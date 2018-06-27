We May Be All Alone In the Known Universe, a New Oxford Study Suggests (fortune.com) 356
A new study by Oxford University's Future of Humanity Institute determined that it's quite likely humans are alone in the observable universe. Fortune reports: The study looked at the Fermi paradox -- the apparent discrepancy between the seeming likelihood of alien life, given the billions of stars similar to our sun, and the scant evidence that such life actually exists. The paradox was named after physicist Enrico Fermi, who famously asked his colleagues at Los Alamos, N.M.. "Where Is Everyone?"
The study authors then examined various hypotheses and equations used to resolve the Fermi paradox. The results weren't pretty: "Our main result is to show that proper treatment of scientific uncertainties dissolves the Fermi paradox by showing that it is not at all unlikely ex ante for us to be alone in the Milky Way, or in the observable universe. Our second result is to show that, taking account of observational bounds on the prevalence of other civilizations, our updated probabilities suggest that there is a substantial probability that we are alone." SpaceX CEO Elon Musk cited the study's conclusions as an "added impetus" for humanity to become a spacefaring civilization capable of extending life beyond Earth. He tweeted: "This is why we must preserve the light of consciousness by becoming a spacefaring civilization & extending life to other planets..."
Statistical probability, to be of any use in the real world at all, must by definition be based off already measurable data. That we have basically no measurement of any of this data means it is impossible to use the supposed equation of The Fermi Paradox to determine anything at all.
That this "equation" is mentioned with anything like passing respect should be considered a joke. That a paper from Oxford uses it is, one would hope, a joke from a couple drunk frat students hoping to get an easily published paper out to boos their careers.
Fermi's paradox is telling us something, just not a lot. There is probably no other expansive, technological civilization in the Local Group. That has always looked most likely and it probably always will.
Simple answer to the paradox is that space is just too big. Technology to visit other stars may not be possible, or be sufficiently rare that expansion can go undetected.
Simple answer to the paradox is that space is just too big. Technology to visit other stars may not be possible, or be sufficiently rare that expansion can go undetected.
It could also be, that if you are travelling between stars or maintaining a high tech civilization you eventually realize, "Hey, Advertising our existence to the world may not be a good idea."
Even if you're not of the mindset to (wipe out your rivals before they wipe you out, just in case they're hostile) you will probably have the mindset: don't advertise your whereabouts just incase people who ARE of that mindset exist.
Also, if your civilization has gotten to the point that you can travel between the stars, you might not be communicating in a way that Earthlings can pick up on. Imagine a group of people from the 21st century hiding in various locations and communicating using tools they have available (e.g. smartphones). Now have people from the 18th century try to detect said communications and see if these 21st century people are there and, if so, where they are. I doubt the 18th century people would have any luck detec
You think that 18th century people wouldn't notice a cell tower?
Circular reasoning (Score:3)
First, there are no physics barriers to visiting other stars, purely engineering ones.
Engineering is applied physics so that statement is something of a tautology.
Second, many stars are relatively close together.
That statement is true in a sense but misleading. The fastest spacecraft we have ever launched will take tens of thousands of years [earthsky.org] to travel even the 4.3 light years to our nearest star. "Close" when you are talking about distances between stars is in reality still an almost unimaginably vast distance so close isn't really very close.
We see no attempts by anyone to apparently communicate with other civilizations
That seems like circular reasoning. You are saying we don't have evidence of other civilization
Also, even if you could build such structures, would it be a practical thing to do?
The "space is just too big" argument doesn't work. First, there are no physics barriers to visiting other stars, purely engineering ones.
There are also social barriers. In order to reach our level of technology, a civilization likely needs to be hypersocial like us. Technology also brings with it a lot of security and comfort. A space faring species likely has reached the point of post scarcity. So in order to get on a generational ship you would have to give up all your friends, family, comfort, safety, etc.... I don't see most people being willing to do this. We are already as a society unwilling to take as many risks in the past a
A space faring civilization going between stars light-months apart still has no bearing on *our* ability to observe them.
There's the question whether anyone would find those megastructures a practical thing to do. And even if they exist and they seem 'mega', we *still* don't have a good way to observe, *particularly* a dyson sphere would be very likely to go unnoticed if complete.
