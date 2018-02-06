Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Sign up for the Slashdot Daily Newsletter! DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. IMPORTANT: We need just #OneMoreVote to win a CRA resolution to block the FCC's repeal of net neutrality. Contact your lawmakers now! ×
Science

The Mutant All-Female Crayfish, Which Reproduces by Cloning Itself, Is Filling Europe at Alarming Speed (atlasobscura.com) 143

Posted by msmash from the horror-movie-plot dept.
The marbled crayfish looks much like any other freshwater crustacean. It has two claws, ten legs, and an attractive blue-brown marbled shell. Yet this six-inch creature, found in streams and lakes around the world, is far more sinister than you might expect. From a report: Its new scientific name gives a few clues: Procambarus virginalis. Every marbled crayfish, known as a marmorkreb in German, is female -- and they reproduce by cloning themselves. Frank Lyko, a biologist at the German Cancer Research Center, first heard about the marbled crayfish from a hobbyist aquarium owner, who picked up some "Texas crayfish" at a pet shop in 1995. They were strikingly large, and they laid enormous batches of eggs -- hundreds, in a single go. Soon, the New York Times reports, the hobbyist was beset with so many crayfish he was giving them away to his friends. And soon after that, marmorkrebs were showing up in pet stores upon Europe.

There was something very strange about these crayfish. They were all female, and they all laid hundreds of eggs without mating. These eggs, in turn, hatched into hundreds more females -- with each one growing up fully able to reproduce by herself. In 2003, scientists sequenced their DNA and confirmed what many owners already believed to be the case: Each baby crayfish was a clone of its mother, and they were filling Europe's fishtanks at alarming speed. Just 25 years ago, the marbled crayfish did not exist at all. Now, they can be found in the wild by the millions in Germany, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Croatia, the Ukraine, Japan, and Madagascar.

The Mutant All-Female Crayfish, Which Reproduces by Cloning Itself, Is Filling Europe at Alarming Speed More | Reply

The Mutant All-Female Crayfish, Which Reproduces by Cloning Itself, Is Filling Europe at Alarming Speed

Comments Filter:

  • life (Score:3)

    by thomn8r ( 635504 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @03:46PM (#56078623)
    uh, uh, finds a way...

    • Re:life (Score:5, Insightful)

      by o'reor ( 581921 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @03:51PM (#56078653) Journal
      Wait. They're all clones, right ? I bet a single virus could wipe them all.

      • Re:life (Score:4, Interesting)

        by Baron_Yam ( 643147 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @04:05PM (#56078745)

        Yes, but unless we manufacture one, it's impossible to predict when Nature will get around to the job.

        Which makes these guys (err... gals) an unstable invasive species. They may roll in, take over, settle into a niche... and then die out due to disease, causing a second major disruption when they do.

      • Re:life (Score:4, Insightful)

        by Oswald McWeany ( 2428506 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @04:05PM (#56078747)

        Wait. They're all clones, right ?

        I bet a single virus could wipe them all.

        It means they're more susceptible to all being wiped out by a virus; but, clones aren't necessarily 100% identical though. Mutations still happen. We're all descended from organisms that "cloned" themselves after, all. An isolated individual that wasn't hit by the virus could quickly repopulate.

      • Wait. They're all clones, right ?

        I bet a single virus could wipe them all.

        How do you deploy a single virus to every crayfish?

        And they're "clones", but like a virus they're still undergoing their own slow asexual evolution. The virus needs at least some broad targeting to get most of the population. But once you make it more general you now have to deal with other complications like the virus mutating into something more harmful that harms other species, or something less harmful and not killing the crayfish at all.

        • like a virus they're still undergoing their own slow asexual evolution.

          They started asexual reproduction from a single female in 1995. Only 23 years is not enough time for significant genetic variation to arise from random mutations. It is highly unlikely that there will be much variation in their resistance to a virus.

          • like a virus they're still undergoing their own slow asexual evolution.

            They started asexual reproduction from a single female in 1995. Only 23 years is not enough time for significant genetic variation to arise from random mutations. It is highly unlikely that there will be much variation in their resistance to a virus.

            Depends on the lifespan, which I don't care enough to look up.

    • uh, uh, finds a way...

      You jest, but in a state filled with only steers and queers the female crayfish adapted to be strong and independent.

  • Time for a boil (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Higaran ( 835598 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @03:48PM (#56078633)
    Grab a really big pot, and some seasoning, I'm hungry.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Gumbo is the solution.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      This is what I was thinking. Sounds like a solution to overfishing to me.

    • Grab a really big pot, and some seasoning, I'm hungry.

      You won't get much meat off a marmokreb. The work to meat ratio is pretty low.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        You won't get much meat off a marmokreb. The work to meat ratio is pretty low.

