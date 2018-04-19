Pasta Is Good For You, Say Scientists Funded By Big Pasta (buzzfeed.com) 75
Earlier this month, numerous news outlets reported on a study which concludes that eating pasta is good for health. In fact, the reports claimed, eating pasta could help you lose weight. Except, there is more to the story. BuzzFeed News reports: What those and many other stories failed to note, however, was that three of the scientists behind the study in question had financial conflicts as tangled as a bowl of spaghetti, including ties to the world's largest pasta company, the Barilla Group. Over the last decade or so, with the rise of the Atkins, South Beach, paleo, and ketogenic diets, Big Pasta has battled a societal shift against carbohydrates -- and funded and promoted research suggesting that noodles are good for you.
At least 10 peer-reviewed studies about pasta published since 2008 were either funded directly by Barilla or, like the one published this month, were carried out by scientists who have had financial ties to the company, which reported sales of 3.4 billion euros ($4.2 billion) in 2016. For two years, Barilla has publicized some of these studies, plus others favorable to its product, on its website with taglines like "Eat Smart Be Smart...With Pasta" and "More Evidence Pasta Is Good For You." And the company hired the large public relations firm Edelman to push the latest study's findings to journalists.
Missed opportunity. Should have said "first pasta."
Don't you mean "gesticulations"?
please enquote "Scientists" (Score:2)
I like the way you verbed that noun. AFAIK "enquote" isn't a real word. But I guess it is now.
Personally I would have said (or written) "...you should have used quotes around 'Scientists' to indicate..."
To quote Calvin
Verbing weirds language
I love it if ... (Score:2)
... I can get it pasta my mouf.
Flying Spaghetti Monster (Score:3)
The blessings of the Flying Spaghetti Monster are numerous and provided with great love....and usually a nice sauce.
Blacklist these groups? (Score:1)
In an ideal world the Scientists are blacklisted, the research Groups are blacklisted, and the world moves on to "Real Science."
Oh, that's right, we don't have much real science going on, it's almost all corporate driven marketing or self-beneficial now.
If you're allergic ... (Score:4, Informative)
... try anti-pasta.
everything in moderation (Score:3)
Just eat some pasta, or don't eat some pasta. Unless you're eating pasta three times a day, and nothing else, who the fuck cares. Have some pasta. Have some fruit. Have some vegetables. Have some meat. Don't eat garbage, and don't eat one and only one thing.
INCORRECT (Score:1)
I drink only Soylent, and it has everything anyone needs.
Except for the once-a-week I go out to a restaurant, but that is just to keep my wife minimally satisfied.
Don't worry. Keep consuming soylent green [wikipedia.org] and one day you'll "satisfy" your wife.
Pasta in moderation, except if you're insulin resistant (like half the US population), and then it's better to not eat it at all.
But if you eat a bowl of sugar and starch for breakfast aka cereals, a plate of starch like pasta for lunch, and then puffy slice of sugar and starch like a cake for dinner over a longer period of time, your pancreas might not be able to keep up with it for very long. Add the sedentary lifestyle that seems to become ever so
the catch, of course, is defining "moderation". For most people, lacking a real definition, it winds up working out as "what I'm used to".
Lose weight (Score:2)
Hey! I resemble that remark!
I am not, it is true. But I know people who are. Yes, really.
> when did Big Pasta Corp become a thing?
Probably when they finally figured out in the 80's that they didn't know what the fuck they were doing [youtu.be] W.R.T. marketing pasta sauce.
Episode is: Perfect Pasta Sauce (The Jimquisition REMASTERED)
Pearls Before Swine ... (Score:2)
... by Stephan Pasta.
Low-carb = kidney damage (Score:2)
Re:Low-carb = kidney damage (Score:4, Informative)
citation required.
In the mean time, most kidney failure in the US is caused by eating too much carbs.
citation required.
In the mean time, most kidney failure in the US is caused by eating too much carbs.
So you call out the summary because it doesn't provide a citation for its claim, then you make your own sweeping claim also without citation?
