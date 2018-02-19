Humanity's Biggest Machines Will Be Built in Space (popularmechanics.com) 84
When rockets can no longer hold oversize payloads, building in space might be the best way to go. Popular Mechanics: Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Made In Space is working to make that dream a reality. For the past few years, they've operated the Additive Manufacturing Facility, one of the only 3D printers in space. While the AMF sits comfortably aboard the International Space Station, Made In Space has plans to launch a new printer that would operate exclusively in the vacuum of space. Their prototype, called Archinaut, is scheduled to launch later this year. Future machines like Archinaut will be able to print nearly everything in orbit -- where there's no limit on size. "We can manufacture a structure that couldn't support its own mass if it were on Earth," says Made In Space CEO Andrew Rush. "The only practical limitation you have is how much material you're providing to the system." The first Archinaut prototype is mostly just a proof-of-concept and won't be constructing mile-wide satellites anytime soon. "First you crawl, then you walk, then you run," says Rush. "We'll start out with manufacturing space-optimized trusses and booms and reflectors to provide a supply capability that we can't currently achieve." But once this tech gets off the ground, it can be used to build structures as big as their owners want them.
Re: (Score:2)
You don't want to build large structures in near Earth orbit anyway. Tidal forces would require substantially stronger structures than would be necessary farther from a gravity well. Also, even the small amount of atmospheric friction there would require you to periodically boost your structure back into a higher orbit, and the fuel cost for large structures would be prohibitive.
Re: (Score:2)
It's already a junkyard in near earth orbit.
We can clean up LEO with a laser broom [wikipedia.org].
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
There are a LOT of potential energy sources in space that simply cannot be found and/or utilized on earth. Most are still out of our technical grasp, but solar isn't, and is pretty damn effective in space... even more so closer to the sun.
Re: (Score:3)
Energy storage alone would eat up most of the bonus you get from zero-G.
Why would you need to store energy? The lack of atmosphere means the sun is twice as bright, and it doesn't set. There is no "night" in space.
Re: (Score:2)
This would also be a good way to control how much radiation from the Sun reaches Earth's surface.
If you really need to that quickly and cheaply sulphate aerosols seem like a very promising option.
https://www.ted.com/talks/david_keith_s_surprising_ideas_on_climate_change [ted.com]
Re: (Score:2)
No gain until we get primary materia from space (Score:5, Insightful)
I fail to see what's the gain between launching a rocket with 1 ton of preassembled componned or 1 ton of materia used by a space 3D printer to build those component. And unless there's 0% loss during the 3D printer process, I would even say it's less efficient that way.
The only way I can see a real gain is if most of the materia weight come directly from space. For instance, asteriod mining.
Re: (Score:1)
There are some designs that cannot be cut into 1-ton preassmbled components. The added utility of using such a design would have to exceed the losses in utlizing the Enormous Space Printer!(TM) if we want a net gain in efficiency.
The other side of this is that some steps in expanding infrastructure will always look silly if evaluated on their own merits instead of the longer goal that includes many more stages. If no one is willing to prospect asteroids until there is a facility to send the materials to,
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
But as you say, not all improvements can be transferred to space. And perhaps far more significantly, a great deal of improvements for space can't be transferred to (or fully developed on) Earth. We've got to actually get out there and start experimenting, see how the theory translates to practice, and have ongoing incentive to improve freefall industrial techniques in order to see the sorts of advances we've seen on Earth.
Re: (Score:2)
They're arguing that you're not limited by fairing sizes if you build in space, which is true. But then again, there's lots of ways to get around fairing size limitations. Here's one of my favourites: rollable composite trusses [youtube.com]. You can even have wiring, plumbing, flexible solar, etc rolled up with it. There's also self-deploying booms [youtube.com], retractable booms [youtube.com], etc. Whatever you have all is stored flat during launch, no thicker than the material's outer wall.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
...having flat-pack components that are expanded in situ
This will be a great human factors test: If astronauts can assemble structures in orbit from Ikea instructions, we are assured they will stay sane during a long voyage to Mars.
Re: (Score:1)
Ya beat me to it, and by quite a while.
That's what I get for not refreshing before posting.
Re: (Score:1)
"...or having flat-pack components that are expanded in situ..."
So the future of the space program is to be more like Ikea?
*ducks*
Re: No gain until we get primary materia from spac (Score:1)
My guess would be that the raw materials would be lifted to space in a far more efficient way. When the payload is rock and sand you can send it with a bigger boom.
Re: (Score:2)
Think along the lines of large objects that could not be launched from Earth pre-assembled, especially items that have large empty spaces inside of them.
