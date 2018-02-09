Elon Musk Explains Why SpaceX Prefers Clusters of Small Engines (arstechnica.com) 51
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: The company's development of the Falcon 9 rocket, with nine engines, had given Musk confidence that SpaceX could scale up to 27 engines in flight, and he believed this was a better overall solution for the thrust needed to escape Earth's gravity. To explain why, the former computer scientist used a computer metaphor. "It's sort of like the way modern computer systems are set up," Musk said. "With Google or Amazon they have large numbers of small computers, such that if one of the computers goes down it doesn't really affect your use of Google or Amazon. That's different from the old model of the mainframe approach, when you have one big mainframe and if it goes down, the whole system goes down."
For computers, Musk said, using large numbers of small computers ends up being a more efficient, smarter, and faster approach than using a few larger, more powerful computers. So it was with rocket engines. "It's better to use a large number of small engines," Musk said. With the Falcon Heavy rocket, he added, up to half a dozen engines could fail and the rocket would still make it to orbit. The flight of the Falcon Heavy likely bodes well for SpaceX's next rocket, the much larger Big Falcon Rocket (or BFR), now being designed at the company's Hawthorne, California-based headquarters. This booster will use 31 engines, four more than the Falcon Heavy. But it will also use larger, more powerful engines. The proposed Raptor engine has 380,000 pounds of thrust at sea level, compared to 190,000 pounds of thrust for the Merlin 1-D engine.
Of course, it has to be actual redundancy. The Soviet N1 moon rocket had a problem that when its engines failed, they tended to take out adjacent engines. You have to be absolutely sure that failures aren't going to spread (pieces of shattering turbopumps, fires, backpressure, etc), or you're actually making the problem worse.
Of course, everyone working on rockets today knows the lessons of the N1 and it'd be incompetence not to exhaustively test for resilience against cascading failures.
Beyond redundancy, one neat thing about engine clusters is that you can create a virtual aerospike effect to some degree.
Indeed. Redundancy is always good.
Well, redundancy has to be balanced with other operational requirements. Redundancy has costs--both to pay for the redundant equipment, and to accommodate it (e.g. find a space for it, provide power to move it, etc.). Additionally, the value of redundancy is dependant on the cost of failure.
If the mantra is "redundancy is always good" then SpaceX should probably start launching rockets with 2,000 engines, and I should add 13 more power supplies to my desktop computer.
Not really. "Redundancy is always good" does not mean "superfluous redundancy is always worth the cost".
To a certain extent, SpaceX's architectural approach of many engines has arguably reduced costs. By making more copies of single engine design, the cost per engine has dropped significantly.. The manufacturing reliability is better, too. (What would the failure rate of a Model T have been if Ford was only building one per week? Building lots of something continuously brings you up the learning curve faster, reduces mis
Yes, but at the same time it's more complex. I think today we have the tech for such a thing, but if we look back at the Soviet who tried (first? don't quote me) this approach with the N1 moon LV - well it failed miserably. There are a lot more risks and much more complexity, which is to the credit of SpaceX!
So saying "Duh, it's obvious" is a bit shortsighted. Redundancy and scaling is hard, especially when you're talking about a rocket. Pumps, fuel, precooling, spin up, and all that are non-trivial. Even i
The N1 failed through a combination of lack of money, lack of political will and losing the space race.
The plan was to skip building a test stand for the first stage (which would be large and expensive, to cope with 5000 tons of thrust, and take lots of time to buil). Instead, they'd do test flights, fully expecting a number of initial failures. 14 test flights were planned.
After the Apollo 11 landing, the urgency was lost and funding slowed. The last straw was appointing Valentin Glushko as head of the Sov
A lot of the Soviet plans were based around the expectation of failures. All of their (numerous) Venus missions, for example, were launched in pairs. The idea was that the incremental cost was low but the initial costs high, so you might as well send two. And if both work, you collect two separate datasets, from different locations. Usually when one failed they pretended it was an experimental or military launch - for example, Venera 4's twin was Kosmos-167, while Venera 7's was Kosmos-359.
It's hard to c
Obligatory XKCD [xkcd.com]
I thought the F in BFR stood for something else than Falcon...?
Yes but Falcon doesn't get censored in interviews
Us Gen Xers just say it: big fucking rocket...
Wow Grandpa, that's so badass. You're using that
.. word .. like it's just a word. I'm terribly impressed.
when kids are in ear shot.
Friendly reminder, millenials aren't kids anymore.
Friendly reminder, millenials aren't kids anymore.
Yes they are. Get off my lawn!
up to half a dozen engines could fail and the rocket would still make it to orbit
Not if the fail catastrophically. If one blows up you've had it. This is probably more likely than a computer failing and burning down your data centre, so a factor worth considering,
If he meant fail catastrophically, he would have said fail catastrophically, you fucking troll.
The rocket is built to contain engine explosions. We don't know if that'll be effective for all engine failures, but they've already had at least one engine failure on a F9 flight without consequences for the mission.
Do you have to shut down computers opposite to the one that fails to maintain "computing balance"? Can a computer that fails blow up and take a few adjacent computers with him? Can a failing computer cause a cascading effect by sending bogus signals through the network that makes other computers fail? Does a failing computer fundamentally alter your mission profile to the point that you have to change the computations for ALL other computers?
Do you have to shut down computers opposite to the one that fails to maintain "computing balance"?
The Soviets did that on the N-1 because it allowed them to install the engines without gimbaling hardware, simplifying the design. The F9 does have gimbals, so it doesn't need to shut down the opposing engine.
Does a failing computer fundamentally alter your mission profile to the point that you have to change the computations for ALL other computers?
So what? That's what computers are really good at [cbsnews.com].
"That's different from the old model of the mainframe approach, when you have one big mainframe and if it goes down, the whole system goes down." Except that mainframe doesn't and AWS does.
If nothing else, this shows Elon knows nothing about mainframe computers.