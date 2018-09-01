Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Science

Procrastination Is More About Managing Emotions Than Time, Says Study (bbc.com) 61

Posted by BeauHD from the it's-all-in-your-head dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from the BBC: [A new study] identified two areas of the brain that determine whether we are more likely to get on with a task or continually put it off. Researchers used a survey and scans of 264 people's brains to measure how proactive they were. Experts say the study, in Psychological Science, underlines procrastination is more about managing emotions than time. It found that the amygdala -- an almond-shaped structure in the temporal (side) lobe which processes our emotions and controls our motivation -- was larger in procrastinators. In these individuals, there were also poorer connections between the amygdala and a part of the brain called the dorsal anterior cingulate cortex (DACC). The DACC uses information from the amygdala and decides what action the body will take. It helps keep the person on track by blocking out competing emotions and distractions. The researchers suggest that procrastinators are less able to filter out interfering emotions and distractions because the connections between the amygdala and the DACC in their brains are not as good as in proactive individuals.

Procrastination Is More About Managing Emotions Than Time, Says Study More | Reply

Procrastination Is More About Managing Emotions Than Time, Says Study

Comments Filter:

  • I'm not procrastinating (Score:3)

    by fortfive ( 1582005 ) on Saturday September 01, 2018 @09:17AM (#57236566)

    I'm just operating according to design specifications.

  • Meh - Known 2,000 Years Ago (Score:5, Informative)

    by moehoward ( 668736 ) on Saturday September 01, 2018 @09:26AM (#57236580)
    Been there, done that. The Stoics exactly figured this out 2,000 years ago. Go read Marcus Aurelius or Epictetus or Seneca on procrastination. It is all about emotion. This is not news... to me.
    • Yeah it seems like an obvious one. I'm sure many of us would have published these results years ago, if we didn't keep putting it off...

    • Re:Meh - Known 2,000 Years Ago (Score:5, Interesting)

      by gweihir ( 88907 ) on Saturday September 01, 2018 @09:55AM (#57236632)

      While science rediscovering things is somewhat embarrassing for the researchers involved, it is better than when these known things stay hidden from most people. In this case, they delivered additional evidence for a known thing, and that is proper, valuable scientific progress.

    • The conclusion is not necessarily news, but it's good to finally have it scientifically validated.

    • Yeah well, luckily for them they'd invented the Antikythera MRI Mechanism to do thorough brain scans to actually back up their suppositions.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      The discover is not the emotional component of procrastination, it's the physical component that can only be seen with a brain scan.

      It's like how in physics many principals were known and thought to be true, but couldn't be proven and fully understood until the invention of particle accelerators.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Bongo ( 13261 )

      Nice that they see in brain structure the things we understand by introspective inquiry.

      Also nice that, as our wiring is still similar, the philosophies of ancient times can be relevant.

      And yes I’m going to go read those.

    • There's a difference between someone stating something and happening to be correct (regardless of how good their reasoning may be for reaching that conclusion) and someone performing a randomized double blind experimental study to empirically validate a hypothesis.

      If I were to read Marcus Aurelius, Seneca, et al. on other topics should I assume that they must be correct on those matters as well? The Romans were not fools. You don't get to create an empire and civilization like theirs by chance, but that

  • Procrastination isn't bad, failing to complete is (Score:5, Interesting)

    by j-beda ( 85386 ) on Saturday September 01, 2018 @09:37AM (#57236600) Homepage

    This was an interesting article on how most discussions of procrastination stigmatize the action of putting tasks off, even in cases where doing so causes no harm. Studies seem to indicate that a large fraction of the population "procrastinates" while still successfully completing tasks. These people may have no problems with their lives beyond the stress of people who want them to do things sooner because those people can't stand to see people work at the last minute. Treating all procrastinators as if they "have a problem" probably causes more harm than it prevents.

    https://www.psychologytoday.co... [psychologytoday.com]

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Fools rush in where angels fear to tread.

      Careful consideration and a little bit of planning is not procrastination.

    • Re:Procrastination isn't bad, failing to complete (Score:5, Interesting)

      by gweihir ( 88907 ) on Saturday September 01, 2018 @10:18AM (#57236690)

      Actually, it is my preferred approach to anything difficult that needs insight. The thing that happens is that some limited initial look at the problem subconscious keeps working on the problem and throws me ideas at a low rate. At some time I have everything needed for a good solution and can get to work very efficiently. I can start working on such things immediately, but it takes more work and the results are worse. Would not surprise me one bit if there were quite a few other people out there that use this approach as well.

