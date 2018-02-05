SpaceX Has Received Permission From the US Government To Launch Elon Musk's Car Toward Mars (businessinsider.com) 112
SpaceX this week is preparing to launch Falcon Heavy, the biggest rocket in the company's history, for the first time. From a report: The 230-foot-tall three-booster launcher is scheduled to blast off Tuesday between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. ET. SpaceX says Falcon Heavy is the most powerful rocket in the world. SpaceX's founder, Elon Musk, wanted this test launch to happen as early as 2013, though he recently said it could end in an explosion. Instead of putting a standard "mass simulator" or dummy payload atop Falcon Heavy, Musk -- who once launched a wheel of cheese into orbit -- will put his personal 2008 midnight-cherry-red Tesla Roadster on top of the monster rocket. In an Instagram post over the weekend, Musk also revealed that the car would carry a dummy driver, which Musk is calling "Starman," wearing a SpaceX space suit. "Test flights of new rockets usually contain mass simulators in the form of concrete or steel blocks. That seemed extremely boring," Musk said in an Instagram post in December, adding that the company "decided to send something unusual, something that made us feel." However, all rocket payloads need a permit from the Federal Aviation Administration to launch, and Musk's sleek electric car is no exception. The FAA granted SpaceX that permission on Friday in a staunchly formal notice, which Keith Cowing posted on NASA Watch.
He would have to sterilize the car so well that there wouldn't be much left of it.
I think there is very little chance that a Tesla would survive entry into Mar's atmosphere in big enough pieces to be a risk. It's not like we've not arrived there carrying microbes already.. I'm sure we have.
I'm waiting for the Star Trek follow-up movie about the return of T'la to the planet Earth in 300 years.
It would be better than anything else this decade, with exception being the martian.
What, you didn't see Geostorm?
I liked Arrival, I also thought Bladerunner 2049 was good too, though I can see how they were both pretty slow for most movie goers these days. Source Code and Moon were both good too. Edge of Tomorrow and Snowpiercer were good action sci-fi movies. What about Looper and Gravity? Ex-Machia was interesting. Under the Skin would have fit in good with some of the more experimental 1960's type of movies.
I could keep going, and I'm sure you didn't like some of those movies,
I believe that this is destined (if successful) for a solar orbit which should last "forever".
Fastest Car in History. =D (Score:3)
Although this one will probably be adrift in space, I just realized that they could claim the title of the fastest car in history since it'll be zooming through space at speeds not possible on land. Too bad it won't be under it's own power.
11km/s if everything goes as planned
Not by much though. My car goes close to 1000 MPH and its an economy class. Hell, every 24 hours it travels the circumference of the earth. It should at least win the 24 hour LeMans endurance.
It won't take too long until it also logs more miles than any other car. It'll also go the longest distance without repairs, fastest electric car, etc. Or it may just blowup on takeoff. Either way, it's probably one of the biggest PR stunts by a car manufacturer in history.
Heavy Metal! (Score:3)
But not in a Corvette!
Manson would be ok... (Score:2)
But I'd rather hear Taylor than Gaga, personally.
I was thinking that they should get a mannequin, put it in a space suit, and stick it behind the wheel... [imgur.com]
By the way, for all of you kids, here's the reference. [youtube.com]
They are putting a space suit in the drivers' seat.
https://youtu.be/Tk338VXcb24 [youtu.be]
Elon Musk launches car at Mars. (Score:1)
Martians respond; stop dumping your trash on us!
Martians respond; stop dumping your trash on us!
But if instead, they send a Lykan Hypersport [hearstapps.com], maybe they wouldn't be thinking of it as trash? Just a thought
;^)
If the Tesla actually impacts Mars, gelsacs will be pierced.
I see what you did there (Score:2)
"Test flights of new rockets usually contain mass simulators in the form of concrete or steel blocks. That seemed extremely boring."
Musk already has a Boring Company... I think he is going for something else here.
Elon's rocket is smaller and weaker... (Score:3, Funny)
But it is much, much cheaper than the Saturn V. It's also twice as powerful than anything else flying today.
At least Elon's little red rocket works, while Saturn V's ancient corroded fuel lines prevent it from ever going up again. Unless perhaps NASA procures some solid blue fuel for it.
Boring (Score:2)
"That seemed extremely boring" - Says the guy who literally founded and runs The Boring Company.
0 to 60 in .02 seconds (Score:1)
Wish I was there to see it.
I'm glad he is making it fun, that is what science and engineering should be.
Fastest Tesla ever! (Score:2)
No other car company has rockets.
What kind of crock idea is this? (Score:1)
Once you've factored in the value of free PR that results, it's cheaper(*) than launching the traditional (and completely uninteresting) big-block-of-metal dummy payload.
