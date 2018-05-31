AI Better Than Dermatologists At Detecting Skin Cancer, Study Finds (cbsnews.com) 7
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CBS News: For the first time, new research suggests artificial intelligence may be better than highly-trained humans at detecting skin cancer. A study conducted by an international team of researchers pitted experienced dermatologists against a machine learning system, known as a deep learning convolutional neural network, or CNN, to see which was more effective at detecting malignant melanomas. The results? 'Most dermatologists were outperformed by the CNN,' the researchers wrote in their report, published in the journal Annals of Oncology. Fifty-eight dermatologists from 17 countries around the world participated in the study. More than half of the doctors were considered expert level with more than five years' experience. Nineteen percent said they had between two to five years' experience, and 29 percent had less than two years' experience. At first look, dermatologists correctly detected an average of 87 percent of melanomas, and accurately identified an average of 73 percent of lesions that were not malignant. Conversely, the CNN correctly detected 95 percent of melanomas. The study has been published in the journal Annals of Oncology.
Bedside? (Score:2)
How did CNN compare in bedside manner and comforting during the examination or biopsy?
Re: (Score:2)
And this is why healthcare in the US is so expensive.
Who cares? I want an accurate fast cheap diagnosis. Not a happy ending massage.
one more thing... (Score:2)
When a human doctor makes a mistake, they might learn from it and know better for next time.
When an AI makes a mistake, every single system connected to the network might learn from it and know better for next time.
And once an AI reaches superhuman levels of performance, it's safe to assume it will stay better.
I am hopeful there will be some rapid advancement in this field.
Condolences... (Score:2)
Years of schooling only to be replaced by a tech and AI (if a tech is even needed for imaging)...
Where can I send my dick pics... I mean epidermal selfies?