There are things we *guess* we could maybe sort of observe if we look at it the right way, and then there's a whole lot of stuff
There are megastructures that make a lot more sense than Ring Worlds and Dyson Spheres, that are stable, practical as an extension of known technology, and would serve the purpose of increased standard of living for a growing population. However, there are a lot of such approaches, and we only know how to look for a few of them, and we haven't looked very hard.
Quite. We started evolving to human, around 3 million years ago, and meanwhile, most of what we count as "technology" today only appeared in the last 12,000 (agriculture), to 300 (Western Enlightenment), to 115 (flight), to 70 (nuclear), years ago. We haven't begun to scratch the surface, and we don't even know where the surface is yet. Another 2000 years is nothing, yet unimaginable to us today.
My own simple explanation for the Fermi "paradox" is the Prime Directive.
Would you visit another world by zooming
Assuming there are no aliens seems a bit strong word, it'd be more along the lines of 'for all practical purposes, it doesn't matter if aliens exist at the moment so long as we don't know'.
You don't proclaim an 'unknown' in science as confidently one way or another.
That's what bothers me about Occam's razor: the idea that you somehow have to commit to the simplest conclusion when you have nothing else to go on, that idea is bogus.
When you can't draw conclusions, then don't draw conclusions, and simply move on. Of course moving on may resemble committing to the simplest conclusion, but in one case you commit to an idea, in the other case you don't.
Re:Fermi Paradox is useless (Score:5, Insightful)
Fermi's paradox is telling us something, just not a lot. There is probably no other expansive, technological civilization in the Local Group. That has always looked most likely and it probably always will.
No, it hasn't always looked most likely, and quite frankly it never will.... at least not in the next 1000 years or so. Our data points for life in the observable universe, the local group, or even our galaxy is so infinitesimally small that one would have to be a complete idiot to suggest it says anything other than "we don't have a fucking clue."
No, wee think we know how to efficiently search for other technological life even if we technically can't do it yet
No, we really don't. We used to think we'd find them via radio emissions. But the one example we have (us) is getting quieter as technology advances. We have cell towers everywhere but they are way, way, way less powerful than the giant AM radio stations we used to have.
Since radio falls off at 1/d^2, you'd have to be extremely close to the source in cosmological terms to detect even our old AM and TV signals. The roughly 70 light year bubble around us where you can detect our radio signals due to how l
Re:Fermi Paradox is useless (Score:5, Informative)
The universe is only 'old' from our point of view. A much colder planet where its life's metabolism and reproductive rates are low, might evolve much slower than life on Earth. Imagine microbes that reproduce once a millennium. From their point of view, they wouldn't have a Fermi paradox because either there'd be aliens zipping around everywhere already, or the universe is still 'only a few 10s of billions of years old'.
Re:Fermi Paradox is useless (Score:4, Insightful)
Not really, no. Chemical reactions at temperatures above zero degrees Celsius happen at certain speeds, and life depends on those chemical reactions.
Same if you're God, but then Occam's Razor comes along and makes you look like a fool.
humans are alone in the "observable" universe (Score:2)
That we have basically no measurement of any of this data means it is impossible to use the supposed equation of The Fermi Paradox to determine anything at all.
I totally agree . . . what about the "non-observable" universe . . . ?
There could be critters composed of Dark Energy, living on Dark Matter out there.
We cannot see them, because "they" do not want us to.
That a paper from Oxford uses it is, one would hope, a joke from a couple drunk frat students hoping to get an easily published paper out to boos their careers.
I think the the paper is intentional disinformation, written by critters composed of Dark Energy, living on Dark Matter.
They want to convince us that we should not go out looking for them, because they think that humans would find them very tasty.
Yum-yum.
I wouldn't even start to consider applying the Fermi Paradox until we have thoroughly explored our own solar system.
Re:Fermi Paradox is useless (Score:4, Informative)
The Fermi Paradox is an utterly useless test. It takes variables you have no data on and then says to compute their probability.
There are not variables in the Fermi Paradox [wikipedia.org], otherwise it would not be a paradox but an equation or a function. I do not know why you mentioned an equation, but probably it is because you do not know what we are talking about.
