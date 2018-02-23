The College Board Pushes To Make Computer Science a High School Graduation Requirement 89
theodp writes: Education Week reports that the College Board wants high schools to make it mandatory for students to take computer science before they graduate. The call came as the College Board touted the astonishing growth in its Advanced Placement (AP) computer science courses, which was attributed to the success of its new AP Computer Science Principles (AP CSP) class, a "lite" alternative to the Java-based AP CS A course. "The College Board is willing to invest serious resources in making this viable -- much more so than is in our economic interest to do so," said College Board President David Coleman. "To governors, legislators, to others -- if you will help us make this part of the life of schools, we will help fund it."
Just two days before Coleman's funds-for-compulsory-CS offer, Education Week cast a skeptical eye at the tech sector's role in creating a tremendous surge of enthusiasm for K-12 CS education. Last spring, The College Board struck a partnership with the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative with a goal of making AP CSP available in every U.S. school district. Also contributing to the success of the College Board's high school AP CS programs over the years has been tech-bankrolled Code.org, as well as tech giants Microsoft and Google. The idea of a national computer programming language requirement for high school students was prominently floated in a Google-curated Q&A session with President Obama (video) following the 2013 State of the Union address.
CS isn't for everyone (Score:5, Insightful)
You may not graduate without watching it!
Teaching children how to write a program – Software Development – would be far better IMO, and it's a little more specific than "computer skillz".
Then if that piques their curiosity––
Teaching children how to write a program – Software Development – would be far better IMO, and it's a little more specific than "computer skillz".
Then if that piques their curiosity––
That can easily be accomplished, and generally is already, without a dedicated computer science .
I'd be happy with basic file management and office suite skills and an understanding of security and best practices regarding usernames/passwords, what to look for or do as an end user to keep yourself secure.
what about linux skills vs just the basic ms offic (Score:2)
what about linux skills vs just the basic ms office stuff. or even some dos
Re:CS isn't for everyone (Score:4, Insightful)
Math isn't for everyone. We have a math requirement.
English isn't for everyone. We have an English requirement.
Government, biology, physics, chemistry, foreign languages, etc aren't for everyone either. But it's a requirement of HS to give people exposure to them.
So if these are not for everyone, why force students to take something that won't help them. Or is HS now just ideological preening (what you call exposure).
Re: (Score:3)
Everything you say is true. However, anybody with a quality liberal arts education can see the value in those things. Besides, not long ago Greek, Latin, and Classics were considered requirements. Today they are not.
I would argue that anyone proposing making computer science a hard requirement should have to explain how computer science contributes to a broad-based liberal arts education. For reference, here is a quote from Dijkstra [wikiquote.org] on the topic:
The arbitrary technical knowledge required for all of those things is nothing like with computer science. There is no valid comparison. All the things you mentioned are abstract and largely independent of technical procedure.
What exactly is the requirement? I keep seeing kids graduate from high school without Math or English skills.
Re: (Score:2)
Math isn't for everyone. We have a math requirement.
English isn't for everyone. We have an English requirement.
Government, biology, physics, chemistry, foreign languages, etc aren't for everyone either. But it's a requirement of HS to give people exposure to them.
Mechanics isn't for everyone, we don't have a mechanics requirement.
Robotics isn't for everyone, we don't have a robotics requirement.
Cosmetics isn't for everyone, we don't have a cosmetics requirement.
Journalism isn't for everyone, we don't have a journalism requirement
Foreign languages are not required. Exposure vs. required are two different things.
Even if you don't major in English, you will find it useful from time to time in life.
Even if you don't work in government, you will find knowledge of civics useful from time to time in life.
Even if you don't major in biology, you will find knowledge of it useful from time to time in life.
Physics and chemistry are electives in most high schools, not required.
Even if you don't major in a foreign language, you will find it
Math skills are necessary to life. (Score:2)
Math skills are necessary to life. Education is NOT only about employment!
