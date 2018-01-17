Salmonella Probably Killed the Aztecs (theguardian.com) 85
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: In 1545 disaster struck Mexico's Aztec nation when people started coming down with high fevers, headaches and bleeding from the eyes, mouth and nose. Death generally followed in three or four days. Within five years as many as 15 million people -- an estimated 80% of the population -- were wiped out in an epidemic the locals named "cocoliztli." The word means pestilence in the Aztec Nahuatl language. Its cause, however, has been questioned for nearly 500 years. On Monday scientists swept aside smallpox, measles, mumps, and influenza as likely suspects, identifying a typhoid-like "enteric fever" for which they found DNA evidence on the teeth of long-dead victims.
Scientists now say they have probably unmasked the culprit. Analysing DNA extracted from 29 skeletons buried in a cocoliztli cemetery, they found traces of the salmonella enterica bacterium, of the Paratyphi C variety. It is known to cause enteric fever, of which typhoid is an example. The Mexican subtype rarely causes human infection today. Many salmonella strains spread via infected food or water, and may have travelled to Mexico with domesticated animals brought by the Spanish, the research team said. The study has been published in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution.
If only they'd lived in dense cesspools of cities and dealt with zoonosis for a few hundred years, maybe they'd have had better immune systems.
Or at least killed as high a percentage of Europeans as they lost of their own.
I really do wonder, though... would the Old World folks have acted any differently if they'd understood that going to the New World would pretty much obliterate the locals through disease?
Don't worry. The new world had it's revenge by sending syphilis to the the old world. Trade went both ways.
Hardly a fair trade. Many diseases that cause death and are hard to avoid wiping out the majority of the population. Vs a disease that you only catch from prostitutes and can be prevented by wearing a lambskin on your willy (or not sleeping with loose women).
Vs a disease that you only catch from prostitutes
This is certainly not the case. Syphilis can also spread with kissing, or from mother to child. Or by having sex with someone not a prostitute that has been infected, including your spouse.
>or not sleeping with loose women
I know that was the attitude at the time (and until fairly recently)... but... it takes two to tango. How 'loose' could those women be without a bunch of men seeking sex with them?
"Promiscuity increases the probability of spreading sexually transmitted diseases". No moral judgement, no strongly implied misogyny, just statistical fact that applies equally to both people involved in the individual act.
> The simple fact is that women are the gatekeepers.
Women are, on average, less aggressive about sex. That means that, more often or not, they effectively are the ones with 'veto' power over a consensual sexual encounter.
That has absolutely nothing to do with them being 'loose' or 'dirty'. Spreading disease through a heterosexual encounter requires a man to be present also. Any moral judgements on said encounter should be levied against BOTH participants.
> They have this role and this responsibilit
'veto' power over a consensual sexual encounter. That has absolutely nothing to do with them being 'loose' or 'dirty'.
Women who sleep around are dirty. They are not desirable mates and they spread disease. Men default to dirty and disease spreaders. That is why the gay community is so plagued by STDs. Having veto power means taking responsibility. That's just the way things have always been.
Could you get a little more red pill? I can't quite hear your sad, angry little ego coming through in your post.
There's nothing sad or angry in my post. I provide for my retired parents, my sister and any girl I happen to be seeing. I do this happily. If there is an intruder in the house or on the farm I am the one expected to take car
Women who sleep around are dirty. They are not desirable mates and they spread disease. Men default to dirty and disease spreaders. That is why the gay community is so plagued by STDs. Having veto power means taking responsibility. That's just the way things have always been.
Totally true. A woman who is raped can choose not to get an STD or to get pregnant. If that's what they really want, they'll control that with their mind. They always have complete control over their body and what happens to it. And people who have pre-existing conditions are sinners and are going to burn in hell. Oh yeah, and football is the devil.
Re:It's their fault! (Score:5, Interesting)
I really do wonder, though... would the Old World folks have acted any differently if they'd understood that going to the New World would pretty much obliterate the locals through disease?
My feeling is that it would be unlikely to change their policy, at least by those in power.
Many people tended to view subjugation or even extermination of "lesser" peoples as their divine right. That attitude is pervasive even in relatively modern times, as with WW2-era Nazis or Japanese and their attitudes about races they viewed as inferior to their own. And I shouldn't give the Allied powers a pass either, such as with the British subjugation of India and the middle east, or the French and Dutch colonies in the Far East. And I believe there is historical evidence the US army deliberately used germ warfare against Native Americans in one case. Sadly, empathy for tribes outside of one's own has not historically been one of humanity's bright points.
In fairness, contact between long separated peoples was basically inevitable once global exploration and trade became a thing. There's really no way to effectively quarantine a large population like that, at least in the long term. A single shipwrecked sailor is probably all it takes to trigger an epidemic.
