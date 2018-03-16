Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Earth Medicine Science

Microplastics Found In 93 Percent of Bottled Water Tested In Global Study (www.cbc.ca) 52

Posted by BeauHD from the somebody's-poisoned-the-waterhole dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CBC.ca: The bottled water industry is estimated to be worth nearly $200 billion a year, surpassing sugary sodas as the most popular beverage in many countries. But its perceived image of cleanliness and purity is being challenged by a global investigation that found the water tested is often contaminated with tiny particles of plastic. The research was conducted on behalf of Orb Media, a U.S-based non-profit journalism organization with which CBC News has partnered. Professor Sherri Mason, a microplastics researcher who carried out the laboratory work at the State University of New York, and his team tested 259 bottles of water purchased in nine countries (none were bought in Canada). Though many brands are sold internationally, the water source, manufacturing and bottling process for the same brand can differ by country. The 11 brands tested include the world's dominant players -- Nestle Pure Life, Aquafina, Dasani, Evian, San Pellegrino and Gerolsteiner -- as well as major national brands across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas. Researchers found 93 per cent of all bottles tested contained some sort of microplastic, including polypropylene, polystyrene, nylon and polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

Orb found on average there were 10.4 particles of plastic per liter that were 100 microns (0.10 mm) or bigger. This is double the level of microplastics in the tap water tested from more than a dozen countries across five continents, examined in a 2017 study by Orb that looked at similar-sized plastics. Other, smaller particles were also discovered -- 314 of them per liter, on average -- which some of the experts consulted about the Orb study believe are plastics but cannot definitively identify. The amount of particles varied from bottle to bottle: while some contained one, others contained thousands.

Microplastics Found In 93 Percent of Bottled Water Tested In Global Study More | Reply

Microplastics Found In 93 Percent of Bottled Water Tested In Global Study

Comments Filter:

  • And another interesting stat... (Score:4, Informative)

    by DeplorableCodeMonkey ( 4828467 ) on Friday March 16, 2018 @09:08AM (#56268915)

    The top 10 rivers that dump plastic waste into the oceans are in Africa and Asia [treehugger.com]. 6 of them are in China.

    And that, dear friends, is yet another data point about "free trade." That tasty arbitrage that lets you get your iPhone 75 for cheaper than if it were produced domestically is brought to you buy a country that gives absolutely zero fucks about its environment or whether or not you're eating microplastics in your food.

    Enjoy.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      What are the biggest sources of plastic waste?

    • That tasty arbitrage that lets you get your iPhone 75 for cheaper than if it were produced domestically is brought to you buy a country that gives absolutely zero fucks about its environment

      Hey...better they destroy their environment, than us doing it to our own, eh?

      Besides, with the extreme population numbers they have over there, they can easily afford to thin the herd a bit.

    • In other words, a country just like America!

  • Water shipped in plastic contains...plastics? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by xxxJonBoyxxx ( 565205 ) on Friday March 16, 2018 @09:10AM (#56268927)
    So, lemme get this straight. The water that comes shipped in plastic, also contains plastic?! Mind. Blown.

    Next you're going to tell me that piping the universal solvent through lead pipes causes it to pick up lead.

    • So, lemme get this straight. The water that comes shipped in plastic, also contains plastic?! Mind. Blown. Next you're going to tell me that piping the universal solvent through lead pipes causes it to pick up lead.

      The plastic almost certainly isn't coming from the water dissolving the plastic. Then there is always the issue of the tap water being tested being superior in this regard. You would think it would have a lot in it from the PVC pipes using that metric.

      What I find amusing about this is that people have been sold the idea that bottled water is somehow healthier. for us. Excluding places like Flint, Michigan, it isn't.

      We've had our tap water tested against bottled, and it's better in all respects. A tad h

    • "Microplastics are the result of the breakdown of all the plastic waste that makes its way into landfills and oceans. "

      In addition, he article shows they are taking samples from water in glass bottles as well as plastic.

      Obvious is not a synonym for true.

  • Water? (Score:3)

    by stealth_finger ( 1809752 ) on Friday March 16, 2018 @09:17AM (#56268937)
    Never touch the stuff, fish fuck in it!
  • Don't compare against nonexistent perfectly safe solution. We use plastic bottles because they were much less dangerous than glass bottles. If you're worried about the dangers of plastic in the containers leaching into the water, you have to compare to the dangers of the next best alternative - glass bottles and the cuts they could give you when they broke.