      • That's just good business sense. It's straight out of Lean Manufacturing / Software Development. Put off decisions that are irreversible or difficult to change until the last possible moment in order to ensure that you have the best information.

        At the same time, treating everything that way is foolhardy. There are some things you should spend a good deal of time thinking about or mulling over, but there's plenty of rote tasks that benefit in no way from being delayed. You're never going to really want to

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by tsa ( 15680 )

        Exactly this. Throwing yourself at a problem unprepared usually is a recipe for a bad solution.

    • You know, I've thought for a while that procrastination has a little bit of an unfairly negative reputation. People treat procrastination as laziness, but in my experience, it's much more complicated than that.

      I do agree that procrastination is often more about managing emotions than time. I don't know about the science from the article, but in my experience of my own procrastination and others', it tends to happen when there's some feeling of being overwhelmed. There's too much to do, there are two man

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by j-beda ( 85386 )

        Sure, leaving things until late can be a reason the job done is done poorly, and that should be addressed. However the the starting point should to evaluate the outcome and then if the outcome is poor figure out why - there are lots of poor outcomes that are not the result of leaving things until later, and focusing just on procrastination may have little or no bearing on the quality of the outcome.

        Anyhow - I hear the author of the Psychology Today article promoting her book in a radio interview a few month

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Luthair ( 847766 )
      A similar one is the stigma around being a night person not a morning person.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by j-beda ( 85386 )

        but I'll post it later.

        Good point. That was one of the things mentioned by the author in a radio interview - the way we joke about procrastination, and equate it with moral failings.

    • I'm a perfectionist. As an example, in high school during wood shop, we were supposed to make a sanding block - a simple rectangular piece of wood within a certain size range. I cut down my block of wood to size on the band saw. I then measured it and noticed the edges weren't exactly perpendicular. So I cut it again. I noticed that cut wasn't exactly perpendicular either, so I cut it again. I repeated this until I'd fallen below the minimum size specified for the block. And I had to get a new block

  • The problem is that the reasons are generally not taken seriously, or ridiculed, because "I'm not that weak!".
    But neurally, it's very simple: The stimulus threshold for actually starting to act is not reached, but the threshold for inhibiting it, is.
    Because "just" doing it, i more painful that we like to admit. More painful than the perceived pain from waiting a little longer. Which is "far" in the distance anyway.

    We say we "just" have to overcome it. But brains do not work that way! You cannot trick yourse

  • I would second that conclusion. I'm a grand-master at doing nothing "productive" and that correlates heavily with my creative drive which in turn correlates strongly with my nerd qualities and the notable need to do something useful when I'm compelled to do something. Nothing has me procrastinate more than having to deal with nonsense cause by others or circumstance.

    That's also why my karma here is through the roof. ;-)

    • I would second that conclusion. I'm a grand-master at doing nothing "productive" and that correlates heavily with my creative drive which in turn correlates strongly with my nerd qualities

      The amygdala is also possibly responsible for profanity [harvardsciencereview.com]. Fuckin' A.

  • Interesting (Score:5, Funny)

    by ruddk ( 5153113 ) on Saturday September 01, 2018 @10:31AM (#57236732)

    I’ll have to take a look at that article later

  • I'd like to think my distractibility is an inherited trait from caveman days. While everyone else in the hunting party would be focused on deciding which wooly whatzis to go after, I would have been the only one who noticed the bushes off to the side rustling because there was a saber-tooth whatever preparing to attack the hunting party.

    Obligatory "Oh look, a squirrel".

  • I procrastinate. A lot. And, yeah, part of it is simply the adrenaline rush from knowing something HAS to be done NOW or else. It helps to make a mundane task interesting.

    But there's a very real probabilistic side to this for me as well. There is a non-trivial portion of my tasks that will simply go away if I wait long enough. Requirements or situations will change and suddenly that big "thing" that needed to be done by next week that I could have started 4 weeks ago just isn't relevant any more. If w

  • Most of it is about avoiding emotions. Some people have far worse emotions in this domain and this is what causes their problems. Sometimes those emotions are easily resolved by a decent therapist and sometimes not.

    A lot of clever people procrastinate because they were very good at it in school. They could do it all at the last minute and still get a decent mark. But there are several reasons that habit comes unstuck later in life:
    1. Challenges are often harder.
    2. Teams get irate.
    3. There are more distr

  • I've been a huge procrastinator all my life. It was never because I didn't have time to do something -- it was because I didn't want to do whatever the task in question was.

Slashdot Top Deals

Leveraging always beats prototyping.

Close