Also. you can assemble some items in space that would collapse under normal Earth gravity. Building in space, means that the object only needs to be able to stay together in micro-gravity, whi
Re: (Score:2, Troll)
>we simply do not have the infrastructure in place to mine, purify and process minerals into finished metals in space
We may not need to. There's considerable evidence to suggest that there's plenty of asteroids out there that are nearly pure iron - as in all we have to do is chop it up, hammer it out, or melt it down and cast/print with it. In fact, there was some research recently suggesting that most, if not all, pre iron-age iron tools were made from meteoric iron. Unlike earth-based iron deposits
Easy as pie (Score:3)
There's considerable evidence to suggest that there's plenty of asteroids out there that are nearly pure iron - as in all we have to do is chop it up, hammer it out, or melt it down and cast/print with it.
Oh is that all?
Do you have even the vaguest idea how hard and expensive what you just proposed actually is? What equipment do you plan to use? Because literally none exists or is even in development to do that. We don't have more than even the vaguest idea how we could possibly do industrial scale mining in the vacuum of space. We don't have the technology and won't for some time to come.
Even if 10% of the material is some sort of vacuum-hardening epoxy bonding agent made on Earth, you can still get 90% of your material from space.
Got any more made up statistics you'd like to cite?
Re: (Score:2)
Got any more made up statistics you'd like to cite?
That you, in particular, will not be going out there. Musk and the Chinese have their own plans.
Re: (Score:2)
There's considerable evidence to suggest that there's plenty of asteroids out there that are nearly pure iron - as in all we have to do is chop it up, hammer it out, or melt it down and cast/print with it.
And how do you propose to do that in a zero G environment? All those processes here on Earth depend on gravity. If you try to "chop" or "hammer" something in space, it doesn't work given Newton's laws of motions . Melting ore on Earth specifically requires separation of impurities to "float" to the top of the smelt based on densities. Casting requires pouring melt into a cast using gravity, etc.
Re: (Score:2)
They're talking about size. 100,000 tons of material can be sent in multiple launches but a 100,000 ton machine is too big to send. Of course at 10,000 dollars per pound it's too expensive to send too at current costs to send a payload into orbit. Of course they're working on that. Most Sci-Fi authors envision using asteroids to mine for materials instead of boosting it out of a gravity well. Maybe my great grand children will live to see it.
Re: (Score:2)
Some people think SpaceX's BFR may get costs to LEO down to $10/kg.
If my math works out, that gets your 100,000 tons of material in LEO for $900 million (transport costs only). Using BFR's estimated 165 tons/launch to LEO, that's about 600 trips.
Flexibility and cost (Score:4, Insightful)
I fail to see what's the gain between launching a rocket with 1 ton of preassembled componned or 1 ton of materia used by a space 3D printer to build those component.
The 3D printer doesn't require you to decide what to make with it prior to launch and it allows you to skip the delivery lead time for a product which could be substantial. Otherwise you are correct. You probably would need some sort of 3D printer like technology to manufacture a lot of stuff in space simply because a lot of the manufacturing techniques we use on earth simply wouldn't be viable due to supply chain issues and the need for compact and flexible production equipment.
The only way I can see a real gain is if most of the materia weight come directly from space. For instance, asteriod mining.
Asteroid mining is an idea that won't happen for a very long time. There are several huge obstacles to it including: 1) The fact that we don't have any mining or refining equipment that is space worthy nor any reasonable prospects of getting such equipment anytime soon. 2) The extravagant cost of getting the equipment (which again we don't have) to the asteroid and doing useful work with it. 3) Most useful products require multiple materials/components which cannot be sourced from a single asteroid even if it were financially viable to do so. For a long time to come it's going to be a lot cheaper to launch stuff from earth than to mine it from an asteroid.
Also the biggest obstacles actually are not material weight. We just haven't addressed the hard issues because it's SO expensive to get to orbit that they haven't been worth worrying about. But even if you drop cost to orbit to zero, the cost of building the technology and infrastructure to manufacture in space will likely dwarf even the current launch costs. Think of it this way. Ford builds cars and one of its assembly plants costs north of a billion dollars to create. That is just for final assembly. The cost of the production facilities and parts to build the product in its supply chain easily costs 100 times more than that (there are about 30,000 parts in a typical car). And we have proven and well developed sources of raw materials. All that to build a product we know how to make with proven technology we can manufacture with economies of scale. Making something the cost and complexity of cars in space at any sort of scale would cost a large fraction of the world GDP for the foreseeable future.
Space based manufacturing is arguably a worthwhile goal but we need to be realistic about how long it will take to make it economically viable.
Re: (Score:2)
So getting enough materials into LEO to duplicate the largest machine currently built would cost (100,000 tons)*(1000 kg/ton)*($4000/kg) = $400 billion. Never mind the cost of fabrication and assembly.
