Humans Produce New Brain Cells Throughout Their Lives, Say Researchers (theguardian.com) 28
An anonymous reader shares a report: Humans continue to produce new neurons in a part of their brain involved in learning, memory and emotion throughout adulthood, scientists have revealed, countering previous theories that production stopped after adolescence. The findings could help in developing treatments for neurological conditions such as dementia. Many new neurons are produced in the hippocampus in babies, but it has been a matter of hot debate whether this continues into adulthood -- and if so, whether this rate drops with age as seen in mice and nonhuman primates. Although some research had found new neurons in the hippocampus of older humans, a recent study scotched the idea, claiming that new neurons in the hippocampus were at undetectable levels by our late teens.
Oh man, that's a relief (Score:3, Funny)
The recent article saying that we get no new neurons was causing me stress, which of course was killing my neurons, and thinking about that was causing me MORE stress.
But now, a new article, with a much better claim!
I feel the stress draining away, as new brain cells are born to replace the ones I lost last week.
Contradicting last month's study (Score:2)
Yes, this one contradicts last month's study saying that contrary to previous belief humans do NOT grow new neurons: https://www.npr.org/sections/h... [npr.org]
https://www.cnn.com/2018/03/07/health/new-brain-cells-adulthood-study/index.html
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/does-the-adult-brain-really-grow-new-neurons/
Maybe both are true? (Score:1)
NON-contradicting last month's study (Score:4, Informative)
It doesn't actually contradict last month's study.
This study demonstrates a lingering neuro-generative capacity (at the tissue level). The previous study demonstrates a paucity of neuro-generative reality (with a bias toward the functional view).
Most old dogs are set in their ways, but some old dogs do indeed learn new tricks.
Oh noes, CONTRADICTION, time to ostrich my head into the nearest dune.
Nice (Score:3)
So at age 72 we'll all be stable geniuses.
Re: (Score:2)
Based on my experience I'd say you need to be at least 120 years old to be a genius.
Use it or lose it (Score:5, Insightful)
All makes perfect sense to me. You don't use your muscles, they atrophy, because there's no reason for your body to dedicate resources to something that's not being used; why should it be any different with your brain? Keep learning your whole life, keep yourself interested in something, and your brain will last as long as possible. Having a purpose in life, whether bestowed on you or of your own devising would probably help.
I've never actually read those studies (Score:2)
Not so clear cut (Score:3)
From the article:
Dr Mercedes Paredes from the University of California San Francisco, an author of last month’s paper suggesting adults do not develop new neurons, said she was not persuaded. “For now, we do not think this new study challenges what we have concluded from our own recently published observations: if neurogenesis continues in the adult human hippocampus, it is an extremely rare phenomenon,” she said. “It boils down to interpretation of equivocal cells which we took extra steps to characterise extensively and showed not to be new neurons as they first appeared.”
I would also note that this study's subjects were "between 14 and 79" and the previous study stated "only a few isolated young neurons are observed by 7 and 13 years of age". Thus, this new study finding little decline between 14 and 79 could be entirely accurate if the bulk of the decline was over by 14. It is an apples and oranges comparison.
As an aside, I feel that there is a great argument forming for completing secondary education by 14 as we used to. We hurt ourselves by not getting more of our foundation in place during that more biologically capable time period.
No wonder (Score:2)
new neurons in the hippocampus were at undetectable levels by our late teens.
Have our adults detect them. Next issue.
Grow a brain (Score:2)
So when you lose it to some idiot on a Internet forum and tell them to "Grow Brain" it is not so much an insult as it is a helpful constructive suggestion.