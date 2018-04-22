Google's AR Microscope Quickly Highlights Cancer Cells

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Google Medicine Software

Posted by BeauHD from the search-and-destroy dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from UploadVR: Google Research this week revealed an AR microscope (ARM) capable of detecting cancerous cells in real-time with the help of machine learning. Locating cancer with a standard microscope is a difficult and time-consuming process, with a raft of information for doctors to study and investigate. With this new solution, though, the microscope is able to quickly locate cancerous cells and then highlight them as a doctor peers inside. The platform uses a modified light microscope integrated with image analysis and machine learning algorithms into its field of view. An AR display sits above a camera that communicates with the algorithm to display data as soon as it locates an issue. In order words, the microscope immediately begins looking for cancerous cells as soon as you place a sample beneath it. It's effectively doing the same job as a doctor just, according to Google, a lot faster. Google posted a video about the AR microscope on YouTube.

  • Don't let your kids be doctors (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    honestly, much of what doctors do can be automated with machine learning. It's a broad subject with shallow depth. Machines are pretty good at taking care of living things, it turns out. This is a welcome solution to the "doctor shortage" in the USA.

  • So..... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    One would use GOogle microscope for cancer screenings and then they would send you ads for cancer drugs and cancer centers?

    Ads for hats when you lose your hair to cancer?

    Is facebook gonna add a "like" button to it?

    Hey, I'm just a bit cynical about these online advertising companies creating any of this tech.

  • Staining microscopy... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by greenwow ( 3635575 ) on Sunday April 22, 2018 @04:45PM (#56485139)

    needs better marketing because we've used stains and dyes to "augment" microscopes for at least a century. "Augmented Reality" sounds much cooler than "staining."