(*) where cheaper == smaller net loss
I agree completely. They should have launched a full size yellow school bus.
On a more serious note, there's no insurance company that's going to underwrite a satellite payload, including one from SpaceX.
The alternatives are the traditional block of concrete which has little publicity value
...or a space vehicle (say a Dragon 2 prototype) which costs many, many times what a Tesla does, and has a significant risk SpaceX won't get the data they need when the Dragon 2 is blown to hell.
So, yeah... less cost eff
Just my 2 cents
Launching a car in to space? Why? What the heck is this saying "Except" Elon Musk can be a complete "Idiot" at times.
I know! Why would we testing a rocket by using a car as a test mass when we could, instead, help all of humanity by launching some of our surplus double-quotes, which seem to turn up, like invasive mussels in the Great Lakes that don't belong there and make their users look foolish, everywhere.
Falcon Heavy vs Saturn V (Score:5, Informative)
I was curios at how Musk's rocket stacked up to the rocket that sent us to the moon. From New Atlas [newatlas.com]:
the two-stage Falcon Heavy has nine Merlin 1D main engines in each of its first stage elements burning supercooled liquid oxygen and kerosene to produce 5,548,500 lb of thrust. Then the second stage takes over with its single Merlin 1D engine to punch 210,000 lb of thrust
That's remarkable when compared to the Atlas and Ariane rockets of today, but now let's look at the Saturn V. Its S-IC first stage has five Rocketdyne F1 engines that, when set loose, generate a staggering 7,610,000 lb of thrust as it burns kerosene and liquid oxygen.
Then comes the S-II second stage with its five Rocketdyne J-2 putting out 1,155,800 lb of thrust from a mix of liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen. But where Falcon Heavy has already used up its stages, the Saturn still has its S-IVB third stage and its single J-2 engine that can manage a respectable 225,000 lb of thrust.
Lots of other interesting information in the article such as size of payload and cost.
Yeah. The single payload is ~1/2 that of a Saturn V, but we can launch 11-12 of 'em for the same cost.
Heck they had to reverse engineer the blueprints for the F1 engine, or maybe that was just the compressor engine (not sure) from the one they had left sitting out side on exhibit.
Seems to me we could have made some improvements over the last what 45+ years at pretty reasonable prices.
Guess that is one of the problems with government, since it is not their
I still do not understand how NASA lost the blue prints for the Saturn V including the F1 engines. Since it used the same fuel as the Falcon engine.
It's a myth.
(This is) a claim John Lewis made in his 1996 book, Mining the Sky, that he went looking for the Saturn 5 blueprints a few years ago and concluded, incredibly, they had been "lost."
Paul Shawcross, from NASA's Office of Inspector General, came to the agency's defense in comments published on CCNet -- a scholarly electronic newsletter covering the threat of asteroids and comets. Shawcross said the Saturn 5 blueprints are held at the Marshall Space Flight Center on microfilm.
"The Federal Archives in East Point, Georgia, also has 2,900 cubic feet of Saturn documents," he said. "Rocketdyne has in its archives dozens of volumes from its Knowledge Retention Program. This effort was initiated in the late '60s to document every facet of F 1 and J 2 engine production to assist in any future restart."
Shawcross cautioned that rebuilding a Saturn 5 would require more than good blueprints.
"The problem in recreating the Saturn 5 is not finding the drawings, it is finding vendors who can supply mid-1960's vintage hardware," he wrote, "and the fact that the launch pads and vehicle assembly buildings have been converted to space shuttle use, so you have no place to launch from.
And the final reason it won't be rebuilt even if you disregard all that and cost is that it would never get a man-rating today. It'd be like trying to get a T-Ford approved by modern safety standards, it would fail spectacularly. It was good enough 100 years ago, the Saturn V was good enough 50 years ago, but it wouldn't fly today. And I don't think anyone is ready to grandfather it in...
They didn't lose the blueprints, they have them archived. The problem is that they're on huge poorly-organized piles of microfilm and paper, not in modern CAD files, they specify parts and materials that haven't been produced in half a century, obsolete manufacturing processes that nobody left knows the details of, using manufacturing equipment that was scrapped or repurposed decades ago, and of the people who knew the thousands of little unspecified details about how to go from blueprint to working product
A heliocentric Earth-Mars transfer orbit, which happens to cross Mars's path... a couple months before Mars gets there.
Were they to launch in early May, the story would be quite different.
shake and vib ? (Score:2)
The pictures show a car mounted in rather emtpy space.
https://www.popularmechanics.c... [popularmechanics.com]
I was under impression that a rocket launch is a lot of shake, vibration and gforces. How is a car like that going to survive it and more importantly, would it break apart and cause damage to the launch vehicule? Not to mention the batteries (likely they will discharge them?)
