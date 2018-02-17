New Scanning Technique Reveals Secrets Behind Great Paintings (bbc.com) 23
Researchers in the US have used a new scanning technique to discover a painting underneath one of Pablo Picasso's great works of art, the Crouching Woman (La Misereuse Accroupie). From a report: Underneath the oil painting is a landscape of Barcelona which, it turns out, Picasso used as the basis of his masterpiece. The new x-ray fluorescence system is cheaper than alternative art scanning systems -- and it is portable, making it available to any gallery that wants it. Details were revealed at the American Association for the Advancement for Science in Austin, Texas. The Crouching Woman is a painting from Picasso's blue period.
What is remarkable is that the landscape painting beneath -- probably by a student artist -- is turned 90 degrees. The contour of the hills in the background becomes the crouching woman's back. She takes on the shape and form of the Catalan countryside. Kenneth Brummel, a curator at the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto, said that he was "excited" when he first learned what lay underneath the Crouching Woman. "It helps to date the painting and it also helps to determine where the painting was made," he told BBC News. "But it also gives a sense of the artists with whom the painter was engaging. And these insights help us ask new, more interesting and scientifically more accurate questions regarding an artist, their process and how they arrived at the forms that we see on the surface of a painting."
Other sources, like this article
https://news.nationalgeographi... [nationalgeographic.com]
have more images.
Welcome to the internet, where we have text stories about spectacular photographs, which we won't include in the article.
The 'picture' in the article is not a picture but a movie.
...
If you click it, you see the X-ray scan
"Painting over a crappy painting doesn't mean it was a foundation for the final painting. Paint-overs were common as canvas wasn't exactly cheap and easy to get."
You don't understand, the 'secret' they discovered is that artists are as poor as church mice.
And now that gizmo is portable on top. So they can discover more poor artists.
Our high school art classes taught about the use of guidelines for faces, outline sketches to get everything into position then adding the detail. Even simple scenes like colored glass bottles in the sunlight would go through this process.
Digital technology is quite different as it allows the option to save stages as you go along, then go back or undo something if it turns out wrong. With 3D digital art, sometimes it is better to complete the detail on some things (like furniture) unless it is already pre-m
There is a wonderful exhibit currently at the Albuquerque Museum of Natural History showing how multi-spectral analysis was used on the Mona Lisa. There are at least three different layers and the technique allows analysis of pigment/varnish types and their ageing.
The big news here seems to be not so much the particular Picasso painting analyzed, but that there is a newer technology that is more portable and so will allow more analysis of old paintings.
I highly recommend the Di Vinci Mona Lisa exhibit to ev
