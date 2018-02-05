Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Space Mars

SpaceX Has Received Permission From the US Government To Launch Elon Musk's Car Toward Mars

Posted by msmash from the moving-forward dept.
SpaceX this week is preparing to launch Falcon Heavy, the biggest rocket in the company's history, for the first time. From a report: The 230-foot-tall three-booster launcher is scheduled to blast off Tuesday between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. ET. SpaceX says Falcon Heavy is the most powerful rocket in the world. SpaceX's founder, Elon Musk, wanted this test launch to happen as early as 2013, though he recently said it could end in an explosion. Instead of putting a standard "mass simulator" or dummy payload atop Falcon Heavy, Musk -- who once launched a wheel of cheese into orbit -- will put his personal 2008 midnight-cherry-red Tesla Roadster on top of the monster rocket. In an Instagram post over the weekend, Musk also revealed that the car would carry a dummy driver, which Musk is calling "Starman," wearing a SpaceX space suit. "Test flights of new rockets usually contain mass simulators in the form of concrete or steel blocks. That seemed extremely boring," Musk said in an Instagram post in December, adding that the company "decided to send something unusual, something that made us feel." However, all rocket payloads need a permit from the Federal Aviation Administration to launch, and Musk's sleek electric car is no exception. The FAA granted SpaceX that permission on Friday in a staunchly formal notice, which Keith Cowing posted on NASA Watch.

  • Come Elon, where's your ambition? Either launch it TO Mars or not at all, I say!

    • Re:"Toward", not "To" (Score:5, Funny)

      by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Monday February 05, 2018 @04:30PM (#56073079)

      I'm waiting for the Star Trek follow-up movie about the return of T'la to the planet Earth in 300 years.

      • It would be better than anything else this decade, with exception being the martian.

        • It would be better than anything else this decade, with exception being the martian.

          What, you didn't see Geostorm? /s

          I liked Arrival, I also thought Bladerunner 2049 was good too, though I can see how they were both pretty slow for most movie goers these days. Source Code and Moon were both good too. Edge of Tomorrow and Snowpiercer were good action sci-fi movies. What about Looper and Gravity? Ex-Machia was interesting. Under the Skin would have fit in good with some of the more experimental 1960's type of movies.

          I could keep going, and I'm sure you didn't like some of those movies,

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mspohr ( 589790 )

      I believe that this is destined (if successful) for a solar orbit which should last "forever".

  • Fastest Car in History. =D (Score:3)

    by foxalopex ( 522681 ) on Monday February 05, 2018 @04:16PM (#56072975)

    Although this one will probably be adrift in space, I just realized that they could claim the title of the fastest car in history since it'll be zooming through space at speeds not possible on land. Too bad it won't be under it's own power.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by _bug_ ( 112702 )

      11km/s if everything goes as planned

    • Re: Fastest Car in History. =D (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Not by much though. My car goes close to 1000 MPH and its an economy class. Hell, every 24 hours it travels the circumference of the earth. It should at least win the 24 hour LeMans endurance.

    • Although this one will probably be adrift in space, I just realized that they could claim the title of the fastest car in history since it'll be zooming through space at speeds not possible on land. Too bad it won't be under it's own power.

      It won't take too long until it also logs more miles than any other car. It'll also go the longest distance without repairs, fastest electric car, etc. Or it may just blowup on takeoff. Either way, it's probably one of the biggest PR stunts by a car manufacturer in history.

  • Heavy Metal! (Score:3)

    by Zorro ( 15797 ) on Monday February 05, 2018 @04:17PM (#56072995)

    But not in a Corvette!

  • Martians respond; stop dumping your trash on us!

  • "Test flights of new rockets usually contain mass simulators in the form of concrete or steel blocks. That seemed extremely boring."

  • Elon's rocket is smaller and weaker... (Score:3, Funny)

    by VeryFluffyBunny ( 5037285 ) on Monday February 05, 2018 @04:29PM (#56073069)
    Elon's rocket thrusts 63,800 Kg into low earth orbit. Back in the 60s, NASA's Saturn V was thrusting it's massive payload of 140,000 Kg into low earth orbit. NASA had a truly magnificent thrusting machine while Elon's flaccid little fire tube is less than half as large and powerful.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by joh ( 27088 )

      But it is much, much cheaper than the Saturn V. It's also twice as powerful than anything else flying today.

    • At least Elon's little red rocket works, while Saturn V's ancient corroded fuel lines prevent it from ever going up again. Unless perhaps NASA procures some solid blue fuel for it.

  • "That seemed extremely boring" - Says the guy who literally founded and runs The Boring Company.

  • Wish I was there to see it.
      I'm glad he is making it fun, that is what science and engineering should be.

  • No other car company has rockets.

  • Launching a car in to space? Why? What the heck is this saying "Except" Elon Musk can be a complete "Idiot" at times.

    Just my 2 cents ;)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Jeremi ( 14640 )

      Once you've factored in the value of free PR that results, it's cheaper(*) than launching the traditional (and completely uninteresting) big-block-of-metal dummy payload.

      (*) where cheaper == smaller net loss

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sl3xd ( 111641 )

      I agree completely. They should have launched a full size yellow school bus.

      On a more serious note, there's no insurance company that's going to underwrite a satellite payload, including one from SpaceX.

      The alternatives are the traditional block of concrete which has little publicity value ...or a space vehicle (say a Dragon 2 prototype) which costs many, many times what a Tesla does, and has a significant risk SpaceX won't get the data they need when the Dragon 2 is blown to hell.