Note: I find it particularly annoying that random guys on the internet think they are masters of the known universe and _every time_ there is a discussion, you have to read caustic, trenchant comments using words like "utterly useless", "drunk frat students", "easily published paper out to boo[t] their careers". Discussions are rational processes, not political calls to arms, where you have to convey simple concepts to masses of mindless commoners.
Re:Fermi Paradox is useless (Score:5, Informative)
The Fermi Paradox is an utterly useless test. It takes variables you have no data on and then says to compute their probability.
You mean the Drake equation, not the Fermi Paradox, and you're wrong about its usefulness, as you'd know if you bothered to read the paper. The authors make a very convincing statistical argument that the Drake equation actually resolves the Fermi Paradox.
Statistical probability, to be of any use in the real world at all, must by definition be based off already measurable data.
True
That we have basically no measurement of any of this data
False. As the paper points out, we can estimate the distribution of many of the astrophysical numbers with relatively low uncertainty -- a few orders of magnitude. And while the others are much more difficult, when we don't know how to estimate a parameter, it is often feasible to bound the parameter and estimate the degree of uncertainty. In this case, the authors construct plausible estimates for the uncertainty of the really difficult parameters. The uncertainties are enormous precisely because we know so little. For example, they estimate that our best estimate of f_l ranges over 200 orders of magnitude. They note that this is a conservative estimate, that the actual uncertainty may be much larger, but that larger uncertainties merely strengthen their result.
The authors assume that the parameter values are uniformly distributed, calculate the resulting PDF of N and conclude that based on our best knowledge (which is very poor -- that's the whole point of the paper, to make sure the paucity of data is properly considered), there is a significant probability that we are alone in the galaxy, and in the observable universe. Their PDF also shows that there is a significant probability that we are not alone. In fact the probabilities of being alone and not being alone are close to equal.
Thus, the paper rigorously demonstrates that the Fermi Paradox is not paradoxical, precisely because we cannot estimate the parameters to Drake's equation. They show that because our knowledge is so poor, universes that are both empty and teeming with intelligent life fall well within the bounds of a careful, rational, and mathematical analysis based on our best knowledge.
In short, they rigorously demonstrated that your intuition about Drake's equation is correct, that our knowledge of the parameters is so weak that the resulting equation does not allow us to predict anything.
However, they also note that the amount of effort we've put into SETI provides us with actual data we can use to revise our estimates of the Drake Equation parameters, albeit only a little bit. They apply Bayes Theorem under a few different models to update their uncertainty estimates, and use the updated parameters to recalculate the probability that we're alone. This is a process that we can continue over time, updating the parameter PDFs based on observations (of various kind, not just SETI null results), gradually narrowing the uncertainty.
That a paper from Oxford uses it is, one would hope, a joke from a couple drunk frat students hoping to get an easily published paper out to boos their careers.
You should read the paper. It's actually quite carefully reasoned and interesting.
We have data (Score:2)
The Fermi Paradox is an utterly useless test. It takes variables you have no data on and then says to compute their probability.
We do have data. Quite a lot of it actually. So far all the data we have has not given any indication of life anywhere but on Earth but it is data all the same. Now the universe is a big place and we've only looked at a tiny bit of it so far but to say we have no data is simply not true.
So far all the data we have has not given any indication of life anywhere but on Earth but it is data all the same.
It is data, but it is wholly irrelevant to the question. We can detect planets, but can't tell if they support life or not from here. We can only take a good guess at whether they support an industrialized society with radio communications. While I personally believe that the most likely explanation is that any so-called intelligent life wipes itself out before it achieves a much higher level of technology than what we're dealing with, it's also possible that the period of using radio communications is very
The Fermi Paradox is not the Drake Equation.
What I think the authors did is use a Drake equation, calculate the uncertainties, guess distributions for the uncertain parameters and calculate the chance of seeing no life in the visible/accessible universe. They solve Fermis Paradox by showing it is not unlikely at all that we are alone (thus no paradox).
I for one like this kind of research since it clears up some popular misconceptions about Fermis Paradox (like, that it is a paradox).
From the abstract (empha
Re:Fermi Paradox is useless (Score:5, Insightful)
The Drake equation isn't supposed to give us a single answer though, it's a tool for exploring the range of possibilities.
