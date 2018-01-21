Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Science

Will We One Day Use Tractor Beams In Manufacturing?

Posted by EditorDavid from the final-frontiers dept.
An anonymous reader quotes CNET: Engineers from the University of Bristol have been able to trap (essentially levitate) objects using an acoustic tractor beam that is larger than the wavelengths of sound used by the device... [A]pplications could include touchless control of drug capsules or micro-surgical implements inside the human body using sonic tractor beams. It could also become possible to move and manipulate fragile items in a whole new way. "I'm particularly excited by the idea of contactless production lines where delicate objects are assembled without touching them," said Bristol's Bruce Drinkwater, who oversaw the work.
Futurism.com adds that other researchers are also working on tractor beams in manufacturing, including one at the University of Glasgow. "The group demonstrated the process by assembling a pattern of solder beads using an optoelectronic trap, taking the liquid away, then applying heat to fuse the beads together and forge electrical connections," they report, adding "It should be possible to manipulate as many as 10,000 beads at the same time."

  • Won't work in outer space. Good start though.
  • This is much easier to understand if you don't think of it as sound. Sound only exists inside the brain, and the word has numerous connotations that obfuscate what's going on here. Outside of the brain, you have simple waves of air pressure. At the simplest level, if you blow on anything hard enough, you can levitate it. But perhaps there is a more efficient way to encode the energy in the moving air, and one that allows more flexibility in how the object can be moved, and balance. That's all that's at work

    • if you blow on anything hard enough, you can levitate it

      Blowing to push something away is trivial, yeah. Blowing at something to pull it towards you, though, is a wee bit harder.

      • You mean by inhaling?

      • Blowing at something to pull it towards you, though, is a wee bit harder.

        Your thinking on this really sucks.

        And anyway, technically, this isn't simple "blowing." It's vector addition of pressure wavefronts.

  • It has many interesting settings.

  • They're not tractor beams, but pressor beams.

  • It's a neat tech, but "Tractor beam" is stretching it I think. How many dbs do you think it'd take to suspend a 30 lb box? I suspect a very dangerous amount. Still for small stuff, this could be very cool.

  • I have to wonder what the energy cost is to achieve this? I find it difficult to believe that the energy cost would be efficient for large sized objects, but perhaps it will find niche uses for manipulating small (and lightweight) ones.