        You're obviously not Cajun =)

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Saithe ( 982049 )
        That's why you eat a whole bunch of them, with schnaps of course.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by tlhIngan ( 30335 )

        You won't get much meat off a marmokreb. The work to meat ratio is pretty low.

        After cooking (in the boil)...
        Twist it in half to separate the tail from the body (thorax). Hold the tail to your mouth, suck and squeeze the tail. Repeat for body. Discard rest.

        They also can be mechanically separated, as you can buy crawfish tail meat by the pound. Which go great as a substitute for lobster in many dishes and makes a very fine crawfish roll. They are related to lobsters, after all.

        Also, they're nice and sustaina

      • You won't get much meat off a marmokreb. The work to meat ratio is pretty low.

        You've obviously never been to a crawfish boil down here in LA.

        I can knock out 10lbs of boiled crawfish so far it will make your head spin.

        I learned a powerful lesson in college here...if you can't eat them fast, you end up hungry.

        It takes me about 2-3 seconds to pop the tail, suck the head and slurp the tail meat out almost in one fluid motion.

        It isn't that hard if you know how to eat them...and they are properly boiled.

    • Yep. I was reading this article and thinking about introducing these into one of my land locked ponds.

  • Invasive species (Score:5, Funny)

    by Nidi62 ( 1525137 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @03:52PM (#56078657)
    Just head on down to Louisiana and pick up a batch of Cajuns from the bayou and they will have those crayfish under control in no time. Don't bother bringing in snakes or gators to control the Cajuns though, they'll eat those too.

    • Re:Invasive species (Score:5, Funny)

      by magarity ( 164372 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @04:39PM (#56078991)

      Alternatively, tell the Chinese these crayfish cure erectile dysfunction, diabetes, cancer, and aging. They'll be wiped out in less time than they took to spread.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by hey! ( 33014 )

        Actually the Chinese eat crayfish for food. Procambarus clarkii, the Louisiana crawfish, is an invasive species in Chinese rice paddies, but many Chinese farmers welcome them as a secondary crop. They call it xiao long xia -- the little dragon shrimp. While it threatens native Chinese fisheries, it has considerable economic value.

        It so happens I'm half Chinese, half Cajun. There probably isn't an animal that creeps through the forest of swims in the water that's safe for me.

  • Wonder how they taste?
  • We have Tribbles.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by slew ( 2918 )

      We have Tribbles.

      Words of wisdom...

      The only thing that I can figure out is that they're born pregnant... which seems to be quite a timesaver.

      And, from my observations if seems they're bisexual, reproducing at will. And brother, have they got a lot of will.

      All we have to do is quit feeding them. We quit feeding them, they stop breeding!

  • Easy solution (Score:5, Insightful)

    by ilsaloving ( 1534307 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @03:57PM (#56078675)

    There's a quick, easy solution to this.

    How do they taste?

    • Sadly that is part of the problem. In poorer countries they are breeding these for food.

      • they are breeding these

        Perhaps you missed the bit about them cloning themselves.

    • There's a quick, easy solution to this.

      How do they taste?

      From what I understand like lobster.

      • Re:Easy solution (Score:5, Informative)

        by Orne ( 144925 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @04:53PM (#56079067) Homepage

        When the colonists first came to the Americas, the coastal areas were overflowing with Lobsters, with stories of 100s washing up on the shore at a time. By the late 1700s, lobsters were considered "prison food", because there was so many of them. Lobsters begin to rot almost immediately when killed which is why they are cooked alive in the pot, and the shells horribly stink... in a culture without refrigeration and modern sanitation, these would quickly turn into a strong negative.

        After the US Civil war (1860s), canning was invented and cooked lobster would last for a long time. With the expansion of the railroads, the interior and west coast of the US began to demand canned lobster for its high-protein value. Then they realized that it tastes even better live, and with refrigeration, lobsters began to ship live all over the country. After that, the demand for lobsters skyrocketed, and we have the high prices we see today.

        Since the 1990s, apparently the Maine lobster crops have been booming, some say proportional to the rising sea temperatures, combined with sustainability policies restricting farming of female (only chicks that have not yet spawned, male or female, are allowed to be legally caught). Also, humans have overfished the cod stocks in the northeast, which have been known to eat lobster for food. By killing the predators, we've turned lobsters into the chickens of the sea.

  • I, for one, welcome our new crayfish overlords.

    • I, for one, welcome our new crayfish overlords.

      Meh, they're bottom of the barrel crayfish. Most other crayfish species would eat them. The only reason they're taking over in Europe is there aren't many other crayfish species there.

  • The trouble with marbled crayfish....

