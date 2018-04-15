The Scientific Paper Is Obsolete (theatlantic.com) 24
James Somers, writing for The Atlantic: The scientific paper -- the actual form of it -- was one of the enabling inventions of modernity. Before it was developed in the 1600s, results were communicated privately in letters, ephemerally in lectures, or all at once in books. There was no public forum for incremental advances. By making room for reports of single experiments or minor technical advances, journals made the chaos of science accretive. Scientists from that point forward became like the social insects: They made their progress steadily, as a buzzing mass.
The earliest papers were in some ways more readable than papers are today. They were less specialized, more direct, shorter, and far less formal. Calculus had only just been invented. Entire data sets could fit in a table on a single page. What little "computation" contributed to the results was done by hand and could be verified in the same way.
The more sophisticated science becomes, the harder it is to communicate results. Papers today are longer than ever and full of jargon and symbols. They depend on chains of computer programs that generate data, and clean up data, and plot data, and run statistical models on data. These programs tend to be both so sloppily written and so central to the results that it's contributed to a replication crisis, or put another way, a failure of the paper to perform its most basic task: to report what you've actually discovered, clearly enough that someone else can discover it for themselves.
We are now in an era where only very few people actually need to know how reality works. The rest of us can become brand managers and youtube content creators.
when was it otherwise?
Arguably, the handful of decades somewhere between WWII and the 1990s.
That way lies Superstition and belief in "Magic" ! 8-}
When there's no justification for not publishing papers online for free, they're suddenly "obsolete". Funny that isn't it?
That you can flood a scientific paper with reams of computer generated data is NOT science. That's technobabble. The point of the scientific paper is to lay down, ON PAPER, the technique you used and what you observed and then, in a separate section, editorializing what you've proven (or refuted).
That so-called scientific papers will merely dump the computer generated data or flood the paper with technical jargon without exposing the underlying algorithm or technique IS the problem.
At one time science was
The scientific paper will last as long as paper-printing does. It's still very convenient.
That being said, TFA does make a good point about how current technology can do better than paper. If designed well, an interactive document with computer-driven content can convey a deeper and clearer message.
Better still, perhaps an AI embedded within the document could answer questions about it.
I'm not sure what is going on here, except that the summary reads like clickbait.
The rule of thumb I was taught was that you write your papers with the assumption that your reader's got only a basic background in the field. We're talking 'has completed a minor in the field' levels at most, typically--you fill in the holes necessary to understand the paper itself in the introduction. At least in the fields I was in, nearly anything that made it into a significant journal--meaning, anything worth even reading the abstract--would be using one of a set of programs for the number crunching, and at least some of the options were open source. Unless there were privacy concerns, you generally could get a copy of the data sets with a few emails if you wanted to shove 'em through a different one of the standard number-cruching programs--privacy concerns just add a few extra hoops. Regardless of that, somebody should have the raw data and it should be in electronic form. You should typically know before you even start the email conversation if there ought to be privacy concerns; if they claim there are when there shouldn't be, or that they somehow don't have the data still, that's a red flag, especially if you're being very interested in learning more about their research and not in the least bit hostile, because researchers are normally very happy to talk about their work as much as they're able to. (It's a great way to keep one happily chattering away for a while, too.)
If you can't understand the jargon and symbols, and you're got a reasonably good background in the field...Google-fu will help some, but generally it's a sign that you've found a journal to dump papers to when you're in a publish-or-perish situation, and the number of papers published matters more than if any of them are of any quality whatsoever.
The scientific paper isn't obsolete. How publication works and academia's relationship to it, however...
If programs are central to the evaluation of a paper then programs need to be published alongside the paper - in source code form.
It doesn't matter if the source code is published with Apache, BSD, GPL, MIT or no license at all (remains copyright to the authors.)
What matters is that the source code is available to review alongside the paper. In this, it isn't performance that is critical, but bugs that influence results, be they buffer overflows or simply logic errors.
A group of people separate to those tha
One of the main points of a scientific paper is that it's peer reviewed.
A decent paper will probably take around 2 hours to read and 2-12 months to write. As inefficient as this is, it has some desirable properties:
1) It presents information in a somewhat standardized format. After all the gimmicky digital notebooks etc turn to dust and the software which runs them becomes obsolete, the articles will remain.
2) It provides references and allows you to use itself as a starting point to discover more about t
there are thousands of AI bots, spamming the Internet with millions of generated articles full of nothing...
A nice book or piece of paper won't suddenly disappear when you need it as a reference/footnote.
The Scientific Paper Is not obsolete, it has just fallen into evil ways. Paper or electronic, it is still needed in it's original purpose. It just needs to be "beaten with a blacksmith's hammer to get the rust and crud off" !
As a scientist who has published papers in peer-reviewed journals, I strongly disagree. I don't care for many aspects of the publication process or how academia works, but the scientific paper isn't obsolete.
Regarding the use of software in creating results, it is definitely a problem when that software is difficult to use or isn't available at all. The same goes for data sets, many of which aren't released publicly for a variety of reasons. These are issues that need to be addressed.
In my own work, I tr
