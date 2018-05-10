'Yes, Pluto Is a Planet' (sfgate.com) 54
schwit1 quotes a Washington Post perspective piece by the authors of a new book about Pluto: The process for redefining planet was deeply flawed and widely criticized even by those who accepted the outcome. At the 2006 IAU conference, which was held in Prague, the few scientists remaining at the very end of the week-long meeting (less than 4 percent of the world's astronomers and even a smaller percentage of the world's planetary scientists) ratified a hastily drawn definition that contains obvious flaws. For one thing, it defines a planet as an object orbiting around our sun -- thereby disqualifying the planets around other stars, ignoring the exoplanet revolution, and decreeing that essentially all the planets in the universe are not, in fact, planets.
Even within our solar system, the IAU scientists defined "planet" in a strange way, declaring that if an orbiting world has "cleared its zone," or thrown its weight around enough to eject all other nearby objects, it is a planet. Otherwise it is not. This criterion is imprecise and leaves many borderline cases, but what's worse is that they chose a definition that discounts the actual physical properties of a potential planet, electing instead to define "planet" in terms of the other objects that are -- or are not -- orbiting nearby. This leads to many bizarre and absurd conclusions. For example, it would mean that Earth was not a planet for its first 500 million years of history, because it orbited among a swarm of debris until that time, and also that if you took Earth today and moved it somewhere else, say out to the asteroid belt, it would cease being a planet.
To add insult to injury, they amended their convoluted definition with the vindictive and linguistically paradoxical statement that "a dwarf planet is not a planet." This seemingly served no purpose but to satisfy those motivated by a desire -- for whatever reason -- to ensure that Pluto was "demoted" by the new definition. By and large, astronomers ignore the new definition of "planet" every time they discuss all of the exciting discoveries of planets orbiting other stars.
If Pluto is a planet, aren't a large number of other bodies in the solar system also planets? [washingtonpost.com]
And here I thought Pluto was a dog. Or a philosopher.
try the Greek god of the underworld.
Yes. At the very least, any reasonable definition that excludes the "cleared the neighborhood" requirement would mean that Ceres would go back to planet status (currently dwarf planet, previously asteroid), as would Eris, and possibly the other dwarf planets.
Personally, I am of the opinion that "planet" is correctly defined, except for the "orbiting Sol" part, which should be revised to "orbiting a star" (with "star" defined as "non-singularity body capable of fusing hydrogen", which excludes deuterium-burn
That would mean a planet ejected be the star becomes a brown dwarf star (as per current definition) and turns back into a planet on recapture.
Dunno about you, but I'm a little unhappy with this planet-star duality depending on where it is.
Rule number one in science is that things should be space-invariant and time-invariant. This is clearly neither.
Yes, that was actually the point (Score:2)
The whole reason for "demoting" Pluto had nothing to do with Pluto itself. It had to do with Eris [wikipedia.org]. When Eris was discovered, it appeared to be (because of its albedo) larger than Pluto. It is, in fact, more massive tham Pluto is though slightly smaller. Because of its size, the discoverer was making a strong case for having it accepted as the solar system's 10th planet. While this gave NASA a huge ole woody, because they were counting the dollar signs of how a newly discovered actual planet would spur
No.
Pluto has many properties (structure being one) that Ceres and most KBOs do not have.
Second, should it matter? Once you have a scientific distinction between an asteroid and a planet, you destroy utterly the value of planetary science if you then contrive to select only that Sara which fits a preconceived notion of how many planets a solar system should have.
Only the planetary science should matter. School kids can have a cutoff point and ignore everything byond, same as they do in all other sciences. Th
No, the government put paraquat in his weed.
How is fitness a planet? (Score:1)
I drove by a gym and a restaurant claiming to be planets!! It seems like the definition must still be pretty broad.
Planet Hollywood sees your attempt to bring prejudice into the discussion (How dare you claim that corporations can't be planets!?!) and raises you one discrimination lawsuit.
What about Neptune (Score:4, Insightful)
Pluto and it's moons are a pretty significant set of objects, and they cross Neptunes orbit
Pluto does not cross Neptune's orbit. Pluto's orbital perigee is within the radius of Neptune's orbit, but it is inclined by 17 degrees, so they are nowhere near each other. The minimum distance is 17 AU or about 1.6 Billion miles.
Pluto is in a 2:3 resonance with Neptune, so in that sense Neptune has "cleared" it.
Pluto actually gets closer to Uranus (11 AU) than it gets to Neptune.
so does that mean Neptune is no longer a planet since it sure as heck hasn't "cleared it's zone" ?
