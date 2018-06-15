Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Medicine Science

The Most Important Study of the Mediterranean Diet Has Been Retracted (qz.com) 14

Posted by BeauHD from the don't-cry-over-spilled-oil dept.
Zorro shares a report from Quartz: In 2013, the New England Journal of Medicine published a landmark study that found that people put on a Mediterranean diet had a 30% lower chance of heart attack, stroke, or death from cardiovascular disease than people on a low-fat diet. It received massive media and public attention when released, and since has been cited by 3,268 other scientific papers. The study had tremendous impact on the field of nutrition and health science. Yesterday (June 13), however, the journal retracted the study -- providing a new reason for skepticism about how effective the now-popular Mediterranean diet really is.

The reasons for the withdrawal are complicated, having to do with the methodology of the study. As Alison McCook of the Retraction Watch blog writes for NPR, this retraction is the result of the work of John Carlisle, a British anesthesiologist and self-taught statistician. Carlisle has spent recent years analyzing over 5,000 published randomized controlled trials (the gold standard of medical science research) to see how likely they were to have actually been properly randomized. In 2017, he reported his results: at least 2% of the studies were problematic. One was the 2013 NEJM article on the Mediterranean diet.

The Most Important Study of the Mediterranean Diet Has Been Retracted More | Reply

The Most Important Study of the Mediterranean Diet Has Been Retracted

Comments Filter:
  • Realized the sources to the diet were few and not 100% credible, ignored it, grabbed the recipes that sounded tasty, and continued living my life.

    / still fat
    // I'm a good cook, I eat a lot
    /// See also: Dom Delouise

  • Dr. Melik: Yes, this morning for breakfast. He requested something called wheat germ, organic honey and tiger's milk.
    Dr. Agon: [ laughs ] Oh, yes. Those were the charmed substances...That some years ago were felt to contain life-preserving properties.
    Dr. Melik: You mean there was no deep fat? No steak or cream pies? Or hot fudge?
    Dr. Agon: Those were thought to be unhealthy, precisely the opposite of what we now know to be true.

  • In other news, eating the SAD* has been repeatedly shown to produce obesity, heart disease, diabetes, halitosis, and Trump politicians. So there.

    -

    * - Standard American Diet.

Slashdot Top Deals

Term, holidays, term, holidays, till we leave school, and then work, work, work till we die. -- C.S. Lewis

Close