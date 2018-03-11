EPA's Science Advisory Board Has Not Met in 6 Months (scientificamerican.com) 59
The U.S. EPA Science Advisory Board has not met in at least six months, and some of its members say it's being sidelined to avoid getting in the way of agency Administrator Scott Pruitt's anti-regulatory agenda, Scientific American reported this week. From the report: Agency officials say the lapse isn't intentional and that it's just the result of delayed paperwork. That has prevented the group from meeting because there weren't enough members to make a quorum. The board, which typically has about 45 members, is tasked by Congress to evaluate the science used by EPA to craft policy. The full board has not met since August, nor has it had any conference calls or votes. In the past, members would have had multiple interactions during that time period, said William Schlesinger, a board member who is an emeritus professor of biogeochemistry at Duke University. "I guess the Science Advisory Board still exists; I guess I'm still on it," he said. "I think the answer is maybe they're giving it what we used to call the 'pocket veto': If you don't meet, then the scientists are not a pain, because they don't have a forum."
Thatâ(TM)s all I want to know.
Blame ? Congratulate. What a great way to cut the budget than eliminating 45 people who come in and get a fee for being opinionated.
I suspect most of the butt hurt in this thread, is from too many people that would like to be paid for having badly formed opinions.
This is not governance in any political affiliation. This is treason and abdication of duty. Prison can't come soon enough for these fools.
Treason has a specific constitutionally defined meaning. I think you are trying way to hard to make Trump's actions meet that definition.
Prison time usually requires the commission of a crime. At this point, we have no direct evidence Trump committed any crimes here. We have a lot of theories about possible crimes being investigated, but being investigated isn't evidence of a crime. No crimes are in evidence and Treason isn't really possible at this point so I think you are rattling on about nothing bu
Well, we all know the dangers of Big Pharma, Big Tobacco, Big Coal . .
The board, which typically has about 45 members,
. . . now meet the terror and horror of Big Boards! You'll never "settle" anything with that many members.
Whack the size down to 10. Make monthly meetings mandatory . . . otherwise you get booted from the board and lose all the privileges and compensation that goes with it. That would make the board effective in no time.
That, of course, assumes that you want the board to be effective.
SOP (Score:4, Insightful)
And economics? (Score:1)
Ignoring (or otherwise eliminating) the experts and science is pretty much standard operating procedure for this administration.
How do you feel about the science of economics? Has the administration been ignoring that as well?
Trump realizes that the trade war has been on for _decades_, wants to start fighting back.
The two biggest up and coming economies (China and India) are both very protectionist. It's time for that to change.
China and India can't retaliate by imposing tariffs of their own, because those tariffs have been there forever. Apparently having low cost labor isn't enough for them, they also need local ownership rules, high import tariffs and currency pegs. All protectionist laws.
Given the current president almost exclusively put people in charge of each department who were vocal opponents of the missions of their respective departments, I don’t think this result should be surprising in the least.
Except Ben Carson - I’m not sure he even knew HUD existed prior to 2017. Trump probably just figured he needed a black guy in charge of HUD, given the clientele.
The US is sleeping. (Score:4, Insightful)
The 'woke' metaphor is appropriate.
Government is what you get when people get together and decide how they want to live together, beyond just tribal rules.
Much of America's legal framework actually came from studying multi-tribe gatherings of tribes, banding together to end cycles of violence.
Here's the Extra History take on it:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Science now holds no place at the table with this latest administration. Liberal or conservative, this should not be accepted in ANY form of governance.
Indeed - it shouldn't even be called an actual government anymore. What we have is a largely sleeping body where representation of the United States, it's scientific community, and its ideas should be.
But our current administration has no interest in sharing space of any kind, in communicating ideas, of advancing any but their own narrowest of interests. They'll lavishly communicate with dictators of any kind, but never offer a second to science.
Which is a shame - because they're largely the last place of noteworthy power that baby boomers will hold in this world. This will be their legacy, more than most things.
It's such a shame they spend that power sleeping, while being robbed of everything they used to care about.
Bullshit. The entire concept of the United States is to promote *individual action* and when necessary *local control* over govern
Whoa, buddy. Take your meds.
You do understand that the laws of physics don't give a flying shit about your particular political ideology, right? You do understand that whether the Trump Administration accepts or ignores science, the physical laws of nature will continue to do what they do. The best any government can do is create policies based upon the best understanding of how the universe functions, and it does not matter even the tiniest bit what that government, the experts it employs, or yes, even the fucking voters think of it.
Actually, if we want to go beyond biogeochemist, I would love to know how hyper-leftist/Marxist physics differs from rightist/Conservative physics, or if we really get down to basics, how hyper-leftist/Marxist mathematics differs from rightist/Conservative mathematics.
And is there a centrist biogeochemistry/physics/mathematics that differs t
Two sides of the same coin.
biogeochemistry (Score:2)
biogeochemistry
I read that as:
bigegochemistry
Like 10 times till I got it right
:l
Both are right.
Hard to Sympathize (Score:2)
I'm torn here. Left to their own devices, businesses will pollute, strip, destroy, and maim anything in the name of profit. On the other side of that coin, the EPA has been egregiously out of control for years.
I don't know where the middle ground is, or if anyone knows what it is, but the pendulum *always* swings back the other way.
I hear you and I agree.
The EPA is one of those necessary evil parts of what should be the smallest government we can manage. I think the issue has been the liberal's approach of making government agencies so they have authority of law to pass "regulations" which carry the force of law and using that ability to further their political, social, and economic views. Now that the shoe is on the other foot, and this stuff is getting rolled back by the other party, they are coming unglued. This shouldn't happen
Just a vacation (Score:2)
Maybe our Norwegian friends might stop by...
Get over it (Score:2)
Trump won and Science lost, so get over it, snowflakes.
Didn't you know (Score:2)
Didn't you now science is now owned by The Pres and his party ?
The Roman Catholic Church use to define science based upon the scripture until I think the 19th or 18th century.
So we (US) have been moving slowly back to that time period, where real provable science is fake and real science is just entertainment
:)
Strange times we live in, many people running the US rejects Science were Roman Catholic Church seems to be a leader in science.
And No One Noticed or Cared (Score:1)
Until now, did it affect your life ?
FTFY (Score:2)