Pay for a Ticket Lotto actually makes sense. Every can purchase a raffle ticket for $10. NASA will no doubt sell a several million with a little bit of smart advertising and they will be able to fund a big portion of their launch -probably as much or more than they would get from selling a seat directly.
Fun fact, NASA cannot by law "advertise". They can educate, but not advertise.
When NASA is getting into the space tourism business, and possibly running lotteries, it is time to stop and ask some questions. Is this really something the government should be doing?
Rather than branching out into new and weirder lines of business, perhaps we should consider leaving space tourism and launch services to private businesses, and refocus NASA on science and exploration. You know, those non-profitable things that deserve to be supported by the taxpayers.
NASA's business is doing science.
They have a budget.
If they can find clever ways to get more science funded with the budget they have they should.
If that means selling seats or lotto tickets for seats on a glorified (and extremely dangerous) carnival ride to fund more science, then they should do that.
NASA's business is doing science.
No. Only a tiny fraction of their budget is spent on science.
If they can find clever ways to get more science funded with the budget they have they should.
This is the EXACT OPPOSITE of what they do. Most of their budget is spent on bloated, wasteful, and politicized contracts for hardware that has nothing to do with "science".
If you actually think the SLS has any hope of generating "profits" that can be redirected to planetary science, you are completely delusional.
It's means it is.
It's been nice proving you wrong.
to give one seat away? Pending someone being physically fit enough
Can you even imagine the outcry? Official Federal government space trip lottery tickets for sale, no fatties. How many no-no's does that tick off... Non-ADA compliant... body shaming... probably someone would even make it out to be racist.
Remember, there's damned good reasons why starfaring alien civilizations don't contact us openly, and all of those reasons are our own damned fault.
It is a lottery but you have to be rich enough to afford to buy a ticket. So you pay for price and then attend training, staying straight and being responsible for your actions, fail they keep the money and you do not fly, pass and you get to play lottery whilst staying in training, maybe not the first available flight or the next or well, it depends how many ticket buyers versus how many seats available when.
Of course NASA should be commercialising space, space flights, orbiting hotels, and a Lunar escape
On what spacecraft? (Score:4, Interesting)
Doesn't NASA need a spacecraft that can fly to the IIS before selling seats on it? They don't currently have vehicle that can go to the IIS. Are they selling seats on the SLS, which might get cancelled after spending billions? Or are they selling seats on the Soyuz, Dragon or Dreamliner, which they don't own?
Re: (Score:3)
"...which might get cancelled after spending billions?"
This is NASA's insurance against that very thing.
Space Force, Inc. (Score:2)
NASA has to sound corporate-ish to make the current administration happy, or at least less grumpy. I expect the walls of ISS to be full of spam posters soon: "In space, everyone can hear how great GEICO is".
Ridicule aside, perhaps the commercial angle can be made to work, but it also has the potential to go sour as profits and science may have to fight over the same "space".
GEICO has branched out beyond just gov't employees. They are more than 80 years old. I picked them as an example because they have a reputation for advertising heavily; the new "Spam".
Re: (Score:2)
Even if the SLS ever flies it's obviously not going to be used for ferrying people to the ISS, so selling seats it is. Though if it was actually profitable I bet SpaceX would pretty soon partner with Bigelow for a private space hotel or just launch something of their own, a single Falcon Heavy launch should suffice to launch a pretty big single module space station. Even though you'd probably run out of volume first in a LEO launch I'm sure there's a way to make some variation of a telescopic fishing rod or
Re: (Score:2)
Doesn't NASA need a spacecraft that can fly to the IIS before selling seats on it? They don't currently have vehicle that can go to the IIS. Are they selling seats on the SLS, which might get cancelled after spending billions? Or are they selling seats on the Soyuz, Dragon or Dreamliner, which they don't own?
It's all part of the new commercialization approach. Create idea for product, sell product, ?, profit.
The Kickstarter campaign should be interesting.
You can have any color you want free (Score:3)
But the Space Force patch for your uniform will still cost $2,000,000.
But the Space Force patch for your uniform will still cost $2,000,000.
The USSSF had to cover Gary McKinnon's extradiction request somehow.
Because it's worked so well in the past (Score:1)
Ya know, like sending Christa McAuliffe up on a Space Shuttle. WCPGW?
your tax dollar at work (Score:2, Insightful)
i'm glad we gained insight into the respiratory cycle of frogs in 0 G though
Why would I ... (Score:2)
... buy a seat?
I sure as hell ain't taking it home with me and you can bet yer ass I'm not gonna ride in it.
No. (Score:2, Insightful)
Give me universal healthcare, a living minimum wage and a jobs guarantee and we'll talk about your subsidized rides to space. Until then no more free money for billionaires' hobbies.
No! (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
This is sad. (Score:5, Insightful)
Due to the constant under-budgeting by congress, NASA has been reduced to offering carnival rides for the rich. NASA is supposed to be about science. This is shameful and reflects poorly upon our nation.
It's past time (Score:1)
Good, NASA needs some independence (Score:5, Interesting)
If NASA is to survive as the ensuing space age develops, they'll have to become independent from the erratic whims of Congress. I'm not sure that's possible, but I can't fault them for trying.
Unless NASA sells their interest in the ISS to a private entity, anything launched from the US and authorized to dock to the ISS will be a NASA flight. It might be contracted from Boeing or SpaceX, but it will be NASA coordinated and controlled in cooperation with the Russian and EU partners. Thus, if NASA does sell seats to ISS, it will almost certainly not depend on SLS.
Spaceflight will always be risky, and there will be failures. The recent Russian Soyuz launch failure highlights this, and ironically, is positive publicity for good engineering. The Soyuz rocket blew up, but the Soyuz capsule returned safely, along with the crew. The SpaceX Crewed Dragon Capsule and Boeing CST-100 Starliner will have similar launch abort systems and good survival capability. A lot of unfortunate lessons were learned from the shuttle program, and comparisons of a well engineered capsule or Dreamchaser-type system to the shuttle are unwarranted.
So far the most promising commercial space venture to replace or compete with the ISS seems to be Bigelow Aerospace and their commercial space station [wikipedia.org]. Their BA 2100 [wikipedia.org] expandable module is truly massive, and interestingly seems to fit with launch capabilities of the SpaceX BFR rocket [wikipedia.org], as well as the SLS, it it gets built.
I can't see NASA ever owning launch capability to compete with the likes of SpaceX or Blue Origin, but I can see them owning and controlling destinations in Earth orbit. For commercial operations NASA may evolve into, or merge with the likes of the FAA for safety and regulatory oversight.
Things will get really interesting when commercial space operations can leave all that behind and stake their claims in on the Moon and in lunar orbit, and of course, on Mars. I don't think NASA will be in the drivers seat by then. They've been hobbled by Congress for far too long and were never designed to be a commercially competitive entity.
The reality is (Score:2)
NASA's budget 2018: ~$20B
DoD budget 2018: ~$600B
Once the crowing achievement of the US, is now under consideration to be little more than an expensive bus ride for the wealthy as a means to generate income.
:|
I'm surprised NASA hasn't resorted to a bake sale for fundraising
Though I suppose if their budget keeps getting slashed, they may ultimately resort to such a thing.
Astronaut cookies anyone ?
They already do that. Astronaut ice cream is their most popular item.
Wonder if they'll use same classes as air travel? (Score:2)
If they use the same class divisions as they do for conventional air travel, it will allow everyone access to space. They'll have first-class seats that will be padded, with all the amenities, and go for 20 million dollars a pop.
