Insect Die-off: Even Common Species Are Becoming Rare (sciencedaily.com) 52
Scientists at Senckenberg Nature Research Society and Technical University of Munich (TUM) have been able to show that currently widespread insects are threatened with a serious decline in species diversity in the near future. From the report: The research team lists the fragmentation of habitats and the intensification of agriculture as reasons for the decline of these "generalists." According to the study, published today in the scientific journal Biological Conservation, the genetic diversity among the examined butterfly species is also expected to decline sharply in the future -- as a result, the insects will become more sensitive to environmental changes.
Sad news on a beautiful spring day... (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm all up in your base, eating all your bugs.
Leroyyyyy Jenkiiiiinnnssss!
Sad it's happening to butterflies (Score:1)
It's sad that it's happening to butterflies. However, I wouldn't be disappointed at all if it happened to the species of mosquitoes that bite humans. Too bad it seems to be happening to the wrong species.
Re: (Score:2)
I have a feeling that one factor is that contributes is the lack of small farms with mixed livestock grazing the land and dropping fresh manure at random.
A number of butterflies are also thriving on plants that we consider weed (not the type you smoke) like nettles. And nettles thrive where the soil is highly fertilized - preferably by natural manure.
But today cattle are often on large farms where the manure handling is strictly regulated.
Overall the problem is that farming is getting highly specialized ins
Then what will real programmers use? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Neutrino rays, of course.
What can you do to help? (Score:5, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Is acreage used for meat all that detrimental to insects? I would have thought that growing food crops is worse, what with all the pesticides.
Exactly, we're not spraying cows with chemicals that kill bees and such.
Re: (Score:2)
You're spraying their food with it though...
Re: (Score:2)
The overwhelming majority of livestock are raised on said crops themselves.
Re: (Score:1)
All those animals which are slaughtered for meat need food crops too, just food crops for animals: corn, soy, etc. They are getting the exact same pesticides as "your" food.
Re: (Score:2)
They shouldn't be eating any "crops" except what they can graze. If you feed animals corn, soy, etc. they will become just as unhealthy as people who eat that kind of food.
Re: (Score:1)
If they eat (basically just one kind of) grass in the Brazil or soy beans and corn in the US then it of course is.
Re: (Score:1)
Actually, you should eat more meat. Insecticide goes on corn, not cows.
If you stop eating meat, that ranchland will be converted to plant-ag farmland, and will be bathed in herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides before you know it. Then there's that many more tons of poison crap in the soil, water, and air. No, it's far better to let the land lie fallow and let the cows roam free, mooing and shitting and eating grass.
Re: (Score:2)
Errr... what do you think (farm) cows eat?
Re: (Score:2)
Errr... what do you think (farm) cows eat?
Grass. That's what they *should* eat.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
"As a result, a large percentage of grains grown in the US are used in animal feed, with 47% of soy and 60% of corn produced in the US being consumed by livestock."
http://www.sustainabletable.or... [sustainabletable.org]
The corn and soy would feed humans more if consumed directly by humans rather than put into a cow first to then eat the cow.
Re: (Score:2)
Hardly likely to be less agriculture, maybe some surplus to export or more likely a little less import.
farmers like to plant one crop in a field and not have anything else grow cover it in weed killer and bug spray. Cows sheep pigs don't really care too much whats growing in a field they eat it.
Which fields will be more bio diverse?
Re: (Score:1)
Neither cows, sheep or pigs are raised on land valuable enough for agriculture. However they are raised on crops from those fields, crops that have been sprayed with the exact same pesticides and the exact same amount of pesticides as food destined for humans.
Re: (Score:2)
Although nearly all American cattle finish their growth in the feedlot, eating mostly grain that is not the whole story [beefrunner.com]. The cows are slaughtered at about 10.5 months, after having spent 7 months eating forage (alfalfa, hay) and the 3.5 months eating high energy feeds based on grain.
OTOH some of that forage is stuff like "wheat hay" which is a byproduct of growing grain (in this case wheat).
Re: (Score:2)
Actually quite wrong. (See the instructive but revolting book "Farmageddon", passim).
What is wrong is the attempt to apply industrial methods to farming, This results in vast monocultures and the feeding of artificial mixtures and even artificial "foods" to livestock kept indoors so they never see the sun.
There is no reason to reduce production of meat. On the contrary, livestock for meat should be raised on land that is suitable for grass but not crops. That way the animals live in natural conditions, eati
Re: (Score:2)
For reference the feed conversion ratios (amount feed energy going, over the amount coming out) for common animals are 6 for cattle, 4 for pigs, 2 for egg production, and 1.6 for poultry broilers. Eating vegetarian is obviously 1 - although the animals raised for meat and eggs also eat waste products like wheat hay, and alfalfa, that humans cannot eat in addition to grains that compete with humans for food.
Re: (Score:2)
Pat Robertson.
Where do they live? (Score:4, Funny)
Not in Middle Georgia at least. I'm inundated by bugs of all types. My car is covered in them from driving at night, they fly all around my yard, they eat the fruit on my trees, my vegetables. They need to come here and collect all they want, free of charge. For a fee I'll box a swarm up and ship it to them.
Re: (Score:1)
The bugs may be why homeless tend to move to California. There was a political debate about why there are so many homeless in CA. The typical conservative answer is that CA is "too socialistic". But other left-leaning states don't have as many homeless.
Some argued that if it were mostly the weather, then many homeless would cluster around the South East also, such as Georgia and Florida. But that place has a big down-side for homeless: bugs galore. If you don't have health-insurance, that's a big worry, in
No more bugs? Oh well (Score:1)
I guess dinner is gonna be a little late.
Re: (Score:1)
That doesn't mean that everything living now is useless and that the world will be a better place once it's all gone.
.. also eventually humans may be one of those gone things too. Some insects will likely out-survive us.
Fireflies (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Fireflies (Score:2)
You got the wrong insects! (Score:1)