Given what little information we have to estimate some reasonable limits to the parameters of the equation we can then calculate the range of probabilities, and then see what sort of evidence we should be looking for to narrow things down or increase/decrease the probability that there are other civilizations out there.
The Drake equation isn't supposed to give us a single answer though, it's a tool for exploring the range of possibilities.
And someday when we have a meaningful amount of data, it may be that. But today, when we can't even tell if planets we've detected remotely support life, we lack it and so it isn't that. It's just a masturbatory device. bzzzzzzzzzzz
Yet you're sitting here limiting your means of propulsion to ones we have thought of.
But you're assuming that there is something magical we haven't thought of. Maybe there isn't. Even if there is a magical new propulsion system, how do you create a ship that can travel at 1/10 the speed of light and doesn't get destroyed by the tiny debris it encounters along the way. It is relatively simple to calculate the impact energy of a golf ball or baseball size debris at 1/10 the speed of light and it would likely destroy anything we could create and you are likely going to come across stuff muc
Let's ask the oracle! (Score:5, Funny)
"Yes," said the Oracle.
"So there's no other life out there?"
"There is. They're alone too."
SciCom Luke wins the thread. I think we're done here, folks.
Re:Let's ask the oracle! (Score:5, Funny)
Thanks for sharing the source!
That reminds me that there's the notion that,
reality REPEATS itself. [1]
When something appears, it kinda appears everywhere. So it would be surprising if there were not a lot of other "M-class" planets out there.
Besides, the belief that we are alone, has a weird "we are special God-created creatures" stink about it.
As an atheist, I would assume life is everywhere, as there is nothing special about us. The only question is, how far away are they?
[1] reality, Nature, the universe, fundamental laws, etc.
Re: (Score:2)
Fair point about being open to ideas I don't like. I agree.
The implication comes from, why would this one planet be so different to the, something like, ten raised to the twenty-four planets, in the universe? Even if we are one in a trillion... there's plenty of life out there. The universe seems to have had no trouble manufacturing a wide variety of stars and planets all over the place, everywhere. Why does it suddenly struggle to manufacture life, and so does it only a single time?
Once it got going here,
Re: (Score:2)
Of course, it's difficult to imagine such a vanishingly small probability that it would not be likely to recur somewhere in the vastness of the universe... but that doesn't mean it isn't possible.
And I don't mean to suggest that we necessarily are alone or make any statement about the likelihood of complex life.... I just mean that if we are alon
Indeed it would be shocking if there aren't other "M-class" planets out there, and there's almost certainly other life in the universe or likely even our solar system. But quite possibly no other intelligent life.
Intelligent life is a rare fluke of nature, on Earth we have only a few that can build tools at all, and only one that can build complex tools, harness fire, and clearly has language capabilities. It's not normal for a species to evolve a stupidly enormous energy-guzzling brain.
Extrapolating evidence (Score:2)
Besides, the belief that we are alone, has a weird "we are special God-created creatures" stink about it.
Only to those already predisposed to confirmation bias thinking humans are somehow special. Objectively the only thing we can actually say is that we have not yet found any evidence of life anywhere but Earth. Any further conclusions are unjustified at this time. Thinking we are "special god creatures" is an unjustifiable stroking of one's own ego that is unsupported by any verifiable evidence.
As an atheist, I would assume life is everywhere, as there is nothing special about us. The only question is, how far away are they?
That is a reasonable theory but so far it is unsupported by evidence either for or against. I agree that it see
It's a Calculation problem (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:It's a Calculation problem (Score:5, Funny)
We know Jesus lives in Heaven and Superman (used to) live on Krypton. So that's 3 planets already in the numerator. But don't try and bullshit me about global warming. NASA needs to cut that shit out.
Re:It's a Calculation problem (Score:5, Interesting)
I think it's not so absurd to think that it could have happened only a very few times in all the universe.
Planets capable of supporting life may well tend to produce it. Look at how our own planet produces periods of relative stasis only because life exists.
Re:It's a Calculation problem (Score:4)
random atoms bumping together made life
It's not atoms bumping together. But when two amino acids love each other VERY much...
