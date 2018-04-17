NASA's Got a Plan For a 'Galactic Positioning System' To Save Astronauts Lost in Space (space.com) 22
From a report: Outer space glows with a bright fog of X-ray light, coming from everywhere at once. But peer carefully into that fog, and faint, regular blips become visible. These are millisecond pulsars, city-sized neutron stars rotating incredibly quickly, and firing X-rays into the universe with more regularity than even the most precise atomic clocks. And NASA wants to use them to navigate probes and crewed ships through deep space. A telescope mounted on the International Space Station (ISS), the Neutron Star Interior Composition Explorer (NICER), has been used to develop a brand new technology with near-term, practical applications: a galactic positioning system, NASA scientist Zaven Arzoumanian told physicists Sunday (April 15) at the April meeting of the American Physical Society.
With this technology, "You could thread a needle to get into orbit around the moon of a disant planet instead of doing a flyby," Arzoumian told Live Science. A galactic positioning system could also provide "a fallback, so that if a crewed mission loses contact with the Earth, they'd still have navigation systems on board that are autonomous." Right now, the kind of maneuvers that navigators would need to put a probe in orbit around distant moons are borderline impossible.
We have probes at the farthest edges of the solar system.
We have needed this longer than I have been alive.
I think what the GP means is that no _astronaut_ has been so far from earth as to need this tech. It may well save a probe, but it won't save an astronaut... because if they're far enough away to need this, then knowing where you are isn't much help.
There is nobody that is even alive today, nor probably for the next several centuries, that is going to need something like this.
And George Boole was just a madman.
the plaques on the Pioneer spacecraft launched in 1972 and 1973 showed the Earth's position from 14 pulsars
Don't be too hard on him - he's paid to post anti-US stuff.
GPS works by triangulating between 4-6 satellites that are all spread out. A 3d hexagon with a person in the middle somewhere.
With extra-terrestrial navigation, the person is very far outside of that hexagon. It's really hard to find an exact position when you have multiple sources that - for all intents and purposes - are co-located. Get far enough from Earth and all GPS satellites are one dot in the distance. Looks like they've found a way to use various stars as the points of that hexagon. Cool.
No, wrong. Kinda. Hexagon is the right idea, but pulsars, pft.
They found the seventh chevron.
More like something happens to your radio or antenna, but your systems are still otherwise OK. So you can get back to earth from some point in space, but mission control can't make course corrections and such. Fortunately, you have this space GPS doobly-doo that can let your computer guide itself.
