AI Trained To Navigate Develops Brain-Like Location Tracking

Posted by BeauHD from the rise-of-the-machines dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Now that DeepMind has solved Go, the company is applying DeepMind to navigation. Navigation relies on knowing where you are in space relative to your surroundings and continually updating that knowledge as you move. DeepMind scientists trained neural networks to navigate like this in a square arena, mimicking the paths that foraging rats took as they explored the space. The networks got information about the rat's speed, head direction, distance from the walls, and other details. To researchers' surprise, the networks that learned to successfully navigate this space had developed a layer akin to grid cells. This was surprising because it is the exact same system that mammalian brains use to navigate. More DeepMind experiments showed that only the neural networks that developed layers that "resembled grid cells, exhibiting significant hexagonal periodicity (gridness)," could navigate more complicated environments than the initial square arena, like setups with multiple rooms. And only these networks could adjust their routes based on changes in the environment, recognizing and using shortcuts to get to preassigned goals after previously closed doors were opened to them. The study has been reported in the journal Science.

AI Trained To Navigate Develops Brain-Like Location Tracking

  • This is just like the human mind. After all, it is called "DeepMind" and uses "neural networks". Surely it operates just like the human mind does! I mean look at what it can do: "could adjust their routes based on changes in the environment, recognizing and using shortcuts to get to preassigned goals after previously closed doors were opened to them." Truly groundbreaking results. And also "This was surprising because it is the exact same system that mammalian brains use to navigate." Truly amazing! These g

  • To solve a game means you know the optimum move to make (and therefore know the winner of the game from the start). Deepmind has only defeated humans, not solved the game.

      by mikael ( 484 )

      What happens when it plays a game against itself? That's always the fun thing to do when playing with AI.

    • You are missing the point: now that DeepMind has "solved" this Go problem, it will now be applied to "solve" another problem. Eventually it will be able to "solve" useful problems, given enough VC funding. If it can play Go AND figure out mazes, the sky is the limit here.

