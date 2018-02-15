Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


United States Science

Household Products Now Rival Cars As a Source of Air Pollution, Say Scientists

Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: Household cleaners, paints and perfumes have become substantial sources of urban air pollution as strict controls on vehicles have reduced road traffic emissions, scientists say. Researchers in the US looked at levels of synthetic "volatile organic compounds", or VOCs, in roadside air in Los Angeles and found that as much came from industrial and household products refined from petroleum as from vehicle exhaust pipes. The compounds are an important contributor to air pollution because when they waft into the atmosphere, they react with other chemicals to produce harmful ozone or fine particulate matter known as PM2.5. Ground level ozone can trigger breathing problems by making the airways constrict, while fine airborne particles drive heart and lung disease. Writing in the journal Science, De Gouw and others report that the amount of VOCs emitted from household and industrial products is two to three times higher than official US estimates suggest. The result is surprising since only about 5% of raw oil is turned into chemicals for consumer products, with 95% ending up as fuel.
Household Products Now Rival Cars As a Source of Air Pollution, Say Scientists

  • This is why I only steamclean my house (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It's better for the planet and gets out bloodstains without club soda.

  • Livestock pollutes far more. We can take direct action against it by not buying products made from animals and their secretions.

  • This is retarded for an obvious reason (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    "and found that as much came from industrial and household products" Industrial puts out a fucking helluva lot more than household products even possibly ever might...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Ranbot ( 2648297 )

      Many industrial processes have greater economic benefits for society than household products. Think of pollution like investing money; you don't want to spend money or pollute more than necessary, but you want to make sure the money spent or pollution created is going to return the most value.

      Also, the study is not recommending that household products should be restricted; it only provides evidence that developing new formulations of household products that do the same job with less pollution could be benef

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by djinn6 ( 1868030 )

        Many industrial processes have greater economic benefits for society than household products.

        An unpainted house is probably worth a quarter less to potential buyers. Partly due to ugliness and partly due to weather and pest damage that's bound to occur. How much is 25% of the US real estate market?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Ranbot ( 2648297 )

          Many industrial processes have greater economic benefits for society than household products.

          An unpainted house is probably worth a quarter less to potential buyers. Partly due to ugliness and partly due to weather and pest damage that's bound to occur. How much is 25% of the US real estate market?

          A house is no less valuable when painted with low-VOC or more environmentally friendly paint that performs equally to a conventional paint. Furthermore, I already said...

          ...the study is not recommending that household products should be restricted; it only provides evidence that developing new formulations of household products that do the same job with less pollution could be beneficial to everyone.

  • Keep it up and I'll avoid /. (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 16, 2018 @12:10AM (#56133056)

    Who wrote this rubbish? Household = Industrial????? Fucking liar. Bait and switch is NOT the way this site will thrive.

  • Super toxic paint! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    That paint must be super toxic, or people must be spraying it out the back of the car as they are driving, or some factories are just belching out the pollution. Cause cars run 24/7 all year long, hard to compete with that output no matter how good the pollution control is on cars these days.

  • I've noticed it too... (Score:3)

    by IonOtter ( 629215 ) on Friday February 16, 2018 @12:48AM (#56133202) Homepage

    Since I stopped using anything with scents or dyes in it, I've become really aware of anything with perfumes. I started with dish soap, then laundry detergent, the shower soap.

    My laundry detergent still has fluorescent dye in it for colors and whites, but no perfume or other dyes. My dish soap is Seventh Generation, and my shower soap is Dr. Bronner's. (I love those bottles! Reading material in the shower!)

    It doesn't save me any money? Stuff without all the added crap is around 30% more expensive. But I've also become far more aware of my own body odors, and act accordingly.

    The downside is when I visit friends or co-workers who use "air freshener", it's like having to endure a teargas attack. And going anywhere near the soap aisle in the grocery store is a total non-starter. X.X

    • Reading the fucking labels of shower soap?

      WTF are you, a houseplant?

    • Since I stopped using anything with scents or dyes in it, I've become really aware of anything with perfumes.

      I have been sensitive to the poisons used to make perfumes for about 20 years now. My bowels frequently activate if I breathe while close to someone wearing that crap.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Gr8Apes ( 679165 )

        Since I stopped using anything with scents or dyes in it, I've become really aware of anything with perfumes.

        I have been sensitive to the poisons used to make perfumes for about 20 years now. My bowels frequently activate if I breathe while close to someone wearing that crap.

        Nature provides its own fragrance in defense!

    • The downside is when I visit friends or co-workers who use "air freshener", it's like having to endure a teargas attack. And going anywhere near the soap aisle in the grocery store is a total non-starter. X.X

      We've gone mostly unscented in our house too. After my wife's spontaneous pneumothorax almost a decade ago, most scents cause her discomfort, and many will trigger a debilitating asthma attack. Like you, she can't go down the household cleaning aisle in the supermarket. and she can no longer pump her own gas.

      I'm OK with the cleaning aisle, but the scented laundry products that many people uses make it very uncomfortable to be within 5 to 10 feet of them. Also going outside when one of our neighbours is dryi

  • I wanna use hairspray! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by stooo ( 2202012 ) on Friday February 16, 2018 @02:07AM (#56133390)

    I hear where they don't want me to use hairspray. They want me to use the pump!
    Because the other one – which I really like better than going "bing, bing, bing," and then it comes out in big globs, right?
    And it's stuck in your hair and you say, "Oh my God, I gotta take a shower again! My hair's all screwed up!" Right?'

