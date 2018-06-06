Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Hurricanes Are Moving More Slowly, Which Means More Damage

Posted by msmash
An anonymous reader shares a report: Hurricanes are moving more slowly over both land and water, and that's bad news for communities in their path. In the past 70 years, tropical cyclones around the world have slowed down 10 percent, and in some regions of the world, the change has been even more significant, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Nature. That means storms are spending more time hanging out, battering buildings with wind and dropping more rain. "The slowdown over land is what's really going to effect people," says James Kossin, the author of the study and a tropical cyclone specialist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. He points to Hurricane Harvey's effect on Houston as an example of what slower storms can mean for cities. "Hurricane Harvey last year was a real outlier in terms of the amount of rain it dropped," he explains. "And the amount of rain it dropped was due, almost entirely, to the fact that it moved so slowly."

  • More damage where they hit, but doesn't that also mean you have more time to evacuate people to get out of the path. In theory a slower moving hurricane may mean more damage but should it not mean less human fatalities? At least in places that have the financial ability to move people out the path.

    • I don't know if it was just because I paid more attention, but last Hurricane season they seemed to have trouble predicting the path. They had 3 or 4 probable paths listed at once with at least one. More time should allow for that as long as we can predict where it's going to hit.

  • After 70 years, I expect to be moving slower too.

