FDA Declares Popular Alt-Medicine Kratom an Opioid (nbcnews.com) 96

An anonymous reader quotes a report from NBC News: The Food and Drug Administration declared the popular herbal product kratom to be an opioid on Tuesday, opening a new front in its battle to get people to stop using it. New research shows kratom acts in the brain just as opioids do, FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said in a statement. And he said the agency has documented 44 cases in which kratom at least helped kill people -- often otherwise healthy young people.

"Taken in total, the scientific evidence we've evaluated about kratom provides a clear picture of the biologic effect of this substance," Gottlieb wrote. "Kratom should not be used to treat medical conditions, nor should it be used as an alternative to prescription opioids. There is no evidence to indicate that kratom is safe or effective for any medical use." The FDA released detailed accounts of several of the deaths. The victims often had mixed kratom with other substances, including chemicals taken out of inhalers and found in over-the-counter cold and flu drugs.

  • You know, if people want to.... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by cayenne8 ( 626475 ) on Wednesday February 07, 2018 @05:09PM (#56086003) Homepage Journal
    ...voluntarily take themselves OUT of the gene pool, who are we to protect them from themselves?

    Maybe this is just nature at work, and putting some needed chlorine into the gene pool?

    • Re:You know, if people want to.... (Score:4, Informative)

      by bobbied ( 2522392 ) on Wednesday February 07, 2018 @05:27PM (#56086123)

      Where I get your position....I'm not sure I agree.

      It seems to me that the FDA has a purpose and if something being sold openly in stores is killing folks, they might just have the responsibility to respond. I think they see this as a matter of public safety, and I think they have at least some justification for this. They've restricted other products for less, even if those being killed are being stupid and using more than recommended to get high...

      Now calling something an opioid that's not actually derived from similar sources as opium does seem a bit heavy handed, because that puts this substance on a path to be made illegal to posses or use. It may act in similar ways as opium, however it's not actually opium...

      • Yeah I'm with you, screw using kratom, go back to heroin or $randomfentanalog instead. Way safer.

      • FDA has a purpose

        Yes. But probably not the purpose its name implies. When you can't outline PROVABLE facts about FOOD, because only DRUGS (FDA approved) can treat illness and disease. That's why if you get Scurvy, they will PRESCRIBE vitamin C, but if you say Citrus Fruits, strawberry's can kiwis can cure scurvy, you're breaking the law turning food into drugs.

        Once you realize this, then it all makes better sense.

        • If you go to a doctor because you have scurvy he will prescribe vitamin c to get you better fast and recommend you change your diet so you don't have a problem with it again.

          if you go to a doctor and he just happens to find a vitamin deficiency that's not causing an illness he will recommend changing your diet because that promotes long term health and only prescribe a supplement if that fails

          If your doctor is having you follow up constantly prescribing medications that you would need to be on for the rest

        • FDA has a purpose

          Yes. But probably not the purpose its name implies. When you can't outline PROVABLE facts about FOOD, because only DRUGS (FDA approved) can treat illness and disease. That's why if you get Scurvy, they will PRESCRIBE vitamin C, but if you say Citrus Fruits, strawberry's can kiwis can cure scurvy, you're breaking the law turning food into drugs.

          Once you realize this, then it all makes better sense.

          LOL.. I guess you don't like the FDA at all then.. But in this case, we are not dealing with food are we?

          Now if you are one of those people upset with the FDA because they take a dim view of medical claims made by supplement makers, I point out that we didn't have the FDA for a good part of our existence, and during that time literally ANYBODY could create some "medication" that cured everything from baldness and hoof rot to your wife's hair color and sell bottles of turpentine mixed with wood alcohol and

      • This is probably just a fun way to shoe-horn in banning designer drugs (even those that are yet to have been formulated), without having to actually go through all the trouble of specifically banning anything in specific terms.

        Example: there's a ton of different cannabinoids (natural, and synethetic). A precedent like this would allow for the banning of all similar substances (natural or synthetic) because they 'bind to the same receptors as THC'.

