Judge Orders EPA To Produce Science Behind Pruitt's Climate Claims (scientificamerican.com) 43
EPA must produce the opposing body of science Administrator Scott Pruitt has relied upon to claim that humans are not the primary drivers of global warming, a federal judge has ruled. From a report: The EPA boss has so far resisted attempts to show the science backing up his claims. His critics say such evidence doesn't exist, even as Pruitt has called for greater science transparency at the agency. Now, a court case may compel him to produce research that attempts to contradict the mountain of peer-reviewed studies collected by the world's top science agencies over decades that show humans are warming the planet at an unprecedented pace through the burning of fossil fuels. Not long after he took over as EPA administrator, Pruitt appeared on CNBC's "Squawk Box," where he was asked about carbon dioxide and climate change. He said, "I would not agree that it's a primary contributor to the global warming that we see." The next day, Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, or PEER, filed a Freedom of Information Act request seeking the studies Pruitt used to make his claims. Specifically, the group requested "EPA documents that support the conclusion that human activity is not the largest factor driving global climate change." On Friday, the chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Beryl Howell, ordered the agency to comply.
Might be harder than you think. If human activity is the primary cause driving the warming trend, shouldn't the Earth be on fire by now because human activity and energy consumption is about 10,000x higher than 1850?
There are 15x times more humans today and mere bitcoin mining uses more energy than all of 1850 humans combined.
yes. no one ever asked epa to provide "proof" that global warming exists even though all know it doesnt. now when they do the RIGHT THING by ignoring this made up fake science bullshit they are attacked and undermined by liberal biased people like you. shameful
Technically, the judge has not ruled that the EPA must prove the claim. The judge has ruled that the evidence must be released under the FOIA request. Even if the EPA only releases one rough non-reviewed report and says "that's all we have", they're in compliance with the court.
Then it's up to the American public to recognize this is ridiculous, and vote for something better. Good luck with that.
OK then, it sounds like you can provide the stack of peer-reviewed papers that Pruitt is being directed to cough up. Links?
... As I learned in grammer school, Ocean currents play a pivotal role is weather. Ocean currents have changed. Ocean currents are not generally been part of the climate models... sigh this is not the place to debate science anymore...
That would seem to me to imply that weather plays a pivotal role in ocean currents. Therefore, your claim boils down to "climate models don't include enough data about currents." That seems like a reasonable claim, so far.
Unfortunately, you completely missed another part of your early education: citations. Where are there "incomplete" models that have you so disgruntled?
Beyond that, show me a model that has currents included in it, then remove the currents. Show me how removing currents affects the results
In other words, science doesn't give a damn about your personal options.
It's a demand for evidence. Perhaps in your world evidence is not scientific? Methinks you haven't the foggiest notion what does or doesn't constitute a scientific demand.
Furthermore, correlation does not imply causation. And all cats are animals, but not all animals are cats. Help Modus Ponens, I'm caught in a P Hole!
I would not agree that it's a primary contributor to the global warming that we see.
Now, a court case may compel him to produce research that attempts to contradict the mountain of peer-reviewed studies collected by the world's top science agencies over decades that show humans are warming the planet at an unprecedented pace
Does not Agree does not necessarily require more scientific studies. The same mountain of peer-reviewed studies could potentially be presented as the evidence, And in order to explain it to the court --- some scribbled notes containing skeptical arguments made against the validity of parts of each study "showing/claiming warming caused by humans".
If humans AREN'T causing warming AND you don't claim to know the real cause, then Wth are the courts even expecting?
A study is not the required thing to show that a previous set of study's speculations are not persuasive.
Does not Agree does not necessarily require more scientific studies.
Does not agree needs an explanation. The concept that human inserted CO2 and methane into th eatomsphere requires invalidating some laws of physics.
You don't validate a theory by claiming everyone else is wrong. Gotta show the work proving your theoty is the right one.
Otherwise you can simply say Humans do not prodoce CO2 warming because God ignores it and won't let the temperatures change. That's as valid an idea as any of the denial ideas. It isn't science, because it can't be proven wrong, but ther
You cn label this as a Troll, but do not fool yourselves, it is exactly his "science". P.. There are people who paid a lot of money to buy his opinion. Do not cross them - in Today's America, money determines physics.
