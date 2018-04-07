New Theory Suggests Dinosaurs Were Already Dying When Asteroid Hit (phys.org) 32
The new "biotic revenge hypothesis" suggests that dinosaurs were killed off by toxic plants. (And an inability to recognize the taste of a toxic plant.) the gmr summarizes a new paper reported at Phys.org: The dinosaur population had been drastically decreasing before the asteroid impact, [and] the appearance of the first flowering plants -- angiosperms -- in the fossil record coincides with the gradual disappearance of the dinosaurs... The scientists concluded that though the asteroid played a role in the extinction of dinosaurs, the "plants had already placed severe strain on the species."
Crocodiles (believed to be descended from dinosaurs) also can't recognize the taste of toxic plants -- the researchers tested 10 different species. And they point out that not only did dinosaurs start to disappear before the asteroid impact -- they continued to "gradually disappear for millions of years afterward."

Indeed. The paper is published by a psychologist, who is trying to psychoanalyse dinosaurs that lived 70 million years ago, when there is little evidence that psychoanalysis even works on living humans.
TFA contains some serious scientific illiteracy:
1. Dinosaurs are not "a species".
2. Crocodiles did not "descend from dinosaurs"
3. Plants would have no reason to evolve tasteless toxins, and there is no evidence whatsoever that they did.
Also, dinosaurs didn't go extinct. Some species died out, but other s


Crocodiles are dinosaurs - since when? (Score:5, Insightful)
A quick quote from Wikipedia [wikipedia.org],
As such, birds were the only dinosaur lineage to survive the Cretaceous–Paleogene extinction event 66 million years ago.
Crocodiles are not decedents of dinosaurs - they are reptiles. If this paper can not even see this then I can not put much weight into their theory.
Even if we gave them the benefit of the doubt and said "yes, gators and crocs and caiman and
... are all modern versions of dinosaurs, the result of evolution"... *why* would an animal that is totally carnivorous be able to identify (in any way...) a plant that will do Nasty Things to it if eaten?
Now if we stretch the gators and such to include iguanas, and they did a study on them (or any other vegitarian/omnivor reptile or perhaps amphibian type beast) then they may have half a flicker of a half baked ide
It won't. But it will simply starve to death when their food source gets removed from the ecosystem. If all the big herbivores die off, then sometime later the carnivores too will have a mass extinction. Or so the idea goes.
Crocodiles are not decedents of dinosaurs - they are reptiles.
Eh?
Dinosaurs are a diverse group of reptiles [wikipedia.org]
You're right that they're not descendants of dinosaurs, but it's not because dinosaurs aren't reptiles.
Pro tip: don't believe everything you read in Wikipedia.
That's a vast oversimplification -- sure, trace a cladogram back far enough and you'll see something called Reptilia as the ancestor of both dinosaurs (and birds) and things ancestral to turtles, snakes and crocodilians. Dinosaurs are as much reptiles as birds are (indeed, birds are considered avian dinosaurs.)
Trace mammals back far enough and you come to synapsids aka "mammal-like reptiles" -- which aren't reptiles either.
New genome research suggests birds and reptiles are descendants of dinosaurs, with crocodilians [arizona.edu] being the reptile most closely related to birds.
It's certainly plausible the asteroid impact was not the absolute end for many of the dinosaurs, but merely a Toba-event bottleneck they could not outlast.




Can birds taste the toxins? (Score:2)
My thought exactly. Crocodiles are NOT descended from dinosaurs, they pre-date them. Other reptiles had split off from the evolutionary branch that led to dinosaurs a bit sooner, but not dramatically so. Birds are pretty much the only living species that are descended from dinosaurs. (hadn't heard about the bottleneck before, I may have to investigate.)
Moreover, the last time I checked crocodiles are carnivores, and have been since before the dinosaurs arose - meaning that being able to taste plant toxins
Dinosaurs are not extinct (Score:1)
Dinosaurs are not extinct. Over the past few decades, research showed that birds are closely related to dinosaurs. They are directly descended from theropods and are now classified as dinosaurs. Scientists now classify birds as feathered dinosaurs and, as a result, that means dinosaurs never went extinct. It's certainly reasonable that the populations of many dinosaurs were already declining prior to the asteroid impact, and it's plausible that toxic plants may have contributed to this. It is somewhat remar
Crocodiles can't recognize toxic plants (Score:2)
"Crocodiles (believed to be descended from dinosaurs) also can't recognize the taste of toxic plants..."
Are you fucking kidding me!!!???
They are strict carnivores! Why in hell they would give a damn about a plant, toxic or otherwise!?
Ooooh! but they tested (so they say) about crocodillian ability to discern toxic food (not only plants)... Crocodillians come from a lineage about 200M year old -they haven't find ANY damn thing that makes them real sick so, why they should bother!?





All the birds we see today are the descendants of the dinosaurs.