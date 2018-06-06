Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Judge Orders EPA To Produce Science Behind Pruitt's Climate Claims (scientificamerican.com) 43

Posted by msmash from the check-mate dept.
EPA must produce the opposing body of science Administrator Scott Pruitt has relied upon to claim that humans are not the primary drivers of global warming, a federal judge has ruled. From a report: The EPA boss has so far resisted attempts to show the science backing up his claims. His critics say such evidence doesn't exist, even as Pruitt has called for greater science transparency at the agency. Now, a court case may compel him to produce research that attempts to contradict the mountain of peer-reviewed studies collected by the world's top science agencies over decades that show humans are warming the planet at an unprecedented pace through the burning of fossil fuels. Not long after he took over as EPA administrator, Pruitt appeared on CNBC's "Squawk Box," where he was asked about carbon dioxide and climate change. He said, "I would not agree that it's a primary contributor to the global warming that we see." The next day, Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, or PEER, filed a Freedom of Information Act request seeking the studies Pruitt used to make his claims. Specifically, the group requested "EPA documents that support the conclusion that human activity is not the largest factor driving global climate change." On Friday, the chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Beryl Howell, ordered the agency to comply.

  • You see, science is hard (Score:3, Funny)

    by OffTheLip ( 636691 ) on Wednesday June 06, 2018 @02:45PM (#56738234)
    that's why it takes someone with knowledge and experience to lead this effort. Just kidding, the POTUS and I are golf buddies...

    • Re: (Score:1, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Might be harder than you think. If human activity is the primary cause driving the warming trend, shouldn't the Earth be on fire by now because human activity and energy consumption is about 10,000x higher than 1850?

      There are 15x times more humans today and mere bitcoin mining uses more energy than all of 1850 humans combined.

  • Maybe not... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by mysidia ( 191772 ) on Wednesday June 06, 2018 @03:07PM (#56738414)

    I would not agree that it's a primary contributor to the global warming that we see.

    Now, a court case may compel him to produce research that attempts to contradict the mountain of peer-reviewed studies collected by the world's top science agencies over decades that show humans are warming the planet at an unprecedented pace

    Does not Agree does not necessarily require more scientific studies. The same mountain of peer-reviewed studies could potentially be presented as the evidence, And in order to explain it to the court --- some scribbled notes containing skeptical arguments made against the validity of parts of each study "showing/claiming warming caused by humans".

    If humans AREN'T causing warming AND you don't claim to know the real cause, then Wth are the courts even expecting?

    A study is not the required thing to show that a previous set of study's speculations are not persuasive.

    • precisely! "me thinks you protest too much" via the "mountain of studies" if the hypothesis is wrong so is the conclusion... look at the argument against dark matter - the mountain of evidence is entirely inconclusive as to what it is.

    • Does not Agree does not necessarily require more scientific studies.

      Does not agree needs an explanation. The concept that human inserted CO2 and methane into th eatomsphere requires invalidating some laws of physics.

      You don't validate a theory by claiming everyone else is wrong. Gotta show the work proving your theoty is the right one.

      Otherwise you can simply say Humans do not prodoce CO2 warming because God ignores it and won't let the temperatures change. That's as valid an idea as any of the denial ideas. It isn't science, because it can't be proven wrong, but ther

  • Jesus, Trump, and Corporatism.

    You cn label this as a Troll, but do not fool yourselves, it is exactly his "science". P.. There are people who paid a lot of money to buy his opinion. Do not cross them - in Today's America, money determines physics.

  • Remember it exists, and makes rock so hot it melts. That's about the only way to explain it.

