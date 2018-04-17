More Than 95% of World's Population Breathing Unhealthy Air, Says New Report

Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


More than 95% of the world's population is breathing unhealthy air and the poorest nations are the hardest hit, a new report has found. From the report: According to the annual State of Global Air Report, published Tuesday by the Health Effects Institute (HEI), long-term exposure to air pollution contributed to an estimated 6.1 million deaths across the globe in 2016. The report says exposure to air pollution led to strokes, heart attacks, lung cancer and chronic lung disease, causing many of those premature deaths. It also says that air pollution is the fourth-highest cause of death among all health risks globally, coming in below high blood pressure, diet and smoking.

  • Where does one find the 5% breathing healthy air? (Score:3)

    by bogaboga ( 793279 ) on Tuesday April 17, 2018 @08:05PM (#56455585)

    I am just wondering where to find those 5%. Any one with a clue?

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      Southern Australians?

    • And yet the USA has currently the cleanest air since the industrial revolution.

    • I am just wondering where to find those 5%. Any one with a clue?

      Just look at the map on page 3 of the report [stateofglobalair.org].

      It shows most of Africa, the Middle East, and southern Asia with the worst pollution. Countries at higher latitudes have much cleaner air. Canada, the United States (apart from the San Joaquin Valley and areas of the midwest), and large areas of Russia, Northern Europe, and Australia have pollution below the WHO guideline. Western Europe is pretty good, but Germany and northern France have particulate pollution higher than the guideline.

      • I am just wondering where to find those 5%. Any one with a clue?

        You got modded down for describing the map, and accurately answering the guy's question? Funky.

      by lazlo ( 15906 )

      Maybe 5% of the world's population is just holding their breath?

    • Well, since TFA says 95% of them are in poor countries, that suggests the 5% are in places like the USA and EU mostly.

      Of course, TFA also says there were ~54 million deaths of all causes worldwide in 2015. Which is consistent with an average life expectancy of 140-odd....

  • Aside from living in China (which is a nasty business by itself), a whole lot of folks get their "air pollution" by cooking over smoky wood fires in their houses, huts, or shacks.

    As mentioned above, the US is currently pretty darned clean, air-wise. I remember watching the smog roll over the hills from L.A. to the High Desert in the early 1980s. It looked like an overdone special effect.

    • The air may LOOK clean, but that doesn't mean it is. Just because you don't see smoke coming out of a tailpipe doesn't mean that there is no pollution.

        by hey! ( 33014 )

        The dramatic reduction in visble smog levels since the 1970s is mostly due to the elimination of pollutants that are invisible at the tailpipe. Stuff like NOx and sulfur oxides react with volatile organic compounds to produce the familiar brownish haze. Aerosolized particulates also aren't necessarily visible at the tailpipe but collected in the atmosphere they produce visible effects over long distances.

        So while it's true that you can't see most of the bad stuff coming out of your tailpipe, you can cert

  • Global warming (Score:2, Insightful)

    Yet people are worried about Global Warming, while they choke on the air they breathe daily. Humans.

