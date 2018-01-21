Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Has the Decades-Old Floating Point Error Problem Been Solved? (insidehpc.com) 136

Posted by EditorDavid from the carrying-the-one dept.
overheardinpdx quotes HPCwire: Wednesday a company called Bounded Floating Point announced a "breakthrough patent in processor design, which allows representation of real numbers accurate to the last digit for the first time in computer history. This bounded floating point system is a game changer for the computing industry, particularly for computationally intensive functions such as weather prediction, GPS, and autonomous vehicles," said the inventor, Alan Jorgensen, PhD. "By using this system, it is possible to guarantee that the display of floating point values is accurate to plus or minus one in the last digit..."

The innovative bounded floating point system computes two limits (or bounds) that contain the represented real number. These bounds are carried through successive calculations. When the calculated result is no longer sufficiently accurate the result is so marked, as are all further calculations made using that value. It is fail-safe and performs in real time.
Jorgensen is described as a cyber bounty hunter and part time instructor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas teaching computer science to non-computer science students. In November he received US Patent number 9,817,662 -- "Apparatus for calculating and retaining a bound on error during floating point operations and methods thereof." But in a followup, HPCwire reports: After this article was published, a number of readers raised concerns about the originality of Jorgensen's techniques, noting the existence of prior art going back years. Specifically, there is precedent in John Gustafson's work on unums and interval arithmetic both at Sun and in his 2015 book, The End of Error, which was published 19 months before Jorgensen's patent application was filed. We regret the omission of this information from the original article.

    So, what is the last digit of Pi?

      In base pi, it would be 1. In anything else, hahacute. Same wry point available for you tau flavor preferences.

        How, exactly, do you base a digital number system on anything except a natural number greater than one?

        pi in base pi would be 10 (same as 8 in base 8 is 10 and 2 in base 2 is 10) so there's an argument that the last digit is 0.

      In binary, 1 of course

    on Sunday January 21, 2018 @11:43AM

    the "bounds" also have the same issue, it's making the problem smaller but not eliminating it

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      If done right, this works. It is also more than half a decade old: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

        That should be "century". It was discovered around 1950.

      • more accurate to say, if done right it makes things better.

        more bits also makes things better, quad precision floats are supported either in software (e.g. Fortran 2008 including gnu Fortran, Boost libraries) or hardware such as Power9 or Z series mainframes. Sparc V8 and up defines hardware but no one has implemented it yet.

          I agree. It also depends on what you need. If, for example, you must be able to compare for ordering accurately and must know when you need extra effort, interval arithmetic is the way to go. If, on the other hand, you just need a small error, more precision in everything is the way to go. It is always good to have different tools with different strength and weaknesses available and float calculations are no exception.

    • the "bounds" also have the same issue, it's making the problem smaller but not eliminating it

      This. You'll still have error propagation as you combine numbers in mathematical calculations.

      I haven't read the patent, but I don't see how they can get around that. The error on a calculation will grow into the more significant digits, even if you get fancy with the handling of the last digit's error.

        It can automate the tracking of floating-point uncertainty, so that when the answer 42 pops out, you have a good indication that your result is only accurate to plus or minus 2 to the 19th power. There are a lot of operations (for example, dividing by a very small number) where the magnitude of potential errors explodes.

    on Sunday January 21, 2018 @11:43AM

    For those of you too lazy to read the summary, their method is that instead of using one floating point value, they use two and say the real answer is between those two. If the two floats are consistent when rounded to the requested precision, it declares the value correct. If they differ, it gives an accuracy error.

    So, for only twice the work and a little ovehead on top, this process can tell you when to switch to a high precision fixed-point model instead of relying on the floating point approximations.

      on Sunday January 21, 2018 @11:47AM
      Balls and intervals have been here for quite some time, though. Not sure that this is merely "twice the work", though.
      • Yeah, I don't see how this isn't just a hardware implementation of interval arithmetic https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Interval_arithmetic [wikipedia.org], which is a topic basic enough that I teach aspects of it as a secondary topic to my Calc I students. It is possible there's something deeper here that we're missing but if so, it doesn't stand out.

        by Cassini2 ( 956052 )

        The reason why it is not "twice the work" is because a crude interval approach only works for linear equations. Consider: y=x^2, for small x. If the lower limit is x=-0.1, and the upper limit is x=0.1, y=0.01 in either case. However, consider the case where the actual x=0, with the actual y=0. It can be seen that for -0.1 < x < 0.1, y is outside the predicted range.