No. This is one of the fallacies put forth by religious people that random atoms bumping together made life. That's not how chemistry works in general, and is an outright complete misrepresentation of organic chemistry in specific. Go take a year of chem majors O-chem, then you'll understand.
It's jus ta shorthand phrase.
Snarking doesn't solve the problem. It's still apparently unlikely enough that you haven't found it anywhere else.
I prefer the Copernican (Mediocrity) principle regarding life in the universe. Its simply too vast for us to be special. If we cannot discover life like ourselves, then we should probably try to discover life unlike ourselves.
Doesn't that depend on just how low that probability actually is? As vast as the observable universe is, it is still of finite size and age, and will eventually end at some finite point in the (extremely) distant future, and it is quite far from inconceivable that we are simply just lucky to be here.... at all.
Out there might be the wrong place to look (Score:4, Interesting)
http://brighterbrains.org/arti... [brighterbrains.org]
Based on the exponential rate of technological development, I'm guessing the actual answer to where everyone might be is likely some variant of this hypothesis.
Regardless, Elon is right.. Mars. Stat.
oblig xkcd (Score:5, Funny)
https://xkcd.com/384/ [xkcd.com]
For once a religion worthwhile pursuing. (Score:3)
"Keeping alive the light of consciousness and spreading if throughout the universe so that it won't die" seems to me for once like a religious imperative worth pursuing. It actually would keep people away from tribal bullshit and have us all work together.
Let's update our cults to that one. I'm all in for it.
... There is even the imperative to have and raise children in it - pretty much spot on a perfect upgrade to the abrahamic revelation cults if you ask me.
We donâ(TM)t know (Score:2)
So the conclusion of the article is something weâ(TM)ve known since the beginning of mankind: we donâ(TM)t know if weâ(TM)re alone in the universe.
Not really worth writing about, is it?
If we *are* alone (Score:2)
then it's as equally terrifying as if we aren't alone.
Religion (Score:2)
What's so terrifying about humanity being alone in the universe?
To answer that question look to what religious zealots do when they actually believe that hypothesis to be true. A lot of bad human behavior arises from us thinking we are more special than is justifiable.
New meglon study says... (Score:2)
Look Closer (Score:2)
There could be plenty of microbial life out there, which came into being independent of life on Earth (i.e. no common panspermia source, if applicable) that we'd never be able to detect via looking for alien spacecraft or radio emissions. Considering how many billions of years life on Earth was limited to single-celled microbes, it's plausible that conditions on some bodies wouldn't be suitable for macroscopic life. Even if microbial, this would have major philosophical/religious implications.
Intelligent li
TFA makes interesting points (Score:2)
I only skimmed TFA, but the points it makes are interesting. The Drake equation is well known - multiply the probabilities of all the factors required for a civilization. The interesting point is this: those probabilities have ranges, in many cases with a lower bound of zero. In the absence of knowledge, if you actually randomly choose values from the entire range, then odds are good that at least one of the parameters will be close to zero - thus giving you an empty universe.
Of course, our real goal should
Instead of multiplying the probably with the total number of stars, we should multiply each probability with the inverse square distance of the star, and then integrate over the universe.
The square distance is a decent measure of detectability.
Elon hasn't heard about Space ISIS? (Score:2)
Good news (Score:2)
In all likelihood, ET would not care to preserve us and contact with ET would not be good for us.
Given the possibilities, we are better off alone until our society evolves to control the megalomaniacs.
It's not ET. It's Kleeborp the Retard:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
I think the clip has more insight into the question of space aliens than we would like.
The chances of anything coming from Mars... (Score:2)
...are grossly overestimated he said
The problem with the Drake equation is it tends to look at the problem from a physicist/astrophysics point of view. if you look from a biological perspective, things become even murkier.
1. We still have no understanding how life appeared on earth. yes we can propose a mechanism for the creation of amino acids, but that is a long way to creating even basic life
2. We have no way of calculating the likelihood of creating complex life. On earth this appears to go go back t
Chances (Score:2)
And if I buy a lottery ticket, it's either the $10-million winning ticket, or it isn't.
But they keep getting stuck (Score:2)
All ours! (Score:4)
Galactic star hoping ... (Score:2)
While star hoping within the Milky Way is beyond our current technology and engineering, it does seem plausible with generational ships. What we know about physics and the limits imposed by c, suggest that travelling between Galaxies is not.
