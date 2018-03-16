Microplastics Found In 93 Percent of Bottled Water Tested In Global Study (www.cbc.ca) 52
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CBC.ca: The bottled water industry is estimated to be worth nearly $200 billion a year, surpassing sugary sodas as the most popular beverage in many countries. But its perceived image of cleanliness and purity is being challenged by a global investigation that found the water tested is often contaminated with tiny particles of plastic. The research was conducted on behalf of Orb Media, a U.S-based non-profit journalism organization with which CBC News has partnered. Professor Sherri Mason, a microplastics researcher who carried out the laboratory work at the State University of New York, and his team tested 259 bottles of water purchased in nine countries (none were bought in Canada). Though many brands are sold internationally, the water source, manufacturing and bottling process for the same brand can differ by country. The 11 brands tested include the world's dominant players -- Nestle Pure Life, Aquafina, Dasani, Evian, San Pellegrino and Gerolsteiner -- as well as major national brands across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas. Researchers found 93 per cent of all bottles tested contained some sort of microplastic, including polypropylene, polystyrene, nylon and polyethylene terephthalate (PET).
Orb found on average there were 10.4 particles of plastic per liter that were 100 microns (0.10 mm) or bigger. This is double the level of microplastics in the tap water tested from more than a dozen countries across five continents, examined in a 2017 study by Orb that looked at similar-sized plastics. Other, smaller particles were also discovered -- 314 of them per liter, on average -- which some of the experts consulted about the Orb study believe are plastics but cannot definitively identify. The amount of particles varied from bottle to bottle: while some contained one, others contained thousands.
Plastics are structurally modified oils (not chemically modified). They are no more or less biologically valuable than the base oils. Petroleum based plastics are a bit of a nuisance because the bacteria that eat oils of that chemistry are primarily found in ocean depths near natural oil leeks, and the plastics formed are fairly bouyant.
I doubt anyone reading this has not eaten dairy plastics at some time or another. They aren't as complicated of flavors as bacterially or mold modified dairy materials, b
when we introduce a cheap alternative to natural products, there's always a hidden cost the greedy selfish and irresponsible manufactures don't ever want to acknowledge
Doesn't have to be artificial. Could be natural too...
Many years ago, when woody plants were first developing there was nothing in nature that could break down wood. There was a build up of wood all over the planet before organisms first learnt to devour them. I can't help but wonder if microfragments of wood and fragments of wood didn't "pollute" and "accumulate" in the world like plastic does today. Obviously, wood was created by biological processes, not man-driven processes, but it was essentially the same thing- an increasing volume of the planet's surface area being "polluted" by a product that can't and won't break down for potentially thousands of years and just accumulating.
Eventually organisms will evolve to devour plastic and break down those yummy hydrocarbon bonds. Until then, we've got a mess on our hands, like the world did when wood was an undigestable product.
Millions of years from now, sure.
That was what the Andromeda Strain was a strain of -- long organic molecules including plastics.
And another interesting stat... (Score:4, Informative)
The top 10 rivers that dump plastic waste into the oceans are in Africa and Asia [treehugger.com]. 6 of them are in China.
And that, dear friends, is yet another data point about "free trade." That tasty arbitrage that lets you get your iPhone 75 for cheaper than if it were produced domestically is brought to you buy a country that gives absolutely zero fucks about its environment or whether or not you're eating microplastics in your food.
Enjoy.
people like you that have so much time on their hands they feel like they need to fill it by giving advice to everyone else means we need to get that B-Ark built right fucking now.
Are you berating him for giving his opinion on this forum? Are you really that fucking obtuse?
What are the biggest sources of plastic waste?
Hey...better they destroy their environment, than us doing it to our own, eh?
Besides, with the extreme population numbers they have over there, they can easily afford to thin the herd a bit.
In other words, a country just like America!
Water shipped in plastic contains...plastics? (Score:5, Insightful)
Next you're going to tell me that piping the universal solvent through lead pipes causes it to pick up lead.
Honest question: is the 100 micron size for microplastics significant for some reason? The environment is filled with things that are bad for us but our bodies provide some degree of mitigation for many things. At what sizes and concentrations do we observe negative effects to the body?
Honest question: is the 100 micron size for microplastics significant for some reason?
I think that the reason they used 100 micron is that it shows that the water contamination is coming after the water is filtered. 100 microns is pretty big.
