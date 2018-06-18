US Eyes Robot Moon Missions as it Prepares For Astronauts' Return (reuters.com) 26
The United States wants to send robotic explorers to the moon as soon as next year as a preparatory step toward sending astronauts back there for the first time since 1972, a NASA official said on Monday. From a report: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration is planning a series of lunar missions beginning next year aimed at developing the capacity for a return to the moon, said Cheryl Warner, a spokeswoman for NASA's Human Exploration Directorate. NASA will work with private companies, which have not yet been chosen, on the missions, Warner said in a phone interview. U.S. President Donald Trump in December signed a directive that he said would enable astronauts to return to the moon and eventually lead a mission to Mars. Last month he ordered the government to review regulations on commercial space flights.
Like holding SpaceX to a higher standard than NASA to hold them back?
NASA deserves to be embarrassed. They wasted all the years between Apollo and now.
NASA had to learn the hard way so far as safety goes, and they're not motivated by profit like a private corporation is, so I'm perfectly okay with them keeping everyone on a short leash until they prove they can be at least as safe as NASA operations.
There's NASA, and then there's congress. Congress is pushing SLS, which is at this point an albatross around NASA's neck, because of its profit production for various companies in the states of various congress people.
In fairness to NASA and congress, we didn't know SpaceX would do so well when SLS was proposed and approved. But it's time to kill it.
NASA deserves to be embarrassed. They wasted all the years between Apollo and now.
NASA takes their marching orders and gets their budget from Congress and the President. The fault lies with the owner of the purse strings if it lies with anyone. The Space Shuttle was a reasonable idea that failed because it had to satisfy too many groups and it sucked all the oxygen out of the room for decades. Then each President tries to give NASA a new priority but never pursues the funding to make it happen during their administration. Basically they make it impossible for NASA to do their job pro
As to these private landers, the best thing that can happen is for NASA to put several on the moon and then have them repeat the feat on Mars.
Finally, if Trump/GOP really want to help new space, they would quit arguing over ISS and simply
... should be to mine asteroids.
Talk about "security issues," like placing tariffs on imported cars because what if there's hostilities and we have all these foreign vehicles, how about our national dependency on those same foreigners for metals and minerals?
Had we not lost our goddam minds, we would have hospitable habitats for launching miners and for refining the ores before shipping to Earth or even manufacturing on the Moon and then using Amazon Prime, taking advantage of its free shipping.
A mission that the government hasn't yet selected the vendors for isn't going to launch next year.
Of the vendors, only SpaceX has the technical capability to launch a payload to the moon on a few month's schedule, using the Falcon Heavy. However, there is no landing vehicle in existence at this time. Note that this has to be a cryogenic rocket, because it has to spend days in space before landing, unlike all of the existing SpaceX boosters. SpaceX boosters use a kerosene-based fuel and would freeze in the t