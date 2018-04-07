Scientists Modify A 3D Printer To Print All-Liquid Structures (lbl.gov) 4
Researchers at Lawrence Berkeley National Lab have successfully printed three-dimensional structures composed entirely of liquids. A special nanoparticle-derived coating can lock water in place for several months in a solution of silicone oil. omaha393 writes: Using a modified 3D printer, the team demonstrated they can reliably print liquid tubes sheathed in surfactants with precision that allows spiral and branching shapes with diameters ranging from micrometers to millimetres. The technique offers a means to finely control small scale synthetic reactions but the team suggest it could lead to wearable, stretchable electronics. A brief video showing the technology is available and the full paper is available at Advanced Materials.
In reality all it shows is their gaping lack of knowledge in just how complex cutting edge electronics are.
"Can we do a parasitic extraction to validate the layout?" "Well, no, because the devices are constantly moving everywhere!"