Lack of evidence isnâ(TM)t necessarily eviden (Score:2)
That being said, perhaps every time âintelligentâ(TM) life develops and becomes more and more (vulnerably) dependent on technology it ultimately either wipes itself out or nature comes along and does it. Look how vulnerable we are now to something as simple as a large solar storm. Wipe out the solid state circuitry on this planet and see how long we last (as intelligent life.)
First perhaps? (Score:2)
The following possibilities exist:
1. We are alone in the universe and will remain so forever.
2. We are not alone in the universe, being preceded by one or more civilizations.
3. We are alone in the universe at this time but conditions exist for other civilizations to evolve in due time.
Given the vast size and diversity of the universe, #1 seems almost ludicrous absent the intervention of some higher power (i.e. "Intelligent Design"). We occupy a rather mundane planet orbiting a ordinary star in a humdrum ga
excellent (Score:2)
Fermi Paradox is Garbage (Score:2)
I've always hated the Fermi Paradox . "If there's intelligent life in the Universe, why haven't they come here?" There are a ton of possibilities that don't involve no other intelligent life in the Universe. Perhaps interstellar space travel isn't possible so all of the civilizations are stuck on their own planets. Perhaps they have expanded but simply haven't found Earth yet. (Space is huge, after all.) Perhaps they did find Earth and are purposefully not visiting the planet out of some kind of Prime Direc
First Ones (Score:3)
I always liked to think that we might be alone and we are the First Ones. First Ones as in Babylon 5 first ones. The universe is still young, 14B years, and has a lifespan predicted to be in the trillions of years. Some one has to be first, why not us?
You first.
Seems Appropriate... (Score:2)
You are a fluke of the universe. You have no right to be here.
Deteriorata. Deteriorata.
Go placidly amid the noise and waste,
And remember what comfort there may be in owning a piece thereof.
Avoid quiet and passive persons, unless you are in need of sleep.
Rotate your tires.
Speak glowingly of those greater than yourself,
And heed well their advice, even though they be turkeys.
Know what to kiss, and when.
Consider that two wrongs never make a right, but that three do.
Wherever possible, put people on hold.
Be comf
"starfaring" may be impossible in practice.
Should we move to Mars? It will be very expensive and mostly pointless.
How about we spend all that money looking after the place where conditions are suitable and we know we can survive?
Re:With morons like Trump "running things" (Score:4)
Should we move to Mars? It will be very expensive and mostly pointless.
How about we spend all that money looking after the place where conditions are suitable and we know we can survive?
Why not both? It certainly isn't "pointless" to want to expand the human condition and strive to create a backup for earth and all life as we know it.
It's not an either/or scenario. No-one is talking about moving the entire human population to mars- that would defeat the purpose. We can try to restore earth and maintain a population on Earth, which will always be the most suitable place for human habitation AND at the same time expand into the solar system- starting with Mars.
There's a lot of empty space in the Universe. Let's fill it up. Proxima 3 needs a Starbucks.
Re: (Score:3)
"starfaring" may be impossible in practice.
Indeed, our current understanding of the laws of physics says it pretty much is. Pushing stuff from A to B is practically a nonstarter. A generation ship is perhaps a theoretical exception, but it will take a big chunk of Earth's resources and is unlikely to reach its destination given all the things that could go wrong with the equipment or crew on the way which could doom the ship. Generation ships might only make sense as emergency lifeboats for when nature, or more likely man, finally puts a hard expiry
Generation ships might only make sense as emergency lifeboats for when nature, or more likely man, finally puts a hard expiry date on Earth's habitability.
The problem with this approach is that any event that puts a hard expiration on earth's habitability will likely make the building of a generational ship virtually impossible. Not to mention the politics of only a few people allowed to be on it. Just like life insurance or a loan, your best bet is to get it before you need it. Right now we have the technology and excess resources and manpower to build a generational ship. After we fall, we will likely not have the resources or even the organizational st
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
If an Asteroid decides to come this way then we can't do much about it.
A few colonists on Mars won't make any difference - they'll be dependent on Earth to resupply them with stuff even if they're making their own water and potatoes.