Re: (Score:2)
structures that would not survive launch G's would be the obvious answer. You can 3D print something that is 80% empty that is perfectly acceptable as a beam or truss for space construction.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I fail to see what's the gain between launching a rocket with 1 ton of preassembled componned or 1 ton of materia used by a space 3D printer to build those component.
The major gain is self sufficiency. What is the current process today if a part breaks on a station like the ISS? The best case scenario is that there is a spare part already on the station and that it can be replaced right away. However, the station doesn't keep a spare of every single part and they have to wait until the next launch to replace it. That could be a minor inconvenience or a major problem depending what part needs to be replaced.
The second gain is that some parts can be fabricated that are to
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, the CHEAPEST and best long-term supply of base-materials is from the moon . . . using a mass-driver system (electric driven from solar power) to deliver as much material as needed ANYWHERE in the earth-moon system.
Re: (Score:2)
The James Webb telescope isn't much bigger than the 1948 Hale telescope. One of the things that makes it remarkable (and expensive) is that it folds up small enough to fit in a fairing for launch. If you could build one in space from raw materials you could make it enormous.
Living volume in space is pretty cheap in terms of materials. So why is it so cramped in the ISS? Because all those modules had to fit into fairings for launch. There are proposals to manufacture enormous stations in orbit basically
the future, just the same as the past (Score:2)
future space build practice: *drop my 10mm socket and watch it assume a decay orbit toward Scotland* oh....*booop*....crap....*boooop*
Re: (Score:3)
Nope. Drop your socket, and it slowly starts do drift away from where you let it go. As long as you don't actually throw it away from you, it will remain nearby for quite some time. And since you can't throw fast enough to appreciably change its orbit, the only way it's on a decay orbit to Scotland is if you were already on that path yourself.
Heck, it doesn't even have any differential in gravitational acceleration to power it's rolling underneath to the exact center of your space-car like it inevitably
Re: (Score:2)
WORSE CASE - drop my 10mm socket . . . and watch it return in a couple of years in a drift/altered gravitational differential, magnetic bias, solar wind offset, etc.) orbit at 10K(+) MPH to blow through my habitat like a micro-nuke ! ! !
Our Greatest Achievements (Score:2)
Makes sense (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
No duh. Where are we going to build our first dyson sphere? In the middle of Kansas?
1) Build 3D printer, 2)..., 3) Profit! (Score:2)
When rockets can no longer hold oversize payloads, building in space might be the best way to go.
Naturally but kind of skipping an important step there. You also have to be able to supply materials in space including raw materials and the production equipment and the power source(s). Whether shipped from earth or mined from other planets/asteroids, you don't get to skip the step of having rockets deliver the machines and power source and the materials to be able to manufacture in space. It's going to be a lot more complicated than shipping even a very clever 3D printer. Actual assembly work is the
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Or they're just working on one part of the overall problem - the printer.
Which is fine but then don't give me a bunch of ridiculous PR about building giant structures in space when that isn't likely to happen within the lifetime of anyone reading this. Just say they are working on 3D printers in space which is sufficiently cool by itself.
How it gets supplied with raw material is another issue for someone else to solve, but there are multiple options there.
No there are not. There is precisely one option currently and for the reasonably foreseeable future which is to supply from Earth via rockets. The notion of mining resources that didn't come from Earth simply isn't going to happen for many de
Re: (Score:2)
The notion of mining resources that didn't come from Earth simply isn't going to happen for many decades to come even under the most optimistic of assumptions. I'd love to see it happen but I don't honestly expect to see it before I die.
People said the same thing about putting people on the moon in the years prior.
They were wrong then too.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
"Persevered for centuries. It literally took centuries for our technology to get where it is. There is no rational reason to believe it will not take more centuries to get to the point where space based manufacturing is economically viable."
Yes, there is. Technology development has been exponential, not linear.
In terms of mining in space, you don't even really need to invent that much. There are some engineering problems to work out, but nothing that really looks like it would be terribly difficult. It r
As every Star Trek fan knows... (Score:2)
Big space stations and starships would have to be built in space due to the gravitational benefits. That also would tend to leave them unable to land without massive damage entering the atmosphere, unless they are able to separate into distinct sections, one of which could have the necessary size and shielding.
To me, the real question is whether or not our species will destroy itself, or get stuck in a cyberpunk-style corporate dystopia, before getting a chance to create a society like the Federation.
Space catapult (Score:2)
One of the big arguments against the use of a rail-gun like space catapult is that cargo and humans would not survive the acceleration needed. Raw materials, on the other hand, could.
Just how far can you chuck a pumpkin?