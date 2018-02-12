SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Center Booster Lacked Ignition Fluid To Light Engines and Land On Platform (latimes.com) 71
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Los Angeles Times: The center core booster of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy didn't land on a floating sea platform as intended during last week's first test flight because it ran out of ignition fluid, company Chief Executive Elon Musk said Monday. Musk took to Twitter on Monday morning to give a few more updates on the Falcon Heavy's first flight. After liftoff, the rocket's two side boosters touched down simultaneously on land, eliciting cheers and applause from the crowd of SpaceX employees gathered in the company's Hawthorne headquarters, as seen on the launch livestream. Those two boosters, which were used in previous launches of SpaceX's workhorse Falcon 9 rocket, will not be reused again, Musk said in a post-launch news conference last week. But the center core booster ended up hitting the Atlantic Ocean at 300 mph and about 328 feet from the floating platform where it was supposed to land. Musk said Monday that there wasn't enough ignition fluid to light the outer two engines of the booster "after several three engine relights."
I agree with you for the most part. My one surprise in all of this is that they don't over-design the first vehicle. I'd have expected them to give themselves 15% more than they calculated they needed, and then observe "oh hey, we only needed 2% more than we thought" when it landed.
On the other hand, I guess maybe they did do that, and discovered that they needed 17% more than they thought.
You would think with something like ignition fluid they would just go 100% more right off the bat, and see how much they actually use. It has to be a teeny tiny fraction of the total rocket's weight. Yeah, it would mean having to build larger storage tanks for it, too, but if it saves your multimillion dollar rocket from performing the worlds largest cannonball
Re: Missed it by *that* much. (Score:4, Insightful)
We don't really know how much they actually included. For all we know they already had increased the quantity to what they thought was a safe margin.
The balancing act is pretty insane, any increase in rocket mass means a decrease in payload mass. They literally have to build a rocket that's just equipped to do what it needs to do in order to maximize payload. After all, a rocket is cool and all but it's the payload that really matters.
If they do decide to add more fluid then they'll probably see if they can cut mass anywhere else. It may not take much, but finding 50-100lb is going to be a challenge.
Sure, but this is a TEST flight, so I would argue that it's more important to start with a smaller payload. That way you can work down from safe to probably safe and have less risk of losing the test vehicles.
Well, it's less risk to the test vehicle but the more your final configuration deviates from the current configuration the higher the risk of some unexpected side effects. When you can count the number of tests on one hand with fingers to spare it's better to fail on the first test and say that's what tests are for than fail on the second test and raise concerns that it has hidden flaws that might kill missions at random. Despite all that Elon Musk said to manage expectations they did not send a $100 millio
For a test launch with a minimal payload they had plenty of capacity to spare. That rocket was capable of launching 37,000 pounds out past Mars. Granted that's in the fully expendable mode; I'm not sure what the capacity is when recovering all 3 stages but extrapolating from the figures they provided for LEO and GTO it should still easily exceed 4,000 lbs when launching towards Mars. Meanwhile the roadster clocks in at 2,800 with the batteries in; much less after they removed those.
But yeah, it's definit
It's a minuscule amount of the booster's mass, and mass is less important on the first stage anyway, but it's also a volatile fluid that spontaneously ignites on contact with air. You have more reasons than mass to want to minimize the quantities you're working with, especially when working with experimental hardware where things may go wrong.
If it is true, oh well ;) (Score:2)
In the real work stuff happens!
Prompts a question (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
Re:Prompts a question (Score:5, Insightful)
Practice.
Because this was a test flight, and they needed to verify that separating and landing the side boosters worked. Now they need to verify that in doing all of that, no damage got caused to them, so very likely they're going to completely take them apart and look at every component in detail.
That's a very insightful question. I guess they did it to keep practising the landing, or to do the first double landing and get the nice video that they got, or maybe so that they can disassemble the rockets and reuse or recycle some materials.
Re: (Score:3)
To save people video watching:
In the post-flight press conference, Musk said that the titanium grid fins are hard to manufacture and expensive and they currently don't have many, so he was very pleased to get these ones back. Also, the titanium grid fins are larger, and the side boosters need the bigger fins because the nose cone (rather than blunt end) reduces the effectiveness of the fins.
Re:Prompts a question (Score:5, Insightful)
The plan is to only use only Block 5 modules from here onwards but this maiden launch gave them a chance to test recovery using expendable boosters.
Even if reuse is not being considered, I'm sure there's plenty to recycle.
It's possible some of the parts can be refurbished and reused, even if the entire booster won't be. Also, having them all in one piece allows everything to be studied for wear and possible failure points and help refine future boosters.
Re:Prompts a question (Score:4, Insightful)
As a highly rated reply said, "practice". I'd like to add that it's also the only nominal way to land them. The alternative is to make a mess on the LZ, or chuck them someplace where they'd be pollution.
As a highly rated reply said, "practice". I'd like to add that it's also the only nominal way to land them. The alternative is to make a mess on the LZ, or chuck them someplace where they'd be pollution.
Quite a few modules that have come down from space with parachutes.
Musk is on record as saying that out of everything that could have been recovered, those two side boosters are the things he most wanted back. They have the upgraded titanium grid fins on them which can and will be re-used, and are seemingly a) very hard to make and b) expensive as hell.
As a side note, putting a nose cone on an F9 core drops the grid fins performance by 30%, so those grid fins may actually be the only 2 in existence since they had to make them larger to account for that
I believe I saw one quote from Elon somewhere that even thought they won't be re-used in entirety there will be some re-use of expensive (in time and money) parts from them. In particular I think he mentioned re-use of the grid fins.