    Nothing in the world is 100% safe. You try to find what offers the best combination of utility and safety, and live with the inherent risks with th

    • Re:Opportunity cost (Score:4, Interesting)

      by cayenne8 ( 626475 ) on Friday March 16, 2018 @09:57AM (#56269143) Homepage Journal

      We use plastic bottles because they were much less dangerous than glass bottles.

      Err...what danger???

      Seriously...I grew up when pretty much ALL store bought drinks were in glass.

      I remember buying cokes in regular sized and even 2L glass bottles, and as a kid...finding them and returning to the 7-11 to get the deposit back on them.

      I can assure you there were no mass outbreaks of cuts, dismemberments or death due to everything being in glass bottles.

      Sure, if you drop them, they can and did break, but at least back then, we had enough common sense to not step in the middle of them barefoot.

      Hell, even today...I pretty much only buy beer in bottles, just tastes better.

      I only buy canned beer when around water (boating, swimming pools, etc).

  • So you're telling me that someone tested a bunch of bottled water, almost all of which is inside plastic bottles, and they discovered plastic in them? And they were surprised by the findings?

    • The bottles themselves are made of PET, so it seems plausible to find that there. Why the rest of the plastics would be present are a mystery to me.
  • Two bottled waters I purchase are from a local well or mountain spring where there are no sources of animal waste or industrial pollution. My community has a recycling program that collects cans, bottles, and paper so these things don't go into oceans, rivers or a landfill..

    • Two bottled waters I purchase are from a local well or mountain spring where there are no sources of animal waste or industrial pollution. My community has a recycling program that collects cans, bottles, and paper so these things don't go into oceans, rivers or a landfill..

      Microplastics do. That's the point of this study. When you open the cap, lots of microplastics deposit into the water (most too small to be seen with the eye, a significant portion small enough to be absorbed into your blood stream)- some are already in the water from the bottle and from other sources. Unless you pisas and kakas directly into a plastic recycling plant... all that plastic you are consuming passes through you and out of you in your waste... And eventually makes it's way into rivers and o

  • Nestle make water? Really? Is that like the 'McWater' of the bottled water industry?

    As for Dasani - aren't they actually CocaCola company? Didn't they try to sell tap water in bottles? Oh yes, they did: http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/uk/... [bbc.co.uk]

    I wonder if this means the 'premium' brands such as Evian, or Buxton Spring or whomever are actually okay?

    • Almost all bottled water comes from the same source as public tap water.

    • I wonder if this means the 'premium' brands such as Evian, or Buxton Spring or whomever are actually okay?

      Even expensive brands contained plastic. (although expensive brands probably use higher quality plastics...)

      Whether these microplastics that we consume cause any problems health-wise is unproven. So, it might not be harming us at all- might be perfectly safe... or it might be giving us all autism and peanut allergies or some other weird 21st Century disease that everyone gets these days. I guess we'll find out when we're much too old to worry about it anymore...

  • So the takeaway is that all potable water contains microplastics. But some sources contain more than others - while the distributions of size and type are broad.

    But add to that all the other sources of microplastics: washing clothes, vacuuming carpets, all the plastic items that surround us, rubber tyres, paints and it is reasonable to ask: does one more source really make much difference? Is it worth getting upset about?

  • Microplastics found in 93% of bottled water tested in global study

    Report from CBC.ca

    His team tested 259 bottles of water purchased in nine countries (none were bought in Canada).

    So it's a test done in Canada, reported by CBC, about bottled water from countries other than Canada. Well that doesn't tell me anything about bottled water sold in Canada now, does it?

  • If it's in the water, how much is in things like soda and fruit juices? I've always thought milk in plastic bottles tastes very plasticy. I only buy waxed paper cartons because of this. So the real question to me is how much have I already consumed?
    To those who think "We just don't know if it's harmful." You are just thinking chemically. By their very presence these microscopic pieces of plastic can mechanically get in the way. They can clog a vital spot, say the entrance to a lioposom

  • Now, did anyone bother to find out if such microplastics in the water posed some sort of... problem?

    You know, health wise?

    Because the article just pointed out these microplastics are in our tap water too. Should we also be worried about that?

Slashdot Top Deals

"Intelligence without character is a dangerous thing." -- G. Steinem

Close