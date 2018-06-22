Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Alzheimer's Link To Herpes Virus In Brain, Say Scientists

Posted by BeauHD from the surprise-findings dept.
Tests of brain tissue from nearly 1,000 people found that two strains of herpes virus were far more abundant in the brains of those with early-stage Alzheimer's than in healthy controls. "[S]cientists are divided on whether viruses are likely to be an active trigger, or whether the brains of people already on the path towards Alzheimer's are simply more vulnerable to infection," reports The Guardian. From the report: "The viral genomes were detectable in about 30% of Alzheimer's brains and virtually undetectable in the control group," said Sam Gandy, professor of neurology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York and a co-author of the study. The study also suggested that the presence of the herpes viruses in the brain could influence or control the activity of various genes linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer's.

The scientists did not set out to look for a link between viruses and dementia. Instead they were hoping to pinpoint genes that were unusually active in the brains of people with the earliest stage of Alzheimer's. But when they studied brain tissue, comparing people with early-stage Alzheimer's and healthy controls, the most striking differences in gene activity were not found in human genes, but in genes belonging to two herpes virus strains, HHV6A and HHV7. And the abundance of the viruses correlated with clinical dementia scores of the donors.

  • Find a nation (Score:3)

    by AHuxley ( 892839 ) on Friday June 22, 2018 @03:09AM (#56826930) Journal
    with skilled pathologists and get testing.

  • Before the Herpes genitalis jokes roll in... (Score:5, Informative)

    by Sique ( 173459 ) on Friday June 22, 2018 @03:12AM (#56826938) Homepage
    This is about the Human herpesvirus 6 (HHV6) and Human herpesvirus 7 (HHV7). It has nothing to do with Herpes zoster (HHV3) known for chickenpox and shingles, and with Herpes simplex (HHV1, HHV2), which cause oral and genital herpes.

  • Bias (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This is another one of those study's where 30 or 40% percent of patients with dementia have herpes where 30 of them probably already have herpes because it is so common. It's a nothing finding. It's like saying 30 to 40% of people with black hair have dementia.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Sique ( 173459 )
      Actually, people without dementia don't have the virus. And this is the significance we are talking about. And usually the infection with HHV6 or HHV7 happens in early childhood, known as roseola infantum (Sixth disease).

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Nutria ( 679911 )

        You're ignoring the fact that 70% don't have herpes.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Sique ( 173459 )
          I didn't. The previous poster did.

        • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

          by Anonymous Coward

          You're ignoring the fact that 70% don't have herpes.

          With only 7% of those infected showing signs, we managed to discover a link between syphilis and general paresis, a mental disorder caused by the disease that eventually leads to cerebral atrophy.

          We discovered this over 130 years ago.

          Perhaps the one thing we ignored here with this "new" discovery, was history.

        • Re:Bias (Score:5, Informative)

          by Memnos ( 937795 ) on Friday June 22, 2018 @05:10AM (#56827134) Journal

          Actually, neither is correct. The study found that 30% of Alzheimer's patients had abnormally high quantities of HHV6/HHV7 in their brain tissue. Further that the quantity of the virus in the brain had a strong positive correlation with the amount of dementia clinically observed. The vast majority of people have been exposed to HHV6/7 and some viral load might show in the blood, but because of the BBB that would not mean a similar amount, or any amount, would be present in the CSF.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by mlyle ( 148697 )

          You're missing the fact that 90-95% of humans have HHV6/HHV7, which is what the article is about, which are herpes viruses but not the cause of oral or genital herpes.

      • Actually, people without dementia do have the virus. Basically every human has HHV6. The difference is whether or not the HHV6 was in the brain.

  • Obviously, certain epigenetic sequences cause the body to synthesize this herpes virus, which then goes on to cause alzheimer's symptoms. Alternatively, the epigenetics cause the virus AND alzheimer's.

  • Perhaps this work might spur increased funding into the herpes vaccine effort. It has been awhile since I last heard there was a potential candidate for testing. It would have to obviously cover multiple strains than just the STD of course.

    • Virtually every human has HHV6. It's one of those viruses that does a good job hiding in our bodies after infection, and pretty much every child catches HHV6.

      95% of humans have HHV7 antibodies. It doesn't do as good a job of hiding.

      So, it isn't like "catch this virus and you'll get Alzheimers". Because we'd all have Alzheimers if that was true. Either something unusual happened that caused the viruses to cross the blood-brain barrier and cause dementia, or far more likely the effects of dementia let the

