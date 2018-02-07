FDA Declares Popular Alt-Medicine Kratom an Opioid (nbcnews.com) 96
An anonymous reader quotes a report from NBC News: The Food and Drug Administration declared the popular herbal product kratom to be an opioid on Tuesday, opening a new front in its battle to get people to stop using it. New research shows kratom acts in the brain just as opioids do, FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said in a statement. And he said the agency has documented 44 cases in which kratom at least helped kill people -- often otherwise healthy young people.
"Taken in total, the scientific evidence we've evaluated about kratom provides a clear picture of the biologic effect of this substance," Gottlieb wrote. "Kratom should not be used to treat medical conditions, nor should it be used as an alternative to prescription opioids. There is no evidence to indicate that kratom is safe or effective for any medical use." The FDA released detailed accounts of several of the deaths. The victims often had mixed kratom with other substances, including chemicals taken out of inhalers and found in over-the-counter cold and flu drugs.
Maybe this is just nature at work, and putting some needed chlorine into the gene pool?
Yes, yes it does. It binds to many of the same receptors.
It is how I got my mother off of opiate medications after her surgery. Sure it isn't as effective at killing pain but it is nowhere near as addictive (still is addictive) and much easier to quit using once you desire to do so.
Right, it binds to the same receptors, but is not an opiate. It just emulates an opiate, and it won't kill you.
You forgot the important part that's mostly the reason behind this FDA move.
It takes money away from lobbying & contributing pharma companies, health care networks/hospitals, clinics, doctors, and franchise pharmacies. Same reason marijuana is still classified as a Schedule I Narcotic by the FDA.
That, and the billions of dollars in kickbacks to US officials from SA drug cartels hidden in offshore accounts
Always follow the money.
Strat
If it behaves like an opioid then people need to be aware of the danger associated with it.
Why? No one has bothered to listen to the dangers of drug use which have been going on for decades, nor had second thoughts as people of all walks of life, including celebrities, die from drug use.
You have to remember, people are smarter than the experts and when told something may kill you, or are shown people who have died from using/doing the same, they'll be sure to show you how smart they are by doing the very opposite.
As some on here would say, it's their life. Let them do what they want. They'll die
Last thing I need is "harmless" drug dealers getting my kids hooked on "harmless" drugs.
So do you also protest your local liqueur store because alcohol dealers are going to get your kids hooked on it? While I agree with you that it's not harmless, it certainly seems to be less so than alcohol from what I've seen.
It seems to me that if the government can tax and control marijuana like it does alcohol, then it greatly reduces the viability of it as a business for drug dealers. Plus people actually know what they are purchasing and won't be getting a product that's been laced with who knows what.
So do you also protest your local liqueur store because alcohol dealers are going to get your kids hooked on it?
If a local liquor store sells to kids, then yes, I would, because it is illegal for them to do so. There are also well-known and well distributed warnings regarding alcohol.
Are you such a piss poor parent that you can't educate your kids about such things?
Who educates the parents? This is a "natural plant product". What's the danger?
It's been my experience that happy well adjusted educated kids don't go out looking for drug dealers.
You don't have to "go out looking" to find kratom dealers.
So do you also protest your local liqueur store because alcohol dealers are going to get your kids hooked on it?
If a local liquor store sells to kids, then yes, I would, because it is illegal for them to do so. There are also well-known and well distributed warnings regarding alcohol.
And this is exactly my point. If marijuana is sold with state/federal oversight I would expect the same type of regulations. I believe the current regulations are if you have the cash you can get it in an unmarked bag. If it's sold and regulated in the same manner that alcohol is currently, then it would be much safer then the current situation.
Are you such a piss poor parent that you can't educate your kids about such things?
Who educates the parents? This is a "natural plant product". What's the danger?
Who educates them on alcohol currently? Hell, it's a just "natural yeast byproduct". It's yeast piss, what could possible be dangerous about that. Yeast is the stuf
Where I get your position....I'm not sure I agree.
It seems to me that the FDA has a purpose and if something being sold openly in stores is killing folks, they might just have the responsibility to respond. I think they see this as a matter of public safety, and I think they have at least some justification for this. They've restricted other products for less, even if those being killed are being stupid and using more than recommended to get high...
Now calling something an opioid that's not actually derived from similar sources as opium does seem a bit heavy handed, because that puts this substance on a path to be made illegal to posses or use. It may act in similar ways as opium, however it's not actually opium...
