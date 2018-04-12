Late To Bed, Early To Die? Night Owls May Die Sooner

Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


An anonymous reader shares a report: Bad news for "night owls": Those who tend to stay up late and sleep in well past sunrise are at increased risk of early death, a new study from the United Kingdom suggests. The research, which involved nearly half a million people, found that self-described "evening people" were 10 percent more likely to die over a 6.5-year period, compared with self-described morning people. The findings add to a growing body of research that suggests that being a night owl could have negative effects on health. Many of these effects may be attributable to a misalignment between a person's internal clock, or circadian rhythm, and the socially imposed timing of work and other activities, the researchers said. "'Night owls' trying to live in a 'morning lark' world may have health consequences for their bodies," study co-author Kristen Knutson, an associate professor of neurology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, said in a statement.

  • If one sleeps past sunrise then dies then his death would be late rather than early :)

  • To even get out of bed in time we have to add unhealthy chemicals to our body that increase our blood pressure. Stop messing with the damn clock and let me come to work around 1pm and I'll be fine.

  • Correlation =\= Causation (Score:3)

    by Jahoda ( 2715225 ) on Thursday April 12, 2018 @10:47AM (#56424321) Homepage
    I remember a time on the "old" Slashdot when articles like this never hit the front page. Thr article itself seems to give no indication that we are controlling for diet, excercise, other health factors. Just "welp people who are night owls are more likely to die". annecdotally, the times in my life when I was up until 4 AM and sleeping until 2-3 were certainly not the periods where I maintained my health responsibly.
  • There are any number of ways that you can die. You can die crossing the street so you can't live in fear of death. Wouldn't you rather lead a life that you enjoy versus trying to live for ever? We are only meant to spend a finite amount of time on this earth so you might as well do what you want, within reason. Articles like these remind me of the news filler stuff about coffee and chocolate. One day they're good for you, the next oh the horrors.