        • Yea, which is why I consider this a bit heavy handed by the FDC, they are side stepping the normal process here. Not that I would support legalization efforts, I don't, I just don't like the way the FDC is taking advantage of the perception of an opioid problem for something that really isn't an opioid derived from the usual sources.

    • The Man is just trying to protect the addiction industry. We can't have people curing themselves of opiate dependency using natural products now, can we?

      44 deaths? Acetaminophen kills more than 450 people per year and it's still sold over the counter.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by harrkev ( 623093 )

        Not quite. Close, though.

        The problem is testing. To get a drug approved takes mega-bucks. However, with conventional medicines, the company has a patent on the medicine so they get a guaranteed period of income.

        Kratom, however, is just a plant. It could be a wonder-cure, but nobody will pay millions for the testing because, once approved, anybody with a greenhouse could sell it for less.

    • are you suggesting Kratom is killing folks, because it's not [youtube.com]. The FDA says that the deaths were caused by mixing Kratom with other substances, but don't really go into details and their own data [huffingtonpost.com] seems to prove otherwise.

      This is more shitting on poor people and another extension of our racist drug policy. The goal is to fill the private prisons (which are now a convenient source of slave labor [theatlantic.com] that _you_ compete with) while allowing roundabout institutionalized racism and segregation [google.com]. There is literally

  • Stupidity rules (Score:5, Insightful)

    by nospam007 ( 722110 ) * on Wednesday February 07, 2018 @05:12PM (#56086021)

    "The victims often had mixed kratom with other substances, including chemicals taken out of inhalers and found in over-the-counter cold and flu drugs."

    So flu drugs and inhalers 'contributed' to their deaths as well as the child laxative used to dilute heroin.
    Best to forbid everything.

    People had taken up to _9_ different things and only 44 cases?
    That's not science, that's anecdotes.

    • That's not science, that's anecdotes.

      It gets even better; the whole war on drugs is completely unconstitutional.

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I came to inject my personal experience with Kratom a good decade back.

      Due to an injury and a multi-month stay in the hospital for many surgeries, once out and a good way through recovery I found myself physically dependent on actual opioids, becoming unbearably sick whenever I just stopped taking them.

      I found it was easier to lower my dosage by a certain percent every few days, and initially worked with my doctors to do just that.
      About a month in they ended up simply cutting off my prescription while only

    • "The victims often had mixed kratom with other substances, including chemicals taken out of inhalers and found in over-the-counter cold and flu drugs."

      So flu drugs and inhalers 'contributed' to their deaths as well as the child laxative used to dilute heroin.

      The idea of an FDA approved drug is has an actual pharmacological effect, and the moment you have an effect you also tend to have side effects. And these side effects, even fatal ones, are documented on the medicine itself.

      Herbals and other alt-medicines usually avoid side effects by being generally useless. If one is actually doing something significant it should be treated as a drug because it now has the potential to seriously harm someone if misused.

      Best to forbid everything.

      People had taken up to _9_ different things and only 44 cases?

      44 deaths is a lot for something I've never heard of,

  • The FDA has zero credibility (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    They said the same thing about cannabis and it is *still* a Schedule 1 drug. Does anyone actually believe the FDA when they declare a useful plant to have no medicinal value?

    • No?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by xvan ( 2935999 )
      On the other hand, Cocaine can be used for experimentation as a scheduled 2 drug.
      The reason marijuana is not type 2 is that the FDA doesn't admit valid use case for marijuana for wich is not already covered by another superior drug. Or maybe it's bigotry and war on drugs.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by sjames ( 1099 )

        Definitely the war on drugs. Since doctors DO prescribe marijuana and it is known to have beneficial effects, the DEA (not doctors) claiming it has no recognized medical use is complete BS.

        • Given Jeff Session's opinion on the matter, we may just get lucky and have Congress take action to re/de-schedule it.