      So, yeah... less cost eff

    • Launching a car in to space? Why? What the heck is this saying "Except" Elon Musk can be a complete "Idiot" at times.

      I know! Why would we testing a rocket by using a car as a test mass when we could, instead, help all of humanity by launching some of our surplus double-quotes, which seem to turn up, like invasive mussels in the Great Lakes that don't belong there and make their users look foolish, everywhere.

  • Falcon Heavy vs Saturn V (Score:5, Informative)

    by tgibson ( 131396 ) on Monday February 05, 2018 @05:07PM (#56073365) Homepage

    I was curios at how Musk's rocket stacked up to the rocket that sent us to the moon. From New Atlas [newatlas.com]:

    the two-stage Falcon Heavy has nine Merlin 1D main engines in each of its first stage elements burning supercooled liquid oxygen and kerosene to produce 5,548,500 lb of thrust. Then the second stage takes over with its single Merlin 1D engine to punch 210,000 lb of thrust

    That's remarkable when compared to the Atlas and Ariane rockets of today, but now let's look at the Saturn V. Its S-IC first stage has five Rocketdyne F1 engines that, when set loose, generate a staggering 7,610,000 lb of thrust as it burns kerosene and liquid oxygen.

    Then comes the S-II second stage with its five Rocketdyne J-2 putting out 1,155,800 lb of thrust from a mix of liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen. But where Falcon Heavy has already used up its stages, the Saturn still has its S-IVB third stage and its single J-2 engine that can manage a respectable 225,000 lb of thrust.

    Lots of other interesting information in the article such as size of payload and cost.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sl3xd ( 111641 )

      Yeah. The single payload is ~1/2 that of a Saturn V, but we can launch 11-12 of 'em for the same cost.

      • I still do not understand how NASA lost the blue prints for the Saturn V including the F1 engines. Since it used the same fuel as the Falcon engine.

        Heck they had to reverse engineer the blueprints for the F1 engine, or maybe that was just the compressor engine (not sure) from the one they had left sitting out side on exhibit.

        Seems to me we could have made some improvements over the last what 45+ years at pretty reasonable prices.

        Guess that is one of the problems with government, since it is not their

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Kjella ( 173770 )

          I still do not understand how NASA lost the blue prints for the Saturn V including the F1 engines. Since it used the same fuel as the Falcon engine.

          It's a myth.

          (This is) a claim John Lewis made in his 1996 book, Mining the Sky, that he went looking for the Saturn 5 blueprints a few years ago and concluded, incredibly, they had been "lost."

          Paul Shawcross, from NASA's Office of Inspector General, came to the agency's defense in comments published on CCNet -- a scholarly electronic newsletter covering the threat of asteroids and comets. Shawcross said the Saturn 5 blueprints are held at the Marshall Space Flight Center on microfilm.

          "The Federal Archives in East Point, Georgia, also has 2,900 cubic feet of Saturn documents," he said. "Rocketdyne has in its archives dozens of volumes from its Knowledge Retention Program. This effort was initiated in the late '60s to document every facet of F 1 and J 2 engine production to assist in any future restart."

          Shawcross cautioned that rebuilding a Saturn 5 would require more than good blueprints.

          "The problem in recreating the Saturn 5 is not finding the drawings, it is finding vendors who can supply mid-1960's vintage hardware," he wrote, "and the fact that the launch pads and vehicle assembly buildings have been converted to space shuttle use, so you have no place to launch from.

          And the final reason it won't be rebuilt even if you disregard all that and cost is that it would never get a man-rating today. It'd be like trying to get a T-Ford approved by modern safety standards, it would fail spectacularly. It was good enough 100 years ago, the Saturn V was good enough 50 years ago, but it wouldn't fly today. And I don't think anyone is ready to grandfather it in...

        • They didn't lose the blueprints, they have them archived. The problem is that they're on huge poorly-organized piles of microfilm and paper, not in modern CAD files, they specify parts and materials that haven't been produced in half a century, obsolete manufacturing processes that nobody left knows the details of, using manufacturing equipment that was scrapped or repurposed decades ago, and of the people who knew the thousands of little unspecified details about how to go from blueprint to working product

  • The pictures show a car mounted in rather emtpy space.
    https://www.popularmechanics.c... [popularmechanics.com]

    I was under impression that a rocket launch is a lot of shake, vibration and gforces. How is a car like that going to survive it and more importantly, would it break apart and cause damage to the launch vehicule? Not to mention the batteries (likely they will discharge them?)

    What can go wrong with this idea?

    • Well, this test will answer those questions and more. I'm sure the car will have all sorts of sensors mounted all over for data collection.

    • I was under impression that a rocket launch is a lot of shake, vibration and gforces. How is a car like that going to survive it and more importantly, would it break apart and cause damage to the launch vehicule?

      You should look more closely at the photo. There's a cone-shaped thing underneath the car. The car is bolted to it. It's not going to move with respect to the rocket until that cone-shaped thing lets it go after it leaves geosynchronous orbit (when the Air Force test criteria are satisfied).

      Not to mention the batteries (likely they will discharge them?)

      Nobody has said, but I'm assuming the batteries have been removed entirely. Perhaps not though. If not, they will certainly discharge, which is irrelevant. They may also outgas, which might be relevant. If they do

  • Once the car leaves Earth orbit, it belongs to Mars.

    So, technically it will be a Mars Car.

  • To all left wondering what "between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. ET" means: it's 1830-2130 GMT

  • I mean they don't own the rights to space... Is it because it's being launched through US airspace?

