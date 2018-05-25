Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Earth Science

As The Planet Warms, We'll Be Having Rice With A Side Of CO2 (npr.org) 11

Posted by msmash from the moving-pieces dept.
Grains are the bedrock of civilization. They led humans from hunting and gathering to city-building. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization, the fruits of three grasses provide the world with 60 percent of its total food: corn, wheat and rice. Aside from energy-rich carbohydrates, grains feed us protein, zinc, iron and essential B vitamins. But rice as we know it is at risk. An anonymous reader shares a report: As humans expel billions of metric tons of carbon into the atmosphere and raze vast swaths of forests, the concentration of carbon dioxide in our air hurries ever higher. That has the potential to severely diminish the nutritional value of rice, according to a new study published this week in Science Advances. For people who depend heavily on rice as a staple in their diets, such a nutritional loss would be devastating, says Kristie Ebi, a professor at the University of Washington and an author on the study.

As The Planet Warms, We'll Be Having Rice With A Side Of CO2 More | Reply

As The Planet Warms, We'll Be Having Rice With A Side Of CO2

Comments Filter:

  • Oh wait.

    First environmentalists caused global warming by blocking CO2 free nuclear power, then they starve us to death by blocking GMO foods...

    • First environmentalists caused global warming by blocking CO2 free nuclear power

      Nice bit of scapegoating you have there. I'm sure the fossil fuel industry had nothing at all to do with it. I'm sure catastrophic events like Chernobyl had nothing to do with it. I'm sure the fact that we still don't have a good way to deal with the waste problem had nothing to do with it.

      People are afraid of radiation. Solve that and I'm sure they'll be fine with nuclear power.

      then they starve us to death by blocking GMO foods...

      They aren't blocked where I live. Hunger has a funny way of getting people to cease worrying about such silliness anyway.

  • I'm pretty sure some "nice" company will create strains of GMO rice which will replace all the older strains with only slightly more cost, contractual limits and higher levels of herbicides. /s

  • Population * CO2 emissions per capita = total CO2 emissions. Why are we ignoring the first part of that formula? In particular this is not a planet which will be able to support 4 billion Africans by 2100 in anything except absolute destitution. Already Africa is a net food importer.

  • Plain white rice has very little nutritional value. Only if you leave the hull on and make it hard to chew does rice have decent nutrients.

Slashdot Top Deals

Never buy from a rich salesman. -- Goldenstern

Close