FDA has a purpose
Yes. But probably not the purpose its name implies. When you can't outline PROVABLE facts about FOOD, because only DRUGS (FDA approved) can treat illness and disease. That's why if you get Scurvy, they will PRESCRIBE vitamin C, but if you say Citrus Fruits, strawberry's can kiwis can cure scurvy, you're breaking the law turning food into drugs.
Once you realize this, then it all makes better sense.
If you go to a doctor because you have scurvy he will prescribe vitamin c to get you better fast and recommend you change your diet so you don't have a problem with it again.
if you go to a doctor and he just happens to find a vitamin deficiency that's not causing an illness he will recommend changing your diet because that promotes long term health and only prescribe a supplement if that fails
If your doctor is having you follow up constantly prescribing medications that you would need to be on for the rest
FDA has a purpose
Yes. But probably not the purpose its name implies. When you can't outline PROVABLE facts about FOOD, because only DRUGS (FDA approved) can treat illness and disease. That's why if you get Scurvy, they will PRESCRIBE vitamin C, but if you say Citrus Fruits, strawberry's can kiwis can cure scurvy, you're breaking the law turning food into drugs.
Once you realize this, then it all makes better sense.
LOL.. I guess you don't like the FDA at all then.. But in this case, we are not dealing with food are we?
Now if you are one of those people upset with the FDA because they take a dim view of medical claims made by supplement makers, I point out that we didn't have the FDA for a good part of our existence, and during that time literally ANYBODY could create some "medication" that cured everything from baldness and hoof rot to your wife's hair color and sell bottles of turpentine mixed with wood alcohol and
This is probably just a fun way to shoe-horn in banning designer drugs (even those that are yet to have been formulated), without having to actually go through all the trouble of specifically banning anything in specific terms.
Example: there's a ton of different cannabinoids (natural, and synethetic). A precedent like this would allow for the banning of all similar substances (natural or synthetic) because they 'bind to the same receptors as THC'.
Yea, which is why I consider this a bit heavy handed by the FDC, they are side stepping the normal process here. Not that I would support legalization efforts, I don't, I just don't like the way the FDC is taking advantage of the perception of an opioid problem for something that really isn't an opioid derived from the usual sources.
The Man is just trying to protect the addiction industry. We can't have people curing themselves of opiate dependency using natural products now, can we?
44 deaths? Acetaminophen kills more than 450 people per year and it's still sold over the counter.
Not quite. Close, though.
The problem is testing. To get a drug approved takes mega-bucks. However, with conventional medicines, the company has a patent on the medicine so they get a guaranteed period of income.
Kratom, however, is just a plant. It could be a wonder-cure, but nobody will pay millions for the testing because, once approved, anybody with a greenhouse could sell it for less.
This is more shitting on poor people and another extension of our racist drug policy. The goal is to fill the private prisons (which are now a convenient source of slave labor [theatlantic.com] that _you_ compete with) while allowing roundabout institutionalized racism and segregation [google.com]. There is literally
Stupidity rules (Score:5, Insightful)
"The victims often had mixed kratom with other substances, including chemicals taken out of inhalers and found in over-the-counter cold and flu drugs."
So flu drugs and inhalers 'contributed' to their deaths as well as the child laxative used to dilute heroin.
Best to forbid everything.
People had taken up to _9_ different things and only 44 cases?
That's not science, that's anecdotes.
That's not science, that's anecdotes.
It gets even better; the whole war on drugs is completely unconstitutional.
"So's universal healthcare"
No, the government is tasked with providing for the welfare of the people. Universal healthcare is clearly within the scope of that tasking.
"Promote general welfare" doesn't mean "provide health insurance
/healthcare ". But you can try to claim it does. It also reflects back to the previous statement in the preamble.
We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.
The Constitution also outlaws slavery and indentured servitude. Which happens to be my view of taking of money from someone and giving it to another, under threat of force. If you think that is Liberty, then you're a great socialist. I happen to think it is evil.
Ultimately, the SCOTUS decides constitutionality, not random citizens with a vision of how things would be if they were made Emperor.
Questions about the constitutionality of regulating arms has been decided by the SCOTUS several times , in some cases over a century ago:
* Presser v. Illinois (1886): The SCOTUS determined that states are able to regulate gun ownership - which is why we see state-approved firearms (ie. California's Roster of Handguns Certified for Sale [ca.gov])
* United States v. Miller (1939): The S
I came to inject my personal experience with Kratom a good decade back.
Due to an injury and a multi-month stay in the hospital for many surgeries, once out and a good way through recovery I found myself physically dependent on actual opioids, becoming unbearably sick whenever I just stopped taking them.