What can go wrong with this idea?
Well, this test will answer those questions and more. I'm sure the car will have all sorts of sensors mounted all over for data collection.
I was under impression that a rocket launch is a lot of shake, vibration and gforces. How is a car like that going to survive it and more importantly, would it break apart and cause damage to the launch vehicule?
You should look more closely at the photo. There's a cone-shaped thing underneath the car. The car is bolted to it. It's not going to move with respect to the rocket until that cone-shaped thing lets it go after it leaves geosynchronous orbit (when the Air Force test criteria are satisfied).
Not to mention the batteries (likely they will discharge them?)
Nobody has said, but I'm assuming the batteries have been removed entirely. Perhaps not though. If not, they will certainly discharge, which is irrelevant. They may also outgas, which might be relevant. If they do
Once it leaves Earth orbit (Score:1)
Once the car leaves Earth orbit, it belongs to Mars.
So, technically it will be a Mars Car.
That leaves me speachless (Score:1)
He didn't ask me
Why permission from the US gvernment? (Score:2)
I mean they don't own the rights to space... Is it because it's being launched through US airspace?
Elon Musk is a very popular figure on sites like reddit that "like" technology and science but have very little understanding of it. Every week he says something that either shows what a "down to earth" guy he is, some doomsday prophecy, or announces some pipe dream technology that will never be worked on, and the masses start reposting his every word.
He (or rather his PR team) is very good at creating that "image" and keeping himself popular on reddit, but he's terrible at the thing an enterpreneur is supposed to excel at - generating profits.
He's popularizing science and technology. That's a good thing right? Even if you think yourself superior to him technologically, don't you appreciate that he is making science and tech "cool" to the mainstream?
>>> he's terrible at the thing an enterpreneur is supposed to excel at - generating profits.
Let's see. Typing 'Entrepreneur' into Google, I get a definition: "a person who organizes and operates a business or businesses, taking on greater than normal financial risks in order to do so."
Well, that pretty much sums up Elon Musk.
Yes, because he lost so much money on PayPal.
Will Musk be in it?
Will it "drive" itself?
They did say it would have a dummy in the driver's seat.... So I'm not sure how to answer your first question..
;) Might be just Sir Isaac Newton driving...
I would assume the "auto pilot" would be engaged at some point, unless they are relying on Newton alone.
The dummy is the autopilot. It will be vinyl and sport a smug grin. The real question is, how will they convince Julie Hagerty to go along as co-pilot to re-inflate it?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
That joke is over done.... But the whole movie was over done..
Put me in it! (Score:2)
I'd go in a fucking heartbeat; even if there was a 90% chance it would blow up.
Fuck a roller-coaster, that's a Real Ride!
Godspeed, Starman!!
FINAL PROOF MUSK IS EVIL! (Score:2)
He's going to retrieve the Loc-Nar [wikipedia.org] from space.
I've finally got your number now, Musk!
So I'm gonna bitch about the super rich. There's no shortage of useful things to send up on a rocket, but we're gonna waste a launch on a dumb stunt by a rich guy. I'm an American, so I don't even have guaranteed health care let alone a robust social safety net, so maybe I'd be a little less bitter if I did. But this sort of nonsense reminds me of the pyramids, the opera houses and other excesses of the ultra wealthy. It's not a good sign to see stuff like this starting to make a comeback.
The dumb stunt is intended to do exactly what it is doing. Make news.
If journalists didn't report that he was sending a car up there, he'd probably send a lump of rock up there instead as a payload test weight. Making news = bringing in more sponsorship money. Yeah, probably more useful things to launch, but the more money that comes in the more he develops the rockets.
Re:I've got Karma to burn (Score:5, Insightful)
I'm not seeing a problem here.
The only problem I have with it is I would love to have that car. I mean, hell, launch an old broken-down chevy but not something nice like that...
Granted, Elon'll get one of the new roadsters [tesla.com] when they come out...
Most companies and governments send slabs of concrete or steel plates.
... or dogs.
There's no shortage of useful things to send up on a rocket, but we're gonna waste a launch on a dumb stunt by a rich guy.
The important thing to remember about test launches is that they are test launches, and as the summary points out, are more likely to end up in explosions. "Useful things" have inherent value, and they cost someone money to put together. An explosion would therefore cost someone something of real value.
Elon Musk's car, however, has only sentimental value, and mostly (if not completely) to him. Blow it up for a publicity stunt? Roger that. Blow up a satellite that cost someone a million dollars and 12 months of work to put together? Well, let's not.
