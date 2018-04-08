One-Degree Rise In Temperature Causes Ripple Effect In World's Largest High Arctic Lake (folio.ca) 29
An anonymous reader quotes a report from FOLIO Magazine: A 1 C increase in temperature has set off a chain of events disrupting the entire ecology of the world's largest High Arctic lake. "The amount of glacial meltwater going into the lake has dramatically increased," said Martin Sharp, a University of Alberta glaciologist who was part of a team of scientists that documented the rapid changes in Lake Hazen on Ellesmere Island over a series of warm summers in the last decade. "Because it's glacial meltwater, the amount of fine sediment going into the lake has dramatically increased as well. That in turn affects how much light can get into the water column, which may affect biological productivity in the lake." The changes resulted in algal blooms and detrimental changes to the Arctic char fish population, and point to a near certain future of summer ice-free conditions. The findings document an unprecedented shift from the previous three centuries, challenging scientists' expectations of how such a large system could respond so rapidly to a one-degree rise. The study has been published in the journal Nature Communications.
The world is not a static system (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Re: (Score:3)
1. What happened to the warming that should have occurred (and was predicted to occur) due to increases in greenhouse gases?
2. Where is the observational data to evidence your theory?
Re: (Score:1)
So your theory is that changes in the Sun's output are causing the recent rise in temperature?
1. What happened to the warming that should have occurred (and was predicted to occur) due to increases in greenhouse gases?
2. Where is the observational data to evidence your theory?
1) Is rise in greenhouse gases the cause or effect? 2) The Earth's climate is mathematically coupled to the output of the Sun. You should be asking for models that accurately predict the output of the Sun.
Re: (Score:2)
1) Is rise in greenhouse gases the cause or effect?
Your theory requires that increasing concentrations of ghg's from 280ppm to 400pm will have no effect on climate. It's up to you to explain how this can happen and not violate the laws of thermodynamics.
2) The Earth's climate is mathematically coupled to the output of the Sun. You should be asking for models that accurately predict the output of the Sun.
Very well. I might do that later. In the meantime, you haven't addressed either of the first 2 questions
1. What happened to the warming that should have occurred (and was predicted to occur) due to increases in greenhouse gases?
2. Where is the observational data to evidence your theory?
Re: (Score:2)
Imagine if the Sun's output is also not static or constant...
So your theory is that changes in the Sun's output are causing the recent rise in temperature?
1. What happened to the warming that should have occurred (and was predicted to occur) due to increases in greenhouse gases?
2. Where is the observational data to evidence your theory?
I think he did daily measurements at Noon and Midnight for quite some time... The Sun was "hot" at Noon and "cold" at Midnight - so not static.
Re: The world is not a static system (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2, Flamebait)
The world is not a static system. Of course it will warm up. And cool off. And some things will die and others will flourish.
So much this.
The Earth's climate has changed far more radically and far quicker to more extreme states many times in the past and yet here we and all other life are going about living, the silly humans behaving like fleas discussing "what they should do" about their dog in relation to the planet's climate. I would suggest ramping down the irritation you cause before you invite a flea-bath.
Strat
Ice free conditions? (Score:1)
Well, how about looking at a few actual facts:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tFwie-kC8uc
But no, lets just live on headlines, funding funding funding! Sad, really.
Re: (Score:3)
I would hardly refer to some pundit on youtube who talks about "fake news" as a purveyor of "actual facts". "Alternative facts" (lies) perhaps.
Re: (Score:2)
I would hardly refer to some pundit on youtube who talks about "fake news" as a purveyor of "actual facts". "Alternative facts" (lies) perhaps.
Right. We refer to The President on Twitter for that
...
Re: (Score:2)
"Random YouTube guys facts are true but peer-reviewed study from journal Nature is not."
https://www.nature.com/article... [nature.com]
Re: (Score:3)
It's well known that Nature has a liberal bias. The journal, too.
Re: (Score:2)
Why does onw degreee makes such a difference? (Score:1)
In my country the temperature varies from -30 C in winter, and +30 C in summer.
If the themperatures chang in the future to -29 C in winter, and +31 C in summer.
Why should this change the climate so much as it is claimed, when there is already a 60 C change year around. ??
I call BS on the climatechange.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
Ah I see you're using the "I don't understand it therefore it's wrong" line of reasoning. I like how you've been modded up for that. Way to go slashdot.
Re: (Score:2)
In my country the temperature varies from -30 C in winter, and +30 C in summer. If the themperatures chang in the future to -29 C in winter, and +31 C in summer. Why should this change the climate so much as it is claimed, when there is already a 60 C change year around?? I call BS on the climatechange.
This lake is almost always covered in ice year round and, from 2007 to 2012 had a mean summer temperatures of -4.9C. The increase in temperature is warming and melting the surrounding permafrost, which drains into the lake, raising both its level and temperature
... This affects the algae and fish in the lake, which affects the people that fish the lake -- as well as everything downstream.
From: Lake Hazen [uoguelph.ca]
Although air temperatures in this area often rise above 10C in July and August, Lake Hazen remains ice covered in most years.
From the actual study in Nature The world’s largest High Arctic lake responds rapidly to clima [nature.com]
Re: (Score:2)
This lake is almost always covered in ice year round and, from 2007 to 2012 had a mean summer temperatures of -4.9C.
The "watershed" had a mean summer temperatures of -4.9C. Sorry for the cut/paste error.
Re: Earth's climate always changes (Score:2)
You do realize it was going to change anyway? (Score:3)
Even without humans there would easily have been that 1C upward swing at some point. While a bit tragic that kind of thing is going on all over the face of the earth, all the time, where animals and people find some nice place to live, but in geologic terms there are NO nice places to live. Eventually Mother Nature *will* kick you out.
Re: (Score:1)
Yeah we all know that the climate has changed before. This is not news to anyone. But when people say the temperature has changed before, this is what they mean:
https://xkcd.com/1732/ [xkcd.com]
Re: You do realize it was going to change anyway? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Even without humans there would easily have been that 1C upward swing at some point.
Sounds like an admission that increased concentrations of greenhouse gases are the primary cause of the recent climate change.
Yet a moment ago, I was replying to another poster who claimed the sun (changes in the sun's output) was the cause. Really, it's hard for us to get this narrative straight, because you guys keep contradicting each other. Which of these narratives should we believe now?
It's almost like you reflexively say the first thing that comes to mind, rather than researching and observing t