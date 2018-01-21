Will We One Day Use Tractor Beams In Manufacturing? (cnet.com) 30
An anonymous reader quotes CNET: Engineers from the University of Bristol have been able to trap (essentially levitate) objects using an acoustic tractor beam that is larger than the wavelengths of sound used by the device... [A]pplications could include touchless control of drug capsules or micro-surgical implements inside the human body using sonic tractor beams. It could also become possible to move and manipulate fragile items in a whole new way. "I'm particularly excited by the idea of contactless production lines where delicate objects are assembled without touching them," said Bristol's Bruce Drinkwater, who oversaw the work.
Futurism.com adds that other researchers are also working on tractor beams in manufacturing, including one at the University of Glasgow. "The group demonstrated the process by assembling a pattern of solder beads using an optoelectronic trap, taking the liquid away, then applying heat to fuse the beads together and forge electrical connections," they report, adding "It should be possible to manipulate as many as 10,000 beads at the same time."
Futurism.com adds that other researchers are also working on tractor beams in manufacturing, including one at the University of Glasgow. "The group demonstrated the process by assembling a pattern of solder beads using an optoelectronic trap, taking the liquid away, then applying heat to fuse the beads together and forge electrical connections," they report, adding "It should be possible to manipulate as many as 10,000 beads at the same time."
Re: (Score:2)
Hand in your geek card. E.E. (Doc) Smith did it first in 1931 [gutenberg.org]
Re: (Score:1)
Neat idea. (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Neat idea, and even better if we can establish a system where everything is made out of small polystyrene spheres.
Not Sound (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
if you blow on anything hard enough, you can levitate it
Blowing to push something away is trivial, yeah. Blowing at something to pull it towards you, though, is a wee bit harder.
Re: (Score:1)
Take this in: (Score:2)
Your thinking on this really sucks.
And anyway, technically, this isn't simple "blowing." It's vector addition of pressure wavefronts.
More like Sonic Screwdriver. (Score:2)
It has many interesting settings.
Well, technically... (Score:1)
They're not tractor beams, but pressor beams.
It's a neat tech (Score:1)
It's a neat tech, but "Tractor beam" is stretching it I think. How many dbs do you think it'd take to suspend a 30 lb box? I suspect a very dangerous amount. Still for small stuff, this could be very cool.
Energy cost (Score:2)