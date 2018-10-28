Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Space Power

China Produces Nano Fibre That Can Lift 160 Elephants - and a Space Elevator? (nzherald.co.nz) 224

Posted by EditorDavid from the going-up dept.
Slashdot reader hackingbear quotes the NZ Herald: A research team from Tsinghua University in Beijing has developed a fibre they say is so strong it could even be used to build an elevator to space. They say just 1 cubic centimeter of the fibre — made from carbon nanotube — would not break under the weight of 160 elephants, or more than 800 tonnes. And that tiny piece of cable would weigh just 1.6 grams... The Chinese team has developed a new "ultralong" fibre from carbon nanotube that they say is stronger than anything seen before, patenting the technology and publishing part of their research in the journal Nature Nanotechnology earlier this year...

The space elevator idea has remained in the realm of sci-fi, physical and mathematical models because there has been no material strong enough to make the super-light, ultra-strong cables needed... Now, the Tsinghua team, led by Wei Fei, a professor with the Department of Chemical Engineering, says their latest carbon nanotube fibre has tensile strength of 80 gigapascals [over ten times more than the 7 gigapascals strenth NASA estimated to be required for a space elevator]... Chinese and Russian space scientists, for instance, are working together to find a safe, effective way to lower a fine, feather-light cable from a high-altitude orbit to the ground.
Wei also said his team was trying to get the carbon nanotube fibre into mass production for use in defense -- or to create super fast flywheels in a mechanical battery, which would have 40 times the energy density of a lithium battery.

China Produces Nano Fibre That Can Lift 160 Elephants - and a Space Elevator? More | Reply

China Produces Nano Fibre That Can Lift 160 Elephants - and a Space Elevator?

Comments Filter:

  • Better Article from Ars (Score:4, Informative)

    by Crashmarik ( 635988 ) on Sunday October 28, 2018 @03:55AM (#57548117)

    https://arstechnica.com/scienc... [arstechnica.com]

    While the authors note that this work could find a home in "sports equipment, ballistic armour, aeronautics, astronautics and even space elevators," we're still a long way from any of that. Ideally, rather than synthesizing the nanotubes in centimeter-long chunks, we'd like to have some sort of continual production process. Still, the work is important in that it hints that there is a world beyond micrometer-scale nanotube fragments.

    Nice to have my instinct confirmed that there would of been much more noise over this if Ultralong meant kilometers or or at least 10s of meters.

  • how was it that first use case imagined for this fibre become space elevator?
    aren't there more down to earth already practicable use cases, where this fibre will replace some other fibre because it is better.

  • Inquiring minds want to know (Score:3)

    by drewsup ( 990717 ) on Sunday October 28, 2018 @04:27AM (#57548181)

    Asian or African elephants, laden or unladen?

  • Cross sectional area ? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Alain Williams ( 2972 ) <addw@phcomp.co.uk> on Sunday October 28, 2018 @04:39AM (#57548203) Homepage

    Quoting volume for a rope is not very helpful. The cross sectional area would be much more interesting for saying how much it can carry.

    • Re:Cross sectional area ? (Score:5, Informative)

      by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 ) on Sunday October 28, 2018 @05:28AM (#57548297)

      Quoting volume for a rope is not very helpful.

      Indeed. That is one of the stupidest metrics I have seen in a while.

      The cross sectional area would be much more interesting for saying how much it can carry.

      Well, they do say 80 gigapascals, which means 80 billion newtons per square meter. That is 8 million newtons per square cm, which in earth's gravity is equivalent to supporting ~800,000 kg, or 800 metric tonnes. Which is roughly the weight of 160 elephants.

      For a space elevator, an important metric is how much of its own length it can support. Carbon nanotubes have a density of about 2.5 gm/cc. So 800 tonnes is about 3200 km of fiber with a square cm cross section. TFA says that is enough, but that will get you only a tenth of the way to GEO.

      • You assume a uniform cross-sectional area.

      • After seeing load given in elephant weights, I was expecting cross sectional area to be given as a fraction of human hair width, and disappointed when I didn't see it. We could standardize elephants per hair as a new unit of pressure for the media.

        Well, they do say 80 gigapascals

        Do note that the glass fibers in regular fiberglass have a tensile strength approaching 5 GPa [wikipedia.org]. So regular materials are within an order of magnitude of what's needed for a space elevator. Fiberglass' performance only craters when

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hey! ( 33014 )

      The strength of the material is specified in pressure units -- in this case 80 gigapascals.