        For many simple systems of equations, it is possible to get good error analysis by using some Calculus. Specifically, multiply the

    • In the olden days (1970's) we did the computation in standard and double precision - if the answers were different, then you probably needed to change the method. (The underlying problem is "underflow" - you do not have any significant digits).

      No special hardware or patents needed.

        on Sunday January 21, 2018 @01:04PM

        Every time you multiply two floats you lose a digit of precision. It's a little more complicated but that is the essence.

        The butterfly effect was discovered with weather simulations. They saved their initial data and ran it again the next day -- and got a different result, which is impossible.

        Turns out they only saved the initial conditions to 5 digits and not the entire float, or what passed for it in the 1970s.

        Lo and behold! The downstream numbers, far from returning to the same value, diverged wildly. And no matter how small the difference, it always diverged.

        Up until then, scientists had believed small differences would get absorbed away in larger trends. Here was evidence the big trends were completely dependent on initial conditions to the smallest detail.

        That's why one stray photon would screw up time travel -- any difference whatsoever would cause the weather to be different in about a month and soon different sperm are meeting different eggs, and the entire next generation is different.

        So any time you do more than a trivial number of float multiplies, you are in a whole different world. This is ok if you are looking for statistical averages over many, but miserable if you want to rely on any particular calculation.

        • That's why one stray photon would screw up time travel -- any difference whatsoever would cause the weather to be different in about a month and soon different sperm are meeting different eggs, and the entire next generation is different.

          s/would/could/g

          • s/would/could/g

            Either events are preordained and one photon doesn't matter that much, or the world is mechanistic and one photon will change everything.

            • Either events are preordained and one photon doesn't matter that much, or the world is mechanistic and one photon will change everything.

              Or it's both and you can't tell until you open the box.

            • Or, in other words, a stable system vs a chaotic system.

              It appears that our world is fundamentally chaotic, and that single tray photon causes a sphere of changes that expands with the speed of light.

        • Every time you multiply two floats you lose a digit of precision. It's a little more complicated but that is the essence

          Not a whole decimal digit. Just one bit. Right?

          by swilver ( 617741 )

          Up until then, scientists had believed small differences would get absorbed away in larger trends.

          They do, in nature, just not in computers that treat every result as exact instead of fuzzing the results appropriately.

          by Mal-2 ( 675116 )

          That's why one stray photon would screw up time travel -- any difference whatsoever would cause the weather to be different in about a month and soon different sperm are meeting different eggs, and the entire next generation is different.

          This is why I'm positing complex, hyperbolic time when I invoke "time travel" (which it only sort of is since it still doesn't involve going backward, just altering the angle at which you proceed forward). Even if you could figure out how to swim upstream, you still could never return to a previous point because the hyperbolic nature of the complex time plane magnifies the inevitable error on the complex axis. You could go back to 1933 and kill Hitler, but it would be in someone else's timeline, thus no gra

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      This is also known as Interval Arithmetic, vintage ca. 1950 and available in many numerics packages. Just putting known algorithms in hardware does not make them anything meriting a patent.

        by Shinobi ( 19308 )

        Actually, implementing the logic gates for it can very well be worth a patent. Since there doesn't seem to be any prior art for actually implementing it with logic gates in a quick patent DB search, that definitely makes it a justifiable patent.

      by sjames ( 1099 )

      So the newly patented implementation of a 50-60 year old technique that I learned in high school chemistry is a "game changer"?

      • If it gets people to pay attention to "interval approaching size of the known universe" 20 multiplies down the road, sure.

          by sjames ( 1099 )

          It won't. The technique has been available for 50-60 years and it hasn't yet. To use the new implementation, code will have to be changed and you'd have to be using a processor that supports it.

        Of course it is, now your teacher (and any other one teaching the same) can be sued for patent infringement.