Thanks for the information, DNS-and-BIND. Correction: US attacking Native Indians was apparently a complete hoax, deliberately fabricated by Ward Churchill. Why did I not know this?
https://quod.lib.umich.edu/p/p... [umich.edu]
Just goes to show that a compelling story spread much faster and farther than a subsequent retraction or correction.
From the link you supplied:
You are generalizing way beyond your cited paper's conclusions.
Hmm, yeah, the correction was worded poorly. I didn't mean to imply that atrocities didn't occur in general. But I was specifically referencing a well-known hoax story (which, looking now, I didn't mention specifically). Obviously, the US still has a very spotted history in terms of its treatment of native peoples.
Obviously, the US still has a very spotted history in terms of its treatment of native peoples.
Nobody's hands are clean, nearly every nation has committed atrocities to other populations. This doesn't excuse what was done in the past, I simply point it out because some people are of the opinion that the U.S. is unique in this regard.
That attitude is pervasive even in relatively modern times, as with WW2-era Nazis or Japanese and their attitudes about races they viewed as inferior to their own.
Hitler literally quoted american manifest destiny as inspiration.
My feeling is that it would be unlikely to change their policy, at least by those in power.
I agree, I think you're right here.
Many people tended to view subjugation or even extermination of "lesser" peoples as their divine right. That attitude is pervasive even in relatively modern times, as with WW2-era Nazis or Japanese and their attitudes about races they viewed as inferior to their own. And I shouldn't give the Allied powers a pass either, such as with the British subjugation of India and the middle east, or the French and Dutch colonies in the Far East.
Don't let the Arabs off the hook either [wikipedia.org]
... NOR ANY RACE OR TRIBE OR COUNTRY [wikipedia.org].
Nor the Aztecs themselves [wikipedia.org]
Nor the Native Americans [wikipedia.org]
Slavery, mass murder, rape, war, and just plain assholery is an area where literally all have sinned.
And I believe there is historical evidence the US army deliberately used germ warfare against Native Americans in one case.
If you're talking about the army blankets then you heard wrong. It's bullshit made up by Ward Churchill [umich.edu].
Sadly, empathy for tribes outside of one's own has not historically been one of humanity's bright points.
True. And that's why Jesus and Christianity have lasted for thousands of years. The irony is that those who try to teach such things are ha
Re: (Score:3)
Many of the Aztec (and Maya) did live "in dense cesspools of cities".
I really do wonder, though... would the Old World folks have acted any differently if they'd understood that going to the New World would pretty much obliterate the locals through disease?
I am quite certain that they would have been delighted. Killing millions of the locals without even having to go to the trouble of shooting or stabbing them? So much cheaper, too.
You should read the original sources, or even history books, about this period. It is hard to believe that human beings could be so cruel.
Incidentally, it is told that while Cortes and his Spanish troops were living in luxury in the royal palace at Tenochtitlan, t
Like today, any moral policy idea can be explained away. However, even for the people at the time, They would be much happier to convert people to Christianity, then killing them off.
We all like a good dose of confirmation bias. While a few of us actually like seeing mass murder.
In modern times, we more or less would condemn violence against and atheist group, also condemn violence against a church. Even if you are against the ideas of such a group. However you love to hear stories if you are an Atheis
According to this summary of the article [qz.com], it was a local disease that was responsible for the "cocoliztli", not one brought over by Europeans.
Re: (Score:3)
This post is at -1. I only see it because I have a low threshold explicitly configured, most people won't. That said, your post is at 0, so by replying to it you've increased the number of people who see it.
It's easy to be in favour of censoring people that you disagree with, the problem is that the censor is going to be a human making judgement calls. Most of us agree that censoring child pornography is fine, but the group charged with doing that in the UK managed to block Wikipedia because it contains
Smallpox blankets (Score:5, Informative)
Everyone knows the story - the US government deliberately caused smallpox epidemics by distributing contaminated blankets. There's one problem: it isn't true. It was neither an act of terrorism nor an attempted genocide because it didn't happen. The entire story is a fraud, perpetrated by a former "ethnic studies" professor named Ward Churchill.
The High Plains Smallpox Epidemic of 1837 was caused by personal contact with infected passengers from the riverboat St. Peter's, owned by a fur trading company. The epidemic on the High Plains centered around Fort Clark which, despite the name, was not a military installation. It was a privately owned fur trading post. The boss of Fort Clark was Francis Chardon, a fur trader. His personal diary survived to this day, one of numerous eyewitness accounts preserved from the time.