      A simple unit conversion can give you the cross-sectional strength in newtons: 80 billion newtons per square meter.

    • Re:Space elevator in a hurricane (Score:5, Informative)

      by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 ) on Sunday October 28, 2018 @05:43AM (#57548325)

      A space elevator has to be located on the equator, where there is no coriolis effect, and thus no hurricanes.

      • I feel better now.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by q_e_t ( 5104099 )
        Ideally located there, but when has the ideal location for something ever stopped anyone?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by GNious ( 953874 )

          Trying to wrap brain around what happens it you place it e.g. 45 deg north/south.

        • Ideally located there

          No. It MUST be located on the equator. It is tethered to a counterweight in orbit. The satellite will trace a great circle around the center-of-mass of the earth. An equatorial orbit is the only orbit that will pull directly upward for the entire orbit.

          Most proposals put the base on a barge located in the equatorial Atlantic or Pacific. The barge will make it easy to access and service, and also allow it to move slightly to avoid orbital debris.

          • See, this is why I always laugh when the topic of space elevators comes up. So you're going to move the giant barge tethering the end of the space elevator to avoid the 7mile/second LEO debris, huh? Even the paint chips that we can't really see?

            If your space elevator isn't on the order of meters thick, it's not going to survive ablation by space debris. And if you'd like to do the math on that, now we're talking a GEO cable manufacturing facility with raw materials supplied by asteroids. Because we simply c

            • That cable is a really small target. A better question is how long can you statistically expect it to stay viable? Whatever that answer is, you need to be able to either rebuild or replace in less than that time frame. Realistically, this implies multiple tethers in operation at all times, using tethers to make sure there is material on-hand in orbit for repair/replacement.

              A bigger problem is exposure to elemental oxygen in the upper atmosphere and hard UV as you go higher.

              • Other problems include needing asteroids big enough to serve as counterweights and as raw materials, oscillation and vibration dampers, the van Allen radiation belts and UV/radiation-driven material fatigue, electrostatic charge of the cable due to the solar wind, having a stable enough tether point that you can easily load cargo, dealing with the steady rain of nanotubes at the base, etc.

                Space elevators are a great sci-fi invention, but they will never be practical. Rockets are already getting closer to be

                • Well, no. No asteroids needed, thanks, although if somebody shows up with one that would be great. We'll send a starter weight up by rocket. Once the elevator is working we'll take up additional mass for building, shielding, and selling.

                  A stable loading area is a gimme. It will in all likelihood be inside a building at the base of the tether (if on land) or in the center of a large barge (if on water).

                  I don't know why there would be a steady rain of nano tubes from the tether, but it certainly will not

                  • We'll send a starter weight up by rocket.

                    No, no we won't. Go do the math on that one.

                    And once you realize how insane it would be to try to do that, you'll quickly realize that we'd need hundreds or thousands of really cheap, reliable rockets to get all the material up there.....which is what the whole point of the space elevator is. At that point you're fighting financial, political and engineering challenges the likes of which the world has never seen, in order to accomplish something you're already accomplishing.

                    The last SpaceX rocket failure wa

      • You could drop two cables to places equidistant from the equator (N and S, obviously) and have them come together at a satellite above the equator. Then one of your cables could be in a hurricane's path.

        Hmm, if you put the satellite far enough past geostationary to get some additional pull, you could have the cables be of different lengths and maybe sustain the satellite north or south of the equatorial plane?

  • Not on my watch. This looks like a job for: Space Force!

  • Don't Forget (Score:5, Informative)

    by trabby ( 4123953 ) on Sunday October 28, 2018 @05:21AM (#57548289)

    That even when the tech is ready:

    "The Space Elevator will be built about 50 years after everyone stops laughing." - Arthur C. Clarke

  • This is right now, today. Almost. $90 million launches 63800 kilos [wikipedia.org] into low earth orbit. That is $1410/kilo. Misty eyed space elevator proponents claim $500/kilo. [wikipedia.org] Eh. Putting aside for the moment the probability that that is a wild underestimate, if space elevator launch is 35% of the cost of rocket launch then the capital cost of a space elevator will never be recovered, never. Not ever.