  • Sinister? Hah!! (Score:4, Informative)

    by Nutria ( 679911 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @04:01PM (#56078703)

    It's the first sign of the matriarchal utopia...

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      You mean a species which can grow at a geometric rate, doesn't need to breed, and which is pretty much a scavenger and will eat anything?

      If the 'matriarchal utopia' involved the collapse of entire ecosystems, then sure.

      Otherwise, not so much. Such a species will pretty much decimate any body of water if gets into.

      • Such a species will pretty much decimate any body of water if gets into.

        Yet we wouldn't have beer without yeast.

  • Where did this thing come from? It's kind of freaky that it's population is growing so quickly and exponentially. I wonder what kinds of havoc it is wrecking on local ecosystems. Was this thing man made?

    • Re:Kinda freakish (Score:5, Informative)

      by Ed Tice ( 3732157 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @04:08PM (#56078759)
      https://www.nature.com/article... [nature.com] Nobody knows. Best hypothesis is that it was a lucky mutation.

    • It's kind of freaky that it's population is growing so quickly and exponentially.

      Actually no surprise.
      These are not animal that care for their offsprings.
      So they tend to lay a ton of eggs in hopes that a few of them manage to survive into reproductive adulthood.

      The surprise isn't the massive amount of egg. (that would be a surprise for mammals like humans. that's the normal modus operandi for crayfish)
      The surprise is that without any fertilization happening, the eggs are able to hatch and grow into an adult egg-laying female.
      (Wikipedia mentions the animal having some chromosomic aberrat

      • If it 'alarms' you that a species evolves then takes over the niche of the unevolved species, then you must be a creationist. It happens all the time, as Darwin documented.

        • It seems to be more common that evolution creates an ecosystem that stabilizes - niches filled with specialists that are too highly adapted for their niche for some other local species to out compete them even after a few beneficial mutations.

          Thus the theory of punctuated equilibrium - evolution is NOT generally a steady march, but has long periods of stasis until something disrupts the system and creates new opportunities. That Chicxulub asteroid did wonders for mammals, as particularly large-scale exampl

          • until something disrupts the system and creates new opportunities.

            Which happens all the time. In any particular ecosystem, one side or the other is always pushing ahead.

            • If you're not going to read my post and respond in a meaningful way, why bother responding at all?

  • sinister? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I had no idea that crawfish are left-handed

  • Imagine if humans became like that (Score:5, Funny)

    by Spy Handler ( 822350 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @04:05PM (#56078743) Homepage Journal

    a feminist's wet dream, a world without male privilege where everyone is equal (because everyone is female and identical clones)

    • Imagine that meme where you zoom into some seemingly innocuous bit of the image until it's obvious this was the root cause of all the problems in the photograph.

      a feminist's wet dream, a world

      feminist's wet dream

      wet dream

      Go sit in a corner and have a think about your life.

    • What's wrong with a world without male privilege?

    • And if your imagination isn't firing on all cylinders today, you can also read the book [depauw.edu].

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by timmee ( 653933 )

        I remember reading that short story many years ago. I also remember thinking, why do these dudes have to be total a-holes? And why did they have to die (other than they were a-holes)? A lot of nice dudes (yes, we exist!) would roll with the situation (don't tell me that not one of the all-fem society wouldn't be curious and want to try out a dude). A really cool premise with a crappy ending that painted all men as turds. :( It could have been redeemed if there was one cool, nice guy who got to live.

  • This looks like a GE product to me, some company that thought that super crawfish would be commercially useful. Also look at the source, from a pet store. It is not like this started in the wild.

  • Trade offs (Score:4, Insightful)

    by jbmartin6 ( 1232050 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @04:10PM (#56078777)
    It will be interesting to see what happens. Sexual reproduction is critical for spreading favorable genes like resistance to predators, poisons, etc. Since these are all clones they aren't going to have those advantages and sooner or later will encounter some factor that wipes them out. Apple farmers face a similar problem since each variety is a single genetic variant that is grafted onto other trees.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Nutria ( 679911 )

      But how much damage will they do until that factor is encountered?

    • Sexual reproduction is critical for spreading favorable genes like resistance to predators, poisons, etc.

      No, there are quite a few pathenogenetic species. Sexual reproduction allows for better mixing of genes, but it's hardly critical for spreading them. These animals will simply operate more like a bacteria. Those that survive will replace those that did not, instead of spreading the resistant genome through the population.

      • A good point. But bacteria are notorious for swapping genes, they aren't all clones of a single ancestor. I was thinking of a predator or disease which would wipe out the population since there is no resistance due to genetic variation. Most parthenogenesis species will also reproduce sexually, depending on conditions. AFAIK, pure play parthenogenesis without some other mechanism of genetic variation is considered a real threat to species survival.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by epine ( 68316 )

        You mean parthenogenetic.