Then again - and it is just my cynicism showing - I suspect that a lot of bottled water isn't filtered at all.
So, lemme get this straight. The water that comes shipped in plastic, also contains plastic?! Mind. Blown. Next you're going to tell me that piping the universal solvent through lead pipes causes it to pick up lead.
The plastic almost certainly isn't coming from the water dissolving the plastic. Then there is always the issue of the tap water being tested being superior in this regard. You would think it would have a lot in it from the PVC pipes using that metric.
What I find amusing about this is that people have been sold the idea that bottled water is somehow healthier. for us. Excluding places like Flint, Michigan, it isn't.
We've had our tap water tested against bottled, and it's better in all respects. A tad h
"Microplastics are the result of the breakdown of all the plastic waste that makes its way into landfills and oceans. "
In addition, he article shows they are taking samples from water in glass bottles as well as plastic.
Obvious is not a synonym for true.
Water? (Score:3)
Opportunity cost (Score:2)
Nothing in the world is 100% safe. You try to find what offers the best combination of utility and safety, and live with the inherent risks with th
Re:Opportunity cost (Score:4, Interesting)
Err...what danger???
Seriously...I grew up when pretty much ALL store bought drinks were in glass.
I remember buying cokes in regular sized and even 2L glass bottles, and as a kid...finding them and returning to the 7-11 to get the deposit back on them.
I can assure you there were no mass outbreaks of cuts, dismemberments or death due to everything being in glass bottles.
Sure, if you drop them, they can and did break, but at least back then, we had enough common sense to not step in the middle of them barefoot.
Hell, even today...I pretty much only buy beer in bottles, just tastes better.
I only buy canned beer when around water (boating, swimming pools, etc).
Plastic was found inside plastic bottles? (Score:2)
So you're telling me that someone tested a bunch of bottled water, almost all of which is inside plastic bottles, and they discovered plastic in them? And they were surprised by the findings?
Well and spring water (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Two bottled waters I purchase are from a local well or mountain spring where there are no sources of animal waste or industrial pollution. My community has a recycling program that collects cans, bottles, and paper so these things don't go into oceans, rivers or a landfill..
Microplastics do. That's the point of this study. When you open the cap, lots of microplastics deposit into the water (most too small to be seen with the eye, a significant portion small enough to be absorbed into your blood stream)- some are already in the water from the bottle and from other sources. Unless you pisas and kakas directly into a plastic recycling plant... all that plastic you are consuming passes through you and out of you in your waste... And eventually makes it's way into rivers and o
Who? (Score:2)
Nestle make water? Really? Is that like the 'McWater' of the bottled water industry?
As for Dasani - aren't they actually CocaCola company? Didn't they try to sell tap water in bottles? Oh yes, they did: http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/uk/... [bbc.co.uk]
I wonder if this means the 'premium' brands such as Evian, or Buxton Spring or whomever are actually okay?
Almost all bottled water comes from the same source as public tap water.
I wonder if this means the 'premium' brands such as Evian, or Buxton Spring or whomever are actually okay?
Even expensive brands contained plastic. (although expensive brands probably use higher quality plastics...)
Whether these microplastics that we consume cause any problems health-wise is unproven. So, it might not be harming us at all- might be perfectly safe... or it might be giving us all autism and peanut allergies or some other weird 21st Century disease that everyone gets these days. I guess we'll find out when we're much too old to worry about it anymore...
Context is everything (Score:2)
But add to that all the other sources of microplastics: washing clothes, vacuuming carpets, all the plastic items that surround us, rubber tyres, paints and it is reasonable to ask: does one more source really make much difference? Is it worth getting upset about?
Canada? (Score:2)
So it's a test done in Canada, reported by CBC, about bottled water from countries other than Canada. Well that doesn't tell me anything about bottled water sold in Canada now, does it?
Not just water (Score:2)
If it's in the water, how much is in things like soda and fruit juices? I've always thought milk in plastic bottles tastes very plasticy. I only buy waxed paper cartons because of this. So the real question to me is how much have I already consumed?
To those who think "We just don't know if it's harmful." You are just thinking chemically. By their very presence these microscopic pieces of plastic can mechanically get in the way. They can clog a vital spot, say the entrance to a lioposom
Question: (Score:2)
You know, health wise?
Because the article just pointed out these microplastics are in our tap water too. Should we also be worried about that?