    Don't forget that any mass you hoist up this mythical elevator needs to achieve orbital velocity, just like a rocket does

    • Misty eyed space elevator proponents claim $500/kilo.

      You picked the highest estimate from your link instead of one of the lower ones, and then still called it's proponents "misty eyed". That's droll.

      Don't forget that any mass you hoist up this mythical elevator needs to achieve orbital velocity, just like a rocket does. That takes energy. Where does that come from, who pays for it?

      ...

      This is some kind of joke, right?

      The answers are: "electricity" and "the customer".

      • You picked the highest estimate from your link instead of one of the lower ones

        Falcon prices are *also* a high estimate for the price of future rocketry.

        • The problem is that rockets cost tend to be heavy on 'marginal' costs, i.e., shooting twice as many rockets costs twice as much more. Space elevator costs will (theoretically, at least) be very overhead concentrated, with very low marginal costs. This means that it is cheaper to do more, so everyone does more, so the unit cost plummets.

          • The problem is that rockets cost tend to be heavy on 'marginal' costs, i.e., shooting twice as many rockets costs twice as much more

            There is still a lot of cost reduction that can be done to the rocket design. Right now, even the F9 rocket wastes the upper stage. If the BFR can do reusable upper stages (and the fairing), the marginal costs will come down a lot. Ultimately, if you could just refuel the rocket and launch it again, the marginal costs could be lower than the space elevator, especially for LEO.

            • I'm not sure you could ever get the marginal cost of a rocket lower than an elevator because you'll use more power making the rocket fuel than you will use powering the winches on the tether.

    • Electricity costs many orders of magnitude less per kWh than a rocket booster.

      • If we could land the rocket booster and reuse it (crazy idea, I know) then you should compare the price of electricity with the price of the booster's fuel.

        The price of the boosters should then be compared to the construction costs of the space elevator.

    • Correct me if I'm wrong, ( not a rocket scientist) but once you're at the top, you are in effect going the rotational speed of the Earth, all it would take is a small push after that to keep a stable orbit. A small rocket motor depending on the mass needing to be pushed , should do

    • If an elevator company can get the cost to orbit down to 35% of the market-owning competitor, they will ABSOLUTELY make back their cost of capital. This is not even accounting for your comparison of LEO to GEO cost estimates. If you could demonstrate technical feasibility investors would be bum rushing you to give you money.

      Even worse, much of the cost of modern rocket launches is tied to marginal costs (fuel, personnel, pad rentals, etc.) The primary marginal cost of a space elevator is electricity (to

  • Cubic Centimeter? (Score:5, Funny)

    by thsths ( 31372 ) on Sunday October 28, 2018 @05:49AM (#57548333)

    You are aware that stress is measured in force per area, not elephants per volume?

  • ... would we do with 160 elephants in space?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AJWM ( 19027 )

      Well, but they would be on earth, would they?

      (Geez, some people.)

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AJWM ( 19027 )

        Ah, crap. wouldn't be on earth.

        Note to self: Way to ruin a joke, Al. Finish your coffee.

  • Will await independent verification. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Chas ( 5144 ) on Sunday October 28, 2018 @07:27AM (#57548569) Homepage Journal

    Lots of these Chinese "inventions" turn out to be absolute bunk and cooked results.

    Will need to see it peer-reviewed by a country that doesn't reward theft and falsehood in the hard sciences.

  • I wouldn't get too excited about fantastic and amazing new developments coming out of China. From my understanding replicability tends to be low.

  • Price to geo-stat orbit: 300 Euros per kilogram or less. Nice. We'd just assemble a massive spaceship and the first trip to mars would be an extended luxury cruise or something like that. Very nice. We'd be casually exploring the solar system and have a permanent residence on mars. Very nice indeed.

    AFAIAC China should get right to it.

  • It should be titled: China SAYS it produced Nano Fibre.....

  • ... can't get their wieners up without slaughtering 160 elephants, let alone a high tech nano-fiber.

  • I'm fairly sure- though I can't find the reference....

    This is redundant research. The creation of this sort of fiber was first done in the USA around 2000. It's the manufacturing process which has not scaled up against economics. We don't know how to make vast quantities. Yet.

    Also as I remember some resources were pulled from carbon based nano-fibers to research a diamond based product.

    Again- pulling this from memory.

Slashdot Top Deals

Natural laws have no pity.

Close