Can We Live Without Concrete? (cnn.com) 90
A combination of cement, water and ground rock or sand, on the surface concrete might seem crushingly mundane. Yet it has defined construction in recent centuries and with it, in part, modernity. From a report: But do we need to re-evaluate our concrete habit for our sakes and the planet's? Production of cement is disastrous for our biosphere, while the degradation of many concrete buildings has some construction experts predicting a colossal headache in the future. There are myriad proposed solutions, such as changing the way we make concrete, creating sustainable alternatives or doing away with it altogether. But would we want to live in a world without concrete? And what would that world look like?
"We make more concrete than anything else, any other product, apart from clean water," says Paul Fennell, professor of clean energy at Imperial College London. One 2015 report estimates that each year approximately three tons of concrete are used for every person on Earth -- roughly, 22 billion tons. To put that in context, a recent study estimated that 8.3 billion metric tons of plastic have been produced, ever. Manufacturing cement, concrete's binding agent, is energy-intensive, Fennell says. Ordinary Portland cement -- the most common form in concrete -- is produced by baking lime in a kiln and emits approximately one ton of carbon dioxide for every ton of cement. Concrete production is responsible for approximately 5% of global man-made CO2 emissions, according to the World Business Council for Sustainable Development.
Jimmy Hoffa says Yes! (Score:3, Funny)
Agenda 21 was to have the population live in high-rise high-density urban centres while the rest of the land surface area was returned to nature. To achieve this goal they wouldn't bother dredging rivers or build sea defences against coastal erosion but they did sell off the flood plain land to property developers.
Concrete is heavy, and plastic is light. So by weight, it seems reasonable that "we" produce more concrete than plastic.
Is that why there's more gold produced than concrete?
They compared concrete to plastic, but most of the weight (about 85%) in concrete is sand and rock. Although even with that the world uses a lot of cement.
Rather than looking for alternatives I'm guessing this is a plea to make the manufacture of cement more environmentally friendly (green energy for the heat, capture the CO2, etc.). That would make far more sense than trying to find an alternative to concrete.
Depending on your exact expectation of "never, ever be going away" I would have to say you are wrong. It may not be going away in the immediate future but I'm not sure it will still be used 1000 years from now. If it is then will it still be used 1 million years from now? 1 billion years?
I feel like this may be an unnecessary distraction from solving the real problem: burning hydrocarbons.
Concrete is the reason we can build things higher than four stories.
Yeah, nah [fortune.com].
Unless they use bamboo (or some other fast growing "wood") I would say this isn't really much of a solution to using concrete (I do realize you were just refuting the idea that you need concrete to go higher than four stories though).
Concrete is the reason we can build things higher than four stories.
Silly me.. Here I thought that was steel and elevators that did that.
Concrete is nearly useless without steel. Huge compression strength, itty-bitty tension strength. Yea, you can pile up blocks of concrete and "build something" but without steel you won't be able to do much more than a pyramid.
It itsn't. Steel is. And we can build really high with wood these days as mentioned by a comment above.
Ergo, humanity must not exist, since we could not have existed before concrete.
The truth is probably somewhere in the middle. Some of us could have existed, others not. To understand why, ask yourself: What was the human population before the invention of concrete, and what is the human population now? At least some of this additional carrying capacity probably arises from inventions that rely on concrete.
as far as I can tell, this summary is blaming concrete because the energy source is dirty. What if the energy came solely from turbines, dams, nuclear power, or some other form of clean energy?
I get that the US is a bit of a third world/developing nation so their ability to use clean energy is somewhat stinted, but more modern nations have made great strides towards a cleaner source of joules.
And I see this line of thinking all the time. "X is bad, because it takes a lot of energy to make X". Just clean up
Just Wow.. I wonder how you are going to make clinker using electricity?
I suppose there might be a way, but it seems to me that firing the kilns with Natural Gas to produce clinker (the stuff they grind into cement to make concrete with) is the most efficient approach at this point.
Electric furnaces are a thing, but are silly from an efficiency perspective. Something like half of consumed industrial power is "primary thermal", meaning fuel burned directly for heat, no electricity involved.
Consumer and commercial power may one day be provided entirely by solar with batteries, but not industrial power (well, not Earthbound industry, orbital one day). Maybe one day fusion will stop being 20 years away.
Ha! This is why I wear a concrete helmet (and codpiece) to go with my concrete shirt!
