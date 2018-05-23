Legend of Loch Ness Monster Will Be Tested With DNA Samples (apnews.com) 8
The stories seem as tall as the lake is deep. For hundreds of years, visitors to Scotland's Loch Ness have described seeing a monster that some believe lurks in the depths. But now the legend of "Nessie" may have no place left to hide. From a report: A New Zealand scientist is leading an international team to the lake next month, where they will take samples of the murky waters and conduct DNA tests to determine what species live there. University of Otago professor Neil Gemmell says he's no believer in Nessie, but he wants to take people on an adventure and communicate some science along the way. Besides, he says, his kids think it's one of the coolest things he's ever done. One of the more far-fetched theories is that Nessie is a long-necked plesiosaur that somehow survived the period when dinosaurs became extinct. Another theory is that the monster is actually a sturgeon or giant catfish. Many believe the sightings are hoaxes or can be explained by floating logs or strong winds.
If nothing else comes from it, at least there will be a snapshot of the current level of biodiversity in the lake. Which could be useful for future planning if there is ever a algae bloom or other problem that arises. They could look back at the test and track where the problem first showed up.
How accurate is taking DNA samples from water though? Can you really take a sample of water and determine all the creatures that live there? I'm skeptical on how accurate this is. I certainly don't believe there is an actual Loch Ness Monster, but if there were, and their numbers were very low, how likely would you be to catch their DNA in a sample, in 10, in 100.
Maybe the science for this is better than I suspect (I'm no expert) but this strikes me of fishing for Tuna in a back-yard pond.
In reality University of Otago professor Neil Gemmell is a Hydra agent and he's introducing a catfish virus that produces the super-soldier serum into the lake to breed an army of land locked weaponized catfish and to destabilize the Louisiana Gumbo hegemony. Otago is a secret country similar to Wakanda, that is the headquarters of Hydra. Neil Gemmell is professor of the Dark Arts at the university.
There is no giant monster. It's a nice little fun story based on no actual credible evidence but it does bring in tourism dollars. (gee wonder why they keep the story going... $$$) It's fed by the same sorts of idiots who buy into conspiracy theories, bigfoot sightings, and who forget what the U in UFO stands for. The notion that it could be some sort of plesiosaur is just absurd because there would have to be a population of them and that would be impossible to hide even in an ocean much less 7.5 km^