    • So unlike their claim this works works in almost precisely half the realtime speed of traditional floating point arithmetic.

      by whit3 ( 318913 )

      instead of using one floating point value, they use two and say the real answer is between those two. If the two floats are consistent when rounded to the requested precision, it declares the value correct. If they differ, it gives an accuracy error.

      So, for only twice the work and a little ovehead on top, this process can tell you when to switch to a high precision fixed-point model ...

      There's flaws in the principle other than the obvious doubles-the-work feature, though. Error 'bars' only show a pa

      • That's not the only flaw, of course. If you take a workhorse numeric problem like integrating an ordinary differential equation, interval arithmetic can give you a bound on how accurate the calculation is relative to an infinite-precision calculation, but not on how accurate the calculated solution is relative to the true solution. I'll give you one guess which bound is the one you actually want.

        In the case of ODE solving or numeric quadrature, the thing that determines the accuracy of the solution is how w

    • He specifies the hardware algorithms that can utilize this new representation directly, track the error amount and flag violations with little addition of work. This is not just a representation patent. It is a patent on the algorithms to utilize the representation efficiently.

  • Reinvented interval arithmetic (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    As mentioned in the summary, this sounds no different from the age old interval arithmetic. The reason interval arithmetic never took off is that for the vast majority of problems where error is actually a problem, the bounds on the error become so large as to be worthless. To fix this you still need to employ those specialist numerical programmers, so this doesn't actually get you anywhere.

      Good. At least someone noticed. Interval arithmetic was already in some old Fotran compiler (77, I think). Let me see... ah here you go [wikipedia.org]. According to this article, there was even a package for the Zuse Z23.

      Old is new and new is old, I guess.

    • If you read TFA, it is a novel variant of interval arithmetic. You can think of this as interval arithmetic using a more compact representation, plus something like quiet/signalling NaNs if a computation exceeds programmer-defined error bounds.

      I can see a few use cases (e.g. maybe some safety-critical environments), but it isn't "the floating-point problem".

  • Various thoughts about the claims in the summary, title and article:

    - There are some numeric decimal types which allow a perfect precision like the .NET decimal types (C# decimal [microsoft.com] and VB.NET Decimal [microsoft.com]). Logically, there are other problems associated with these types as far as the floating point limitations aren't absolutely unavoidable, but outcomes of the pursued goal (= big values by consuming as less resources as possible).

    - This approach doesn't seem to try to avoid the default problems as the aforemen

      by HiThere ( 15173 )

      Sorry, but while it could be the programmer's fault, this isn't certain. Different processors have different precisions, unless you are saying he should do the entire thing in software using infinite precision integers.

      It's reasonable to claim that if it's still running on the platform it was designed for, that it's the programmer's fault, but I've had things migrated without my knowledge. Usually, admittedly, to a platform that had higher precision, but there have been exceptions. One time I *did* rewri

      • Sorry, but while it could be the programmer's fault, this isn't certain.

        There is something definitively certain: errors should be expected. You can do some tests under the given conditions to see the more common upper limits and go down a couple of digits to play safe. Within the 5-7 decimal digits range everything tends to work fine with eventually some rarely-problematic 0.9999 rather than 1.0 situations. Alternatively, you might use different approaches to get an almost perfect precision under virtually any scenario; logically, at some expense like everything else, including

          by HiThere ( 15173 )

          And once, when it was appropriate, I did replace the floating point approximation by an integer based approach. But there are costs in every choice. Usually that's a bad idea, even if it does mean the thing will either work properly or fail noticeably (e.g., out of memory error). But any design makes assumptions about the hardware it's running on. It's usually possible to check, but that's usually not a good approach...or wasn't in the environment in which I was working. If I'd been writing a library o

          • But there are costs in every choice. Usually that's a bad idea,

            What you are suggesting then? Relying on a faulty approach when you do need to have the maximum precision? Floating point types exist because they are fine for most of scenarios, but there might be cases where their limitations aren't acceptable and the given programmer would have to come up with the best solution under the given conditions.

            The person developing a program sending a rocket to the wrong place was undoubtedly responsible. If certain precision was required, that person would have had to rely o

  • You can patent Math? (Score:4, Insightful)

    on Sunday January 21, 2018 @12:06PM

    The perversions of the US patent system are truly astounding.

