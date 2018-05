NASA Launches a New Mission To Mars

"This is a big day. We're going back to Mars ," said one NASA official, presiding over this morning's launch of the first Mars surface craft to lift off since 2011. CNN reports:The rocket is carrying two briefcase-sized satellites (named Wall-E and Eva) which will demonstrate that cubesats can survey journeys to other planets.Two microchips have also been affixed to the lander carrying the names of 2.4 million space enthusiasts -- including William Shatner.