    I wanna use hairspray!

  • Perfumes (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I can't even walk though the detergent isle in the grocery store without getting a headache.
    Some women seem to think they stink so bad that a gallon of perfume will make them more attractive. It won't. In fact less is more.
    I'd love if "fragrance" entered the same territory as peanuts.

  • Maybe it's just large amounts of bad smelling people. Just kidding. By the way, if you live in a city so dense and overcrowded and impossible to support comfortable human life like 250,000+ people, you're asking for problems like this.
  • With the garage door closed, take all the products you will use in a lifetime and pour them all out in your garage and go to sleep in there. Will you wake up the next morning? Don't attempt the same thing with a car turned on with you locked in the garage with it. I realize that's not exactly what this article is getting up but come on. Use some common sense.

    • I wouldn't be so sure that pouring a lifetime's worth of household chemicals in an enclosed space would not be lethal. Household chemicals include ammonia, chlorine bleach, descaler, paint thinner, and ethanol-rich mixtures. Saturated ethanol vapor is anout 3x the lethal concentration (LC50, 4 hours).

    • With the garage door closed, take all the products you will use in a lifetime and pour them all out in your garage and go to sleep in there. Will you wake up the next morning?

      No, you would drown.

      Ignoring that for a moment, it would be a race to see what kills you first; the chlorine gas from bleach and vinegar, the chloramine vapour from mixing ammonia and bleach, or the massive hydrogen explosion from mixing drano and aluminium. Either way, you're going to leave a fun crime scene for the coroner to investigate.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The worst thing is actually container ships. They spew more pollution that all the cars combined, but they're selectively ignored (globalism). They could improve over night, but they're allowed to burn unrefined fuel (very cheap). The next time anyone moans about "pollution" ask them to direct their attention to the shipping industry. It's a low hanging fruit and improvements are already available.

  • There is no way, No Way you do more pollution in your house then with your car!

    This is one of this articles where you pick the best case scenario for cars. Then you remove data from car type that make the most pollution (like old cars, industrial cars, commercial cars...) And you compare it to the worse case scenario of a house pollution, in that day of the year when that house is polluting the most.

    Then you release this crap and go get your paycheck from oil companies...

  • Numbers (Score:4, Interesting)

    by bluegutang ( 2814641 ) on Friday February 16, 2018 @05:18AM (#56133826)

    From the article, not in the summary:

    It’s hard to say how much pollution is down to VOCs, but a rough estimate is that between one quarter and a third of all particles are made up of organic compounds that originate as VOCs,

    So it's a significant, but not the main source of particulate pollution (in Western cities where the air is usually pretty clean). It doesn't have anything to do with CO2 emissions and global warming/climate change.

  • ... with its zero diversity massive moncultures covered in pesticides and incectides that eventually wash into rivers and poison the ecology there too.

    You can make a case for veganism and animal welfare, but don't even attempt to make out its any more enviromentally sound overall. In fact when you consider sheep can graze on hill land that cannot be farmed for crops its probably a lot worse. Oh , and man made microfibres from man made clothing are currently pollution the oceans. But I guess you'd have a pro

  • Alternate interpretation may be. . . (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Salgak1 ( 20136 ) <salgak@@@speakeasy...net> on Friday February 16, 2018 @09:11AM (#56134320) Homepage

    . . . that car exhausts have gotten so clean, that outgassing from household and industrial products is now noticeable, instead of being noise in the metrics. . .

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      That may be true, but that doesn't convey any information about whether we should do something about it. If you clean up a hoarder's house and find piles of dried feces on the carpet nobody says, "no need to do anything, it's just that the house is so clean that the shit is noticeable now."

  • Maybe I can use this article to convince my fiance to get rid of all our plugin air-fresheners! They always seem to cause me to sneeze.

  • Alternative headline. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by BenFenner ( 981342 ) on Friday February 16, 2018 @10:22AM (#56134664)
    Alternative headline:
    Automobile emissions drop to the levels of household products.

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by crunchygranola ( 1954152 )

      This is an accurate description of what has happened in California. The controls on auto emissions have been very effective and have transformed the natural "smog trap" situation is the Los Angeles basin. In 1968 there were 200 Stage 1 smog alerts and 50 Stage 2 alerts. Stage 2 alerts dropped to near zero in the early 1980s, Stage 1 alerts did the same by the late 1990s. There have been no Stage 2 alerts since 1988 or Stage 1 smog alerts since 2003. And remember this is despite a 50% increase in population.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Salgak1 ( 20136 )

        You note that the AQMD has focused on VOC emissions out of necessity.

        Not to be too cynical, but might that "necessity" actually be "justifying its' continued existence" ?

        I smell the Iron Law of Bureaucracy in play. . .

    • +1 Insightful

  • The habitually denominate industrial product volumetrically (mass and volume are paramount in matters of shipping and pit mine scars), while back in biology—and much of chemistry—potency is denominated in surface area (kidney, cortex, lungs, intestine, platinum catalyst, capacitors, and on and on).

    From time to time, one sees the cost of silicon lithography denominated in acres, but even this is mostly for chuckles.

    Internal combustion also depends crucially on surface area, but only on the other