    Also sounds very much like they re-invented Interval Arithmetic, which was discovered originally around 1950 and has been available in numeric packages for a long time. And, to top it off, the title is lying: Interval Arithmetic does not give you an accurate representation. It just makes sure you always know the maximum error.

    Pathetic.

      >You can patent Math?

      You cannot patent abstract math.

      >The perversions of the US patent system are truly astounding.

      No, it's just the stupidity of the people commenting on the US patent system that they know nothing about.

      by PPH ( 736903 )

      No.

      But this appears to be an implementation of something like Interval Arithmetic inside of a math co-processor. Previous implementations have been in math libraries.

    on Sunday January 21, 2018 @12:21PM

    Earlier prior art, https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wik... [wikipedia.org]

    Patents, implementations etc. Not that there isn’t room for innovation as well as popularization.

    Standards efforts (IFIP, IEEE) are ongoing. Yearly conferences in reliable computing, so both the original article and most likely the patent itself gloss over engineer-decades (if not centuries) of work.

  • back to basics ? (Score:5, Interesting)

    on Sunday January 21, 2018 @12:38PM

    In the 1950s, when the public was first becoming aware of computers, computers were considered to be large calculators. They could do math. They could be used by the IRS to compute your taxes or by the military to analyze sensor inputs and guide missiles. Few people could envision a future where computers could manipulate strings, images, sounds and communicate in the many ways that we now enjoy.

    But today we have all those unimaginable benefits but one: They can't really do math well. Oh, the irony!

    • That depends on what you mean by "do math." If you mean arithmetic and symbolic manipulation, then yes they can. In fact they're damn good at it.

      But if you mean possessing a sentience with a motivation to seek out theorems and construct proofs for them, then not so much, but let's wait and see what AI brings us.

      • It would be an advance for "AI" to suss when it's appropriate to go down the rabbit hole, into the weeds, into a cpu-intensive series of loops when precision becomes important. The bounds of a series of linked algorithms coupled to its dataset, makes for an accurate day.

        This also means unleashing AI, then making it do what all of us have had to do since the beginning of time: show proof. This is where software test is supposed to catch errors, where QA decides that the boundary of inputs deigns the precisio

  • This is totally theoretical. There is no implementation on silicon.
    Until someone does this on a chip it's meaningless, and as others have pointed out, the solution isn't new.

  • "to the last digit." Cool. I'd like a representation of pi, please.

    • Pi in what time-space environment. Time-space is only flat if there is zero mass energy around - all the way out to infinity. The official value of pi is wrong if there is any mass-energy warpage of time-space. There is no place in the universe where there is no such warping. It's a pretty math construct, but so is a flat space-time. Doesn't mean it exists. Yeah, I know, no one likes a smart-ass - especially if they're right.

        by Anonymous Coward

        As a physicist... you've missed the point entirely. Sure, one of the many things Pi does is describe the radius of a circle relative to its diamter, but it shows up as a fundamental constant in all sort of functions that have nothing to do with geometries on space-time. Anything involving complex numbers is riddled with pi terms all over the place.

    • Please go back to undergraduate computer science and re-learn the difference between accuracy and precision.

      "3" is a representation of pi accurate to the last digit. It's just very imprecise.

  • There's this perl5 module that actually solved this exactly quite some time ago - no compromise at all, but as Damian Conway says, we suck at marketing - if you need a bigrat to solve your problem. Perl 6 (which should have a different name and many now call Rakudo) - has this as a built-in. Rational numbers are kept exact all the way through calculations, period, if built from...rational numbers in the first place (won't help with pi or sqrt 2 of course). One of the best conference presentations ever giv
  • The original article has a comment by someone who developed the method and released it openly.

  • From what little i've read it certainly seems to be the case.

  • (a) The first example of this (decades before Gustafsson's unums) is interval arithmetic.

    (b) A trivial counter-example is any kind of Newton-Rapson [wikipedia.org] iteration to calculate the value of a given function: Even though the NR iteration for sqrt(x) or sqrt(1/x) both have quadratic convergence, i.e. the number of correct digits double on each iteration, any kind of interval arithmetic will tell you that the error instead grows to infinite levels.

    I.e. the claimed benefits are totally bogus except for really trivial

  • People tend to forget that.

