This Chinese Math Problem Has No Answer. Perhaps, It Has a Lot of Them. (washingtonpost.com) 44
Fifth-graders in China's Shunqing district were recently asked to answer this question: "If a ship had 26 sheep and 10 goats on board, how old is the ship's captain?" The Washington Post: The apparently unsolvable question sparked a debate over the merits of the Chinese education system and the value it places on the memorization of information over the importance of developing critical thinking skills. "Some surveys show that primary school students in our country lack a sense of critical awareness in regard to mathematics," a statement by the Shunqing Education Department posted Jan. 26 reportedly said. One student offered a pragmatic law-abiding answer: "The captain is at least 18 because he has to be an adult to drive the ship." Meanwhile on Twitter, some have gone with 42, a reference to the science fiction novel "A Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy," by Douglas Adams, in which 42 is the "Answer to the Ultimate Question of Life, The Universe, and Everything." BBC: "If a school had 26 teachers, 10 of which weren't thinking, how old is the principal?" another asked. Some however, defended the school -- which has not been named -- saying the question promoted critical thinking. "The whole point of it is to make the students think. It's done that," one person commented. "This question forces children to explain their thinking and gives them space to be creative. We should have more questions like this," another said.
Right, because nobody ever goes into the sciences.
My guess is you aren't great with critical thinking simply based off your post here.
My guess is that you wouldn't know sarcasm if it bit you on the ass. I don't know how I could have made it any more obvious.
I would like to note that I'm almost certainly the thickest sod here on
/. and I even felt the dripping sarcasm in the initial post.
But I see a lot of people didn't get it. Oh well.
What have I got in my pocket?
I beg to differ... SOME questions have many answers with no single answer being more correct than another and sometimes there are questions for which there are no answers at all.
Expecting all questions to be solvable from the information given is a commonly misunderstood issue. Critical thinking involves realizing that you may not be given all the relevant data and may need to find additional information to get a good answer. In other words, good problem solving involves thinking about the unknown, both
If you wanted to make this exercise more useful, I'd rephrase the question (to something that's not immediately obvious) and once they've figured out that they lack sufficient data, ask them what information they would need to prod
How was this question graded? (Score:2)
If the question has no answer and is supposed to foster critical or creative thinking, how did the teachers grade the answers?
What were the actual answers? As it stands, this is bullshit "news" cause the important part of the whole incident wasn't reported. Why am I not surprised that it's "news" from Jeff Bezos' Blog?
Did the pupils get full credit when they pointed out how the question is unanswerable? Did they get credit for the lower bound of 18? Did they get no credit for things like the 42 answer which
That's just interval math, and actually the correct answer is between 4 and 6: (2 = a 3) + (2 = b 3) = (4 = x 6)
Fred Brooks interview question
Johnny observes three stars through his telescope. The stars' temperatures are X, Y, and Z kelvin. What is the total temperature observed?
when he was asked to evaluate science textbooks for the school board in Pasadena.
This question first appeared in 1841... (Score:4, Informative)
... and is known as the 'age of the captain' problem, introduced by Gustave Flaubert, a french writer.
It's been used to study how children in elementary school react to word problems. It has notthing to do with maths.
See e.g. https://www.jstor.org/stable/3... [jstor.org]
Sometimes weird problems DO have solutions (Score:2)
This reminds me of the married couple handshake problem- [cut-the-knot.org]
"My wife and I recently attended a party at which there were four other married couples. Various handshakes took place. No one shook hands with oneself, nor with one's spouse, and no one shook hands with the same person more than once. After all the handshakes were over, I asked each person, including my wife, how many hands he (or she) had shaken. To my surprise each gave a different answer. How many hands did my wife shake?"
There is a nice elegant
It's the wildcard. (Score:2)
The answer to life, the universe and everything is the ascii value of the asterisk.
And Douglas Adams knew that.
The ASCII code for * is 42. Everything is the answer to Everything.