Then there are no planets, since comets pass through all of their orbits. Zone clearing means non-transients.
According to QI, Earth has tens of thousands of non-transient objects in its path.
Who knows (Score:2)
Maybe they were trying to uncover A.I. spies?
I mean this is pretty ridiculous. They say "a dwarf planet is not a planet" and yet they affirm it is a planet by saying so. I mean, the first part does but then they say it's not one. That's the same as trying to convice me that TRUE equals FALSE while I perfaafkly knwaaop tiiss'stt ialllogiccccal+_(%$#@NO CARRIER
Incorrect. Ontologically, a dwarf planet is subcategory of planet. It is a subset, not a distinct class.
Oh dear god, this again? (Score:2)
Seriously, this again? Categories by nature have fuzzy boundaries. We'll have trouble telling how best to categorize the edge cases. What matters is what categories are most useful for understanding things. If the experts in an area decide to categorize something one way then let them.
To add insult to injury, they amended their convoluted definition with the vindictive and linguistically paradoxical statement that "a dwarf planet is not a planet." This seemingly served no purpose but to satisfy those motivated by a desire -- for whatever reason -- to ensure that Pluto was "demoted" by the new definition.
If I'm following this argument correctly, they are arguing that it is "linguistically paradoxical" to have something of the form "[adjective] x" to not also be in the category labeled "x". But we do this all the time. For
Hey, don't expect society to conform to your delusion!
if you want to play planetary dress up, feel free. but if you were born a planet, then you're a planet.. and no amount of mental gymnastics will change that.
Settled (Score:3)
Never doubted it (Score:2)
To add insult to injury, they amended their convoluted definition with the vindictive and linguistically paradoxical statement that "a dwarf planet is not a planet."
Very precise.
It outrages me, that in our present revolutionary epoch, in which the right not to be offended has materialized ubiquitously upon social commentary sites, that it's okay to to call a dwarf planet less than a planet.
Clearly, dwarf humans are not less tha....
I understand that Pluto prefers the term "Gravitationally Different" to the term "Dwarf"
Pluto is a swarf planet ! (Score:1)
I don't believe in scientific notation designed to limit a group to X. Either the definition is based on sound science or it is crap.
Pluto is structurally utterly unlike Ceres or any KBO, therefore it is not in the same category as those.
Pluto is structurally the same as Earth and Mars, therefore that is the category it belongs in.
Reality is not a popularity contest, I do not give a flying who thinks Pluto is what, it is structurally the same as a planet and is structurally distinct from anything not a plan
Politician == Scientist (Score:2)
It seems that 40, 50 years politicians were different.
Not since.
This might be the 13th sign of the apocalypse.
The bakers dozen of failures.
There's a rather important misunderstanding there (Score:2)
The reason that they think the IAU's definition of a planet is ambiguous is because they have the definition wrong. A planet does not have to completely clear its neighborhood of all other objects (the earth would not qualify if that were the case, since it shares its orbit with Luna, its moon). What makes it a planet is when it has cleared the neighborhood of all similarly sized objects.
So yes, Earth would not be a planet if it shared an orbit with a planet like mars or venus, and would be considere
The moon is large enough that the Earth and moon are considered a binary planet.
Thank God this has been decided (Score:2)
This is so fucking critical.
What a stupid article (Score:2)
Problem #1: Authors complain that the definition of "planet" doesn't include exoplanets (because they don't orbit the Sun)..
Solution: Change definition to include other stars or say that the particular star doesn't matter if the other criteria are met.
Problem #2: Authors complain that the criterion that a planet must "clear its orbit" is imprecise and is dependent on other objects.
Solution: None needed. Let the IAU define the border cases. As for being dependent on other objects, the point is that for an ob
Obligatory Rick and Morty reference!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
No Fucking Shit (Score:2)
Of course Pluto is a fucking planet.
Fuck you Eurotrash revisionists and you faux science cucks from elsewhere who enable them (I'm looking at you, Tyson).
The "Pluto is not a planet" crusade was absurd, anti-science bullshit. It was Astronomical SJWism, complete with vindictive attacks against anyone who dared to question the result or the ambiguous and arbitrary criteria.
No, Pluto is not a planet (Score:2)
Reminds me of T-Rex (Score:2)
and the idiot who went around claiming that T-Rex was a scavenger and could not hunt anything. He was a professor of something or another.
All I hear is... (Score:2)
Wah, wah, wah