What I like about the terminology is "mass simulator". You put a "mass simulator" into a test rocket because it has mass. Exactly what mass is it simulating? If it is only simulating mass, then is it real?
Re: (Score:2)
So the Tesla will have full self-driving capabilities, then?
It's not the inherent value that you have to worry about in a rocket failure, it's the marginal cost.
What I like about the terminology is "mass simulator". You put a "mass simulator" into a test rocket because it has mass. Exactly what mass is it simulating? If it is only simulating mass, then is it real?
I imagine a good mass [wikipedia.org] simulator would require good church, priest and congregation simulators as well.
his rocket, let him have some fun (Score:2)
Payload Dummy second stage (S-4), weighing 25,000 pounds, ballasted with 90,000 pounds, 11,000 gallons of water
Dummy third stage (S-5), weighing 3,000 pounds, ballasted with 100,000 pounds, 12,000 gallons of water
They aren't "wasting a launch", they are testing a rocket. You don't send up a useful payload in a test launch, because it might fail, and useful payloads cost orders of magnitudes more than a $50K used car. Not only that, useful payloads have specific launch requirements, not just "up" or whatever gets you the best launch test data.
i.e. this is just a very minor publicity stunt, there are more important things to get angry about.
First launch of any rocket is typically done with mass simulator (usually a tank of water). You don't typically launch with a real payload because the risk is far too high. Once you have one or two test launches, and all the data from those launches analyzed to make sure there are no surprises to what your simulations predicted, then you start taking on real payloads.
Rather than use a water tank as a mass simulator, SpaceX is using a Tesla roadster.
And those 'useful things' can go up on later launches, when
So I'm gonna bitch about the super rich. There's no shortage of useful things to send up on a rocket, but we're gonna waste a launch on a dumb stunt by a rich guy.
I'm with you in a way. There are a lot of useful scientific payloads that SpaceX could fly on this test that could foster public interest in STEM disciplines, create good will for the company and provide valuable educational experiences for College and High School students. Can you imagine a nation wide science fair where students and hobbyists could conceive, design, build and actually launch experimental payloads into LEO?
Launching a car just doesn't seem to do this justice.
Nobody risks a satellite (which almost always is much more expensive than the rocket that launches it) on the very first launch of a new rocket. Well, at least not if the company that builds that rocket says that this is a test launch and has a good chance of not succeeding. Spending millions and millions of dollars on satellites just to see them go down in flames is not a wise move.
Nobody risks a satellite (which almost always is much more expensive than the rocket that launches it) on the very first launch of a new rocket. Well, at least not if the company that builds that rocket says that this is a test launch and has a good chance of not succeeding. Spending millions and millions of dollars on satellites just to see them go down in flames is not a wise move.
Who was saying we should spend tens of millions of dollars on a satellite? I'm talking about experimental payloads conceived of and built by students and/or hobbyists for educational experiences at the high school and college levels. Something to stimulate interest in STEM careers, while giving Space-X some positive PR. You'd give the students a standard interface weight and size requirement to build within and provide a simple payload interface that accepted a pile of these experiments and could deliver t
First: This is a test launch. The alternative would have been a block of steel or concrete.
Second: Where's the "super rich" angle coming from here? SpaceX is a business, just like building roads and cars and railroads is a business. The next FH launch is already signed, will have a paying customer and will launch a GSO comsat, just like the F9 launches things for money and is cheaper than others.
This money is not coming from nothing and if this launch wouldn't happen you wouldn't have a single penny more th
Useful things that you put on rockets typically are also things that you don't want to explode. The entire reason to put a "payload simulator" (in this case a car) in the first launch of a new rocket is to not spend huge amounts of money on research and development building something useful, and then have it blow up when the rocket doesn't work.
What useful thing do you believe can usefully be placed into a trans-Mars injection orbit? So usefully, in fact, that it'd be worth equipping the payload to actually make the Mars-orbit injection portion (this won't) and have it hang around for a couple decades until we get our butts in gear in send humans to Mars? But it can't be too useful -- like a satellite -- because it has good od
A standard payload for a first launch is a block of concrete. The (cancelled) Ares-1's only launch had a concrete payload.
There is no communication or science satellite that's so "off the shelf" that it's reasonable to launch it & shrug when it is blown to hell. We don't have them just laying around waiting to be launched.
For some perspective:
- GPS satellites cost more than double what the Falcon Heavy does
- Weather satellites are about triple the cost of a Falcon Heavy
No insurance company is going to u
If I had one wish...
If you want to send a socially useful test payload on the Falcon Heavy, I would send as many pharma executives as can be crammed into the payload bay. But if their mangled flesh actually does impact Mars, this would be a major instance of contamination. No matter how much we all would applaud such a demonstration of the public will, a car is the more responsible option.