I found it was easier to lower my dosage by a certain percent every few days, and initially worked with my doctors to do just that.
About a month in they ended up simply cutting off my prescription while only
"The victims often had mixed kratom with other substances, including chemicals taken out of inhalers and found in over-the-counter cold and flu drugs."
So flu drugs and inhalers 'contributed' to their deaths as well as the child laxative used to dilute heroin.
The idea of an FDA approved drug is has an actual pharmacological effect, and the moment you have an effect you also tend to have side effects. And these side effects, even fatal ones, are documented on the medicine itself.
Herbals and other alt-medicines usually avoid side effects by being generally useless. If one is actually doing something significant it should be treated as a drug because it now has the potential to seriously harm someone if misused.
Best to forbid everything.
People had taken up to _9_ different things and only 44 cases?
44 deaths is a lot for something I've never heard of,
They said the same thing about cannabis and it is *still* a Schedule 1 drug. Does anyone actually believe the FDA when they declare a useful plant to have no medicinal value?
No?
The reason marijuana is not type 2 is that the FDA doesn't admit valid use case for marijuana for wich is not already covered by another superior drug. Or maybe it's bigotry and war on drugs.
Definitely the war on drugs. Since doctors DO prescribe marijuana and it is known to have beneficial effects, the DEA (not doctors) claiming it has no recognized medical use is complete BS.
Learn something new every day. Never even heard of "kratom" until today.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
"is a tropical evergreen tree in the coffee family (Rubiaceae) native to Southeast Asia in the Indochina and Malaysia phytochoria (botanical regions). M. speciosa is indigenous to Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, and Papua New Guinea, where it has been used in traditional medicine since at least the 19th century. Kratom has some opioid- and stimulant-like properties."
Government For Sale (Score:5, Interesting)
I'm just going to leave this here...
http://www.pogo.org/our-work/r... [pogo.org]
"The love of money is the root of all evil."
How can they at the same time claim it's an opioid and that it is not effective for any medical use
Let's think of "sweeteners" for a moment. A "sweetener" is anything that activates the "sweet" receptors on the tongue. Sugars are the sweeteners our bodies really care about. Some sugars are sweeter than others. There are also compounds which are thousands of times sweeter than sugar. Lead diacetate is a sweetener known in antiquity, and is kinda... bad.
Opioids are defined in the same way: They activate opioid receptors. The pituitary gland creates opioids (which we call "endorphins" -- a contraction of
The first part of the finding, that Kratom acts similarly to an opioid, is a reasonable, scientific discovery. The next step, stating that it is not useful in treating any medical conditions, is complete bullshit. From WebMD: "Advocates say the herb kratom offers relief from pain, depression, and anxiety. Scientists say it may hold the key to treating chronic pain and may even be a tool to combat addiction to opioid medications." https://www.webmd.com/mental-h... [webmd.com]
The FDA has no damn clue if Kratom is medicinally useful. If the FDA were reasonably interested in promoting the general health and welfare of the population, the next step would be to temporarily ban Kratom while THEY perform historic investigation, investigate anecdotal accounts of medicinal properties, and then if warranted perform voluntary double blind clinical trials to validate or refute the historical and anecdotal evidence. I have never heard of this herb, let alone taken it, but many naturally occurring plant components have medicinal properties.
All drugs have side effects, all drugs can be dangerous. To pull a medicinal herb without any plans to properly study it while giving blanket statements condemning its use is dishonest and fuels the antivaxers and alternative medicine movements that have been steadily growing in the US.
More recently there have been studies that show schizophrenics may have been self medicating with nicotine for generations, and it actually helps? http://www.schizophrenia.com/n... [schizophrenia.com]
Pot (THC) is also still good for glaucoma, anorexia and medication related nausea and to facilitate weight gain.
And yet you can still buy and grow opium poppy. (Score:2)
I'm not saying there's nothi
MJ. Seriously, it's not an opioid, but is very effective in pain management and not being addictive.
But don't overdo it or you shouldn't drive.
Problem is, pharmaceutical companies don't get rich off of this, so the FDA persists in the myth that it's Schedule 1.
...how much time our government spends worrying about plants that haven't killed anything other than corporate profits, and how very little time they spend worrying about an opioid epidemic which was largely created by pharmaceutical companies.
Their cases are all mostly flawed (Score:2)
Many are people that toxicology reports stated had multiple drugs within their bloodstream. The cases in sweden were laced with a synthetic opiate too. In one case, one person died of a fucking gun shot wound but somehow ended up on their report until they redacted it!
But hey, let's just take their word for it.....