Re:Yes, there is an alternative (Score:4, Insightful)
HEMP?
I got to ask, do you have a pretensioned hemp beam design in your hip pocket or are you smoking your product too much?
source: http://www.americanlimetechnol... [americanli...nology.com]
Hempcrete will float in a bucket of water
With sea level rise, that may not be a bad thing. Just let your home float away rather than get flooded and live wherever it lands.
yeah.. it's allllll the cotton industry. Those dirty bastards stopping things from happening.. with.. that cotton stuff making buildings....
The problem is that it is the lime production that is causing the problem. Using Hempcrete still involves using lime.
Is it? Do they have a hockestick chart proving that beyond all doubt?
Well, this settles it then. Let's ban — or, at least, "cap-and-trade" — all concrete-production effective immediately. New taxes would have to be collected (and spent) to implement it, house-building will triple in price, but think of all the jobs this w
No, and No.
Next question?
Why do you propose changes to make everyone's life worse?
Figure out a way for life to actually be better. That's what you did in the 1970s when there was air pollution and water pollution. Air pollution was a problem, not a fear about a possible problem.
Fund some research to create something better than concrete if you want something better than concrete.
Don't ask us to give up living modern lives and mire ourselves in artificial poverty. That's not something Americans or Asians will do. Europeans might
You think barking at people because you fear something isn't "sustainable" will persuade them? It won't. You're only talking to yourself. Sorry your audience is so nasty and self-involved.
We cannot live without concrete. (Score:2)
Sorry. We're too dependent on it as a building material.
Now, this doesn't mean we can't modify concrete to reduce/eliminate some of it's deleterious effects on the environment.
But, in the end, we still need concrete in whatever forms it eventually takes.
by baking lime in a kiln and emits approximately one ton of carbon dioxide for every ton of cement.
If only there was some way which we could head a kiln without hydrocarbon fuel....Oh wait there are lots of ways we could do that...So Its not really cement manufacture that is the problem is it? Sounds more like an problem of how we are choosing to source the energy for it.
The lime emits CO2 as CaCO3 converts to CaO. It does not absorb back into the material in the use-case of Portland Cement.
Lime plaster, which I posted about further down, DOES bring that CO2 back into the material (as it cures by Ca(OH)2 converting back to CaCO3+H2O with the introduction of carbonic acid, i.e. CO2 dissolved in a thin film of water).
And it prevents us from using wood (Score:2)
Concrete also causes us to use less wood. While on the one hand that's a good thing since even older forests are a great carbon sink, on the other hand it wooden houses are a really great way of removing carbon from the biosphere for quite a long time; the average wooden house stores the equivalent of 20 tonnes of CO2. Building 400 million wooden houses would compensate for the entire CO2 surplus in the biosphere (or at least in the atmosphere). In theory
This is an important point. Houses made from biomass materials, including Strawbale, sequester quite a bit of carbon and keep it dry so it doesn't rot in the wild (driving off CO2 over time).
Concrete is over-used for convenience (Score:2)
The crux of the article was Rammed Earth, which I think is a great replacement for concrete for certain applications (some load-bearing vertical walls mainly). Dirt cheap, clay & sand.
Some applications of concrete are frivolous and I think can be replaced. The reason is mostly cost and availability, and the current labor force is skilled with using it. The wall-facade material of choice before concrete, and before gypsum drywall, was Lime plaster. For wet or exterior applications I am in favor of us
The post is based on a false premise: that CO2 production is inherent in making concrete. There is already a process to not do that. Further, most of the CO2 is made from generating the heat to make the concrete. Most of that CO2 production is low-hanging fruit to eliminate.
This is just more chicken little chicken shit.
Sorry, forgot the link:
https://phys.org/news/2012-04-... [phys.org]
That is very cool. Thanks for sharing!
Because we know you'll also object to wood, steel, aluminum, carbon fiber, plastic, bone, fiberglass, or any other structural material we can come up with. Magical unobtanium which can be produced and used at scale without any environmental effects doesn't exist and never will.
It is called North Dakota. Go there sometime. Then you will be getting yourself some Concrete instead!
Two concrete articles today! It's great.
Talking about environmental impact is great and all, but we will use concrete until something supplants it due to economics. Right now we are seeing real interest in tall timber construction, and while the designers will tell you about potential environmental benefits the real driving force is potential dollars - it's expected to be faster and cheaper than concrete and steel. Concrete construction is energy intensive as the article points out, but it's also surprisin