If we never accomplish interstellar travel, then in 5 billion years we die with our Sun's expansion
Correct, but even 1 thousand more years of living at the current rate of destruction isn't going to work out either so that's not much of a concern.
The renowned cosmogonist Professor Bignumska, lecturing on the future of the universe, had just stated that in about a billion years, according to her calculations, the earth would fall into the sun in a fiery death.
In the back of the auditorium a tremulous voice piped up: "Excuse me, Professor, but how long did you say it would be?"
Professor Bignumska calmly replied, "About a billion years."
A sigh of relief was heard. "Whew! for a minute there, I thought you said million years!"
If an Asteroid decides to come this way then we can't do much about it.
If an asteroid decides to come this way, we're not alone in the universe.
Never anthropomorphize asteroids. They hate that.
I'm not sure it's all that antropocentric to call it destruction, when of all life on Earth we will be among those to die last. We're omnivores at the top of the food chain - we won't die out until there's no other life left to eat.
And while other forms of life do indeed push beyond existing boundaries, we're fairly unique in the sheer scale and effectiveness of the destruction we can wreak on other life. The only other species I can think of that has demonstrated anything similar was the blue-green algae
If we never accomplish interstellar travel, then in 5 billion years we die with our Sun's expansion.
It makes no sense to refer to our descendants 5 billion years from now, as "we", let alone worry about their fate.
Re: (Score:3)
In fairness, if we have the technology to effectively colonize Mars, then deflecting an "planet-killer" asteroid should be fairly trivial. And if we're able to travel between stars at even a few percentage of light speed, then it's probably easy enough to just keep moving the Earth further from the sun to maintain a pleasant environment - some size large ion drives on the moon, firing for several million years, should tow the Earth along just fine.
Of course, once you've done that it's not such a stretch to
Re:With morons like Trump "running things" (Score:5, Insightful)
>The universe is still young by cosmological scales. Why do they assume that extraterrestrial life has to be zipping around the universe building Dyson spheres and shit? How do they know that there isn't life elsewhere that is less advanced than us, as advanced as us or more advanced but not starfaring?
Because our sun is pretty young by the standards of similarly metal-rich stars, and life appears to have started on this planet pretty much as soon as liquid water was able to exist on the surface, suggesting that the odds of life forming are very high. Unless we assume there was something very special about the inert rocks here (and it's generally considered poor science to assume we're in an unusual part of the universe), that in turn suggests that a similar process probably occurred around many other similarly metal-rich stars a billion of years before our planet existed. Even assuming life started on one of the other planets and migrated here via early-system impacts doesn't extend the timeline much (and if life migrated here from another star then it boosts the odds that the same thing happened to other stars as well)
And, given a billion-year head start, even one expansive space-faring species has had enough time to colonize the entire galaxy several times over by now. The fact that we see no evidence of that suggests that either we don't know how to look, or that in all that time not one species has arisen that is at all inclined to leave its home planet. Because once a species is firmly established in space, and thus has all the technology necessary for (slow) interstellar travel, and the proven inclination to expand beyond their world into artificial environments, it seems almost inevitable that some group will eventually head for another star - either for the uncontested riches waiting there, or to get away from a stellar civilization they find unpleasant, or even just out of curiosity.
[I disagree ] I think the galaxy is a life distributing system.
More than that. I believe there's a good possibility that a "universe" (there may be more than one, ours) exists for the sole purpose of creating intelligent life that matures and advances to the point they have the ability to move outside that universe and exist there. They then create another universe and the cycle repeats. It's how extra-dimensional beings/species/civilizations "reproduce", if you will. I mean, what else do you do when you're effectively a God or Gods able to create a freaking *universe*
Re: (Score:3)
Yes, and somewhere there are pink unicorns frolicking in the meadow. The Universe is big enough to generate just about anything, right?
Yes, and somewhere there are pink unicorns frolicking in the meadow. The Universe is big enough to generate just about anything, right?
Depends on who you ask.
Extending life is easy, cheap and doable: Contaminate Mars and Venus.
Take samples from all reasonably cold resistant bacteria on earth and spray them all over Mars. Maybe something manages to grow there. Do the same for Venus with heat resistant bacteria.
If bacterial life gets a foothold, we might get more advanced life in just a few million years or so.