Not only were infected blankets not distributed, but correspondence from Joshua Pilcher, the Indian Bureau's sub-agent to the Sioux, Cheyenne, and Ponca at Fort Kiowa, just south of Fort Clark, to Mr. Chardon describes one particular problem interfering with attempts to contain the epidemic that is curiously relevant to today. A smallpox vaccine existed in 1837, but Mr. Pilcher noted "it is a verry delicate experiment among those wild Indians, because death from any other cause, while under the influence of Vaccination would be attributed to that + no other cause[.]"
In 2006, Ward Churchill was found guilty of seven counts of research misconduct [wikipedia.org] by the University of Colorado Ethics Committee. He was fired in 2007. He promptly filed suit, and won a jury trial for wrongful dismissal. The jury followed the instructions to the letter in coming to their conclusion, but recognized Churchill for the lying shitheel he was and awarded him precisely $1.00. (One juror denied any such motivation in a public interview.) A judge vacated the jury verdict on the grounds that the (state) university enjoys quasi-judicial immunity. The Colorado Court of Appeals upheld that decision. The Colorado Supreme Court agreed to hear an appeal and in 2013 agreed with both the first judge and the Court of Appeals that the university was immune to suit in these circumstances. The US Supreme Court declined to get involved.
It took 19 years from when Churchill first published his fraudulent bullshit in 1994 to the time when the judicial system finished with the case. It could easily take four or five generations for his lie to finally exit the public consciousness. This despite the fact that humanity currently has the fastest, most ubiquitous communications systems in the history of the species.
Off-topic much
Not nearly as off-topic as all those idiots ranting about trump on pretty much every topic these days. At least the OP is adding seemingly well-sourced information that is pertinent to the discussion and non widely known.
But blankets and smallpox rumors go back to 1763 and Fort Pitt. Sources of that story go back to 1898. (And no, in 1763 - it would not be the US Government, obviously).
Re: (Score:2)
"...and statements that smallpox was intentionally spread to Native Americans by John Smith in 1614 and by the United States Army at Fort Clark in 1837 (not to be confused with the well-documented use of smallpox-infected blankets at Fort Pitt in 1764)." (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ward_Churchill#Research_misconduct_investigation)
More information regarding the intentional spread of infected blankets is described here: https:// [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:3)
Distributing blankets infected with smallpox was certainly discussed by officials in 1763, way before Ward Churchill's alleged events.
See here [straightdope.com] and here [umass.edu].
Not hantavirus? (Score:2)
I saw a TV documentary which blamed the same event on hantavirus. The story went that there were some very dry years, concentrating rodent populations in small areas where they all got infected with hantavirus.
Then, a rainy year came and the rodent population exploded faster than natural controls could kick in, and virtually all the rodents had hantavirus and spread it to the people. They also think that hantavirus mutated to become person-to-person contagious as well. There are actually weather records
So...the Aztecs were killed by Montezuma's revenge?
So...the Aztecs were killed by Montezuma's revenge?
May have been brought to Mexico by the Spanish (Score:3)
Many salmonella strains spread via infected food or water, and may have travelled to Mexico with domesticated animals brought by the Spanish, the research team said.
My understanding is that salmonella is always around. To this day we periodically have outbreaks due to contamination. Why would it be more likely to have travelled to Mexico with domesticated animals brought by the Spanish rather than just come from the local environment? I have not seen any explanation of why it is more likely to have travelled to Mexico with domesticated animal.
You rarely bleed from your eyes when you get salmonella.
Different strains have different effects, particularly an unfamiliar strain suddenly introduced to a naive population.
There's similar evidence that the same thing happened in reverse. IIRC there's some evidence a virulent strain of tuberculosis from the new world was the one that caused many of the big outbreaks in Europe.
There's similar evidence that the same thing happened in reverse. IIRC there's some evidence a virulent strain of tuberculosis from the new world was the one that caused many of the big outbreaks in Europe.

Do you have any links? I would really like to read it
Do you have any links? I would really like to read it
Re: (Score:3)
The Aztects too? (Score:2)
That Salmonella bitch also killed a few residents of a local retirement home.
It's about time they catch her.
Paratyphoid Fever Killed the Aztecs (Score:5, Informative)
It is true that the bacterium discussed in the Nature, Evolution & Ecology paper discusses is of the genus Salmonella, but describing the disease that killed the Aztecs as being "salmonella" conveys the wrong information to the lay reader (or even the scientifically informed one) since this term is commonly used to describe food borne disease. There are several different pathogenic bacteria species, and subspecies, in the genus Salmonella. The infectious form of Salmonella enterica that is transmitted person-to-person is a different sub-species from ones that cause food poisoning and in this form is known as Paratyphoid Fever (similar to the related Typhoid Fever).