  • Learning (Score:5, Informative)

    by markdavis ( 642305 ) on Wednesday February 07, 2018 @05:23PM (#56086087)

    Learn something new every day. Never even heard of "kratom" until today.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    "is a tropical evergreen tree in the coffee family (Rubiaceae) native to Southeast Asia in the Indochina and Malaysia phytochoria (botanical regions). M. speciosa is indigenous to Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, and Papua New Guinea, where it has been used in traditional medicine since at least the 19th century. Kratom has some opioid- and stimulant-like properties."

  • Government For Sale (Score:5, Interesting)

    by CanHasDIY ( 1672858 ) on Wednesday February 07, 2018 @05:28PM (#56086129) Homepage Journal

    I'm just going to leave this here...

    http://www.pogo.org/our-work/r... [pogo.org]

  • The Republicans have taken a hard-line stance on any drug with mind altering affects, even vary mild ones. If it's not tobacco or booze they've been against it. The corporate Dems (Chuck Schumer, Joe Manchin, Feinstein, etc) are the same. Mostly bought off by big Pharma & private prison industries. Here's hoping somebody at least primaries Feinstein.

  • Not Helping Further Public Health (Score:5, Insightful)

    by LeftCoastThinker ( 4697521 ) on Wednesday February 07, 2018 @05:38PM (#56086205)

    The first part of the finding, that Kratom acts similarly to an opioid, is a reasonable, scientific discovery. The next step, stating that it is not useful in treating any medical conditions, is complete bullshit. From WebMD: "Advocates say the herb kratom offers relief from pain, depression, and anxiety. Scientists say it may hold the key to treating chronic pain and may even be a tool to combat addiction to opioid medications." https://www.webmd.com/mental-h... [webmd.com]

    The FDA has no damn clue if Kratom is medicinally useful. If the FDA were reasonably interested in promoting the general health and welfare of the population, the next step would be to temporarily ban Kratom while THEY perform historic investigation, investigate anecdotal accounts of medicinal properties, and then if warranted perform voluntary double blind clinical trials to validate or refute the historical and anecdotal evidence. I have never heard of this herb, let alone taken it, but many naturally occurring plant components have medicinal properties.

    All drugs have side effects, all drugs can be dangerous. To pull a medicinal herb without any plans to properly study it while giving blanket statements condemning its use is dishonest and fuels the antivaxers and alternative medicine movements that have been steadily growing in the US.

    • Drugs that directly make you feel good are always classified as "not useful in treating any medical conditions"

      • Except for alcohol (a glass of wine a day demonstrably reduces your chances of heart disease and stroke)?

        More recently there have been studies that show schizophrenics may have been self medicating with nicotine for generations, and it actually helps? http://www.schizophrenia.com/n... [schizophrenia.com]

        Pot (THC) is also still good for glaucoma, anorexia and medication related nausea and to facilitate weight gain.

  • The exact same plant our military is attempting to eradicate in Afghanistan. It's just technically illegal to harvest and store "opium poppy straw", but if you harvest and milk seed pods for opium tea nobody is going to stop you; the DEA literally doesn't want to know because then it's got to crack down on gardeners. Or if you don't have a garden you can buy the dried seed pods at the florist for flower arrangements, and when you're done with them make your opium tea from them.

    I'm not saying there's nothi

  • MJ. Seriously, it's not an opioid, but is very effective in pain management and not being addictive.

    But don't overdo it or you shouldn't drive.

    Problem is, pharmaceutical companies don't get rich off of this, so the FDA persists in the myth that it's Schedule 1.

  • ...how much time our government spends worrying about plants that haven't killed anything other than corporate profits, and how very little time they spend worrying about an opioid epidemic which was largely created by pharmaceutical companies.

  • when will the FDA protect us against those drugs?

  • Many are people that toxicology reports stated had multiple drugs within their bloodstream. The cases in sweden were laced with a synthetic opiate too. In one case, one person died of a fucking gun shot wound but somehow ended up on their report until they redacted it!

    But hey, let's just take their word for it.....