An easy fix (Score:2)
Given this was a first launch of something so complex it is amazing more didn't go wrong. Sure simulators have vastly reduced the risk (probably not a Kerbal Space Enterprise Edition
;) ), but simulators are still not a good replacement for real world testing.
If it was only a lack of ignition fluid, then that seems like an easy fix, compared to all the other variables they have to deal with.
but a meter is a lot more than a foot -- if they had used metric, it would have landed even farther away.
They did. Well, at least the engineers did.
There are two types of countries: those that use the metric system, and those that lose wars to Vietnamese farmers.
Re: "About 328 feet" (Score:2, Funny)
Which category do you put France in?
Re: (Score:3)
Ignition fluid is TEA-TEB (Score:3)
Experiments will sometimes work, and sometimes won't. They are obviously figuring out just how much TEA-TEB they need.
That's what seems odd. They've re-lit Falcon engines dozens of times by now. I'm surprised the amount of igniter varies by much so I expected the knew how much they needed. Does the amount of igniter vary much based on, say, the speed and altitude of the booster? Do those parameters vary by that much between normal Falcon 9 and the Falcon Heavy flights?
I'm guessing it must vary by more than I expect. These guys are rocket scientists after all. If it was that simple and predictable, we wouldn't have a new cl
Re: (Score:3)
Best possible failure (Score:2)
Of the possible failures that could have occurred, this seems like the best one. This was the newest part on the whole 'kit' so it wouldn't surprise me if it was an issue in calculations or some minor mechanical issue that resulted in this. In the end this was still an 80% success and were this a commercial launch, the buyer wouldn't have been overly disappointed since the payload made it into orbit. I have no doubt the next launch will be a complete success with all 3 rockets landing without problem. A big
Re: (Score:3)
The payload went into the wrong orbit. Don't forget that.
The target orbit was one that went at least to Mars orbit. There were no requirements that it only go to Mars orbit. They burned to depletion to demonstrate the amount of second stage performance available after a 6 hour coast (that being a requirement of some defense launches).
Re: (Score:2)
Of the possible failures that could have occurred, this seems like the best one. This was the newest part on the whole 'kit' so it wouldn't surprise me if it was an issue in calculations or some minor mechanical issue that resulted in this. In the end this was still an 80% success and were this a commercial launch, the buyer wouldn't have been overly disappointed since the payload made it into orbit. I have no doubt the next launch will be a complete success with all 3 rockets landing without problem
Don't skimp on the metrics! The mission was 100% success given it launched successfully and put the payload into high orbit. All buyers would be perfectly satisfied with the result. The landings of 2/3 boosters is extra, and the reignition of the second stage to achieve Mars trajectory was extra - although the angle was slightly off. I'd grant these an additional 50% bonus so 150% successful mission far beyond anyone's expectations. Even Musk said he'd be happy if it blew up far enough from the launch
This is good news. (Score:2)
Finding out potential problems in a design can be daunting task, especially when something going wrong causes it to explode. What this means is they have found how to improve the design and will likely factor this into other designs. It's only a true failure if you don't learn anything in the process.
Noting (Score:2)
Musk is quoted as saying, "The fix was pretty obvious."
Too bad the problem wasn't and they lost the booster. That's, what, a $30M mistake?
I'll add that I watched the launch online and it was great. Watching the two side boosters land simultaneously was amazing. I actually got a little choked-up.
~$5 million for the centre core IIRC, and it wasn't going to be reused in any case. All-in-all, fairly cheap in aerospace terms for valuable data.
Sometimes there's no substitute for actually trying things out and failing. Aiming to succeed but not being afraid to fail is one of the major reasons why SpaceX has advanced their development so quickly (even with a 5-year delay on original estimates for the first Falcon Heavy test flight).
Non-news, ignoring actual news (Score:2)
Elon Musk tweeted:
Not enough ignition fluid to light the outer two engines after several three engine relights. Fix is pretty obvious.
Somebody then turned those 19 words into an article, which
/. then summarized to about 200 words. Furthermore, Musk's tweet didn't tell us anything he hadn't already said in the post-launch press conference.
There actually was some news in Musk's recent twittering, however: An extra drone ship is being constructed for the east coast, to be named A Shortfall of Gravitas.
Is this new news? (Score:2)
I don't know why the LA Times is reporting this as new news. I'm pretty sure I had heard by Wednesday or Thursday that the problem was the rocket rant out of TEA-TEB ignition fluid. Don't journalists watch press conferences and read analysis anymore? Does the CEO need to Tweet about it before they pay attention?
Unlikely unit conversion (Score:5, Insightful)
Whenever I see 328 feet, I know that someone said "about 100 meters" and the reporter multiplied it under the assumption that us yokels can't figure out what it means without their help. It really pisses me off when reading an article about something slashdot-worthy, like a rocket. We never went metric in the US, but you'd have a hard time finding one of us today who isn't bilingual enough to grasp 100 meters as easily as 100 yards or 300 feet.
On the other hand, if the SpaceX guy did the conversion because he knew that the moronic reporters would otherwise report it as "328 feet, 1.00788 inches", I withdraw my objection with a chuckle.
Ignition! (Score:3)
A fabulous, deep, funny book on rocket fuels and the crazed chemists that developed them is called "Ignition!", by John D. Clark and forward by Isaac Asimov. Example text:
"Recommended lab attire for working with this volatile compound: Running shoes."
Ignition! has been long out of print. Thankfully archive.org has a copy here: https://archive.org/details/ig... [archive.org]
Re: (Score:3)
Ignition! is back in print, on Kindle and in paperback.