My claim is not a big secret: https://www.kidney.org/atoz/co... [kidney.org]
And another one:
> High blood glucose, also called blood sugar, can damage the blood vessels in your kidneys.
https://www.niddk.nih.gov/heal... [nih.gov]
Yes. When someone makes a claim counter to current understanding and research, it is upon them to provide evidence.
You may not understand that renal failure is primarily caused by type two diabetes, which is primarily caused by a high carb diet without enough exercise, and that is fine. (If you don't understand it, you probably should. It might well prolong your life.)
What you shouldn't do is arbitrarily pick a side, and ask the guy saying, "the sky is blue, prove that it's pink" to make his case for it bei
You are wrong, genuine research exist (Score:2)
If you are interested then Carl Franklin and Richard Morris does an excellent job discussing it (and linking to actual research) in their podcast "2 Keto Dudes".
Highly recommend it if you (or anybody else) are interested in learning about the topic.
Btw. start at show number 1 og go from there. Most of the details are explained in great detail in the first few shows.
Durum tshhh (Score:2)
Rice is nice, but pasta's faster.
Obligatory "King Pin" movie reference (Score:2)
Ishmael: "You really should try to quit, Mr. Munson. They say it's bad for your heart, your lungs. It quickens the aging process."
Roy: "Is that right. Who's done more research on the subject than the good people at the American Tobacco Industry? They say it's harmless. Why would they lie? If you're dead, you can't smoke."
shocking ... (Score:1)
Pasta IS good for you (Score:1)
It's a very low fat source of protein and energy. Extremely low fat in proportion to the others. I eat a pound of pasta every day as part of my 4,000 calorie per day diet (pasta contains approximately 1,600 calories in a pound). I don't know how I'd make my calorie intake goals without it.
Good for you... (Score:2)
"good for you" is too broad a statement and can't be scientifically validated. Pasta tends to have a lower glycemic index (GI) than most bread and potatoes and some varieties of rice as they're typically eaten, meaning that it keeps your blood-glucose levels more even and puts less load on your pancreas (which produces insulin). But then pasta tends to be calorie dense and so easy to overeat, leading to weight-gain and perhaps obesity and all its accompanying health effects. Also, what do people typically h
Eggs, milk and butter will kill you (Score:1)
Reminiscent of the days when the Oleo Margarine Industry published studies telling Americans how bad butter was for their health. Eggs, milk and butter had been consumed for countless years but suddenly they were a deadly health risk, just ask the people selling the alternative product.
Cool story, bro.
Stay classy!
Sometimes you need someone with an agenda (Score:2)
Who cares? (Score:2)
Who cares?
If the science is accurate, who cares if "Big Pasta" funded it?
If the science isn't accurate, then that's the problem, not who funded it.
Just eat lower on the food chain (Score:1)
Look, the cold hard facts are that you're better off eating lower on the food chain, and especially avoiding processed foods. Mostly because they remove nutrients and add salts and other things that you should add to taste after it's been processed. The only diet that actually works even given human behavior is the MIND diet, which is the Mediterranean Influenced diet that promotes longevity and brain function.
Stop eating the top end carnivorous fish in sushi and eat lower in the food chain, and stop frying
Scientists with conflict of interest (Score:2)
So what?.. Nearly all of the "climate scientists" draw their salaries from government institutions. Yet, we aren't supposed to question their "consensus" affirming the need for the governments to expand [independent.co.uk], as tainted by the obvious conflict of interest...
Nearly all of the "climate scientists" draw their salaries from government institutions.
Except that their salaries do not depend on getting certain results. The salaries of Big Pasta do.
Yeah, right. Suppose for a second, they conclude, there is no danger of climate change — for how much longer after arriving at that conclusion will they continue getting those salaries?
Conflict of interest is conflict of interest...
for how much longer after arriving at that conclusion will they continue getting those salaries?
Most of climate research is overlapping with other research that we want to continue, such as historic climate reconstruction, weather modelling, and earth observation.
And if you are right, why is the current Trump administration not telling these scientists to produce the results they want ?
Big Pasta? (Score:2)
"Whose bread I eat, his song I sing." (Score:1)
This also applies to pasta, obviously.