A functioning democracy REQUIRES a basic education for the people to be able to rule themselves and do some critical thinking. The REAL reason you need free public education is because it is a fundamental requirement for a healthy democracy. You may not have a functional democracy anymore, but you can not keep one without it.
Critical thinking, ethics, and civics are infinitely more important to bring back for the sake of democracy,
English isn't for everyone, which is why the English requirements stop at a few classic authors and the rudiments of a five paragraph essay. I went to a pretty good school and took AP English Lit and English Comp and the longest essay I ever had to write in high school was ten pages, 12 point font, 1 inch ma
Back in the day, I was a TA helping with the CS101 (or was it CS111?) class at a major school. That University just made a CS-course mandatory for all majors — 25 years prior to TFA.
Although we did deal with basic computer literacy (which today's kids should be picking up in middle school), the course also included some scientific aspects, like loops vs. recursions.
CS isn't for everyone
They know that. Everyone knows that.
What they want to do is ransack the population for the best worker they can pay the least.
Computer Science is math (Score:3)
Medical (Score:2)
If you've got the chops for it there's still a career in mathematics. But don't confuse "working with computers" with mathematics. If you can't hack it in at least a 400 level math course then you have little future doing anything with computers for a living. You just can't compete with the double whammy that is offshore + H1-B.
Agreed. Cover fundamentals so that the kids aren't in awe of the never-to-be-questioned magic box, so that they understand that they're just dumb machines following a series of instructions. Introduce them to the basics of programming: basic logic, conditions, looping. Don't expect them to be computer geniuses, but do expect them to come out with a basic understanding of what computers are (and, more importantly, aren't), their capa
All students should have computer skills, but not all need computer science.
True. It's like the difference among home economics (computer skills), shop class (programming), and geometry/precalculus (computer science).
Misguided as the College Board's proposal is, there's a little bit of wisdom in teaching some of these things to everyone, but maybe not in the context of computing.
The biggest win from CS is not the potential paycheck of being a programmer, but in things that other math/science courses should already teach students, but apparently don't: problem-solving by decomposit
Amazingly, even though it was not a requirement, I had three years of computer science in high school, in 1986, 1987 and 1988.
Not everything needs to be a requirement.
On the other hand, I only had one year of foreign language, because I had a rotten teacher that made me say "fuck this" even though I was inherently interest in the topic. Foreign language wasn't a requirement either.
On the other, other hand, I had three years of PhysEd because it WAS a requirement, even though I was on the cross country team
the overlords (Score:5, Interesting)
The overlords will never learn that they'll never be able to produce legions of cheap engineers, programmers, or whatever else.
India.
The overlords will never learn that they'll never be able to produce legions of cheap engineers, programmers, or whatever else.
I don't think this has anything to do with that. It makes perfect sense to me. In this computer-driven society, it makes sense that everyone should have exposure to basic concepts in information theory and programming for the same reasons everyone should be exposed to algebra, grammar, basic physics, biology, the rudiments of some foreign language, etc.
They never learn because society never gives them consequences for their failures.
Our society is docile and ignorant, wholly corrupt.
These bastards will be running their hopeless economic experiments until the day it all blows up.
Um... they're doing just that (Score:2)
"But, but, do the needful!"
Protip, just to add fuel to the fire: The average American programmer isn't really any better than the average outsourced Indian.
Oh, I love the theory of American exceptionalism (I sure as hell wouldn't want to live anywhere else), but I'm also a realist and have spend decades watching unparalleled levels of incompetence in tech.
The days where being mediocre made you a wizard are long gone, kids.
Meh. (Score:2)
The College Board want's to make something that will almost certainly be dominated by AI in the near future a requirement? Who's going to work on my car? My plumber makes six figures. Neither one needs to know how to "code" - whatever that actually means.
Cheaper labor (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Someone who can read a log, work until staff, a contractor is on site.