        And as another person has already commented, bacteria have other mechanisms for mixing genes.

    • It will be interesting to see what happens. Sexual reproduction is critical for spreading favorable genes like resistance to predators, poisons, etc. Since these are all clones they aren't going to have those advantages and sooner or later will encounter some factor that wipes them out. Apple farmers face a similar problem since each variety is a single genetic variant that is grafted onto other trees.

      I suspect things like this have happened in the past but the resulting species are evolutionarily unstable since they can't evolve quickly enough to escape threats and eventually die out. Sexually reproducing predators will figure out how to make them an easy meal and competing species will out specialize them in their niches.

      Of course this might take a few hundred or thousand years, in the meantime it can wreak havoc on whatever ecosystem it's screwing with.

      I'm curious to know why it's so successful right

      • I suspect things like this have happened in the past but the resulting species are evolutionarily unstable since they can't evolve quickly enough to escape threats and eventually die out.

        Lots of single celled organisms divide asexually (meiosis). They are successful primarily because they can reproduce quickly. They adapt with a massive number of generations in a short amount of time. Complex organisms don't usually reproduce quickly, so parthenogenesis has some very significant disadvantages for them.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by atrex ( 4811433 )
      They may not have sexual reproduction to create new traits, but isn't the door still open for additional favorable mutations to occur and spread?

    • They are not clones. The article is wrong about that.
      How is an egg produced? You basically have a 'normal' cell that splits into two. That means the chromosome pairs split up into halfs, and the two egg cells have a random set of chromosomes.
      Humans have 21 chromosome pairs, 42 chromosomes. That makes 2 ^ 42 possible eggs and sperms. Never wondered why not all kids of two parents look identically?
      Just imagine you have a zipper, left side is red, right side is blue. Suppose you open the zipper, it would crea

  • Launch Secret Weapon (Score:3)

    by Zorro ( 15797 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @04:14PM (#56078809)

    Cajun Navy deployed. Have Hot Sauce will Travel.

  • What about genetic drift? How many generations of these can there be, before genetic drift causes a fatal defect? Also, are all of them, in every part of the world, still clones? Or are there more than one archetype?
  • The msmash, you are very old-fashioned. A message from Ukraine.

  • Mystique? (Score:3)

    by Pfhorrest ( 545131 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @04:35PM (#56078953) Homepage Journal

    Europe is being overrun by all-female blue mutants?

    Do they look like Jennifer Lawrence?

  • Replicators! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It was just a toy

  • They aren't lobsters, they're CRAB PEOPLE!!!

    Crab People,
    crab people,
    taste like crab,
    talk like people.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

  • The huge advantage of sex (Score:3)

    by Applehu Akbar ( 2968043 ) on Tuesday February 06, 2018 @05:35PM (#56079367)

    Cloning is the most ancient form of reproduction. It's so simple and easy to implement. Sexual reproduction is much more complex, but took over for complex species because it allows individuals of a species to all differ slightly in every characteristic. When facing environmental stresses, these small differences show up as lesser or greater reproductive advantage. In a sexual species, any reproductive advantage means swift adaptation of the species to new environmental conditions.

    These asexual crayfish (Procambarus sheldoni?) may be reproducing fast now, but like the Cavendish banana, they will be apt to succumb to some disease that a sexual species could adapt away from.

  • It's called Parthogenesis, and there are a less than a hundred species known to do this.
    Of course this is completely different from the microbial Mitosis.

    The ones I've heard about are mostly island dwelling lizards, but I've only seen stuff on about a half dozen parthogenic species.

    I wonder if their successful invasiveness is boosted by a lack of predators in the case of these crayfish.
    They might be good for farming, if they are large enough to eat and taste good.
    Well, at least until a plague strikes. That'
  • Surely many local fish will love them as a dinner and perhaps they taste good to humans as well. My area is bombarded with exotic fish or invasive species. They are fun to catch and make a great meal as well . So why always be against invasive species?
  • Everything's bigger in Texas.
  • From the article:

    Now, they can be found in the wild by the millions in Germany, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Croatia, the Ukraine, Japan, and Madagascar.

    The country's name in English is Ukraine. There's no "the" anymore. Look at their website for any Ukrainian embassy in an English speaking country. It was OK, although a bit unusual, to call it "the Ukraine" when it was part of the USSR, but Ukrainians don't like the use of "the Ukraine" any more. It's now just Ukraine.

    1) Ethnic Russians who disagree and cite ancient, Soviet era English grammar books to justify the use of "the" can suck it.
    2) Rules can be different for non-Englis

Slashdot Top Deals

Any sufficiently advanced bug is indistinguishable from a feature. -- Rich Kulawiec

Close