Computer science, or code monkery? (Score:2)
A required course could never teach much (Score:3)
The problem with making it a requirement is that you really can't get into any sort of detail without losing half the class. I've been systems-engineering my way through life for 20+ years, and I'd only consider myself slightly above a code monkey skills-wise. It's clear that some sort of exposure to logical thinking, troubleshooting, etc. helps. But, even with templating I would find it very difficult to open up Visual Studio and crank out a full-stack web application that I'd dare show off to anyone. I can automate stuff, glue things together with PowerShell, etc...but actual development requires real skill, or 100 hour weeks running in circles until you get it right.
Also, my example is one of someone who is very interested in computers and systems engineering. Imagine trying to teach whatever they can call "computer science" to a disinterested bunch of high school students. Same goes for requiring a foreign language...you can't get too far down into details or most of the students won't be able to pass the class.
I don't know what to think about what makes a good education before. Most of the jobs people are doing now are going to be gone, and SW development is almost sure to be done automatically through abstraction or entirely in India very soon. Maybe all those liberal arts majors we used to laugh at are going to have the last laugh after all...
What is this thing Computer Science? (Score:2)
Dumbing down of college boards (Score:2)
Not everyone wants the skills.
Not everyone has the inclination.
Not everyone needs it.
Making it a requirement is elitism and simply pushes up the cost of education with no meaningful benefit.
It's payback (Score:2)
For those of you wondering (Score:3)
More importantly, The College Board runs the Advanced Placement (AP) programs, which by the way includes AP Computer Science. Hmmm....
Now its GUI code, robot kits and approved software.
What exactly are they going to be taught? (Score:3)
Reminds me of the Cisco Networking Academy [netacad.com]. The idea was to prepare kids to step into all of the Network Engineering jobs that were going to be created in the coming years.
Funny thing happened, between virtualization, containers, and cloud computing demand for this skill plummeted. Now you have a bunch of kids who spent years learning Cisco's technology only to find no jobs waiting for them.
I suppose they could teach classical Computer Science (algorithms, data structures, etc.), but given the typical drop out rate in college after one semester of Computer Science I doubt it will stick for many students. The ones that do well would likely have done so without the requirement.
Seriously though, exposure to things is never bad. But, when I think of "computer science", I think of students learning algorithms like when to use a bubble sort vs a quick sort, that's things that at that level most could not care less about.
People who are up at 2 am to swap hardware out. People who can read a log and follow commands until experts are on site.
Someone who can read back from a set of questions for a support call all day but have some understanding of a complex issue emerging.
Probability and Statistics (Score:3, Insightful)
What democratic countries really need to teach their kids is a bit of statistics and probability. Armed with a basic understanding of both, people will make better choices at the polling booth, be less prone to gambling, and less susceptible to marketing fluff. Humans do not have an instinctive understanding of these topics, especially where orders of magnitude are involved, making it very easy to deceive and mislead them.
CS != Programming (Score:5, Insightful)
Perhaps by "CS" they mean something other than programming. Topics might include:
There is a lot more of the above. This is stuff
./-ers take for granted, but most people have no clue about any of it.
And yet it is important for citizens in a modern society to know. Hence, it needs to be taught in school.
What's really needed in HS (Score:2)
With them as the gatekeepers (Score:2)
Epic play. If they succeed then it's probably the beginning of the end for state control of education.
I've been wondering about AP CSP (Score:2)
AP is supposed to college level, but according to teachers I know, there're bucketloads of sophomores that take the class, and pass it.
Apparently the other course is harder, but again tons of sophomores pass it.
Obvious conclusion, it's bollocks that these courses are "college level."
I teach AP CS to HS students (Score:1)
code.org material for AP CS is great.
The AppLab environment gives them enough IDE-like introduction and the sandbox'd Javascript and execution emulator is worthy. We also use GitHub for class assignments and I have them turn in everything as straight up ASCII files in their student and class private repositories. We use Atom editor bolted up to GitHub for everything outside of AppLab.
75% of the students appreciate the material. The other 25% do not. Meh
Not again (Score:1)
Maybe then I can see one less post about how Facebook will be charging soon or friend requests from some other user is a superhacker, or The Onion *just may be true thi
Cheap Labor (Score:2)